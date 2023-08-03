You are here

Philippine coast guard rescues 67 people from damaged boat in the second ferry accident in a week

Rescued passengers arrive on a boat in Polillo, Quezon province, northeastern Philippines on Aug. 3, 2023. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Updated 03 August 2023
AP

  • Passenger on the Jovelle Express 3 managed to contact a coast guard station for help when the vessel was damaged after slamming into an unspecified object
AP

MANILA: The Philippine coast guard rescued all 67 people from a ferry boat that struck a floating object and took on water Thursday off a northeastern province, in the second ferry accident to hit the country in a week, officials said.
A passenger on the Jovelle Express 3 managed to contact a coast guard station for help when the vessel was damaged after slamming into an unspecified object around midday off Polillo island in Quezon province, the coast guard said.
The 60 passengers and seven crew members were brought to Polillo and were awaiting another boat to take them to their destination in Quezon.
Last week, at least 27 people died when an overcrowded ferry boat flipped over in Laguna de Bay minutes after leaving Binangonan town southeast of the capital, Manila. Strong winds had lashed the boat sparking panic among many passengers, who moved to one side of the wooden boat and caused it flip over, the coast guard and police said.
More than 40 other passengers and crew members on the Aya Express were rescued, the coast guard said.
Criminal charges have been filed against the wooden-hulled boat’s skipper, his two crew, the owner and a coast guard officer who allowed the overloaded ferry to sail.
The skipper acknowledged that he knew the ferry was over capacity but told authorities he could not convince the excess passengers to disembark, coast guard officials said.
Sea accidents are common in the Philippines because of frequent storms, poorly maintained boats, overcrowding and weak enforcement of safety regulations.
In December 1987, the ferry Dona Paz sank after colliding with a fuel tanker, killing more than 4,300 people in the world’s worst peacetime maritime disaster.

Southern Philippines peace in progress as thousands of combatants turn in arms

Updated 03 August 2023
Ellie Aben

  • More than 26,000 former separatists have so far been decommissioned
  • Peace agreement also on top of agenda for Marcos’ administration
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Over 1,000 Moro Islamic Liberation Front fighters were decommissioned on Thursday in a major step in the implementation of a peace agreement between the Philippine government and the country’s restive Muslim south, which had for decades sought independence from Manila.
Bangsamoro, a region covering predominantly Muslim areas of Mindanao, has been undergoing a peace process that began in 2014 when the government struck a permanent cease-fire deal with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front after almost four decades of conflict.
MILF is an armed breakaway group of the Moro National Liberation Front — the oldest Muslim separatist movement in Mindanao — which continued to fight when its parent organization reached a peace agreement with Manila in the 1990s. MILF fighters only agreed to turn over their firearms in 2014, in exchange for self-rule in Bangsamoro.
The 2014 peace deal includes a target of decommissioning 40,000 MILF combatants, a process that also involves turning in and putting weapons beyond use.
As 1,301 more fighters joined the fold on Thursday, they bring the total number of decommissioned fighters to over 26,000, or more than 65 percent of the target, the autonomous Muslim region BARMM said.
“This occasion signals the success of the peace process in the Southern Philippines … The MILF recognizes that the decommissioning process is a significant component of the normalization track under the comprehensive agreement on the Bangsamoro,” BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Al-Hajj Murad” Ebrahim said during a ceremony on Thursday.
“For some, the process of decommissioning might be slow, but may I remind you all that this process takes some time because we are not only transforming the individual lives of combatants and making them productive members of our society, (but just as) importantly, transforming all communities across the BARMM to become peaceful and progressive.”
In his State of the Nation Address last month, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gave a nod to the Bangsamoro peace process and said he was “proud of the progress that BARMM has taken.”
The Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said that it was “very critical that we build on the peace gains and ensure continuing progress.”
The peace agreement is also “on top of the Marcos’ administration” agenda, he said.
BARMM Chief Minister Ebrahim is looking forward to finishing the entire decommissioning process, he told Arab News, as it will officially conclude the peace deal.
“Once the commitment is fully complied with, then we will have the signing of an exit agreement,” Ebrahim said.
BARMM is now urging Manila to speed up other aspects of the decommissioning process, including the development of infrastructure in the region.
“We call upon the national government to expedite the other components of the normalization because many have yet to be fulfilled or started,” Ebrahim said.
“Because the real challenge is the lack of funds for normalization. So, we’re asking that it will be hastened.”
As part of the peace process, Bangsamoro residents voted for its greater autonomy in a referendum held in 2019. The transition period will culminate in 2025 when the region will elect its legislature and executive.

Arab Americans 'need to do more to balance relationship' with African Americans 

RAY HANANIA

  • Equitable ties needed in Illinois, a leading Black legislator said on The Ray Hanania Radio Show sponsored by Arab News 
  • Illinois’ only two Muslim legislators, one who is Arab, should join the Black Caucus, said State Rep. Cyril Nichols 
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: African Americans are perplexed that Arab Americans want to be identified as being “Middle East and North African” on the US Census yet fail to balance the support Blacks have given to the Arab community in the country, a leading Black legislator in Illinois said Wednesday. 

