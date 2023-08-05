Snap introduces rewards program for top lens creators in 40 countries, including Saudi Arabia

DUBAI: Snapchat parent company Snap is launching a Lens Creator Rewards program in 40 countries, including Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom is one of its top-five markets in terms of engagement with lenses, the company said.
Other countries in which the program will be introduced include the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and Libya. Although the program is open to creators from all 40 countries, to be eligible for a reward of up to $7,200 the lenses must perform well in three specific markets: the US, India and Mexico.
Sophia Dominguez, director of augmented reality platform partnerships and ecosystem at Snap, told Arab News that the program “is rolling out to these three countries first” and “through a proprietary formula we are measuring engagement specifically for top-performing lenses” in those countries.
“If you’re from another country and your lens is a high-performing lens in these countries, you can still receive a reward,” she added.
This means that if, for example, a Saudi creates a lens that is very popular only in the Kingdom, it would not qualify for a reward. It must be a hit, according to Snap’s formula, in the US, India and Mexico.
If the lens performs well in only one or two of those countries, the creator will still be eligible for a reward, but the value does “cascade down” from the maximum available reward of $7,200, said Dominguez.
The proprietary formula measures engagement with a lens through a variety of factors, she added.
“Because Snap is a camera, it was really important to focus on the engagement of the lens itself, rather than judging it (based on) video views and other things,” she explained.
If successful, the program could be rolled out to even more countries, Dominguez added.
“We wanted to stay really nimble with the rewards program and focus on measuring success” by seeing how creators react to the program and whether it helps them build their business, she said.
“So, if it is successful, then we will definitely roll it out to more regions.”
Snap describes lenses as playful augmented reality experiences that transform the world around you. In the Middle East and North Africa region alone, 85 percent of daily Snapchat users interact with lenses every day, and by 2025 almost all of the Gen Z and Millennial population in Saudi Arabia are expected to be frequent users of augmented reality, according to data from the company.
“You know how popular Snapchat is in MENA, and the community there is absolutely incredible, so we’re actively thinking about incorporating the region into our plans in the future,” Dominguez added.
US publishing executive dies in a boat crash off Italy’s Amalfi Coast
The motorboat Vaughan and her family were on was rented through a skipper and had been headed to Positano when it crashed into a sailboat Thursday, Italian media said
Updated 05 August 2023
AP
ROME: A US publishing executive died in a boating accident off Italy’s Amalfi Coast, her company said Friday.
Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was president of Bloomsbury Publishing’s US branch, which counts writers ranging from bestselling novelists Sarah J. Maas and Susanna Clarke to historian Mark Kurlansky among its roster of authors.
A Bloomsbury book, “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” by the late Winfred Rembert (as told to Erin I. Kelly), won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2022.
Vaughan, who had a master’s degree in business from New York University, had worked at the Disney Book Group and Oxford University Press among other companies before joining Bloomsbury in 2020 as executive editor and COO. She was promoted to president a year later and also served on the board of the industry trade group the Association of American Publishers.
“Adrienne Vaughan was a leader of dazzling talent and infectious passion and had a deep commitment to authors and readers,” said the association’s board chair, Julia Reidhead, and its president and CEO, Maria A. Pallante, in a joint statement. “Most of all she was an extraordinary human being, and those of us who had the opportunity to work with her will be forever fortunate.”
The motorboat Vaughan and her family were on was rented through a skipper and had been headed to Positano when it crashed into a sailboat Thursday, Italian media said. The sailboat was carrying more than 80 US and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.
Vaughan was pulled from the water and brought to a dock but died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived, state TV said.
The Italian coast guard office in Amalfi was investigating the crash. The office did not respond to a call or an emailed request for more information.
Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, was hospitalized with a shoulder injury while the couple’s two young children were uninjured, according to the reports.
No one aboard the sailboat was injured.
A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive for substance use, according to Italian news agency ANSA, which didn’t indicate whether the result indicated alcohol or drug consumption. The skipper, an Italian about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.
There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern of port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation into the accident.
Book-to-screen content curation platform TaleFlick launches in Arabic
Updated 04 August 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: TaleFlick, a content curation company specializing in book-to-screen adaptations, has launched its platform in Arabic in a bid to connect local storytellers with international as well as regional producers and studios.
