Record medal haul for UAE as IMMAF Youth World Championships wraps up in Abu Dhabi

Record medal haul for UAE as IMMAF Youth World Championships wraps up in Abu Dhabi
The IMMAF Youth World Championships ended in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. (UAEJJF)
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Record medal haul for UAE as IMMAF Youth World Championships wraps up in Abu Dhabi

Record medal haul for UAE as IMMAF Youth World Championships wraps up in Abu Dhabi
  • The four-day event, hosted at the Mubadala Arena for the second consecutive year, ended on Saturday
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The fourth IMMAF Youth World Championships at Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena ended on Saturday with the UAE national team claiming a record 12 medals.

The Emirati athletes’ historic run throughout the championship included four gold, four silver and four bronze, compared to a tally of four medals last year.

The competition in Youth A (16 to 17-years-old) was held on the final day of the four-day event. The Ukraine topped the overall medal table followed by the US in second place and Tajikistan in third.

The championship saw UAE athletes Fahad Al-Hammadi (Youth A/70.3 kg division), Ghala Al-Hammadi (Youth B/40 kg division), Saif Alblooshi (Youth C/40 kg division), and Zamzam Al-Hammadi (Youth B/52 kg division) winning gold medals.

Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al-Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and chairman of the federation’s mixed martial arts committee, hailed the success of the championship and the performance of the national team.

“The remarkable organization and resounding success of the championship, which we proudly hosted for the second consecutive year, can be attributed to the unwavering support from the UAE’s visionary leadership and their continuous guidance for the country’s sports and athletes. The successful conclusion of the championship has once again solidified the UAE’s reputation as the world’s MMA capital,” Al-Dhaheri said.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the national team for their outstanding performance, securing a historic achievement of 12 medals. Our aim is to build on this success in the upcoming edition of the World Mixed Martial Arts Championship, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi next year.

“We also express our appreciation to all the administrative and technical staff who dedicatedly supervised the national team’s preparations throughout the year-long journey. We are resolute in our commitment to continue nurturing and developing young talents who will become the backbone of our national team, symbolizing the continuity of excellence across generations.”

Mohamed Dagher, president of the Lebanese Mixed Martial Arts Federation, commended the enthusiastic sports atmosphere and the organization and hosting of the event.

“The Lebanese national team is participating in the tournament with 16 male and female players, and we came to the UAE with great ambitions after a stage of preparations leading up to the tournament,” he added. “We can definitely say that these efforts didn’t go in vain, as our talented athletes like Lamar Muhammad and Omar Antar have performed incredibly well, exceeding our expectations.”

Dagher also congratulated the achievements of the UAE team and its haul of medals, saying that it reflected the efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Updated 16 min ago
Updated 16 min ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS: David Puig is LIV Golf’s youngest player at age 21. Matthew Wolff is close behind at age 24. They shared a lot of laughs Saturday playing in the same group at LIV Golf Greenbrier. And now they share the lead going into the final round at The Old White course.

Wolff followed up his LIV record tying 61 in the opening round with a 3-under 67, while Puig shot 65, leaving both players at 12 under through the first 36 holes. That’s one stroke better than the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Richard Bland and season-long points leader Talor Gooch, with four more players another stroke back.

Due to inclement weather, Sunday’s shotgun start has been moved up to 9:05 a.m. EDT. Wolff and Puig will be paired again in the leading group that tees off No. 1 at 9:16 a.m.

“I’m excited to play with him tomorrow,” Wolff said of the young Spanish star. “I’m excited to be tied for the lead. I’m going to go out there and give it my all, and we’ll see what happens.”

Puig said: “The age helps probably to enjoy more … or have fun, maybe. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

The third member of the lead group is Bland, who at 50 years old is the second oldest LIV Golf player.

“I’m trying to keep us oldies still relevant,” said Bland.

As a team, Puig’s Torque GC certainly had plenty of fun, with a cumulative second-round score of 19 under with Mito Pereira’s 62 and Sebastian Munoz’s 64 counting with Puig’s 65. That leaves Torque at 34 under and four shots ahead of Stinger GC. Four other teams are eight shots behind.

Torque is seeking its fourth team title of the season while hoping to close the gap with the league-leading 4Aces GC, who are in 11th place after managing just even par on Saturday.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau might have had the most fun of any individual player Saturday, shooting his lowest score in a LIV Golf tournament. His bogey-free round was fueled by a hot putter, as he converted three birdie attempts of 27 feet or better, including a 47-footer at the 14th hole and a 32-footer at the fourth.

Add increased confidence with the new driver he put in his bag this week, and the Crushers GC captain is feeling good about his game. He took second place last month at LIV Golf Andalucía when Gooch birdied the final hole for his third win of the season.

