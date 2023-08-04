You are here

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears
Above, West African defense chiefs gather to deliberate in Abuja, Nigeria on the political unrest in the Republic of Niger on Aug. 2, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears

West African bloc seeks solution to Niger coup as deadline nears
  • Junta in Niger is locked in a standoff with the Economic Community of West African States
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

NIAMEY: West African defense chiefs were set to wrap up discussions about possible intervention in Niger on Friday, as mediators from the regional bloc push coup leaders in Niamey to restore constitutional order before an approaching deadline.
The military junta in Niger is locked in a standoff with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has taken its hardest stance yet on last week’s ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum — the seventh coup in West and Central Africa since 2020.
In a blow to hopes of restoring the previous status quo, the junta revoked a raft of military cooperation agreements with France late on Thursday. There was no immediate response from France.
The move echoes similar moves by juntas in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in the wake of their coups and could drastically reshape a joint fight against an Islamist insurgency.
France has between 1,000 and 1,500 troops in Niger, helping to fight an insurgency by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that has destabilized West Africa’s Sahel region.
An ECOWAS delegation is in the Nigerien capital Niamey, hoping to secure “a conclusive and amicable resolution” to the crisis, although the bloc has also imposed sweeping sanctions and warned it could authorize the use of force if Bazoum is not reinstated by Sunday.
Niger’s self-declared leader Abdourahamane Tiani has rejected the sanctions and said the junta will not back down against any threats.
Later on Friday, the region’s defense chiefs will officially end a multi-day meeting in the Nigerian capital Abuja about a possible military response that they have said would be a last resort. The junta on Thursday said any aggression or attempted aggression by ECOWAS would be met with an immediate riposte on any ECOWAS member-state except those friendly to Niger.
Tiani has won the backing of the juntas in Mali and Burkina Faso and cited persistent insecurity as his main justification for seizing power, even though data on attacks shows that security there has actually been improving.

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after 'shameful' hotel evictions

Afghan refugees in UK made homeless after ‘shameful’ hotel evictions
  • Home Office sent 3-month notice to thousands of families in May
  • Policy is ‘morally flawed,’ says Labour MP
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees across the UK are being made homeless after being evicted from government-funded hotels, the BBC reported.

After being offered sanctuary in the UK in the wake of the Taliban takeover in 2021, many of the Afghans — who served alongside Western forces — were evicted from their accommodation along with their families after being served three-month notices in May.

About 8,000 Afghans were living in bridging hotels, but the Local Government Association, which represents local councils across the UK, has warned that up to 20 percent of those evicted have since declared homelessness to local officials. Smaller hotels funded by the government are being vacated first.

Councils have a legal duty to find accommodation for homeless people, with officials fearing a surge in claims that would pressure an already overburdened local housing system.

The move to evict Afghan families from the hotels was described as “shameful” by Labour Party MP Dan Jarvis.

He said: “These are not economic migrants. These are Afghans who placed themselves in mortal peril to serve alongside British forces in Afghanistan and they did so at our request. These are people to whom we’ve given an invitation to come to our country.

“Nobody should be homeless and these people need to be given the time and space … to ensure that they are properly relocated.”

Several local councils have released figures detailing their struggles in housing refugees. West Northamptonshire Council said that about 50 Afghans in the area — out of 179 — have no alternative accommodation if evicted.

One council in Essex said it had nine Afghan families now facing homelessness as a result of the evictions.

Jarvis said: “There is a real risk here that we are seeing what is both morally flawed and poor public policy because homeless families are being created.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude, so I think what we need to do is move at a pace that sees these Afghan families transition in a way that allows local authorities the time to identify suitable accommodation.

“The notion that people are being forced to become homeless is just shameful. And we are creating another set of problems.”

The UK Home Office, which oversaw the sanctuary schemes for Afghans and subsequent eviction plan, said it had provided funding for local councils to ease the housing burden.

A spokesperson said: “Hotels are not, and were never designed to be, long-term accommodation for Afghans resettled in the UK and it is not in their best interests to be living in hotel accommodation for months or years on end.

“That is why we have announced a plan, backed by £285 million ($362 million) of new funding, to speed up the resettlement of Afghan nationals into long-term homes.

“Extensive government support is available and we will continue to do all we can to help Afghan families as they rebuild their lives here.”