Illinois State Rep. Cyril Nichols — a member of the state’s large African-American legislative caucus of 21 members, which represents nearly one-third of the Democratic Party’s contingent — said African Americans support their counterparts twice as much in comparison to what they receive in return. 

During an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show, broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network in Detroit and Washington D.C. and sponsored by Arab News, Nichols said “an imbalance exists” and it “needs to change.”  

 

“When we work together, we can accomplish so much in a short amount of time. As you may know, about 70 percent of the gas stations in my district are owned by Arab Americans. We are not reinvested,” Nichols said.

“But the African-American community is reinvesting by doing business (with Arab businesses) in those areas where these gas stations (are located) and any other businesses for that matter. We in the African-American community are inclusive. We allow anyone to open up, be it Chinese food restaurants — it could be the gas stations, it could be cleaners. Oftentimes it is not African Americans that own these businesses. We just have to have a real conversation.” 

Asked to define the imbalance, Nichols said that on a scale of one to 10, African-American support of Arab Americans is at 10, while in return it is “an even five.” 

To achieve some “balance,” Nichols told Arab News he would convene a Town Hall-type meeting in October to bring the two communities together in Illinois. He said it should also be done in other areas with similar demographics. 

 

“When we are in our communities, because we don’t talk about it enough, because we want to bring in cultural identifiers that are not our culture, there are certain people who don’t want us to work together,” Nichols said, and expressed hope that Arab Americans and Muslims would attend. 

“When we work together, there is nothing we can’t do. There is literally nothing we can’t do. That is the way a community prospers, when people work together. Yes, there is not enough conversations. We should be meeting and convening weekly.” 

Nichols added: “We really need to bring people of leadership together, be it principals, be it business owners, be it clergy. We really need to come together, not to have a gripe session, but to have a real honest discussion with a solution. So, I don’t just want to come in and talk about nothing. I want to come in with a solution and develop legislation to support the solutions that we come up with. That’s the difference.” 

He said there was a long history of relations between Arab Americans and African Americans, citing several key milestones in this regard. 

In 1983, Chicago’s first Black mayor, Harold Washington, created the Advisory Commission on Arab Affairs, and placed several Arab Americans in key city positions, Nichols said. The commission was dismantled by former Jewish-American mayor, Rahm Emanuel, immediately after his election in 2011. 

Emanuel’s successors, former mayor Lori Lightfoot and incumbent Brandon Johnson, said they would reinstate the Arab Advisory Commission but this has not happened. 

In 1984 and 1988, the Rev. Jesse L. Jackson gave Arab Americans roles in his attempts to become the Democratic Party candidate for president. Although Jackson did not win the party’s nomination on both occasions, Arab Americans won seats as convention delegates and had roles in defining the party’s national-issues plank. 

In 2022, Nichols introduced draft legislation seeking to recognize Arab Americans as a “minority group,” to qualify them for the Illinois Minority Business Enterprise system — that gives MBE members a first shot at up to 30 percent of the state’s annual contracts worth billions. This status has strengthened the businesses owned by Blacks, Hispanics, women and Asians, but Arab businesses have been left out. 

Nichols noted that instead of supporting the bill, which has not been signed into law yet, many Arab Americans were apathetic. 

“Both communities should be getting a lot more. If we work together we will, we will get a lot more. We have to work together. We have to stop some of these petty (people),” Nichols said, referring to individuals and groups that reject an inclusive approach. 

The 32nd District that Nichols represents has more than 120,000 residents, with a large Arab-American population on Chicago’s southwest side and various suburbs, including in Bridgeview where Arab immigrants built the state’s first prayer hall, the Mosque Foundation, in 1981. 

Last year, Nichols secured a state grant of $120,000 to support the Mosque Foundation’s Food Pantry which helps all needy families. 

Nichols said that nearly one-third of the state’s 78 Democrats in the 118-member Illinois General Assembly are African American and that only two members are Muslim — Nabeela Syed and Abdelnasser Rashid. 

Nichols said Rashid, who has Palestinian roots, and Syed, with Indian ancestry, should “absolutely” join the Black Caucus to address issues facing all the minority communities. 

 

“This is a very serious and real topic,” Nichols said. “When I look back and I think of this country, Black folk built this country. To think that our communities don’t work together more, then you are dealing with the idea of systemic racism, thinking that somehow your community is going to jump the Black community.  

“Our community has never thought of ourselves being first, second or third. We are just inclusive. And it is proven. We’re not making this up. It is proven. If we would just learn to work together and believe in what we worship, which is God, a lot of this stuff would not be issues. These issues we deal with are all man-made. These are not God-made issues. These are man-made issues,” Nichols said, adding that Blacks and Arabs can find common ground in terms of their religious beliefs and the struggle against racism. 

Nichols’ comments were made during an appearance on The Ray Hanania Radio Show broadcast Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023, in Detroit and Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. 

You can listen to the radio show’s podcast by visiting ArabNews.com/rayradioshow.

