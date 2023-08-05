Firefighters control blaze at old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in Cairo

You are here

Egyptian firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out in the historic neo-Islamic ministry in central Cairo, Egypt, August 5, 2023. (Reuters)
  • Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian minister of religious endowments, inspected the firefighting process two hours after the blaze started
  • The minister referred the incident’s investigation to the Public Prosecution and the Administrative Prosecution
CAIRO: A fire that broke out inside the old Ministry of Religious Endowments building in the downtown area of Cairo was brought under control by seven fire engines from the General Administration of Civil Protection.
Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, the Egyptian minister of religious endowments, inspected the firefighting process two hours after the blaze started, and thanked the civil protection team for its dedication to work, swift action, and control of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The minister referred the incident’s investigation to the Public Prosecution and the Administrative Prosecution.
The building was empty as the ministry had moved to its new building in the New Administrative Capital on July 1.
The minister has instructed those concerned, based on the recommendations of the Council of Ministers, to continue maintenance contracts for the old building.
Abdullah Hassan Abdel-Qawi, assistant minister of endowments for administrative affairs, confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and that damage to the building was being assessed by specialized committees.
The ministry has stressed that it will wait for reports from the security services regarding the causes of the fire before deciding on its next course of action.
A source told Arab News: “Immediately after the outbreak of the fire was reported, four ambulances were dispatched to the accident site in anticipation of the presence of injured people, but no casualties were reported. There were no casualties inside the building due to it being vacant.”
The incident emphasizes the importance of safety measures in institutional buildings, especially those that may not be currently occupied.
It also highlights the coordinated efforts of various authorities when responding to emergencies and ensuring the well-being of the community.

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor

Three civilians killed in Russian strikes on Syria: monitor
  • Russia has over the years repeatedly struck Syria’s last main opposition bastion
  • “Russian air strikes this morning” to the west of the city left “three dead from the same family... and six people wounded,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: At least three civilians from the same family were killed when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of the northwest Syrian city of Idlib on Saturday, a war monitor said.
Russia has over the years repeatedly struck Syria’s last main opposition bastion, but attacks killing civilians had been limited this year until an uptick in violence in late June.
“Russian air strikes this morning” to the west of the city left “three dead from the same family... and six people wounded,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, adding rescue teams were still at work removing rubble.
Four strikes hit the area where rebel bases are also present, added the Observatory, a Britain-based group which relies on a network of sources on the ground in Syria.
With Russian and Iranian support, the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict.
The last pockets of armed opposition to the Assad government include swathes of rebel-held Idlib province, controlled by militant group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which is headed by the country’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
Syria’s 12-year-long war broke out after the repression of peaceful anti-government demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global militants.
The war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
Since 2020, a cease-fire deal brokered by Damascus ally Moscow and rebel-backer Ankara has largely held in Syria’s northwest, despite periodic clashes.
However, in an uptick in violence, Russian air strikes killed at least 13 people in Idlib province on June 25, in what the Observatory said at the time was the deadliest such attack on the country this year.
At least nine civilians, including two children, were among the dead — six of them killed at a fruit and vegetable market in Jisr Al-Shughur.
On June 28, Damascus’s defense ministry said Syrian and Russian forces had launched air strikes on rebel bases in the Idlib region.
The operation came “in response to daily and repeated attacks... on civilians” in residential areas in nearby Hama province, the ministry had said.
It did not specify the date of the bombardment, but the announcement came a day after Russian air strikes killed eight HTS-affiliated fighters, according to the Observatory.
The rebel-held Idlib region is home to about three million people, around half of them displaced from other parts of the country.

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings

Lebanon seeks to reassure Gulf, Germany after travel warnings
  • Mikati said he had spoken with his security chiefs and assessed that the situation “does not call for concern or panic”
  • He said there had been “significant progress” in resolving the violence in Ain el-Hilweh
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s caretaker premier Najib Mikati said on Saturday there was no cause for “concern or panic” about his country’s security situation, after Germany and Gulf countries issued new travel warnings following outbreaks of violence.
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Germany and Britain updated their travel warnings amid clashes between rival armed groups in the Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh in Lebanon’s south.
In a statement, Mikati said he had spoken with his security chiefs and assessed that the situation “does not call for concern or panic.” He said there had been “significant progress” in resolving the violence in Ain el-Hilweh, where at least 13 people have been killed in fighting.
The statement said foreign minister Abdullah Bou Habib had been tasked with reassuring Arab countries that their citizens were safe in Lebanon.
The Saudi embassy on Friday urged its citizens to leave Lebanon quickly and avoid areas where there have been armed clashes.
The Saudi statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, stressed “the importance of adhering to the Saudi travel ban to Lebanon.”
Kuwait on Saturday urged its nationals in Lebanon to stay vigilant and avoid “areas of security disturbances,” but stopped short of asking them to leave.
Last week, Germany warned citizens not to travel to Palestinian camps in Lebanon, among other areas. Britain advised against “all but essential travel” to parts of Lebanon’s south, including near Ain el-Hilweh.
Around a quarter of the camp’s 80,000 residents have been displaced by fighting there on July 29 between mainstream faction Fatah and hard-line Islamists
Ain el-Hilweh is the largest of 12 Palestinian camps in Lebanon, which host up to 250,000 Palestinian refugees, according to the United Nations’ agency for refugees from Palestine (UNRWA).

Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers

Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers

Mourners bury Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers
  • UN humanitarian agency OCHA had recorded 591 settler-related ‘incidents’ in the West Bank in the first six months of 2023
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

BURQAH, Palestinian Territories: Mourners on Saturday attended the funeral of a Palestinian killed by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, after the UN warned of a dramatic spike in such cases.
The Palestinian health ministry in a statement late Friday announced the death of Qusai Jamal Maatan, 19, saying he was “shot dead by settlers in the village of Burqa,” east of Ramallah.
At the funeral procession, Maatan was wrapped in a black and white keffiyeh head covering and Palestinian flag. Mourners carried his body through the village streets before his burial, said an AFP journalist at the scene.
Since early last year, the West Bank has seen a string of attacks by Palestinians on Israeli targets, as well as violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinian communities and regular raids by Israeli forces who say they are pursuing militants.
In a statement Saturday, the Israeli army cited Palestinian reports and witnesses as saying clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli civilians who were herding sheep near Burqa village.
Both sides threw rocks, the Palestinians let off fireworks and “Israeli civilians shot toward the Palestinians,” the army said.
“As a result of the confrontation, a Palestinian was killed, four others were injured, and a Palestinian vehicle was found burned. Several Israeli civilians were injured from rocks hurled at them,” it said, adding security forces arrived after the shooting.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.
Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, the territory is home to nearly three million Palestinians and around 490,000 Israelis who live in settlements considered illegal under international law.
The last major case of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians occurred in June.
Revenge attacks on the West Bank village of Turmus Ayya and others followed the killing of four Israelis by Palestinian gunmen, which militant group Hamas said was in response to an Israeli army raid on Jenin refugee camp which killed six Palestinians.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA on Friday said it had recorded 591 settler-related “incidents” in the West Bank in the first six months of 2023 resulting in Palestinian casualties, property damage, or both.
“That’s an average of 99 incidents every month, and a 39-percent-increase compared with the monthly average of the whole of 2022, which is 71,” spokesman Jens Laerke told reporters in Geneva.
Also on Friday, the Palestinian health ministry said Israeli soldiers shot dead Mahmoud Abu Saan, 18, in the West Bank community of Tulkarm. The Israeli army said “suspects fired and hurled explosives and stones” at patrolling soldiers “who responded with live fire.”
Friday’s killings came three days after a Palestinian gunman wounded six people in a shooting at an Israeli settlement in the West Bank before being shot dead himself.

Lost in the Tunisia-Libya desert: one migrant’s story

Lost in the Tunisia-Libya desert: one migrant’s story
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Lost in the Tunisia-Libya desert: one migrant’s story

