1.5 million brave scorching heat for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil in Portugal

Pope Francis waves as he attends a vigil during his apostolic journey to Portugal on the occasion of the XXXVII World Youth Day at Parque Tejo in Lisbon, Portugal, on August 5, 2023. (Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS)
Young people attend a vigil with Pope Francis at Parque Tejo, a day ahead of the 37th World Youth Day, in Lisbon, on Aug. 5, 2023. On Sunday morning, the last day of his five-day trip to Portugal, Francis is to preside over a final, outdoor Mass on World Youth Day. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Young people attend a vigil with Pope Francis at Parque Tejo, a day ahead of the 37th World Youth Day, in Lisbon, on Aug. 5, 2023. On Sunday morning, the last day of his five-day trip to Portugal, Francis is to preside over a final, outdoor Mass on World Youth Day. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Young people attend a vigil with Pope Francis at Parque Tejo, a day ahead of the 37th World Youth Day, in Lisbon, on Aug. 5, 2023. On Sunday morning, the last day of his five-day trip to Portugal, Francis is to preside over a final, outdoor Mass on World Youth Day. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)
Updated 14 sec ago
AP

  • Pope to wind up Portugal visit with big outdoor mass
  • Temperatures had soared to 38 Celsius on Saturday in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C on Sunday
LISBON, Portugal: An estimated 1.5 million young people filled a field in the Portuguese capital Lisbon on Saturday for Pope Francis’ World Youth Day vigil, braving scorching heat to secure a spot for the evening prayer and to camp out overnight for his final farewell Mass on Sunday morning.
Francis made only brief remarks before them, however, and ditched his prepared speech for the fourth time in two days. Instead, the 86-year-old pontiff delivered a lively, 10-minute off-the-cuff chat in his native Spanish about journeying together and helping one another. “No fear, thanks, ciao!” he said at the end before aides pushed him in his wheelchair to the side of the stage.
Temperatures had soared to 38 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Saturday in Lisbon and were forecast to top 40 C (104 F) on Sunday. The heat forced pilgrims to shelter under umbrellas and makeshift shades of plastic canvas sheets tied between trash bins in the otherwise exposed field on the edge of the River Tagus.
Crews blew misters at the pilgrims to try to cool them down as they made their way into the venue at the peak of the day’s heat, many flying their national flags. They formed long lines to fill water bottles from what organizers said were more than 400 faucets around the field.
Smoke from a spate of wildfires that broke out around Portugal during a weekend spike in temperatures cast a haze over the sky as they arrived on foot from all around the city for one of the liturgical highlights of the Catholic youth festival. Citing local organizers, the Vatican said an estimated 1.5 million people were on hand.
Lan Young Modesta Cheong, a pilgrim from South Korea, said the heat was bad but her group made use of the trash bins to create shade.
“At first we were not so comfortable with it because is dirty and it maybe smelly but at a certain point it became our tent, it’s kind of a miracle and for me it is a bit the spirit of World Youth Day,” she said. “We started using a useless dirty thing to support us and use it to avoid the heat and all these difficulties.”
Francis presided over the evening vigil after spending the morning at the Catholic shrine in Fatima.
There, he ditched his prepared speech and a prayer for peace. The prayer had been expected to be a highlight of Francis’ visit to Fatima, given the shrine’s century-old affiliation with exhortations of peace and conversion in Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Francis instead “prayed silently for peace, with pain,” while meditating for a long period before a statue of the Virgin Mary, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. And the Vatican later posted the prayer on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
An estimated 200,000 turned out for Francis’ visit to Fatima, packing the central esplanade long before the red-tinted moon set and the sun rose. Nearby wildfires turned the sky smoky black and sent ash snowing down on the crowd.
“We are here with great joy,” said Maria Florido, a 24-year-old Spaniard who also saw Francis in Lisbon. “We woke up very early to come here and see the pope ... and we’re here with great enthusiasm.”
The Fatima story dates back to 1917, when according to tradition, Portuguese siblings Francisco and Jacinta Marto and their cousin Lucia said the Virgin Mary appeared to them six times and confided to them three secrets. The first two described an apocalyptic image of hell, foretold the end of World War I and the start of World War II, and portended the rise and fall of Soviet communism.
In 2000, the Vatican disclosed the long-awaited third secret, describing it as foretelling the May 13, 1981, assassination attempt against St. John Paul II in St. Peter’s Square, which fell on the anniversary of the original vision.
According to later writings by Lucia, who became a nun and died in 2005, Russia would be converted and peace would reign if the pope and all the bishops of the world consecrated Russia to the “Immaculate Heart of Mary.” Lucia later claimed that John Paul fulfilled that prophecy during a 1984 Mass, even though he never specified Russia in the prayer.
Vatican Media had said before the trip that Francis would pray for peace in Ukraine and the world while in Fatima. It seemed logical, given Francis had already consecrated both Russia and Ukraine to Mary in a prayer for peace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, essentially fulfilling Sr. Lucia’s exhortation.
In the prayer posted on the platform X by the @Pontifex account but not read aloud, Francis didn’t name either country but consecrated the church and world, “especially those countries at war,” to Mary. “Open paths where it seems that none exist,” he wrote. “Loosen the tangles of self-centeredness and the snares of power.”
Fatima Bishop Jose Ornelas made a prayer for Ukraine explicit in his remarks. “We associate ourselves to Your Holiness’ prayer for peace, for which this sanctuary is profoundly identified, thinking in particular of the war in Ukraine and so many other conflicts in the world,” he said.
In explaining the changes, Vatican spokesman Bruni said Francis “always addresses firstly the people he meets, as a shepherd, and speaks accordingly.” Francis often deviates from his prepared remarks, even more when speaking in his native Spanish. Bruni denied the changes had any other serious reason, including with his eyesight.
Francis has been hospitalized twice this year, including in June when he spent nine days in the hospital recovering from abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scar tissue on his intestine. Saturday was perhaps the most grueling day of his five-day visit to Portugal, given the round-trip helicopter ride to Fatima and a planned prayer vigil that didn’t begin until his usual bedtime in Rome.