13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians

AP

  • At least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle in the attacks
  • Police were questioning an unidentified suspect in his 20s who was arrested at the scene
AP

SEOUL: At least 13 people were injured in South Korea on Thursday when a man rammed a car onto a sidewalk, before stepping out of the vehicle and stabbing people inside a shopping mall in the city of Seongnam.
Yoon Sung-hyun, an official from the southern Gyeonggi provincial police department, said at least nine people were stabbed and four others were injured by the vehicle in the attacks that occurred in a crowded leisure district near a subway station. Police did not confirm whether any were in serious condition.
Police were questioning an unidentified suspect in his 20s who was arrested at the scene. Police officials did not immediately comment on any potential motive for the attack.
Photos from the scene showed forensic units examining the halls of the AK Plaza, where the stabbings took place. A white Kia hatchback with a broken front window and ruptured front tire could be seen on a sidewalk near the Seohyeon subway station.
The National Police Agency held an online meeting Thursday with regional police chiefs to discuss ways to deal with stabbings and other attacks against random targets.
During the meeting, National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun described the attack as “virtually an act of terrorism.” Officials discussed increasing nighttime patrols in leisure districts and other crowded areas and strengthening security camera surveillance, according to the agency.
Last month, a knife-wielding man stabbed at least four pedestrians on a street in the capital, Seoul, killing one person, police said.

Indian sanitation workers get new chance in life with $1.2m lottery win

Updated 03 August 2023

  • 11 women in Kerala pooled money for a $3 lottery ticket in June
  • Each earns less than $100 a month from collecting household waste
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: In June, M. Sheeja spent all her money to pool with another 10 friends at work to buy a $3 lottery ticket that none of them could afford individually. Last week, they found out they had hit the jackpot.
The lottery was 100 million rupees ($1.2 million), an enormous sum for the women in the southern Indian state of Kerala who have been collecting household waste for a living.
When they entered the lucky draw, Sheeja had no money left to pay for her transportation to return from work in the coastal municipality of Parappanangadi.
“That day I took a good decision to walk back home,” the 48-year-old mother of three told Arab News.
After taxes, the women will receive around $700,000.
They had agreed that each of them would get an equal share if they won.
It was the fourth time they bought a ticket together in the popular state-run bumper prize lottery that runs every year ahead of the Onam harvest festival.
“It was the biggest surprise of my life,” Sheeja said. “For us it is a huge amount that can relieve us from the burdens of daily struggle.”
Like other workers in her group, she earns less than $100 a month — an amount that is insufficient to make ends meet, leaving most of them trapped in debt.
“I will repay the debt, do some repair work at home and spend the money on educating my three children,” Sheeja said.
The other women have similar plans. One of them, M.P. Radha, 49, is relieved that she would be able to pay for her brother’s medical treatment. She has been trying her luck for several years.
“I have never won more than 1,000 rupees. The draw this time was quite surprising, and it was more than what we could have ever imagined,” she said. “This money hopefully will ease my life.”
Despite the win, she and her colleagues plan to continue their work. “There is no question of leaving the job as this job gave us stability in life,” said M. Laxmi, a 47-year-old mother of three, who now will be able to pay her husband’s hospital bills.
“I want to dig a well for my house, spend some money on marrying off my daughter, and also take my husband to a good hospital for treatment.”
She hopes that with the lottery win there will be no more stress over daily survival and that now luck will remain on her side.
“I hope to have an easy life now,” she said. “But I won’t stop buying lottery tickets.”

Burnt-out car transport ship reaches Dutch port

AP

  • One sailor died and 22 others were rescued after the Panamanian-flagged ship caught fire off the Dutch coast on July 25
  • The blaze had raised the spectre of an ecological disaster on the nearby Wadden chain of islands
AP

THE HAGUE: A burnt-out car transport ship was towed to a northern Dutch port on Thursday more than a week after catching fire at sea, averting a feared environmental disaster.
The Fremantle Highway arrived at Eemshaven port after a journey from a holding position, with local media images showing tugs dragging the scorched ship into the harbor.
One sailor died and 22 others were rescued after the Panamanian-flagged ship, carrying hundreds of electric cars among more than 3,700 vehicles, caught fire off the Dutch coast on July 25.
“I can confirm the ship has arrived in Eemshaven,” Jente Wieldraaijer, a spokesperson for the regional safety authority told AFP.
The blaze had raised the spectre of an ecological disaster on the nearby Wadden chain of islands, an area spanning the Netherlands, Germany and Denmark which has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
While the situation had been largely under control for several days, bad weather in the North Sea raised further concerns it could leak oil or even sink while being towed to port.
The vessel had previously been anchored at a holding position 16 kilometers (10 miles) north of the islands of Schiermonnikoog and Ameland, where it was towed over Sunday and Monday.
A boat designed for cleaning up oil spills remained near the ship throughout the journey.
The cause of the fire remains unclear, although the vessel’s owner has said one of the electric vehicles on board may have been the source.
According to Japan-based K Line, the ship’s charter company, the freighter was carrying 3,783 new cars, including 498 electric vehicles.
Some crew members were forced to jump overboard from significant heights after it caught fire and a number were taken to hospital.