“Obviously the putting was more important because that’s what allowed me to shoot that far under par,” said the 2020 US Open champ. “But the driving was on par if not better than that … Having this confidence off the tee is crucial to me playing well, and that’s what it’s provided me so far.”

Puig will be looking for his first professional win since turning pro last year. Wolff’s last pro win came in 2019 in just his third start after becoming a pro. Both players are just outside the top 24 in points who receive guaranteed spots at the end of the regular season for next year’s LIV Golf League.

Sunday at Greenbrier could be a big day for the two youngsters.

“I know we’re young but we’re here for a reason,” Wolff said. “I don’t really think anyone else is looking at us like, oh, we’re young. I think they all know we’re going to give it our best. There’s a reason we’re in the lead.”

Here are the standings and counting scores for Saturday’s second round of the team competition at LIV Golf Greenbrier. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

1. TORQUE GC (-34): Mito Pereira 62, Sebastian Munoz 64, David Puig 65 (Rd. 2 score: -19)

2. STINGER GC (-30): Branden Grace 64, Charl Schwartzel 64, Dean Burmester 67 (Rd. 2 score: -15)

T3. CRUSHERS GC (-26): Bryson DeChambeau 61, Anirban Lahiri 66, Charles Howell III 66 (Rd. 2 score: -17)

T3. SMASH GC (-26): Matthew Wolff 67, Chase Koepka 68, Jason Kokrak 68 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

T3. HYFLYERS GC (-26): Brendan Steele 63, James Piot 66, Cameron Tringale 68 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

T3. RANGEGOATS GC (-26): Talor Gooch 64, Harold Varner III 67, Bubba Watson 68 (Rd. 2 score: -11)

7. CLEEKS GC (-10): Richard Bland 63, Bernd Wiesberger 67, Martin Kaymer 67 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

8. MAJESTICKS GC (-20): Ian Poulter 66, Henrik Stenson 66, Lee Westwood 69 (Rd. 2 score: -9)

9. FIREBALLS GC (-19): Abraham Ancer 65, Sergio Garcia 66, Carlos Ortiz 67 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

10. RIPPER GC (-17): Cameron Smith 64, Marc Leishman 66, Matt Jones 68 (Rd. 2 score: -12)

11. 4ACES GC (-12): Patrick Reed 67, Peter Uihlein 70, Dustin Johnson 73 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

12. IRON HEADS GC (-11): Scott Vincent 64, Kevin Na 66, Danny Lee 67 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
Updated 52 min 37 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals

Iraq’s Al-Shorta and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal reach King Salman Cup semi-finals
  • Quarter-finals matches end Sunday, pitting Raja versus Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab against Al-Wahda
Updated 52 min 37 sec ago
Khaled Al-Arafah

RIYADH: The Iraqi Al-Shorta and Saudi Al-Hilal teams qualified for the semifinals of the King Salman Cup for Arab Clubs 2023, in the start of the quarter-finals of the tournament on Saturday evening.

Al-Shorta beat Qatar’s Al-Sadd 4-2 in Abha, while Al-Hilal beat the Saudi Al-Ittihad team 3-1 in Taif.

In the first match, Aso Rostom scored (two goals), Amir Sabah and Ahmed Farhan scored one goal each for Al-Shorta, while Akram Afif scored the double for Al-Sadd.

In the second match, Al-Hilal’s goals were scored by Sergey Savic, Salem Al-Dosari and Malcolm Philip, while Al-Ittihad’s goal was scored by Romario da Silva.

Al-Shorta will play the winner of the match between Moroccan Raja team and the Saudi Al-Nassr team, while Al-Hilal will face the winner of the Saudi Al-Shabab and Emirati Al-Wehda game in the last day of the quarter-final competitions.

The quarter-finals of the King Salman Cup for Clubs 2023 will be completed with two matches on Sunday, when Raja will play Al-Nassr, and Al-Shabab will face Al-Wahda.

