Philippines steps up patrols after spotting dozens of Chinese vessels in South China Sea

Chinese coast guard personnel (C) aboard their rigid hull inflatable boat observing Philippine coast guard personnel (L and R) conducting a survey in the waters of disputed South China Sea. (File/AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Forty-eight ‘Chinese maritime militia’ vessels recently spotted in Philippine part of disputed waters
  • China claims sovereignty over most of South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line”
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines will step up patrols in its part of the South China Sea, a coast guard official said on Sunday, after authorities recently recorded nearly 50 “Chinese maritime militia” ships in the contested, resource-rich waterway.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported on Friday the presence of 48 vessels believed to be part of “Chinese maritime militia” during an air patrol conducted in late June.

They were spotted “swarming” Iroquois Reef, which authorities said is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“Based on our last monitoring, Chinese maritime militia (remains) in the area,” Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Cdre. Jay Tarriela said in a radio interview.

“The Philippine Coast Guard and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for this coming week will be intensifying our patrols to make sure that they will leave the reef.”

Over 100 Chinese vessels were also spotted in the Philippine part of the South China Sea in mid-April, consisting of the Chinese maritime militia and two ships from the Chinese Coast Guard. 

China claims sovereignty over almost the entirety of the South China Sea based on its so-called “nine-dash line” stretching more than 1,500 km off its mainland and cutting into the exclusive economic zones of several countries, including the Philippines.

In 2016, an international tribunal in The Hague dismissed the expansive Chinese claim of the waters, but Beijing did not recognize the ruling and has in recent years rapidly developed its military presence, including by building artificial island bases in the contested waters.

Tarriela said their increased presence in the disputed waters is part of China’s “usual strategic objective, adding: “That is for them to occupy a particular feature, (they will) swarm the area for a very long period of time. If you fail to notice them. they will increase their number eventually.”

The PCG has adopted a strategy of its own to counter such approaches, by publicizing China’s activities in the South China Sea.

“Once we publicize these events, the international community condemns them and various embassies criticize such activities of China. When we follow up with the deployment of our government assets, they leave immediately,” Tarriela said.

Bangladesh says $1.4bn deal with Saudi-based ITFC will smooth out oil imports

BPC signed the agreement with the ITFC during a recent visit of a Bangladeshi delegation to Jeddah. (BPC)
Updated 16 sec ago

Bangladesh says $1.4bn deal with Saudi-based ITFC will smooth out oil imports

  • Financing plan to help fund Bangladesh’s crude imports
  • ITFC has approved $16bn in loans for Dhaka since 2008
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: The $1.4 billion financing plan between Bangladesh and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation will help smooth out imports of crude oil for the South Asian nation, authorities in Dhaka said on Sunday, with the agreement expected to come into force this month.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, which controls the import and marketing of fuel in the country, signed the agreement with the Jeddah-based ITFC during a recent visit of a Bangladeshi delegation to the Saudi port city.

“Under this financing agreement we will take a loan of $1.4 billion, mainly to import crude oil,” BPC finance director Kazi Mohammad Mozammel Haque told Arab News.

Bangladesh has previously signed similar agreements with the ITFC, he added, with the current financing plan in effect from July 2023 to June 2024.

The ITFC is a member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, the largest development organization in the Muslim world and also based in Jeddah.

Bangladesh imports about 100,000 tons of crude oil every month, mostly from Saudi Aramco and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, which already have relations with the ITFC, Haque said.

“It’s very convenient for us as Saudi Aramco and ADNOC rely on this lender. That’s why our crude oil imports become smooth.”

The ITFC has approved more than $16 billion in loans for Bangladesh since 2008 to support the country’s energy security, it said in a statement, adding that such agreements are part of its “commitment to support the economic development of its member countries.

“With both parties having agreed to the terms of the financing, this financing plan will ensure the energy security of one of South Asia’s fastest-growing economies,” ITFC said.

“This agreement is a testament to the longstanding successful partnership between the two parties.”

NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania

Updated 09 July 2023
AP

NATO’s unity will be tested at annual summit in Lithuania

  • World’s biggest security alliance is struggling to reach an agreement on admitting Sweden as its 32nd member
AP

WASHINGTON: As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with no end in sight, NATO’s much-celebrated unity faces fresh strains when leaders gather for their annual summit this week in Vilnius, Lithuania.
The world’s biggest security alliance is struggling to reach an agreement on admitting Sweden as its 32nd member. Military spending by member nations still lags behind longstanding goals. And an inability to compromise over who should serve as NATO’s next leader forced an extension of the current secretary general’s term for an extra year.
Perhaps most thorny are questions over how Ukraine should be eased into the alliance. Some maintain admitting Ukraine to NATO would be the fulfillment of a promise made years ago and a necessary step to deter Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. Others are fearful it would be seen as a provocation that could spiral into an even wider conflict.
Bickering among friends is not uncommon, and the current catalogue of disputes pales in comparison to past fears that Donald Trump would turn his back on the alliance during his presidency. However, the challenges come at a moment when President Joe Biden and his counterparts are heavily invested in demonstrating harmony among members.
“Any fissure, any lack of solidarity provides an opportunity for those who would oppose the alliance,” said Douglas Lute, who served as US ambassador to NATO under President Barack Obama.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is eager to exploit divisions as he struggles to gain ground in Ukraine and faces political challenges at home, including the aftermath of a brief revolt by the Wagner mercenary group.
“You don’t want to present any openings,” Lute said. “You don’t want to present any gaps or seams.”
By some measures, the Ukraine conflict has reinvigorated NATO, which was created at the beginning of the Cold War as a bulwark against Moscow. Members of the alliance have poured military hardware into Ukraine to help with its ongoing counteroffensive, and Finland ended a history of nonalignment to become NATO’s 31st member.
The US announced Friday it will provide Ukraine with the controversial cluster munitions. Such a bomb poses a higher risk of civilian harm as it opens in the air releasing smaller “bomblets” across a wide area, hitting multiple targets simultaneously. Ukraine has promised to use it carefully.
In a statement on Saturday evening, Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni — one of Western Europe’s staunchest backers of Ukraine in the war — reiterated her country’s condemnation of the Russian aggression but called for the “universal application of the principles” of the international convention banning the production, transfer, and stockpiling of cluster munitions.
UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “wants countries to abide by the terms of that convention and so as a result, of course, he does not want there to be continued use of cluster munitions on the battlefield.”
But the ongoing war has allowed other challenges to fester or bubble to the surface.
In particular, NATO leaders said back in 2008 that Ukraine would eventually become a member, but little action has been taken toward that goal. Putin occupied parts of the country in 2014 and then attempted to capture Kyiv in 2022, leading to the current war.
“A gray zone is a green light for Putin,” said Daniel Fried, a former US ambassador to Poland, and now a distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council.
The US and Germany insist that the focus should be on supplying weapons and ammunition to help Ukraine win the current conflict, rather than taking the more provocative step of extending a formal invitation to join NATO.
However, countries on NATO’s Eastern flank — Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — want firmer assurances on future membership.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pushing for that as well. During a visit to Prague on Thursday, he said the “ideal” result of the Vilnius summit would be an invitation for his country to join the alliance.
NATO could use the occasion to elevate its relationship with Ukraine, creating what would be known as the NATO-Ukraine Council and giving Kyiv a seat at the table for consultations.
Also in the spotlight in Vilnius will be Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the main obstacle blocking Sweden’s attempts to join NATO alongside its neighbor Finland.
Erdogan accuses Sweden of being too lenient on anti-Islamic demonstrations and militant Kurdish groups that have waged a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye.
Sweden recently changed its anti-terrorism legislation and lifted an arms embargo on Turkiye. However, a man burned a Qur’an outside a mosque in Stockholm last week, and Erdogan signaled that this would pose another obstacle. He equated “those who permitted the crime” to those who perpetrated it.
Turkiye and the US are also at an impasse over the sale of F-16 fighter jets. Erdogan wants the upgraded planes, but Biden says that Sweden’s NATO membership has to be dealt with first.
Sullivan said the US is confident that Sweden will join NATO “in the not-too-distant future,” but it’s unclear if the matter will be resolved during the summit.