Launched in 2018 by film producer Uri Singer and former Apple and Netflix executive George Berry, TaleFlick aims to provide a platform for untold stories to reach the right producer or studio.
Singer was recommended the book “The King of Oil” by Swiss investigative journalist Daniel Ammann in 2018, and thought it was an amazing story that deserved to be told through a movie.
Singer told Arab News: “There are so many good stories around the world that are not being told or cannot reach people like me, or studios. (I thought) I should open a platform for that.”
Authors and rights owners submit their stories, which are analyzed by an algorithm, and selected manuscripts are further assessed for their adaptation potential by professional readers.
Studios and producers, which are verified by TaleFlick, can search the platform for content by theme or by location.
The platform also holds competitions from time to time. Its most recent contest, for example, will see the company choose stories to develop under its production arm TaleFlick Productions.
Publishers like HarperCollins have committed their catalog to the site, and studios such as Sony Pictures, Warner Media and HBO have signed up as customers.
The rise of streamers and the increase in content consumption go hand-in-hand.
Turkiye, Israel and Saudi Arabia will be the Middle East region’s strongest markets, together accounting for 55 percent of the region’s SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) revenues by 2028, according to a report by Digital TV Research.
The 13 Arabic-speaking countries in the region are expected to generate $2.47 billion in 2028 — up from $1.28 billion in 2022.
People are watching more now than ever before, thanks to the wide library of content and easy accessibility offered by streaming services.
Streamers in turn are investing in growing their repertoire of content — both licensed and original — to keep audiences engaged.
This growth had resulted in a demand for unique and authentic stories from around the world, said Singer.
He added: “Streamers and broadcasters have found out that there is an audience that really appreciates content regardless of where it comes from if it’s good and interesting.”
A prime example of this is the success of shows such as “Masameer County” and “AlRawabi School for Girls” on Netflix, as well as Saudi-backed films like “Jeanne du Barry,” “Four Daughters,” and “Goodbye Julia” making their mark at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
More recently, “Sattar,” a Saudi comedy film, broke box office records, earning $2.2 million over its first 12 days, making it the highest-grossing Saudi movie, outperforming blockbuster “Avatar” by more than 40 percent in terms of admissions, according to media reports.
Local markets know their audience and can make successful local films, surpassing even Hollywood films, which was always the case in countries like France and Spain, said Singer.
Recently, however, local content like “La Casa de Papel” from Spain, or K-dramas have “gone viral” and caught the global audience’s attention, and this is “where we’re going,” he added.
Singer visited Saudi Arabia last year to attend the Red Sea Film Festival and was amazed. He was aware of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s financial power and investments.
He added: “I saw the real eagerness to learn, listen and invite people … that’s a very correct thing to do.”
While the Kingdom is making strides, particularly with its various funds, shooting in Saudi is still expensive because of the lack of crew, and the “few professional crews that are working there are taken to the highest bidder,” he said.
That is why Singer is working with film studios to bring below-the-line talent from Saudi to the US as part of an apprenticeship program to “learn the culture of moviemaking,” he said.
Singer, who has worked in various countries, said the American culture of moviemaking is the “best.”
He added: “There’s a lot to learn on set in the US, and that’s what I think is missing; the Saudis are doing everything else successfully.”
Still, with just a five-year-old industry, Saudi Arabia had already made its presence felt on the global film circuit. Stories from other countries in the Middle East are also reaching and appealing to audiences around the world.
While TaleFlick supports other languages, like Hindi and Spanish, it has not invested heavily in them and mainly relies on Google Translate.
Singer said it had made significant investments in its Arabic platform because “the Middle East is so eager, young, and untapped.”
He is acutely aware of the cultural and linguistic differences, even within the region.
He said: “We detect those differences, and we source them (stories) to the right partner.”
The company also has a multilingual team of translators and screenwriters from different countries in the Middle East who not only review the scripts but also understand the cultural nuances and then suggest it to the right partner, Singer added.
Users can sign up to TaleFlick by choosing either basic ($99), standard ($199) or premium ($499).
Russia fines Wikipedia and Apple for spreading ‘false information’ about Ukraine conflict
A justice of the peace in a magistrate's court fined the Wikimedia Foundation $33,000
The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information
Updated 03 August 2023
AP
MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday imposed fines on Apple and the host of Wikipedia for failing to remove material deemed to be “false information” about Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.
