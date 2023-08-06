You are here

Iraq's Al-Shorta, Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal teams make it to King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal teams make it to King Salman Cup semi-finals
Al-Hilal beat Al-Ittihad team, 3-1, with goals by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip.
Iraq’s Al-Shorta, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal teams make it to King Salman Cup semi-finals
Al-Hilal beat Al-Ittihad team, 3-1, with goals by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip. (SPA)
Iraq’s Al-Shorta, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal teams make it to King Salman Cup semi-finals
Al-Hilal beat Al-Ittihad team, 3-1, with goals by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip. (SPA)
Khaled Al-Arafah

Iraq’s Al-Shorta, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal teams make it to King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta, Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal teams make it to King Salman Cup semi-finals
  • Quarter-finals matches end Sunday, pitting Raja versus Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab against Al-Wahda
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Iraqi Al-Shorta  and the Saudi Al Hilal teams qualified for the semi-finals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, in the start of the quarter-finals of the tournament, on Saturday evening.

Al-Shorta beat Qatar's Al-Sadd 4-2 in Abha, while Al-Hilal beat the Saudi Al-Ittihad team 3-1 in Taif.

In the first match, Aso Rostom scored (two goals), Amir Sabah and Ahmed Farhan scored one goal each for Al-Shorta, while Akram Afif scored the double for Al-Sadd.

In the second match, Al-Hilal's goals were scored by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip, while Al-Ittihad's goal was scored by Romario da Silva.

Al-Shorta team is waiting for the winner of the match between Moroccan Raja team and the Saudi Al-Nassr team, while Al Hilal team will play against the winner of the Saudi Al-Shabab and the Emirati Al-Wehda in the last day of the quarter-final competitions.

The quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 will be completed with two matches on Sunday, when Raja will meet Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab will face Al-Wahda.

 

 

Topics: King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 Al-Hilal Al-Shorta Aso Rostom Amir aba

Saudi football 'captures world's imagination'

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’

Saudi football ‘captures world’s imagination’
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi football’s Pro League is being televised in more than 170 territories since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr and it has “clearly caught the imagination of broadcasters worldwide,” a senior league executive said on Thursday.

Clubs have persuaded global stars to play in the Kingdom, with Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane among those following in the Portuguese international’s footsteps.

Last month Al-Hilal made a $328 million bid for Kylian Mbappe, arguably the world’s best player, but the Paris Saint-Germain striker turned down a move.

Nevertheless, British director Peter Hutton, a member of the league’s board, told the BBC: “I think the budgets are in place for a number of years — you know, I don’t see this slowing down.

“I’ve worked in sport for 40 years and I’ve never seen a project as big, as ambitious and as determined to be a success.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said the Saudi League had “completely changed the market” and he expected more high-profile players to move to the Kingdom. But Hutton said it was “not necessarily a bad thing” if European football lost a little of its power.

Saudi clubs had only spent a quarter of what Premier League clubs had during the current transfer window, he said.

“This doesn’t necessarily mean that Europe isn’t going to be as strong in world football going forward, but I would say that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s good that football has strength around the world.”

 

 

Topics: Saudi Pro League (SPL) Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr FC

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress

Ronaldo helps Al-Nassr into King Salman Club Cup quarters, Al-Shabab progress
  • The quarterfinals get started on Saturday
Updated 04 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr on Thursday reached the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup.

In Group C, an Ever Banega goal was enough for Al-Shabab in their 1-0 victory over Union Monastirienne of Tunisia, while Cristiano Ronaldo scored late to rescue a point for Al-Nassr in a 1-1 draw with Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The results meant that Al-Shabab topped the group with seven points, followed by their fellow Saudis Al-Nassr on five.

In Group D, Shabab Belouizdad of Algeria drew with Kuwait SC, while Emirati side Al-Wahda went down 1-0 to Morocco’s Raja.

The Emirati and Moroccan clubs were already assured of a spot in the last eight of the competition.

