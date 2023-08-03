You are here

France asks Niger forces to 'fully guarantee' embassy safety

France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety
Nigerien security forces launch tear gas to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy in Niamey on July 30, 2023. (Reuters)
France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety

France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety
  • Coup unleashed protests against Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France
  • aris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy
PARIS: France asked Niger’s new junta to “fully guarantee” the safety of its embassy in Niamey ahead of planned protests Thursday in the capital following a coup.
The foreign ministry said it had asked Nigerien security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that “the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel” are guaranteed, adding that these were “obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention.”
The coup unleashed protests against Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France, and Paris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy.
During the rally, a few days after the coup by the elite presidential guard, the windows of the mission were smashed and the crowds chanted anti-French slogans.
Nearly 1,000 people were evacuated to France in the operation, a group made up mostly of French citizens but also including other nationals.

'Almost 15' drones downed over Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

‘Almost 15’ drones downed over Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
‘Almost 15’ drones downed over Kyiv: Ukrainian officials

‘Almost 15’ drones downed over Kyiv: Ukrainian officials
  • Attackers used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours
  • City’s military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks
KYIV: Almost 15 drones were downed during an overnight attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said early on Thursday, in the second strike on the capital in as many days.
Air defense forces “detected and destroyed almost 15 air targets,” said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, without specifying who launched the attack.
Early information indicated no damage or casualties, he said.
Popko said the attackers had used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours.
Russia has used Iranian-made Shaheds to attack Ukraine multiple times since invading its neighbor in February 2022.
The city’s military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.
“It became the 820th (air alert) for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” Popko said.
The strike was repelled a day after another “massive” overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital, Popko said.
More than 10 Shahed drones were downed over Kyiv on Wednesday, with debris hitting several districts including the busy Solomyansky, home to an international airport.
Also on Wednesday, Russian drones struck grain facilities in the port of Izmail which sits just across the Danube River from Romania, damaging silos, warehouses and administrative buildings.
Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products via Romania, following Russia’s withdrawal last month from the Black Sea grain agreement.
Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.

Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking

Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking
Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking

Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking
  • Mohamed Shalleh Adul Latiff was sentenced to death for possessing around 55 grams of heroin ‘for the purpose of trafficking’ in 2019
SINGAPORE: Singapore executed a 39-year-old man who was convicted of trafficking heroin, the city-state’s fifth hanging this year and the third in just over a week, authorities said on Thursday.
Mohamed Shalleh Adul Latiff was sentenced to death for possessing around 55 grams of heroin “for the purpose of trafficking” in 2019.
His punishment was carried out on Thursday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement.
According to court documents, Mohamed Shalleh worked as a delivery driver before his arrest in 2016. During his trial, he claimed to have believed he was delivering contraband cigarettes for a friend to whom he owed money.
He became the 16th prisoner sent to the gallows since the government resumed executions in March 2022 after a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The execution comes less than a week after Singapore executed the first woman in nearly 20 years for drug trafficking despite condemnation from rights groups.
Saridewi Binte Djamani, a 45-year-old Singaporean, was executed on Friday for trafficking around 30 grams of heroin.
A local man, Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, 57, had been hanged two days earlier for trafficking about 50 grams of heroin.
The United Nations last week denounced the hangings and called for Singapore to impose a moratorium on the death penalty.
Despite growing international pressure on the issue, Singapore insists that the death penalty is an effective deterrent against drug trafficking.
The wealthy financial center has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws — trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis or over 15 grams of heroin can result in the death penalty.

South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter

South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter
South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter

