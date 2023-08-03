You are here

North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King

North Korea ‘responds’ to UN outreach on American soldier Travis King
American soldier Travis King joined a Demilitarized Zone sightseeing trip and slipped over the border. Above, the military demarcation line separating North and South Korea at Panmunjom of the Demilitarized Zone. (AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

  • Latest announcement comes more than a week after the UN Command said it had started a conversation with the Pyongyang over the soldier
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has “responded” to efforts by the United Nations Command to discuss American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea last month and is believed to be detained by Pyongyang, the Command said on Thursday.
The US-led multinational force, which oversees the Korean War truce, said in a statement that Pyongyang’s military “has responded to the United Nations Command with regards to Private King.”
“In order not to interfere with our efforts to get him home, we will not go into details at this time,” it added.
The latest announcement comes more than a week after the UN Command said it had started a conversation with the North over the soldier.
After a drunken pub fight, an incident with police and a stay in South Korean jail, Private Second Class King was being taken to the airport last month to fly back to Texas.
But instead of traveling to Fort Bliss for disciplinary hearings, King snuck away, joined a Demilitarized Zone sightseeing trip and slipped over the border.
The two Koreas remain technically at war because the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice, not a treaty, and most of the border between them is heavily fortified.
But at the JSA, the frontier is marked only by a low concrete divider and is relatively easy to cross, despite the presence of soldiers on both sides.
Pyongyang has a long history of detaining Americans and using them as bargaining chips in bilateral negotiations.
The latest incident comes as relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calling for increased weapons development, including of tactical nuclear warheads.
But Thursday’s development “reads as a sign of North’s willingness to negotiate,” Vladimir Tikhonov, professor of Korean studies at the University of Oslo, said.
“They basically want some progress toward normalization with the US, in order to offset the disproportionally high dependency on the Chinese economy.
“So, a goodwill gesture may happen — although it is far from sure for now.”
Beijing is North Korea’s most important ally and economic benefactor.
Washington continues to enforce stringent sanctions against North Korea as a means of addressing the ongoing concerns surrounding their nuclear weapons program.
Pyongyang last week held a dramatic military parade featuring its new attack drones and nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles, with leader Kim flanked by visiting Russian and Chinese officials.

Topics: North Korea US UN

Temporary office of Japanese Embassy in Sudan moved to Cairo

Temporary office of Japanese Embassy in Sudan moved to Cairo
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News Japan

Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Embassy of Japan in Sudan, which was temporarily closed on April 24 due to the rapid deterioration of the security situation in Sudan and transferred to an office in Djibouti, has been relocated again.

Effective Aug. 1, the temporary office will be in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where it will continue its current operations, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

“The Temporary Office of the Embassy of Japan in Sudan will be located inside the Embassy of Japan in Egypt at 81, Corniche El Nil Street, Maadi, Cairo.”

As for Sudan, Japan’s Foreign Ministry has placed the whole country at Level 3 in its warning system. This means that Japan asks all citizens, businesses and organizations to avoid traveling to Sudan for any purpose.

Topics: Clashes in Sudan Japan

France asks Niger forces to ‘fully guarantee’ embassy safety

Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

  • Coup unleashed protests against Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France
  • aris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

PARIS: France asked Niger’s new junta to “fully guarantee” the safety of its embassy in Niamey ahead of planned protests Thursday in the capital following a coup.
The foreign ministry said it had asked Nigerien security forces to take the necessary measures to ensure that “the security of foreign diplomatic rights of way and diplomatic personnel” are guaranteed, adding that these were “obligations under international law, especially under the Vienna Convention.”
The coup unleashed protests against Niger’s former colonial ruler and traditional ally France, and Paris evacuated its citizens on Tuesday after a violent demonstration outside its embassy.
During the rally, a few days after the coup by the elite presidential guard, the windows of the mission were smashed and the crowds chanted anti-French slogans.
Nearly 1,000 people were evacuated to France in the operation, a group made up mostly of French citizens but also including other nationals.

Topics: Niger France

Ukrainian officials say their defense systems downed ‘almost 15’ drones over Kyiv

Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

  • Attackers used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours
  • City’s military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