After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales

Updated 09 July 2023
AFP

After riots, France bans July 14 fireworks sales

  • The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations
AFP

PARIS: France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks during the July 14 national holiday weekend, following riots sparked by the police killing a teenager, the government said Sunday.
Fireworks were among the weapons of choice during the unrest that exploded in France after a police officer shot dead a 17-year-old during a traffic stop on June 27 near Paris, rekindling long pent-up frustrations and accusations of systemic racism among France's security forces.
"In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the July 14 festivities, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnical articles and fireworks is banned until July 15 inclusively," said a government decree published in the official Journal on Sunday.
The ban does not extend to professionals or municipalities that are organising traditional fireworks for the Bastille Day celebrations, it added.
Worried about a possible resurgence of rioting, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told the daily Le Parisien on Saturday that the government would deploy "massive means to protect the French" during the national holiday.
Fireworks displays are an annual feature of Bastille Day celebrations. They are also often used during protests in the country.
The police killing in the Paris suburb of Nanterre of Nahel M., who had Algerian roots, sparked France's worst urban violence since 2005.
More than 3,700 people were taken into police custody in connection with the protests since Nahel's death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.

Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule

Updated 09 July 2023
Reuters

Uzbek leader holds early election to extend rule

  • Mirziyoyev, 65, has brought Uzbekistan out of near-isolation since taking power in 2016 after the death of autocrat Islam Karimov
Reuters

TASHKENT: Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev holds an early election on Sunday to extend his rule for another seven years, just months after changing the constitution to lift term limits that would have required him to step aside in 2026.
Mirziyoyev, 65, has brought Uzbekistan out of near-isolation since taking power in 2016 after the death of autocrat Islam Karimov, who had ruled since the Soviet era and kept the country closed to much of the world.
“We voted for Mirziyoyev. He is doing well,” said Said Ismailov, 53, who walked out of a polling station with his wife.
“Things are moving in the right direction under his leadership. We want him to continue his efforts to change our lives for better.”
Foreign trade has been opened, foreign exchange controls have been lifted, and the political system has been liberalized somewhat. However, there are still no strong opposition parties or politicians in the country, which has never held an election viewed as competitive by international monitors.
“I didn’t go to vote and I am busy with my kids,” said a mother of two children who walked with them in a park in Tashkent and declined to give her name. “I know who is going to win and I don’t even know who the other candidates are.”
Mirziyoyev lifted a two-term limit to his presidency by holding a referendum in April on constitutional amendments that reset his term count and extended future presidential terms to seven years from five.
Like other states in Central Asia, Uzbekistan is trying to minimize collateral damage from Western sanctions imposed against its traditional trading partner Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The Russian rouble’s weakness means Tashkent is expected to see reduced foreign exchange inflows from millions of Uzbeks who work in Russia.
Once an energy exporter, Uzbekistan now consumes more oil and gas than it produces, and has been buying Russian hydrocarbons, benefiting as Moscow redirects exports away from the West.
Politically, Tashkent has maintained neutrality, calling for peace in Ukraine and pledging to abide by Western sanctions while maintaining normal ties with Moscow.
Officially running against Mirziyoyev are three candidates representing the Ecological Party, People’s Democratic Party and the Social-Democratic party of Adolat (Justice).