South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter
  • Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres says the last time such high temperatures were recorded in Vicuna was more than 70 years ago
  • Climatologist says it is a combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon
SANTIAGO, Chile: Far away from the extreme summer temperatures of the northern hemisphere, Southern Cone countries such as Chile and Argentina are also experiencing record heat, but in the middle of what is supposed to be their winter.
On Tuesday, the mountain town of Vicuna in central Chile hit 37 degrees Celsius (almost 99 degrees Fahrenheit).
“It’s been more than 70 years since a temperature like this was recorded” in Vicuna, Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres told AFP.
Unusually high temperatures were also recorded 450 kilometers (280 miles) south in the capital Santiago: 24C (75F) on Wednesday, with similar levels forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Meanwhile in Buenos Aires, the temperature exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday, making it the highest August 1 temperature since record-keeping began, according to Argentina’s National Meteorological Service. The average August temperature in Buenos Aires is usually between 18C (64F) and 9C (48F).
Several cities across Uruguay also recorded temperatures of 30C (86F) on Wednesday.
“What we are experiencing is the combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon,” said Chile’s Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, a climatologist.
“When El Nino ends, the global weather situation should stop being so extreme,” she said.
An El Nino event is characterized by increased Pacific Ocean temperatures, causing rainfall, floods and avalanches in western South America, as well as heat waves.
Santiago, Buenos Aires and Montevideo are expected to return to normal temperatures in the coming days, but it is believed that similar heat waves will occur with increasing frequency.
“It is very likely that the heat record will be broken this year (in Santiago), and that is extraordinarily abnormal. Ten years ago we had two heat waves a year and now we are talking about nine,” explained University of Santiago climatologist Raul Cordero.
One of the most significant impacts of the warm weather is on snowpacks in the mountains, which are vital for the water supply in Chile’s capital.
“Winter heat waves have devastating effects on glaciers and snow,” Cordero said.
Rojas also warned about the effects of heat at the poles.
“The ice around the polar areas is at minimum levels,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Especially around Antarctica, where at this time of year sea ice grows to reach a maximum in September, it is at a historic minimum.”

Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear

Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear
Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear

Pakistani survivor of militant torture determined to live without fear
  • Taseer says Pakistan “still has a long way to go” to become a society tolerant of diversity of thought and religion
LAHORE, Pakistan: Tortured and imprisoned by Islamist militants for nearly five years, Shahbaz Taseer says he forgot how it felt to smile. Now, he is determined to live without fear.
The scion of a prominent business and political family, his abduction in August 2011 was one of Pakistan’s most high-profile.
“I remember how alien that feeling was — of smiling,” Taseer, 39, told AFP in an interview. “I didn’t laugh for a very long time.”
The release of his book “Lost to the World” last November came as violence and extortion were rising along Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan, following the withdrawal of foreign troops and the return of the Taliban to power in Kabul two years ago.
Taseer was abducted near his Lahore home, months after his father Salmaan — then governor of Punjab province — was shot dead by a bodyguard for supporting changes to the country’s strict blasphemy laws.
Salmaan had supported Asia Bibi, a Christian woman accused of blasphemy whose case drew global coverage and put the governor and his family in the crosshairs of Islamist extremists.
Taseer was abducted by the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU) — a group blamed for several high-profile attacks in Pakistan, including the 2014 storming of Karachi airport that killed dozens.
Drugged with ketamine, Taseer was disguised in a burqa and smuggled through roadside checkpoints between Lahore and Mir Ali — a town in North Waziristan district, a long-time haven for militants along the border with Afghanistan.
Believed by Pakistan’s military intelligence to be among the area’s most brutally violent groups, the IMU sought a huge ransom and the release of nearly 30 detainees — demands Taseer says could not be met.
Taseer’s book depicts his primary captor — Muhammad Ali — as a sadistic megalomaniac. On his orders, Taseer had his nails pulled out and his mouth sewn shut.
“They started torturing me in the most horrific manner and making videos,” Taseer said.
The videos were sent to his family, an act Taseer described as “very dehumanizing and very humiliating.”
“You’re not torturing one person, you’re touching so many people.”
The once-privileged Taseer was chained to the floor and fed only goat fat and bread for more than six months.
“I didn’t even feel human anymore, and human emotions, I couldn’t even relate to them,” he said.
“I felt like an animal.”
In 2015, the Uzbek group clashed with the Afghan Taliban, who took custody of Taseer after defeating his abductors.
Months later, in February 2016, he was set free after his Taliban captors learned that one of their senior leaders had previously helped the Pakistani government attempt to negotiate his release from the Uzbek militants.
For a week, he journeyed from the Afghan province of Uruzgan to a town in southwestern Pakistan, where he was able to phone his mother from a roadside restaurant.
“The first thing I asked for was a pay phone, and (the owner) said, ‘Pay phones have been obsolete for two, three years’.”
By chance, Taseer’s release came the same day his father’s murderer was executed: February 29, 2016.
The attacks on Taseer’s family exposed divisions in Pakistani society related to the blasphemy laws that he says have only broadened.
“I see some of these (anti-blasphemy) extremist groups... have evolved into now political parties,” he said. “And that worries me.”
“I don’t want (my children) to grow up in an intolerant society. I want them to be able to ask questions... without being killed.”
Taseer says Pakistan “still has a long way to go” to become a society tolerant of diversity of thought and religion.
He maintains, however, that the sources of some of the country’s biggest problems — “militancy, extremism and religious extremist groups” — hold little legitimate power and are a minority.
“Maybe (Pakistanis are) a conservative people because of our religion. But that doesn’t mean that we’re extremists,” he says.
“We have suffered because of militancy, and extremist militancy, like very few countries in the world.”
Despite cementing his faith while in captivity, Taseer has not set foot in a mosque in Pakistan since his release, based on security recommendations.
Still, he says he does not want to leave the country and is determined not to live in fear.
“You only live once, and you should live on your own terms,” he said.