Topics: Pope Francis in Portugal Portugal

Hiroshima marks a-bomb anniversary, calls nuclear deterrence "folly"

  • Hiroshima was in the spotlight in May, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted a G7 summit in the western city, his home constituency
TOKYO: Japan on Sunday marked the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing on Hiroshima, where its mayor urged the abolition of nuclear weapons and called the Group of Seven leaders’ notion of nuclear deterrence a “folly.”
The day to commemorate the victims of the world’s first nuclear attack comes as Russia has raised the spectre of using nuclear weapons in its war with Ukraine.
It also comes as biopic “Oppenheimer,” chronicling the creation of the atomic bomb, has become a box-office hit in the United States. Some have criticized the film for largely ignoring the weapons’ destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — bombed three days later, on Aug. 9, 1945.
The film’s release in Japan has yet to be announced.
Also causing controversy in Japan, the distributor of “Barbie,” a blockbuster released on the same day as “Oppenheimer,” latched on to fan-produced “Barbenheimer” memes that depicted the actors in the title roles alongside images of nuclear blasts.
Hiroshima was in the spotlight in May, where Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosted a G7 summit in the western city, his home constituency. G7 leaders issued a statement expressing their commitment to achieving disarmament but said that as long as nuclear weapons existed, they should serve to deter aggression and prevent war.
On Sunday, a peace bell tolled at 8:15 a.m. (2315 GMT on Saturday), the time the bomb was dropped. About 50,000 participants in the outdoor memorial ceremony including aging survivors observed a moment of silence, with the summer heat hitting 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit)
“Leaders around the world must confront the reality that nuclear threats now being voiced by certain policymakers reveal the folly of nuclear deterrence theory,” Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui said at the ceremony, also attended by Kishida.
The prime minister said the road to a world without nuclear weapons was getting steeper, due in part to Russia’s nuclear threats, but that this made it all the more important to bring back international momentum toward that goal.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his support.
“World leaders have visited this city, seen its monuments, spoken with its brave survivors, and emerged emboldened to take up the cause of nuclear disarmament,” he said in remarks read by a UN representative. “More should do so, because the drums of nuclear war are beating once again.”
The bomb dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, nicknamed “Little Boy,” killed thousands instantly and about 140,000 by the end of the year. Japan surrendered on Aug. 15.

