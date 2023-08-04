You are here

World-beating Germany retain team sprint title at cycling world championships
Gold medalists Germany's Pauline Sophie Grabosch, Emma Hinze and Lea Sophie Friedrich pose on the podium during the women's elite team sprint medal ceremony. (Reuters)
Updated 04 August 2023
AFP

  • Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze beat the British team in the final by setting a new world record to 45:848sec, just one year before the Paris Olympics
  • America’s Chloe Dygert won her fourth world title in the individual pursuit by beating defending champion Franziska Brause of Germany in the final
AFP

GLASGOW: Germany retained their women’s team sprint title and shattered their own world record at the cycling world championships on Thursday.

It is a fourth successive title in the discipline for the German team who are also the reigning Olympic champions.

Lea Sophie Friedrich, Pauline Grabosch and Emma Hinze beat the British team in the final by setting a new world record to 45:848sec, just one year before the Paris Olympics. China took third place.

America’s Chloe Dygert won her fourth world title in the individual pursuit by beating defending champion Franziska Brause of Germany in the final.

Dygert, the world record holder, also won the world title in 2017, 2018 and 2020.

Britain’s William Tidball took gold in the men’s scratch race.

The 23-year-old defeated Japan’s Kazushige Kuboki with Tuur Dens of the Netherlands taking bronze.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet. Not long ago I was watching Chris Hoy and Bradley Wiggins and all those do this. To come here and become world champion at first time of asking is what dreams are made of,” Tidball told the BBC.

“I thought I had left it a bit late. The plan was to stay out of harms way and every day in training I was thinking about getting on a good wheel with two and a half kilometers to go.

“To say you are the best in the world of something is something I have dreamt of since I started cycling.”

Great Britain’s defense of their men’s team pursuit world title ended in a crash in qualifying.

Charlie Tanfield slipped coming out of the final corner at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, and with the home nation already down to three riders at that point they did not set an official time and went out of the competition.

Tanfield had come into the line-up as a replacement for Ethan Hayter, who is out of the championships having been unable to recover from a broken collarbone in time.

Tanfield had been struggling to hold the wheel of Dan Bigham and Ethan Vernon as they upped the pace in the finale.

As he fought to catch back up, Tanfield, part of the GB squad that won the team pursuit world title in 2018, dropped his front wheel onto the blue band at the bottom of the track and lost control.

The 26-year-old received medical treatment on the track for several minutes before being able to walk off unassisted.

An update from British Cycling said: “Following his crash in this morning’s men’s team pursuit qualification, Charlie Tanfield was assessed immediately by the on-site medical team before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

“We wish Charlie a very speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back on his bike soon. Unfortunately, the men’s team pursuit riders will not progress in the competition.”

Topics: cycling Germany Pauline Sophie Grabosch Emma Hinze Lea Sophie Friedrich

'Twisting again' Biles prepares gymnastics comeback

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
AFP

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback

‘Twisting again’ Biles prepares gymnastics comeback
  • The 26-year-old superstar has not taken part in elite competition since her tumultuous campaign at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics two years ago
  • Biles: But I’m fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good
AFP

CHICAGO: Simone Biles makes her long-awaited return to gymnastics in Chicago on Saturday, with the dreaded “twisties” firmly behind her in what could be the first step on the road toward next year’s Olympic games.

The 26-year-old superstar has not taken part in elite competition since her tumultuous campaign at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and 19-time World Championships gold medallist arrived in Japan as one of the stars of Olympic sport, widely expected to crown her legacy with a successful defense of her 2016 Olympics all-around title.

But in what became one of the most gripping dramas of the Tokyo Games, Biles’s challenge unraveled dramatically, with the American making a series of uncharacteristic stumbles during early qualification rounds.

Biles later confided that she felt she had the “weight of the world on my shoulders” and after struggling in the early rounds of the team competition, she withdrew citing mental health issues.

Those same issues prompted her withdrawal from the all-around competition as well as the vault, uneven bars and floor disciplines.

She eventually returned for the balance beam final, opting for a safer-than-usual routine that earned a bronze medal.

Biles attributed her problems to an attack of the “twisties” — a phenomenon in gymnastics where athletes become disoriented and lose their sense of where they are in the air at a given moment, potentially leaving them at risk of injury when they land.

“It’s the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body,” Biles explained in 2021.

“What’s even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air, I also have no idea how I am going to land. Or what I am going to land on.”

Biles’ decision to withdraw from competition was widely hailed as a watershed moment for the issue of mental health in elite sports, with the gymnast applauded for prioritizing her own well-being before competition.

After confirming her return to competition last month, Biles said she is still undergoing therapy to help her “handle the mental side” of her craft.

“Lots of therapy, I go once a week for almost two hours,” she said on Instagram. “I’ve had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas and work on healing is a blessing,” added Biles, one of dozens of elite gymnasts who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of jailed USA team doctor Larry Nassar.

In a Q+A with fans on Instagram last weekend, Biles said her fear of the “twisties” had been put squarely behind her, even if she admitted to nervousness when returning to the gym.

“When the twisties happen, you go right into the gym and work on it. I took over a year off and THEN came back ... So I was petrified,” she said.

“But I’m fine. I’m twisting again. No worries. All is good,” Biles wrote.

What the future holds for Biles beyond this weekend remains uncertain.

She has not yet confirmed whether she plans to participate in the Paris Olympics next year.

“For Paris, as of now, I would say, I’ll be there regardless,” Biles said in a September 2022 interview.

“I just don’t know if it will be as an athlete or as an audience member.”

This weekend’s US Classic has been a happy hunting ground for Biles in the past. In 2018 she used the event as her comeback meet after taking a lengthy break following her gold-medal winning campaign at the Rio Olympics.