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths
Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths

Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths
  • Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels
  • The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday, when the city received 609 millimeters of rain
ZHUOZHOU, China: China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents.
The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday.
Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei were hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels. The rain destroyed roads and knocked out power and even pipes carrying drinking water. It flooded rivers surrounding the capital, leaving cars waterlogged, while lifting others onto bridges meant for pedestrians.
The number of confirmed deaths from the torrential rains around Beijing rose to 21 on Wednesday after the body of a rescuer was recovered. Wang Hong-chun, 41, was with other rescuers in a rubber boat when it flipped over in a rapidly flowing river. Four of her teammates survived.
At least 26 people remain missing from the rains.
Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city in Hebei province that borders Beijing’s southwest. On Tuesday night, police there issued a plea on social media for lights to assist with rescue work.
Rescue teams traversed the flooded city in rubber boats as they evacuated residents who were stuck in their homes without running water, gas or electricity since Tuesday afternoon.
“I didn’t think it would be that severe, I thought it was just a little bit of water and that it would recede,” said 54-year-old Wang Huiying. She ended up spending the night on the third floor of her building as the water seeped into the first floor, which holds her steamed bread shop. All the machinery is now underwater.
It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages. Rescue teams from other provinces came to Zhuozhou to assist with evacuations.
“We have to grasp every second, every minute to save people,” said Zhong Hongjun, the head of a rescue team from coastal Jiangsu province. Zhong said he had been working since 2 a.m. Wednesday when they arrived, and expects to work into the night. They’ve rescued about 200 people so far. “A lot of the people we saved are elderly and children,” he said.
On Wednesday, waters in Gu’an county in Hebei, which borders Zhuozhou, reached as high as halfway up a pole where a surveillance camera was installed.
Gu’an county resident Liu Jiwen, 58, was evacuated from his village on Tuesday night. “There’s nothing we can do. It’s natural disaster,” he said.
Two other people were trying to pass through the flooded areas to rescue a relative trapped in a nearby village.
Nearly 850,000 people have been relocated, local authorities in Hebei province said.
The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday, when the city received 609 millimeters (24 inches) of rain. The earliest precise measurements made by machines are from 1883.
Ma Jun, director of the Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs, called the recent rainfall “extreme.” Last year’s total rainfall in Beijing did not even top 500 millimeters (19.6 inches).
Ma said there should be a review of how cities are planned because some places experience repeat flooding. “We need to avoid building large-scale construction ... in low-lying areas,” Ma said.
The record rainfall from Doksuri, now downgraded to a tropical storm, may not be the last. Typhoon Khanun, which lashed Japan on Wednesday, is expected to head toward China later this week. The powerful storm, with surface winds of up to 180 kph (111 mph), may also hit Taiwan before it reaches China.
Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. The central government is disbursing 44 million yuan ($6.1 million) for disaster relief in affected provinces.
The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.
 

 

