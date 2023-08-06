You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea
A Chinese Coast Guard ship, front, blocks the path of a Philippine Coast Guard ship near the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal, South China Sea during a re-supply mission on Saturday Aug. 5, 2023. (Philippine Coast Guard via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v6dwh

Updated 06 August 2023
Reuters

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea

Philippines accuses China of blocking supply boat in South China Sea
  • China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, an assertion rejected internationally
  • Beijing often irks its neighbors with maritime actions they call aggressive and with longer-term activities
Updated 06 August 2023
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines on Sunday accused China’s coast guard of blocking and water-cannoning a Philippine military supply boat in the South China Sea, condemning the “excessive and offensive actions” against its vessels.
China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, an assertion rejected internationally, while Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, Taiwan and the Philippines have various claims to certain areas.
Beijing often irks its neighbors with maritime actions they call aggressive and with longer-term activities like building islands on reefs and equipping them with missiles and runways.
A Chinese coast guard vessel on Saturday blocked and water-cannoned the chartered Philippine boat on a routine troop rotation and resupply mission, “in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board and in violation of international law,” the Armed Forces of the Philippines said.
It said in a statement the incident occurred near the Second Thomas Shoal, which Manila calls Ayungin Shoal, a submerged reef where a handful of its troops live on a rusty World War Two-era US ship that was intentionally grounded in 1999.
The Chinese coast guard’s “dangerous maneuvers” prevented a second boat from unloading the supplies and completing the mission, it said.
The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples’ lives,” the armed forces said.
The Philippine Coast Guard said the Chinese actions violated laws including two international conventions and a ruling from a global tribunal.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague concluded in 2016 that Beijing’s expansive claim to the South China Sea was groundless. China maintains it does not accept any claim or action based on the ruling.
The Philippine Coast Guard “calls on the China Coast Guard to restrain its forces, respect the sovereign rights of the Philippines in its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf, refrain from hampering freedom of navigation, and take appropriate actions against the individuals involved in this unlawful incident,” said a spokesman, Commodore Jay Tarriela.
After the incident, the US State Department said China’s “repeated threats to the status quo in the South China Sea (were) directly threatening regional peace and stability” and that Washington stands with its Philippine allies in the face of such “dangerous actions.”
“The United States reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine public vessels, aircraft, and armed forces – including those of its Coast Guard in the South China Sea – would invoke US mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 US Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty,” it said in a statement.

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Related

Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel.
World
Philippines steps up patrols after spotting dozens of Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’
World
Chinese security vessel orders Philippine plane carrying media to ‘leave’

Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup

Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup

Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup
  • ECOWAS bloc had given the troops that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 a week to return him to power
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP
NIAMEY: Pressure on the leaders of a coup in Niger mounted Sunday with the approach of the west African bloc’s deadline for the military to relinquish control or face possible armed intervention.
The ECOWAS bloc, chaired by regional military powerhouse and Niger’s neighbor Nigeria, had given the troops that toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 a week to return him to power.
ECOWAS military chiefs of staff have agreed on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.
“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the military) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said on Friday.
But he warned that “all the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out,” including how and when force would be deployed.
Niger’s military leaders have said they will meet force with force.
In the dusty alleyways of Niamey’s Boukoki neighborhood, the prospect of an armed intervention by ECOWAS is met with defiance.
“We’re going to fight for this revolution. We’re not going to retreat faced with the enemy, we’re determined,” said Boukoki resident Adama Oumarou.
“We were waiting for this coup for a long time. When it arrived, we breathed a sigh of relief,” she said.
Algeria, itself an economic and military power on the continent which shares a long land border with Niger, has warned against a military solution.
“We categorically refuse any military intervention,” Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a television interview Saturday evening, adding that such action would be “a direct threat to Algeria.”
He stressed “there will be no solution without us (Algeria). We are the first people affected.”
“Algeria shares nearly a thousand kilometers” of border with Niger, he said.
“What is the situation today in countries that have experienced military intervention?” he said, pointing to Libya and Syria.
Former colonial power France, with which Niger’s new rulers broke military ties after taking power, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action ECOWAS took after the deadline expired.
Niger has played a key part in Western strategies to combat militant insurgencies that have plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the United States stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively.
Yet anti-French sentiment in the region is on the rise, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, has grown. Moscow has warned against armed intervention from outside Niger.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, relies heavily on foreign aid that could be pulled if Bazoum is not reinstated as head of state, Paris has warned.
Bazoum, 63, has been held by the coup leaders with his family in his official Niamey residence since July 26.
In a column in The Washington Post on Thursday — his first lengthy statement since his detention — Bazoum said a successful putsch would “have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world.”
Bazoum won an election in 2021 that ushered in Niger’s first-ever transfer of power from one civilian government to another.
Nigeria has cut electricity supplies to its neighbor Niger, raising fears for the humanitarian situation, while Niamey has closed the vast Sahel country’s borders, complicating food deliveries.
Senior Nigerian politicians have urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the threatened military intervention.