South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release Fukushima wastewater

Updated 09 July 2023
AP

South Korean lawmakers berate IAEA chief over Japanese plans to release Fukushima wastewater

  • Planned release of the Fukushima plant’s treated wastewater a major political issue in South Korea
  • Japan called to work with neighboring countries to find safer ways to handle the wastewater
AP

SEOUL: South Korean opposition lawmakers sharply criticized the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog for its approval of Japanese plans to release treated wastewater from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant during a tense meeting in Seoul on Sunday, with protesters screaming outside the door.
Rafael Mariano Grossi, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s director general, arrived in South Korea over the weekend to engage with government officials and critics and help reduce public concerns about food safety. The planned release of the Fukushima plant’s treated wastewater emerged as a major political issue in South Korea after the IAEA last week approved the Japanese discharge plans, saying the process would meet international safety standards and pose negligible environmental and health impacts.
South Korea’s government has also endorsed the safety of the Japanese plans, saying that the contamination levels of water pumped out from the plant would be within acceptable standards and wouldn’t meaningfully affect South Korean seas as long as the plant’s treatment systems work as designed.
In his meeting with visiting members of the liberal Democratic Party, which controls a majority in South Korea’s parliament, Grossi said the IAEA’s review of the Japanese plans was based on “transparent” and “scientific” research. He acknowledged concerns over how the Japanese plans would play out in actuality and said the IAEA would establish a permanent office in Fukushima to closely monitor how the discharge process is implemented over the next three decades.
The lawmakers responded by harshly criticizing IAEA’s review, which they say neglected long-term environmental and health impacts of the wastewater release and threatens to set a bad precedent that may encourage other countries to dispose nuclear waste into sea. They called for Japan to scrap the discharge plans and work with neighboring countries to find safer ways to handle the wastewater, including a possible pursuit of long-term storage on land.
The party has also criticized the government of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol for putting people’s health at risk while trying to improve relations with Japan.
“If you think (the treated wastewater) is safe, I wonder whether you would be willing to suggest the Japanese government use that water for drinking or for industrial and agricultural purposes, rather than dumping it in the sea,” Woo Won-shik, a Democratic Party lawmaker who attended the meeting, told Grossi. The party said Woo has been on a hunger strike for the past 14 days to protest the Japanese discharge plans.
Further details from the meeting weren’t immediately available after reporters were asked to leave following opening statements. Dozens of protesters shouted in a nearby hall while holding signs denouncing the IAEA and Japan, and they were closely watched by parliamentary security staff.
Hundreds of demonstrators had also marched in downtown Seoul on Saturday demanding that Japan scrap its discharge plans. Those protests provided a tense backdrop to a meeting between Grossi and South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, who called for IAEA’s “active cooperation” in reassuring the South Korean public.
The safety of Fukushima’s wastewater has been a sensitive issue for years between the US allies. South Korea and Japan have been working in recent months to repair relations long strained over wartime historical grievances to address shared concerns such as the North Korean nuclear threat and China’s assertive foreign policy.
South Korea’s assessment about the safety of the discharge plan was partially based on observations by a team of government scientists who were allowed to tour the Fukushima plant in May. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida had agreed to that visit during a May 7 summit with Yoon in Seoul, in a show of his desire for improved ties.
In a statement released by state media on Sunday, North Korea also criticized the Japanese discharge plans, warning against “fatal adverse impact on the human lives and security and ecological environment” resulting from the discharge of “nuclear-polluted water.” The statement, which was attributed to an unidentified official in North Korea’s Ministry of Land and Environment Protection, also criticized Washington and Seoul for backing the Japanese plans.
“What matters is the unreasonable behavior of IAEA actively patronizing and facilitating Japan’s projected discharge of nuclear-polluted water, which is unimaginable,” it said. “Worse still, the US and (South) Korea openly express unseemly ‘welcome’ to Japan’s discharge plan that deserves condemnation and rejection, provoking strong anger of the public.”
A massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 destroyed the Fukushima plant’s cooling systems, causing three reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the facility, has been storing the treated water in hundreds of tanks that now cover most of the plant and are nearly full. Japanese officials say the tanks must be removed to make room to build facilities for the plant’s decommissioning and to minimize the risk of leaks in case of another major disaster. The tanks are expected to reach their capacity of 1.37 million tons in early 2024.
Japan first announced plans to discharge the treated water into the sea in 2018, saying the water will be further diluted by seawater before being released in a carefully controlled process that will take decades to complete.