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck

Thailand: 8 people killed, 4 injured as train collides with pickup truck
  • The accident happened in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province
  • Site of the accident was at an unauthorized crossing without any automatic barriers
Updated 04 August 2023
AP

BANGKOK: Eight people were killed when a freight train struck a pickup truck that was crossing railway tracks in an eastern province of Thailand early Friday morning, authorities said.
The accident at 2:20 a.m. (19:20 GMT) also injured four people in the Muang district of Chachoengsao province, according to the State Railway of Thailand.
The 54-year-old driver, Wichai Yulek, told authorities he saw the approaching train and heard a warning horn. He slowed, but passengers in the vehicle urged him to keep going. When he realized the truck was headed for a collision, he could not stop in time, the railway agency said.
Suraphat Prasop, 20, was in the truck carrying workers to Laem Chabang in Chonburi Province. He told authorities that he saw the train approaching as the vehicle was about to cross the railway. Despite hearing the train’s horn blast three times, the driver did not stop, he said.
The deceased included three women ages 22, 55 and 64 and five men ages 18, 27, 55, 60 and 62, the rail agency said.
The bodies were taken to a police hospital to allow relatives to prepare for religious rites.
The site of the accident on a concrete road was at an unauthorized crossing without any automatic barriers to prevent crossings when trains approach. There are 693 unauthorized crossing points currently being used along the national rail system, the agency said.
Despite the crossing being unsanctioned, a photo of the accident site provided by authorities shows lights and warning signs there.

India’s Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction

India's Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

India’s Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction

India’s Supreme Court suspends Rahul Gandhi’s defamation conviction
  • Politician was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat
Updated 04 August 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India on Friday suspended opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case, an order that will allow him to return to parliament and contest national elections due next year.
Gandhi was convicted in March in a case brought by a lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), over comments he made in 2019 deemed insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other people surnamed Modi, including the lawmaker.
Gandhi, 53, scion of a dynasty that has given India three prime ministers, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment but the jail term was put on hold and he was granted bail.
He also lost his parliamentary seat following the conviction, since lawmakers sentenced to jail terms of two years or more are automatically disqualified.
Lower courts and the high court in Gujarat had rejected appeals by Gandhi to suspend the conviction, causing him to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS

Japan to host Iran's foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS

Japan to host Iran’s foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia – TBS
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Iran’s foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian’s Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

– Reuters

This article originally appeared Arab News Japan

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia's war in Ukraine
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

Kyiv and allies rally support for blueprint to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says talks in Saudi Arabia could be a stepping stone towards peace 
  • Diplomats hope the meeting on August 5 and 6 will agree on key principles to end Russia’s war in Ukraine
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH/KYIV: Ukraine and its allies rallied global support on Thursday for a peace blueprint that will be discussed in talks hosted by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah this weekend.

Diplomats hope the meeting on August 5 and 6 of national security advisers and other senior officials from about 40 countries will agree on key principles to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Ukrainian diplomats in a speech published on the president’s website that the initiative would be a stepping stone toward a peace summit of world leaders this autumn to endorse the principles based on his own 10-point formula for a peace settlement.

“We are working on making it happen this fall,” he said. “Autumn is very soon, but there is still time to prepare for the summit and involve most of the world’s countries.”

There is no prospect of direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at the moment, as the war continues to rage and Kyiv seeks to reclaim territory through a counter-offensive. Instead, Ukraine aims to first build a bigger coalition of diplomatic support for its vision of peace beyond its core group of Western backers by involving Global South countries such as India, Brazil, South Africa and Turkiye.

“One of the main aims of this round of negotiations will be to finally fix a common understanding of what the 10 points are about,” Ihor Zhovkva, Zelensky’s chief diplomatic adviser, said on Thursday.

The 10 points include calls for the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a full withdrawal of Russian troops, the protection of food and energy supplies, nuclear safety and the release of all prisoners.

But Western officials concede the initiative can put only limited pressure on Moscow without China, which has maintained close economic and diplomatic ties with Russia and rejected international calls to condemn the invasion.

It was unclear on Thursday whether China would take part in the Jeddah talks. Beijing was invited to a previous meeting in Copenhagen in late June but did not attend.

“I do think it’s critical that not just India, Brazil, and other key partners are participating but also that China is sitting at the table and actually talking peace,” said a senior European Commission official.

Saudi Arabia is keen to play a prominent diplomatic role in efforts to resolve the conflict. Zelensky attended the Arab League summit in Jeddah in May, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expressed his readiness to mediate.

The Kingdom “reached into parts of the world where Ukraine’s classical allies would not get to so easily,” another EU official said.