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta
  • The 20-year-old could cost United a further £8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met
  • “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said
Updated 05 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Manchester United sealed their swoop for Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for a reported fee of £64 million ($82 million) on Saturday.
Hojlund agreed a five-year contract with the option of a further season as United manager Erik ten Hag finally got his wish to bring in a striker ahead of the new Premier League campaign.
The 20-year-old could cost United a further £8 million if add-on clauses in his contract are met.
“It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player,” Hojlund said.
“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.
“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”
Ten Hag made Hojlund his top target after United reportedly refused to pay Tottenham’s asking price for England striker Harry Kane, who appears bound for German champions Bayern Munich.
French champions Paris Saint Germain were said to be in the hunt for Hojlund’s signature before United won the race.
Ten Hag was keen to boost his striking options after a season in which his side often lacked a cutting edge.
United finished third in the Premier League but scored just 58 goals — 36 fewer than champions Manchester City.
Although Hojlund has a low profile compared to many of his new team-mates, Ten Hag is confident he can thrive under the Old Trafford spotlight.
United football director John Murtough said: “Rasmus is a truly exceptional talent. He possesses technical and physical attributes which rank him among the best players in the world for his age group.
“Working under Erik and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform.”
Hojlund has enjoyed a sudden rise since starting his career in relative obscurity with Danish club FC Copenhagen in 2020.
He moved on to Austrian side Sturm Graz, where his 12 goals in 21 games convinced Atalanta to sign him in August 2022.
He scored 10 goals in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Italian team last season, catching Ten Hag’s eye in the process.
Standing 6ft 2ins tall, Hojlund, who has scored six times in his six games for Denmark, should have the physical presence to cope with the aggressive approach of Premier League defenders.
As well as his imposing physique, he is also blessed with blistering pace and predatory instincts in the penalty area.
Hojlund’s Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini likened him to Manchester City’s record-breaking striker Erling Haaland, whose goals helped United’s rivals win the treble last term.
Hojlund’s presence in the United attack will also allow Ten Hag to deploy England forward Marcus Rashford in his preferred role on the left flank.
“Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development,” Hojlund said.
“Under his guidance and support I know that I’m capable of achieving great things together with my new team-mates at this special club.”
In his maiden season in charge, Ten Hag led United to their first trophy in six years when they beat Newcastle in the League Cup final in February.
But the Dutch coach wants a sustained title challenge this term and Hojlund will be expected to make an instant impact after his signing took Ten Hag’s close-season spending over £160 million.
Hojlund is the third major arrival at Old Trafford since last season after the signings of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.
The Danish striker could make his competitive debut for United against Wolves at Old Trafford in their opening Premier League fixture on August 14.

Fahad Al-Hammadi strikes gold as UAE maintain winning streak at IMMAF Youth World Championships

Fahad Al-Hammadi strikes gold as UAE maintain winning streak at IMMAF Youth World Championships
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

Fahad Al-Hammadi strikes gold as UAE maintain winning streak at IMMAF Youth World Championships

Fahad Al-Hammadi strikes gold as UAE maintain winning streak at IMMAF Youth World Championships
  • Latest gold medal in 70.3 kg division brings host nation’s medal tally to 12
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The UAE mixed martial arts national team continued its winning streak at the IMMAF Youth World Championships after securing a gold medal on Friday, bringing its overall tally to 12.

The host nation has now won four gold, four silver and four bronze medals. The competitions for the Youth A, 16-17 years old, took place at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City, where Fahad Al-Hammadi defeated Italy’s Damiano Grillo to secure first place in the 70.3 kg division.

“I extend my gratitude to everyone who supported us, especially the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation,” Al-Hammadi said. “The journey toward this tournament victory involved extensive preparations to deliver our best performance, and thankfully, the hard work has paid off, and our team is achieving remarkable results. Thank you all for the unwavering support and belief in us.”

The championship, organized by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation and hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, is set to conclude on Saturday.

Mohammed Al-Hosani, a member of the MMA committee of the federation, praised the the Emirati athletes for their performances and attributed them to the support and guidance of the country’s leadership, as well as the efforts of the federation.

“The evaluation and selection process for the UAE national team players spanned a full year between the third and fourth editions of the IMMAF Youth World Championships,” he said.

“During this time, five MMA local tournaments were organized, with one of the primary goals being evaluation and selection. Subsequently, a rigorous preparation and a preparatory training camp was conducted for a month prior to the championship to enhance the players’ focus,” said Al-Hosani. “We are delighted to see that the meticulous preparation, selection and training processes have borne the desired results.”

Al-Hosani also congratulated Al-Hammadi for securing the gold medal.

“The whole nation is proud of him. His remarkable achievement brings pride to us and serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes in the country. Such successes showcase the talent and dedication of the athletes and highlight the promising future of MMA in the UAE, in the region and beyond.”

Elsewhere, Alisiia Stoianovska, representing Ukraine, achieved a momentous victory, winning gold in the 65.8 kg division. She expressed her joy and gratitude, acknowledging that the day would become unforgettable in her life.

She said: “Becoming the world champion is a dream come true for me. The journey to this remarkable achievement was filled with hard work, dedication and preparation. There is no resting now. I am ready to embrace the next challenges that come my way.”

Davron Juraev, president of the Tajikistan MMA Federation, said that the championship has been improving each year.

“Tajikistan is participating here in Abu Dhabi for the second year, and we have around 30 athletes. The level of competition, organization and the athletes this year are significantly different. Everyone has become much stronger, and I’m thrilled that we have more countries participating than the previous year, making the competition even more robust and exciting,” he said.