 

Topics: Hiroshima and Nagasaki Japan

Poor Arab and Muslim countries among those worst hit by global food crisis, experts say

Poor Arab and Muslim countries among those worst hit by global food crisis, experts say
Poor Arab and Muslim countries among those worst hit by global food crisis, experts say

  • The war in Ukraine, including the recent collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and record-high summer temperatures are having devastating effects on global food security
  • There are growing levels of malnutrition and stunted growth among children in developing nations, particularly countries with struggling economies and weak currencies
WASHINGTON: The war in Ukraine and record high temperatures in many parts of the world this summer have increased the stress on global food security, which is having direct and devastating effects on people in poorer Arab, African and Muslim nations in particular, experts warned on Friday.
The recent collapse of the UN-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative, which had allowed the export of food crops and fertilizers from Ukraine to continue despite the Russian blockade of the country, has caused chronic shortages and sharp price increases in global food markets, they said. Meanwhile the effects of climate change, including droughts, have affected food production in Asia and Africa in particular, exacerbating the problems.
The result of this food crisis is growing levels of malnutrition in poor nations and stunted growth of children. In the Arab world, the effects are particularly badly felt in countries with struggling economies and weak currencies, including Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia and Jordan.
Speaking during a press briefing, Cary Fowler, former executive director of the Global Crop Diversity Trust and a world-renowned expert on food security, said that more than 800 million people worldwide are now classified as food insecure.
He said this summer is the hottest on record, which has had severe effects on agriculture and crops around the globe. Asian countries have been deeply affected by the heat, which has disrupted rice production, he added.
Turning to the effects of the war in Ukraine, Fowler said: “Ukraine has historically been one of the bread baskets of the world and was one of top exporters of wheat, barley, maize and sunflower oil, which is critical in the global food-oil market.”
Globally, he explained, 136 out of 196 countries are net importers of food. Many of the top 15 importers of Ukrainian grain are developing countries, he added, which suffer from high levels of childhood malnutrition and stunted growth.
The rates for these conditions are alarmingly high in some poor Arab and Muslim nations in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. He said the malnutrition rate has reached 22 percent in Egypt, 28 percent in Bangladesh, 38 percent in Libya, 31 percent in India, 18 percent in Kenya and 31 percent in Indonesia.
Ambassador James O’Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US State Department, said that Ukraine supplied 10 percent of global food supplies before the war began in February 2022.
He blamed Moscow for the conflict, and accused it of “attacking the global food system” by deliberately targeting Ukraine’s agricultural infrastructure so that global prices would rise and Russia would be in better a position in negotiations with Western nations.
O’Brien emphasized the important role the Black Sea Grain Initiative had played in efforts to reduce the effects of the global food crisis, before Russia withdrew its permission for shipments from Ukraine in July.
“It’s a critical pathway, especially for the global south,” he said, adding that in 2022 Ukraine exported about 55 million tons of grain, 32 million of which went through the initiative.
“More than 19 million tons of the 32 tons went to low-income countries, and two-thirds of the wheat shipped went to the poorest countries,” he said.

 

Topics: global food crisis Russia Ukraine

Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger -TV, citing president

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech in Algiers, Algeria. (REUTERS)
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech in Algiers, Algeria. (REUTERS)
Algeria opposes military intervention in Niger -TV, citing president

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech in Algiers, Algeria. (REUTERS)
ALGEIRS: Algeria is categorically against any military intervention in Niger, Ennahar TV said late on Saturday citing President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
“A military intervention could ignite the whole Sahel region and Algeria will not use force with its neighbors,” Tabboune said in an interview with local media. 