She followed that return with two world championship all around gold medals in 2018 and 2019.

This weekend’s event in Chicago will also mark a return to competition for reigning Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee, who has battled a kidney-related health issue this year.

Topics: Simone Biles gymnastics

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi 'circus' after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
AFP

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat

Orlando coach blasts ref and Messi ‘circus’ after derby defeat
  • Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul
  • Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club
AFP

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA: Orlando City head coach Oscar Pareja says his team’s defeat to Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami on Wednesday was a “circus” and said that the Argentine should have been sent off.

Messi scored twice for Miami in a 3-1 win to move into the last-16 of the Leagues Cup but the Colombian coach was furious with the decisions of Salvadorian referee Ivan Barton.

Messi was booked in the 21st minute and Pareja felt he should have been dismissed with a second yellow after another foul.

“There was a double yellow card for Leo Messi. I don’t care that he was Messi. That affects the game. The match should be fair and that was not the case on the field.

“We take our responsibility, OK, we lost, we are frustrated but I have to say (this), you cannot hide this kind of situation,” he said.

The game was level at 1-1 until Miami were awarded a penalty when Venezuelan striker Josef Martinez went down after a slight tug in the box and Pareja was also fuming with that decision and the overall handling of the game.

“The attention that we get with all that is happening it becomes a circus, (this match) was a circus,” said Pareja, who was angered that the referee did not go to the monitor to review the penalty award.

“The penalty was unbelievable. Unbelievable. If the VAR was there and we have referees then we have to be honest and go and see it because the game deserved it,” he said.

“We’re frustrated. The people want to see soccer and things have to be fair, (in this game) it was not the case,” added the Orlando coach, who noted that Barton did go to the monitor later in the game to over-rule an Orlando goal.

Messi added Miami’s third — and his second — to complete a third straight win since the Argentine joined the club and the World Cup winner has scored five goals in those games.

The seven-times Ballon D’Or winner came in for some close attention, physical at times, from Orlando’s defenSe but his coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said that was par for the course, especially in a derby.

“Just like when Barcelona play Real Madrid and River play Boca, these same things happen,” Martino said.

“We faced a very difficult opponent, it was very demanding. Teams have extra motivation (now) and I expect many more games like this, without a doubt.”

But the Argentine coach refused to be drawn on Pareja’s comments.

“I am not going to give my opinion on what Oscar Pareja said in his press conference. I respect his opinion, but we have to look forward having won our third game in a row, so that is our focus.”

Miami face FC Dallas in Texas on Sunday in the round-of-16 of the tournament for MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs.

Topics: Orlando City Oscar Pareja Lionel Messi MLS

FIFA probing 'misconduct' complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
AFP

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women

FIFA probing ‘misconduct’ complaint involving Zambia women
  • “FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident”
AFP

SYDNEY: World governing body FIFA said Friday it was investigating a misconduct complaint relating to the Zambian women’s team at the World Cup, vowing tough punishment if proven.
It did not provide details, citing confidentiality, but media reports said the incident involved coach Bruce Mwape allegedly rubbing a player’s breasts.
“We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated,” a FIFA spokesperson said.
“FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident.”
Allegations of sexual abuse in the Zambian women’s set-up surfaced on social media last year, and Mwape was peppered with questions about them at the World Cup.
He denied the claims, calling them “fake.”
FIFA stressed that any allegations of abuse were handled in the strictest confidence.
“Where guilt is established, FIFA takes the strongest possible sanctions, including removing people from the game for life. Our track record demonstrates this,” it said.
Zambia were eliminated at the group stage of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.
They suffered heavy defeats to Spain and Japan before winning their first-ever World Cup match, downing Costa Rica 3-1.

Topics: Zambian women's team FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup Women's world cup

Saudi football 'captures world's imagination'

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Arab News

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi football’s Pro League is being televised in more than 170 territories since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr and it has “clearly caught the imagination of broadcasters worldwide,” a senior league executive said on Thursday.

Clubs have persuaded global stars to play in the Kingdom, with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane among those following in the Portuguese international’s footsteps.

Last month Al-Hilal made a $328 million bid for Kylian Mbappe, arguably the world’s best player, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker turned down a move.

Nevertheless, British director Peter Hutton, a member of the league’s board, told the BBC: “I think the budgets are in place for a number of years — you know, I don’t see this slowing down.

“I’ve worked in sport for 40 years and I’ve never seen a project as big, as ambitious and as determined to be a success.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Saudi League had “completely changed the market” and he expected more high-profile players to move to the Kingdom. But Hutton said it was “not necessarily a bad thing” if European football lost a little of its power.

Saudi clubs had only spent a quarter of what Premier League clubs had during the current transfer window, he said.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean that Europe isn’t going to be as strong in world football going forward, but I would say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s good that football has strength around the world.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Arab News

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
  • The quarterfinals get started on Saturday
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr on Thursday reached the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

In Group C, an Ever Banega goal was enough for Al-Shabab in their 1-0 victory over Union Monastirienne of Tunisia, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored late to rescue a point for Al-Nassr in a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The results meant that Al-Shabab topped the group with seven points, followed by their fellow Saudis Al-Nassr on five.

In Group D, Shabab Belouizdad of Algeria drew with Kuwait SC, while Emirati side Al-Wahda went down 1-0 to Morocco’s Raja.

The Emirati and Moroccan clubs were already assured of a spot in the last eight of the competition.

The quarterfinals get started on Saturday with an all-Saudi clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, while Qataris Al-Sadd take on Iraqi club Al-Shorta.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab will take on Al-Wahda from the UAE, while Raja’s reward for their win is a battle with Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in Abha.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League 2023 King Salman Club Cup