The quarterfinals get started on Saturday with an all-Saudi clash between Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, while Qataris Al-Sadd take on Iraqi club Al-Shorta.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shabab will take on Al-Wahda from the UAE, while Raja’s reward for their win is a battle with Ronaldo and Al-Nassr in Abha.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League 2023 King Salman Club Cup

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals

Saudi clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad through to King Salman Club Cup quarterfinals
  • Al-Ittihad defeated Iraq’s Al-Shorta 2-1 to top Group A with a maximum 9 points, while Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wydad of Morocco 2-1 to claim second place in Group B with 4 points
  • Al-Sadd beat Lybya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli 1-0 to top Group B with 7 points, and despite their defeat, Al-Shorta took the runner-up spot in Group A with 4 points
Updated 03 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi football clubs Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the King Salman Club Cup, alongside Al-Sadd of Qatar and Iraqi side Al-Shorta.

In Group B, Paolo Ottavio scored for Al-Sadd in their 1-0 victory over Lybya’s Al-Ahli Tripoli. The Qataris topped the group with 7 points.

Al-Hilal defeated Al-Wydad of Morocco 2-1 to claim second place with 4 points. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ruben Neves scored Al-Hilal’s brace, while Saif Al-Din Bohra netted for Al-Wydad.

In Group A, the game between Tunisian sides Esperance and Sfaxien ended goalless, while Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Shorta, 2-1. Ahmed Bamasoud and Karim Benzema were the scorers for the Saudis, while Boubaker Abdel Majeed grabbed the Iraqi side’s goal.

The results meant that Al-Ittihad topped the group with a maximum 9 points, followed by Al-Shorta on 4.

The group stage of the competition, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, will conclude on Thursday.

In Group C, two Saudi clubs will be in action: Al-Nassr face Egyptian side Al-Zamalek in Taif, while Al-Shabab take on Al-Ittihad Monastir of Tunisia, in Al-Baha. Kick-off time for both games is 6 p.m. KSA time. Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab currently top the group with 4 points each, followed by Al-Zamalek on 3, while Al-Ittihad Monastir are out of the running.

In Group D, Shabab Belouizdad of Algeria will play Al-Kuwait in Khamis Mushait, while Emirati side Al-Wahda take on Morocco’s Al-Raja in Abha. Kick-off time for both games is 4 p.m. KSA time. Al-Wahda and Al-Raja top the group table with the maximum 6 points each after two games and have already qualified.

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup Al-Hilal Al-ittihad King Salman Club Cup

Regional tournaments 'key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia'

Regional tournaments ‘key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia’
Updated 02 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

Regional tournaments ‘key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia’

Regional tournaments ‘key to growth of cricket in Saudi Arabia’
  • The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation said it has identified the best players at such events and is providing them with training and coaching
  • The federation has also struck partnerships with a number of key international figures and organizations
Updated 02 August 2023
Shaghuf Altaf

JEDDAH: The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation’s board of directors held its sixth meeting recently in Riyadh, under the patronage of Prince Saud bin Mishal, during which members discussed important topics including events and tournaments, the organization’s accomplishments, its financial and human resources policies, committee reports, investment opportunities, and key development areas.

The board said the federation has taken significant strides recently in its efforts to develop cricket, which has had an obvious effect on the sport not only in the Kingdom but globally, helping to put the country on the cricketing map and attract more Saudi fans and players.

According to the federation, one of its key initiatives has been the hosting of several regional cricket tournaments across the country, hard-ball and soft-ball games, which have been instrumental in attracting talented players from all parts of the Kingdom. The tournaments provide opportunities for local fans to watch games together, it said, and the matches were often well-attended by passionate fans who created a vibrant atmosphere.

The federation said it had identified the most promising players among those that participated in the tournaments and provided them with additional training and coaching. This has resulted in the development of a pool of talented cricketers, many of whom have gone on to represent Saudi Arabia at international competitions. The Saudi national cricket team’s victory this year at the inaugural ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in Bangkok is a testament to the effectiveness of the initiative, the board added.

The federation said it is also building relationships and partnerships with key international cricketing figures and organizations, including star players such as Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and South Africa’s Kevin Pietersen, as well as Nadeem Omar, the team owner of Pakistan Super League side Quetta Gladiators. It added that it continues to seek out partners who can add value to Saudi cricket.