A justice of the peace in a magistrate’s court, which handles administrative violations and low-level criminal cases, fined the Wikimedia Foundation 3 million rubles ($33,000) for retaining material on Russian-language Wikipedia pages that violated a law against discrediting Russia’s military and spreading false information about Ukraine conflict, the Interfax news agency reported.
The same justice found Apple guilty of failing to delete podcasts and apps with such information and fined the company 400,000 rubles ($4,400).
Since sending troops into Ukraine in February 2022, Russia has enacted an array of measures to punish any criticism or questioning of the military campaign.
Some critics have received severe punishments. Opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced this year to 25 years in prison for treason stemming from speeches he made against Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
AI generates 3K articles per week for News Corp Australia
Topics include weather, fuel prices and traffic reports for media giant’s hyperlocal mastheads
Staff journalists oversee quality control, though there is no disclosure the stories are written using AI
Updated 02 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Media network News Corp Australia has been producing 3,000 articles per week with the help of generative artificial intelligence, the group’s executive chair has revealed.
Michael Miller said during the World News Media Congress, held last month in Taipei, that the stories covered weather, fuel prices, and traffic conditions, according to the online trade website Mediaweek.
But the organization’s spokesperson confirmed that editorial decisions for the AI-generated articles are made by working journalists.
News Corp’s Data Local unit, which has four staff led by data journalism editor Peter Judd, is responsible for producing the articles.
The AI-generated stories are distributed nationwide across the company’s 75 “hyperlocal” mastheads, including Fairfield, Lismore, Penrith, Cairns and Bundaberg. There is no disclosure on the page that the stories are written using AI, as they are reviewed by journalists and carry their bylines.
The News Corp. Australia spokesperson said the articles provide only service information for readers of local mastheads. For instance, AI is employed to generate stories such as “Where to find the cheapest fuel in Penrith.”
“For some years now, we have used automation to update local fuel prices several times daily, as well as daily court lists, traffic, weather, death and funeral notices,” the spokesperson said.
“I would stress that all such information and decisions are overseen by working journalists from the Data Local team.”
Miller said at the conference that hyperlocal mastheads were responsible for 55 percent of all subscriptions, according to a report by the World Association of News Publishers.
Australia’s newsrooms are increasingly using AI, and media outlets such as the national broadcaster the ABC are looking into how the technology might improve the accessibility of their content.
The ABC is especially interested in AI applications for translation, recommendations, text-to-speech delivery and personalization.
Meanwhile, the commercial network Nine Entertainment has yet to create a formal AI policy.
Russian reporter loses appeal against 22-year jail term
The 33-year-old was convicted last year of giving Russian military information to Czech intelligence
The appeal hearing was held in private and journalists were only invited to hear the court’s decision
Updated 02 August 2023
AFP
MOSCOW: Russia’s supreme court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by prominent investigative journalist Ivan Safronov against his 22-year prison sentence for high treason.
The 33-year-old was convicted last year of giving Russian military information to Czech intelligence and a Russian-German political scientist, charges he denies.
The appeal hearing was held in private and journalists were only invited to hear the court’s decision, which left his sentence unchanged, Russian news agencies said.
The sentence has been criticized by human rights groups and former colleagues, who argue he was targeted for writing about embarrassing incidents in the Russian army.
He had worked as a special correspondent for Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, where he wrote about Russian defense contracts and arms deliveries.
“You always hope, even though you know very well that most likely the (court’s decision) will stand,” Safronov’s sister Irina Kovyazina said.
Safronov’s lawyer told AFP he hoped the sentence would be reduced.
“We were counting on a slightly different outcome today,” he said.
After coming under increased pressure from management, Safronov left the paper in 2019 and briefly worked at state space agency Roscosmos in an advisory role before his arrest in 2020.
Since launching full-scale hostilities against Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has ramped up efforts to stamp out independent journalism.
Dozens of journalists have left the country and reporting on sensitive issues like the conflict in Ukraine and the Russian military has become increasingly difficult.
Safronov is considered an expert on the Russian military. His father also wrote about military issues before he died in a fall from his Moscow apartment in 2007.