KYIV: Almost 15 drones were downed during an overnight attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said early on Thursday, in the second strike on the capital in as many days.
Air defense forces “detected and destroyed almost 15 air targets,” said Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration, without specifying who launched the attack.
Early information indicated no damage or casualties, he said.
Popko said the attackers had used a barrage of Shahed drones, in an onslaught that lasted three hours.
Russia has used Iranian-made Shaheds to attack Ukraine multiple times since invading its neighbor in February 2022.
The city’s military administration had earlier issued an alert for air attacks and warned residents to stay in shelters.
“It became the 820th (air alert) for Kyiv since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” Popko said.
The strike was repelled a day after another “massive” overnight attack on the Ukrainian capital, Popko said.
More than 10 Shahed drones were downed over Kyiv on Wednesday, with debris hitting several districts including the busy Solomyansky, home to an international airport.
Also on Wednesday, Russian drones struck grain facilities in the port of Izmail which sits just across the Danube River from Romania, damaging silos, warehouses and administrative buildings.
Izmail is now the main export route for Ukrainian agricultural products via Romania, following Russia’s withdrawal last month from the Black Sea grain agreement.
Last week, Russia launched a nighttime drone attack on Kyiv, with all incoming drones shot down.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Singapore executes fifth prisoner this year for drug trafficking

Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

  • Mohamed Shalleh Adul Latiff was sentenced to death for possessing around 55 grams of heroin ‘for the purpose of trafficking’ in 2019
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

SINGAPORE: Singapore executed a 39-year-old man who was convicted of trafficking heroin, the city-state’s fifth hanging this year and the third in just over a week, authorities said on Thursday.
Mohamed Shalleh Adul Latiff was sentenced to death for possessing around 55 grams of heroin “for the purpose of trafficking” in 2019.
His punishment was carried out on Thursday, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a statement.
According to court documents, Mohamed Shalleh worked as a delivery driver before his arrest in 2016. During his trial, he claimed to have believed he was delivering contraband cigarettes for a friend to whom he owed money.
He became the 16th prisoner sent to the gallows since the government resumed executions in March 2022 after a two-year pause during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The execution comes less than a week after Singapore executed the first woman in nearly 20 years for drug trafficking despite condemnation from rights groups.
Saridewi Binte Djamani, a 45-year-old Singaporean, was executed on Friday for trafficking around 30 grams of heroin.
A local man, Mohd Aziz bin Hussain, 57, had been hanged two days earlier for trafficking about 50 grams of heroin.
The United Nations last week denounced the hangings and called for Singapore to impose a moratorium on the death penalty.
Despite growing international pressure on the issue, Singapore insists that the death penalty is an effective deterrent against drug trafficking.
The wealthy financial center has some of the world’s toughest anti-drug laws — trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis or over 15 grams of heroin can result in the death penalty.

Topics: Singapore

South America sweats under high temps — in the middle of winter

Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

  • Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres says the last time such high temperatures were recorded in Vicuna was more than 70 years ago
  • Climatologist says it is a combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon
Updated 03 August 2023
AFP

SANTIAGO, Chile: Far away from the extreme summer temperatures of the northern hemisphere, Southern Cone countries such as Chile and Argentina are also experiencing record heat, but in the middle of what is supposed to be their winter.
On Tuesday, the mountain town of Vicuna in central Chile hit 37 degrees Celsius (almost 99 degrees Fahrenheit).
“It’s been more than 70 years since a temperature like this was recorded” in Vicuna, Chilean meteorologist Cristobal Torres told AFP.
Unusually high temperatures were also recorded 450 kilometers (280 miles) south in the capital Santiago: 24C (75F) on Wednesday, with similar levels forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Meanwhile in Buenos Aires, the temperature exceeded 30C (86F) on Tuesday, making it the highest August 1 temperature since record-keeping began, according to Argentina’s National Meteorological Service. The average August temperature in Buenos Aires is usually between 18C (64F) and 9C (48F).
Several cities across Uruguay also recorded temperatures of 30C (86F) on Wednesday.
“What we are experiencing is the combination of two phenomena: a global warming trend due to climate change plus the El Nino phenomenon,” said Chile’s Environment Minister Maisa Rojas, a climatologist.
“When El Nino ends, the global weather situation should stop being so extreme,” she said.
An El Nino event is characterized by increased Pacific Ocean temperatures, causing rainfall, floods and avalanches in western South America, as well as heat waves.
Santiago, Buenos Aires and Montevideo are expected to return to normal temperatures in the coming days, but it is believed that similar heat waves will occur with increasing frequency.
“It is very likely that the heat record will be broken this year (in Santiago), and that is extraordinarily abnormal. Ten years ago we had two heat waves a year and now we are talking about nine,” explained University of Santiago climatologist Raul Cordero.
One of the most significant impacts of the warm weather is on snowpacks in the mountains, which are vital for the water supply in Chile’s capital.
“Winter heat waves have devastating effects on glaciers and snow,” Cordero said.
Rojas also warned about the effects of heat at the poles.
“The ice around the polar areas is at minimum levels,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Especially around Antarctica, where at this time of year sea ice grows to reach a maximum in September, it is at a historic minimum.”

Topics: climate climate change Global warming Chile