Lost in the Tunisia-Libya desert: one migrant’s story
  • Thousands of sub-Saharan migrants enter Tunisia planning to cross the Mediterranean for a better life in Europe
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Tripoli: Pato looks at the picture on his phone. It shows him with his wife and daughter, all carefree smiles. “That’s the last time we were happy,” he says, completely traumatized.
A few months after the photograph was taken, his life was shattered.
A friend showed Pato, a migrant from Cameroon, a picture from the Internet of two bodies huddled together on the desert sand.
It was of Pato’s wife, 30-year-old Fati Dosso, and their six-year-old daughter Marie.
The three had become separated on a trek through the desert between Tunisia and Libya on a day in mid-July that changed Pato’s life forever.
His real name is Mbengue Nyimbilo Crepin, but his nickname is Pato. After working for seven years at various jobs in Zuwara some 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of Tripoli, Pato, 30, decided to go to Tunisia with his Ivorian wife and child.
But unlike the thousands of sub-Saharan migrants who enter Tunisia planning to cross the Mediterranean for a better life in Europe, Pato and Fati just wanted to find a school for Marie.
They were obsessed with giving her a French-language education because “since she was born, she has never been to school,” Pato told AFP from an undisclosed location near Tripoli. Other Africans had told him this would be possible in Tunisia, he said.
The first time they were intercepted was on July 13, in the Tunisian coastal town of Ben Guerdane.
They were sent back into the searing heat of the Libyan desert and later re-entered Tunisia by night without even realizing they had done so.
Pato, Fati, and Marie hadn’t had water for 24 hours when they came across a woman and asked for some. She directed them to a mosque, and after just five minutes the Tunisian police arrived.
They took them to a police station where “there were a dozen or so other sub-Saharans who’d been picked up,” Pato said.
“They beat us and searched us, then left us sitting on the sand in the sun” before taking them to another police post “where they hit us and said they’d send us back to Libya.” Another group of around 30 sub-Saharans was there too.
“They took away our phones and smashed them in front of us, and took our IDs,” Pato said.
He and his small family were driven in a truck with other Africans back to the border.
“They abandoned us there beside a trench, telling us to cross it and go straight ahead into Libya,” he said. “They threatened us with guns.”
In the desert, Pato found he had reached his limit.
“I was completely exhausted. We’d been walking for four days with no food or water. I collapsed, and we were all crying.
“My wife asked me to try and get up, to keep going.”
Pato managed to convince Fati herself to continue, to “try to save the child at least.” He stayed behind.
“In my head, I was sure I was dead.”
Two weeks later, the weight of his grief is unbearable.
The picture of the two bodies in the desert has been seen worldwide at a time when human rights groups and the United Nations have denounced Tunisia for “expelling migrants” to its borders, despite its strenuous denials.
Media organizations including AFP have also gathered many testimonies on the Libyan side.
Pato and family were not among the hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants driven out of the port of Sfax, a main point of departure for illegal migration to Europe.
Those people were hounded out of the city after a Tunisian was stabbed to death in a July 3 altercation with migrants.
Pato, his wife and their little girl were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
He only survived after two Sudanese gave him some water. Fati and Marie died of thirst in the vast expanse of desert.
Theirs were among 24 bodies humanitarian sources say have been found in the Libyan desert since the beginning of July.
Their “image haunts my soul,” Pato told AFP.
“Every time I wake I look round to see if they are there.
“I’ve thought several times about killing myself,” he said, staring straight ahead.
“I regret not being able to get up and keep on going with them. I’d have preferred they found three bodies in the desert.”
Pato no longer has family in Cameroon, where he comes from a conflict-ridden area in the south. He has been in touch with HRW and Doctors Without Borders to obtain asylum seeker status, and also for psychological support.
He speaks softly, without anger, and recalls better days.
“I try to keep a lid on things by remembering the beautiful times we had together,” he said.
“I have lots of wonderful memories,” Pato said, scrolling through his pictures on a new phone bought with the help of friends.
Fati was his “motivation.” She used to tell him: “Don’t get discouraged — we will achieve our goals.”
Pato does not have the words to describe the years they spent together. Today he is despondent.
“My spirit is dead. This is just my body. My soul is with them and they are gone. I don’t want anything any more.”

Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones as US offers guards for Gulf ships

Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones as US offers guards for Gulf ships
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones as US offers guards for Gulf ships

Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones as US offers guards for Gulf ships
  • The new missiles have better precision as well as longer range
Updated 05 August 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran has equipped its Revolutionary Guards’ navy with drones and 1,000-km range missiles, Iranian news agencies reported on Saturday, as the US offers to put guards on commercial ships going through the Gulf’s Strait of Hormuz.
“Various types of drones ... and several hundred cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 300 to 1,000 km are among the systems and equipment that were added to the capabilities of the Guards’ navy today,” state news agency IRNA said.
Earlier this week, Washington said it could soon offer to put armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships in the region following Iran’s seizure and harassment of vessels.
Last month, it said it would send additional F-35 and F-16 fighter jets, along with a warship to the Middle East, to monitor waterways. About a fifth of the world’s crude oil passes through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman.
Tehran usually says detained vessels have committed shipping violations. Some have been released only after foreign countries have freed detained Iranian ships.
Revolutionary Guards’ Navy Commander Alireza Tangsiri told state TV that the new missiles had better precision as well as longer range. “The cruise missiles can attack several targets simultaneously and the commands can be altered after take-off.”