Closer to home, the federation has formed a partnership with NEOM, the smart city development in northwestern Saudi Arabia, which has announced its first cricket program in partnership with Indian Premier League giants Rajasthan Royals and their owner, Manoj Badale.

The aim of the program is to promote and encourage an active and healthy lifestyle among the workforce in NEOM, which is forecast to reach 60,000 people by the end of this year. It will do this by developing cricket facilities and offering training and coaching to the local population, with the ultimate goal of developing a local pool of talent that can one day represent Saudi Arabia in international tournaments.

The federation said the work it is doing to develop cricket in Saudi Arabia has had significant benefits to the wider community, including increased activity levels and community involvement, as well as giving people a chance to enjoy the game together and support regional teams.

The Kingdom is now represented in the global cricketing arena in several ways, the federation said. In February last year, for example, the Saudi Tourism Authority announced a collaboration with the Indian Premier League, the world’s most lucrative franchise-based cricket league, with a brand value of more than $6 billion.

This following Aramco’s partnership with the International Cricket Council, the sport’s global governing body, which includes a sponsorship agreement that runs until the end of this year.

Agreements such as these demonstrate the significant role of cricket in the country and how seriously it is viewed by authorities, the federation said.

Cricket is considered one of the most lucrative sports in the world, and Saudi authorities recognize its potential and are working with the federation to develop it.

The Kingdom made headlines around the world in April, for example, when the federation teased the possibility of a franchise-based Saudi cricket league, which the Guardian described as “(potentially) the world’s most lucrative Twenty20 tournament.”

A T20 league would likely provide a significant boost to the Kingdom’s economy, generating revenue through ticket sales, sponsorship deals, broadcasting rights, and increased tourism. The strategic location of the country could also help attract international players and fans to the league. Positioned between Europe and Asia, Saudi Arabia offers easy access for the peoples of both continents.

Whatever the future might hold, there appears little doubt that Saudi Arabia is increasingly becoming a major stakeholder in the cricketing world.

Topics: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Prince Saud bin Mishal NEOM

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
Updated 01 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho

Al-Ittihad coach wants Saudi nationality for Brazilian star Romarinho
  • Nuno Espirito Santo: We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player
  • Santo’s request was made public during the pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night
Updated 01 August 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad’s coach Nuno Espirito Santo has urged the authorities to allow his club’s Brazilian striker Romario Ricardo da Silva — commonly known as Romarinho — Saudi citizenship so that he can play international football for the Kingdom after spending five years in the country.

His request was made public during Santo’s pre-match press conference in Taif on Tuesday ahead of Al-Ittihad’s match against the Police Sports Club from Iraq tomorrow night.

He said: “We are studying the possibility of Romarinho obtaining Saudi nationality, to be a local player. He has spent a long time in Saudi Arabia and I hope he will obtain a Saudi passport. We are trying to move forward in this regard, and the matter will also benefit the Saudi national team itself.

“There are teams that follow this approach in Europe, and Qatar as well. We will see first if the regulations allow this matter, and I hope that we will succeed in keeping all foreign players.”

Speaking about tomorrow’s match, Santo added: “It will be a difficult match against a strong and organized defensive opponent.

“The Iraqi team has competent players in the back line, and they are good on the counterattack.

“We have observed the opponent and analyzed them well. We will compete strongly to continue developing as a team.”

Fabinho moved from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad on a three-year deal this week, and Santo said: “Fabinho has become an official player for us, but he will not be able to participate in this tournament.

“He will be with us in training normally to start integrating with the group, to get to know the rhythm of work here, and to get to know his new teammates before the start of the new season. I think we have a great player.”

Regarding the availability of previously injured N’Golo Kante, Santo added: “(He) is currently in a better condition, and we will try to assess his condition in training today, to look at the possibility of him participating in the match.

“We will also meet the medical staff to find out his position regarding the Police meeting specifically, but it is almost certain that he will be available for the quarter-finals.”

Topics: Al-ittihad Romario Ricardo da Silva Nuno Espírito Santo Police Sports Club

Latest updates