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad — defense minister

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad — defense minister
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad — defense minister

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad — defense minister
  • Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid says fighting outside Afghanistan is not religiously sanctioned ‘jihad’
  • The development comes days after Pakistan said Afghans were involved in a spate of suicide attacks on its soil
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s supreme leader has warned Taliban members against carrying out attacks abroad, the defense minister said, days after Pakistan said Afghans were involved in a spate of suicide attacks there.

Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said in a speech to members of Afghanistan’s security forces, broadcast by state television on Saturday, that fighting outside Afghanistan is not religiously sanctioned “jihad” but rather war, which had been barred by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.

“If anyone goes outside of Afghanistan for the goal of jihad, it won’t be called jihad,” Akhundzada said, according to Mujahid.

“If the emir prevents the mujahideen (fighters) from going to battle and they still do it, this is war, not jihad.”

The remarks come after Islamabad said militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in Pakistan were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border, days after a deadly bombing claimed by the Daesh group near the countries’ shared frontier.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stopped short of accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban government of knowingly allowing attacks from its soil, but he did say Pakistan militants were operating from “sanctuaries” in the neighboring country.

Since the Taliban surged back to power in Afghanistan two years ago, Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in militant attacks focused on its western border regions, claimed by both Afghan Taliban ally Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and rival IS.

Formed in 2007 by Pakistani militants who splintered off from the Afghan Taliban to focus their fight on Islamabad for supporting America’s invasion of Afghanistan, the TTP has since waged a bloody campaign of bombings and other attacks across Pakistan.

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities insist they do not allow the country’s soil to be used by armed groups plotting against other nations.

In Islam, the Arabic term “jihad” is used to describe a wide range of religious struggles, from the private spiritual realm to taking part in combat.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan Taliban

At least 15 killed after train derails in southern Pakistan

At least 15 killed after train derails in southern Pakistan
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
AFP

At least 15 killed after train derails in southern Pakistan

At least 15 killed after train derails in southern Pakistan
  • Derailment happened near Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province
Updated 11 min 42 sec ago
AFP

KARACHI: At least 15 people were killed when a train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, the country’s railways minister said.

“This is quite a big accident. Rescue teams have reached on site and at least 15 passengers were killed and 45 injured,” Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters.

“More rescue teams have been dispatched to the site.”

The derailment happened near Sahara railway station in the city of Nawabshah in the southern Sindh province, local media reported.

“The Hazara Express was traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed,” Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News.

Ijaz Shah, a provincial railway official, said that several passengers were killed and that a relief train has been dispatched to the site.

Images posted to local media show dozens of people at the site, with some smashing windows to help passengers clamber out of the twisted carriages and at least one coach overturned.

Accidents and derailments occur frequently on Pakistan’s antiquated railway system.

In June 2021 two trains collided near Daharki in Sindh killing at least 65 people and injuring about 150 others.

In that accident, an express derailed onto the opposite track, and a second passenger train crashed into the wreckage roughly a minute later.

At least 75 passengers burnt to death in a fire aboard the Tezgam express train in October 2019, while a two-train collision at Ghotki killed more than 100 people in 2005.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

UK, after arrest of Imran Khan in Pakistan, says it backs democracy 
Pakistan
UK, after arrest of Imran Khan in Pakistan, says it backs democracy 
Special With new drama ‘Motia Sarkar,’ Pakistani star Muneeb Butt aims to shed ‘cute boy’ image  video
Pakistan
With new drama ‘Motia Sarkar,’ Pakistani star Muneeb Butt aims to shed ‘cute boy’ image 

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad: Defense minister

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad: Defense minister
Updated 58 min 44 sec ago
AFP

