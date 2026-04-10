Dawn of a new AI economy with enterprise agent marketplace

RIYADH: In a significant step toward reshaping enterprise artificial intelligence, Public Investment Fund-backed Humain has partnered with US-based AI company Turing to launch what is set to become the world’s first marketplace for enterprise-grade AI agents.

“The next wave of AI is about systems of agents working together across entire organizations. Humain One is designed to make that possible,” Humain CEO Tareq Amin told Arab News.

Founded in 2025 under Saudi Arabia’s PIF, Humain is a key pillar of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to build a globally competitive AI sector. Through its partnership with Turing, the company is developing a scalable marketplace infrastructure that enables developers to publish AI agents, enterprises to deploy them seamlessly, and the broader ecosystem to grow on a global scale.







Tareq Amin unveiled HUMAIN ONE's AI agent marketplace at the FII Priority Summit in Miami during a session titled "How to Go AI Native." (Supplied photo)



“By partnering with Turing, we are building the marketplace infrastructure that lets developers publish agents, enterprises deploy them with confidence, and the broader AI ecosystem grow on a foundation built to scale globally.”

Turing’s role extends beyond development. The company is also the first US-based customer of Humain One, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s emergence not only as a hub for AI innovation but also as a global exporter of enterprise technology platforms.

Unveiled at the FII Priority Summit in Miami, the marketplace will be hosted on Humain’s platform, Humain One. Its general manager, Saejong Lee, described it as “an app store for AI, but built specifically for businesses.”

DID YOU KNOW? • Humain One is positioned as the world’s first enterprise-scale AI agent marketplace, enabling businesses to deploy AI agents as easily as installing apps. • The platform allows multiple AI agents to work together, automating complex workflows across departments like finance, HR, and operations. • Every AI agent undergoes rigorous testing and certification before being listed, ensuring enterprise-grade security, reliability, and performance.

The initiative forms part of Humain’s broader strategy to develop large-scale AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including plans for significant data center capacity and partnerships with global chipmakers such as Nvidia.

The platform enables companies to browse and deploy ready-made AI agents developed by Humain or third-party contributors directly into their operations. Organizations can also build their own agents and share them internally across departments.

“The process is designed to be straightforward,” Lee said.

First, developers create and test AI agents in a secure sandbox environment before introducing them into live business systems. Once validated, agents are packaged, listed on the marketplace, and made available for deployment, with the platform handling installation automatically.

“Turing is contributing to the underlying architecture of the marketplace, particularly in areas such as model evaluation, fine-tuning, reasoning systems and enterprise AI deployment,” Jonathan Siddharth, CEO and co-founder of Turing, told Arab News.







The initiative is part of a broader push by HUMAIN to build large-scale AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia



A key feature of the platform is its unified infrastructure. Every AI agent operates within the same environment, minimizing risks related to security, compatibility, and integration as new agents are introduced.

“Enterprises have significant control over how AI agents are configured and managed,” Lee said.

“Companies are not limited to off-the-shelf agents. They can build custom ones tailored to their specific needs or modify existing ones to fit their workflows.”

Humain One also supports coordinated multi-agent systems, allowing different agents to work together seamlessly. For example, one agent can manage invoice processing while another handles supplier communications, with the platform automatically routing information between them.

To ensure control and governance, IT teams can define strict rules around access, data handling, and agent permissions through a centralized management interface.

The platform’s pricing model is designed for flexibility, offering options such as usage-based billing, pre-purchased compute capacity, or per-user licensing.

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Humain One also introduces a revenue-sharing model for developers and organizations that publish AI agents on the marketplace. This enables companies to monetize internally developed solutions by making them available to other users.

“Similar to how a developer earns money from an app they publish on a smartphone app store,” Lee said.

“One of the core problems businesses face today is that different AI tools do not talk to each other. Humain One is designed to solve this from the ground up.

“Because every agent is built on the same platform, they share the same infrastructure, data connections and security controls by default,” Lee explained.

The platform provides businesses with a single dashboard to manage agents, monitor performance, track costs, and implement updates. This centralized approach eliminates the need to operate multiple disconnected AI systems.

It also enables seamless data sharing between agents across functions. For instance, an HR-focused agent and a finance agent can exchange relevant information automatically, based on predefined organizational rules.

“This is important because most businesses will end up using AI tools from multiple vendors. Humain One ensures those tools can work together.”

To maintain quality and trust at scale, Humain and Turing are establishing governance, safety, and performance standards for all marketplace agents.







The initiative is part of a broader push by HUMAIN to build large-scale AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)



Every agent must pass a rigorous certification process before being made available. This includes automated testing across diverse scenarios, validation of accuracy, and safeguards against unreliable or harmful outputs. Security checks are also conducted to identify vulnerabilities prior to deployment, with full certification records accessible to compliance teams.

Lee added that Humain is strengthening these capabilities in collaboration with Turing, including advanced simulation environments and AI policy enforcement tools.

“Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in becoming a major player in the global AI landscape. Humain One is part of turning that ambition into practical reality,” Lee said.

Saudi Arabia’s AI ambitions are further supported by major global investments, including a reported $3 billion stake by Humain in Elon Musk’s xAI, underscoring the Kingdom’s intent to help shape the future of the global AI ecosystem.

“By building a full marketplace and deployment platform locally, the Kingdom is developing the infrastructure needed to run enterprise AI at scale.”

For Saudi businesses and government entities, the platform offers a trusted, locally operated solution aligned with national regulatory requirements. At the same time, it provides international AI companies with a clear pathway into one of the world’s fastest-growing AI markets.

While no official launch date has been announced, the unveiling of Humain One marks an early and strategic move to define the emerging market for enterprise AI agents.