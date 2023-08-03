France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety

PARIS: France asked Niger’s new junta to “fully guarantee” the safety of its embassy in Niamey ahead of planned protests Thursday in the capital following a coup.
The foreign ministry said it had asked Nigerien security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that “the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel” are guaranteed, adding that these were “obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention.”
The coup unleashed protests against Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France, and Paris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy.
During the rally, a few days after the coup by the elite presidential guard, the windows of the mission were smashed and the crowds chanted anti-French slogans.
Nearly 1,000 people were evacuated to France in the operation, a group made up mostly of French citizens but also including other nationals.