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad: Defense minister

Afghan supreme leader warns fighters against attacks abroad: Defense minister
  • Defense minister: Fighting outside Afghanistan is not religiously sanctioned ‘jihad’ but rather war
Updated 58 min 44 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s supreme leader has warned Taliban members against carrying out attacks abroad, the defense minister said, days after Pakistan said Afghans were involved in a spate of suicide attacks there.
Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said in a speech to members of Afghanistan’s security forces, broadcast by state television on Saturday, that fighting outside Afghanistan is not religiously sanctioned “jihad” but rather war, which had been barred by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
“If anyone goes outside of Afghanistan for the goal of jihad, it won’t be called jihad,” Akhundzada said, according to Mujahid.
“If the emir prevents the mujahideen (fighters) from going to battle and they still do it, this is war, not jihad.”
The remarks come after Islamabad said militants behind a spate of suicide attacks in Pakistan were being helped by “Afghan citizens” across the border, days after a deadly bombing claimed by the Daesh group near the countries’ shared frontier.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stopped short of accusing Afghanistan’s Taliban government of knowingly allowing attacks from its soil, but he did say Pakistan militants were operating from “sanctuaries” in the neighboring country.
Since the Taliban surged back to power in Afghanistan two years ago, Pakistan has witnessed a dramatic uptick in militant attacks focused on its western border regions, claimed by both Afghan Taliban ally Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and rival Daesh.
Formed in 2007 by Pakistani militants who splintered off from the Afghan Taliban to focus their fight on Islamabad for supporting America’s invasion of Afghanistan, the TTP has since waged a bloody campaign of bombings and other attacks across Pakistan.
Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities insist they do not allow the country’s soil to be used by armed groups plotting against other nations.
In Islam, the Arabic term “jihad” is used to describe a wide range of religious struggles, from the private spiritual realm to taking part in combat.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Taliban use stun guns, fire hoses and gunfire to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban
World
Taliban use stun guns, fire hoses and gunfire to break up Afghan women protesting beauty salon ban
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
World
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family
Updated 06 August 2023
AP

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family

Syrian baby born under earthquake rubble turns 6 months, happily surrounded by her adopted family
  • Afraa survived 10 hours under rubble after Feb 6 quake crushed her parents, siblings to death
  • Her story captivated the world at the time, and people from all over offered to adopt her
Updated 06 August 2023
AP

JINDERIS, Syria: A baby girl who was born under the rubble of her family home destroyed by the deadly earthquake that hit Turkiye and Syria six months ago is in good health, loves her adopted family and likes to smile even to strangers.

The dark-haired baby Afraa survived 10 hours under the rubble after the Feb. 6 earthquake crushed to death her parents and four siblings in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis. When she was found, her umbilical cord was still connected to her mother.

Her story captivated the world at the time, and people from all over offered to adopt her.

Khalil al-Sawadi plays with his adopted daughter Afraa in Jinderis, Syria, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. (AP)

After spending days at a hospital in north Syria, Afraa was released and handed over to her paternal aunt and her husband, who adopted her and are raising her along with their five daughters and two sons. Afraa was handed over to her aunt’s family days after a DNA test was conducted to make sure the girl and her aunt are biologically related, her adopted father, Khalil Al-Sawadi, said.

On Saturday, baby Afraa was enjoying herself, swinging on a red swing hanging from the ceiling while Al-Sawadi pushed her back and forth.

“This girl is my daughter. She is exactly the same as my children,” said Al-Sawadi, sitting cross-legged with Afraa on his lap.

Al-Sawadi said he spends the day at an apartment he rented but at night the family goes to a tent settlement to spend the night, as his children are still traumatized by the earthquake which killed more than 50,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria.

According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 4,500 deaths and 10,400 injuries were reported in northwest Syria due to the earthquakes. It estimated that 43 percent of the injured are women and girls while 20 percent of the injured are children aged five to 14 years old.

The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the early hours of Feb. 6, followed by multiple aftershocks. Among the hardest hit areas was rebel-held northwestern Syria that is home to some 4.5 million people, many of whom have been displaced by the country’s 12-year conflict that has killed half a million.

When Afraa grows up, Al-Sawadi says, he will tell her the story of how she was rescued and how her parents and siblings were killed in the devastating earthquake. He said that if he doesn’t tell her, his wife or children will.

A day after the baby arrived at the hospital, officials there named her Aya — Arabic for “a sign from God.” After her aunt’s family adopted her, she was given a new name, Afraa, after her late mother.

Days after Afraa was born, her adopted mother gave birth to a daughter, Attaa. Since then she has been breast-feeding both babies, Al-Sawadi said.

“Afraa drinks milk and sleeps most of the day,” Al-Sawadi said.

Al-Sawadi said he has received several offers to live abroad, but he said he refused because he wants to stay in Syria, where Afraa’s parents lived and were killed.

Afraa’s biological father, Abdullah Turki Mleihan, was originally from Khsham, a village in eastern Deir Ezzor province, but left in 2014 after the Daesh group captured the village, Saleh Al-Badran, an uncle of Afraa’s father, said earlier this month.

“We are very happy with her, because she reminds us of her parents and siblings,” Al-Sawadi said. “She looks very much like her father and her sister Nawara.”

Topics: Syrian baby earthquake

Latest updates

Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup
Niger military on brink of deadline to reverse coup
Monsha’at launches Finance Week to support SME development
Monsha’at launches Finance Week to support SME development
Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 0.7% in June
Oman’s annual inflation rate eases to 0.7% in June
Qatar Central Bank releases notification on BNPL licenses
Qatar Central Bank releases notification on BNPL licenses
Saudi Arabia finances $77m solar power project in Belize
Saudi Arabia finances $77m solar power project in Belize

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.