 

Topics: Niger Algeria

US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit S. Korean

US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit S. Korean
US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit S. Korean

US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit S. Korean
  • The World Organization of the Scout Movement had called on South Korea to shorten the event — scheduled to run until Aug. 12 in the coastal town of Buan — pointing to issues caused by extreme weather
BUAN: American and British scouts pulled out of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea Saturday citing scorching temperatures, as organizers vowed the event would continue despite growing criticism of dire campsite conditions.
About 43,000 people have joined the jamboree in North Jeolla province, but an extreme heat wave has seen hundreds of scouts fall ill, forcing Seoul to deploy military doctors, offer air-conditioned buses and vow an all-out effort to salvage the event.
American and British scout groups were withdrawing on Saturday, citing concerns over the extreme weather, even as organizers said the jamboree would continue, urging participants to view the event as a “platform for overcoming challenges.”
The government conducted spot inspections and found conditions were no longer as dire as has been claimed, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said, adding that after discussions with participating countries, “we decided to continue the event without stopping.”

FASTFACT

The exit of British, American and other scout troops is a significant PR setback for the South Korean government, which on Friday called an emergency cabinet meeting and mobilized aid.

With widespread reports of rudimentary bathrooms and substandard sanitation, Kim Hyun-sook, South Korea’s gender minister, told reporters Seoul would “add about 700 personnel today to address the issue of toilet cleaning.”
The World Organization of the Scout Movement had called on South Korea to shorten the event — scheduled to run until Aug. 12 in the coastal town of Buan — pointing to issues caused by extreme weather.
South Korea this week issued its highest hot weather advisory for the first time in four years.
Citing heat concerns, American officials said that about 1,500 US scouts would go to Camp Humphreys, a US Army garrison in Pyeongtaek.
Scouts from the United Kingdom — the largest group at around 4,000 — began arriving back in the capital Seoul Saturday, in what officials said was a bid to “alleviate pressure on the site.”
Singaporean scouts were also planning to leave and Belgian officials were looking for alternative accommodation, the Yonhap news agency reported.
The exit of British, American and other scout troops is a significant PR setback for the South Korean government, which on Friday called an emergency Cabinet meeting and mobilized aid.
President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office approved 6.9 billion won ($5.3 million) in spending to support the jamboree, and on Saturday Yoon spoke by phone to camp organizers, urging them to offer more tourism programs to the scouts.
Prime Minister Han said Saturday that organizers would “create and operate a tour program featuring South Korea’s industry, culture, history, and nature.”
The event is facing additional challenges besides the heat, with Jeolla authorities on Saturday reporting about 70 people on the site had come down with COVID-19.
Local media has described the situation as a “national disgrace,” given the time the country had to prepare for the event, which happens once every four years.

 

Topics: scouts South Korea

Pressure mounts on Niger coup leaders as deadline nears

Pressure mounts on Niger coup leaders as deadline nears
Pressure mounts on Niger coup leaders as deadline nears

Pressure mounts on Niger coup leaders as deadline nears
  • All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out: ECOWAS official
NIAMEY: Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted Saturday on the eve of a West African bloc’s deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.

Former colonial power France, with which the junta broke military ties shortly after taking power, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action the ECOWAS bloc took after the expiration of the Sunday deadline.
Military chiefs from the grouping said they had agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.
“All the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said after the talks finished.
These included “the resources needed, and including the how and when we are going to deploy the force,” he added.
“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the junta) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” Musah said.
Paris said “the future of Niger and the stability of the entire region are at stake” as tension ratchet up over the future of one of the world’s poorest countries.
Niger played a key part in Western strategies to combat an insurgency that has plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the US stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively.
Anti-French sentiment in the region is on the rise, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, has grown. Russia has warned against armed intervention from outside. The junta has warned it would meet force with force.
Mali and Burkina Faso, where military juntas have taken power since 2020, have warned any regional intervention would be tantamount to a “declaration of war” against them.
President Mohamed Bazoum, 63, has been held by the coup plotters with his family in his official Niamey residence since July 26.
In a column in The Washington Post on Thursday — his first lengthy statement since his detention — he said a successful putsch would “have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world.”
Bazoum, who in 2021 won an election that ushered in Niger’s first-ever transfer of power from one civilian government to another, urged “the US government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order.”
Nigeria has cut electricity supplies to its neighbor Niger raising fears for the humanitarian situation in the country, while Niamey has closed the vast Sahel country’s borders, complicating food deliveries.
Washington said it has suspended some aid programs but pledged that “life-saving humanitarian and food assistance will continue.”

 

Topics: Niger