“The championship overall is truly amazing. As the famous phrase goes, ‘sports unite.’ Indeed, it works here because the atmosphere of the competition arena in Abu Dhabi is grandiose. We can see more than 45 countries participating, making it an international and huge event. It’s very pleasing to see the support from the sport authorities and the government of Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Vikram Mysore Nagaraj, the coach of the Indian MMA team, said that his side has come a long way, from winning no medals last year to bagging three this time round.

“Given the standard of the IMMAF Youth World Championships, just to land a piece of a medal here is incredibly amazing,” he said. “We have two bronze and one silver medal so far, and we are trying to upgrade the numbers. We have come a long way from having no medals last year to winning three medals in the first two days. This is a direct indicator of where Team India is headed.”

Newcastle outline transfer plans ahead of Sela Cup as $40m deal edges closer

Newcastle outline transfer plans ahead of Sela Cup as $40m deal edges closer
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

Newcastle outline transfer plans ahead of Sela Cup as $40m deal edges closer

Newcastle outline transfer plans ahead of Sela Cup as $40m deal edges closer
  • Howe admits he wants 2 more players but new striker may be off-limits
  • Side take on Fiorentina and Villarreal in final two preseason games this weekend
Updated 05 August 2023
Arab News

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United will look to add two more players to their ranks before the close of the transfer window — that is the view of head coach Eddie Howe.

Speaking before the inaugural Sela Cup, presented by Visit Malta, Howe discussed the imminent $40 million deal for Southampton and former Chelsea defender Tino Livramento, as well as outlined his desire for more transfers before the window slams shut on Sept. 1.

On 20-year-old Livramento, who is expected on Tyneside in the next 24 hours after a fee was agreed with the recently relegated Saints, Howe said: “I’m slightly in the dark on that, unfortunately. Let’s see what happens in the next couple of days. Certainly, I like the player.”

Livramento has spent a large part of the last 12 months recovering from an ACL injury to the knee, which he suffered at the back end of the 2021-22 campaign. That has led some to question whether the Magpies, driven largely by sporting director Dan Ashworth, should be splashing out such a sum on a supremely talented and promising player, but one who is yet to fully recover from such a serious injury.

Howe added: “Without talking directly about Tino, that’s why we do thorough medicals and that will be down to that aspect of the football club to make sure any player we sign is in good physical condition.”

The Magpies came into the window with an expectation that they would add another central defender, a striker and a left-back to their ranks. However, that plan has already been revised and revised again as the summer has progressed.

Midfielder Sandro Tonali and forward Harvey Barnes have strengthened Howe’s hand so far since the end of last season, but the head coach wants more, although has accepted that a striker may now be off-limits.

“Ideally, I’d love to bring in two players. But let’s wait and see; there’s no guarantees,” said Howe.

“I don't think it’s an area (forward) we can strengthen in, currently, because of transfer fees associated with that position. It would be beyond our capabilities at this current time.

“We have two recognized strikers (Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak) but we have Anthony Gordon who can play in that position and showed during the under-21 Euros that he’s more than capable of playing very well in that position. That would bring our numbers to three so I don’t think that’s an area we’re looking at.

“We don’t want to carry a huge squad. We want anyone in the squad to feel like they have a part to play. Certainly, we don’t have the various competitions that we’re involved in so we need to be robust enough to deal with that challenge. Let’s see what happens. Maximum (I want) is a couple of players but let’s wait and see.

“We have a very good squad when everyone is fit. The problem is guaranteeing that fitness for everybody throughout the season. You know you’re going to get injuries at some stage, so we have to have the depths to deal with those problems.”

Newcastle take on Fiorentina and Villarreal in their final two preseason games this weekend, with the Italians heading to St. James’ Park on Saturday, and the La Liga outfit a day later.

The games form part of the first ever Sela Cup, which is also welcoming French side Nice to Tyneside.

“We don’t have a totally fit squad. Fabian Schar, we’re going to make a late decision whether he’s involved in the games over the weekend,” said Howe.

“Certainly, he’s very close, so that’s a positive thing. Joe Willock won’t be involved in either game as he’s still working his way back to full fitness. Emil Krafth won’t be involved.”

Another player who will be absent is January signing Harrison Ashby, who has joined second-tier Swansea City on loan.

On that deal, Howe said: “I think it’s crucial for his development that he plays games. Certainly, I think he has done well in the preseason but games are the next thing he needs because he’s never really had that in his career, a regular run of games.”

A huge feature of the Sela Cup this weekend is the return of women’s football to St. James’ Park.

Newly professional Newcastle United Ladies take on West Bromwich Albion Women after the men’s clash with Fiorentina.

Boss Becky Langley is thankful for another opportunity to showcase women’s football to a wider audience.

“One person who has never seen women’s football might stay and watch the women’s game after the Newcastle men’s game,” she told nufc.co.uk.

“So, actually, that’s just one more person watching a women’s football game which might spark the interest and grow our audience.

“It’s absolutely brilliant and I’m excited to see what sort of crowd we can get.”

