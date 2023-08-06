Review: ‘The Beanie Bubble’ lifts the lid on an unlikely story

Saudi founder Sara Al-Rashed brings desert-proof makeup to the beauty world with Asteri Beauty

DUBAI: “I always wanted to create something that represents Saudi women in a non-stereotypical way but never thought, in my wildest dreams, that I would create a beauty brand. It just happened,” said Sara Al-Rashed, founder of Saudi label Asteri Beauty.

In a house of three sisters, makeup became a way of cultivating connections, as well as expressing individuality, the founder believes. Having established a successful career overseas as an interior architect, Al-Rashed returned to Saudi with the seed of an idea that would bring together all her favorite things: art, makeup, self-care and a sense of sisterhood.

In an interview with Arab News, the entrepreneur said she created her brand with the Middle Eastern people and their environmental conditions in mind.

Al-Rashed’s products are “desert-proof,” meaning they were specifically formulated to handle the desert’s shifting environment, from high winds and excessive humidity to air-conditioning and ultra-dry heat.

Al-Rashed said: “Asteri is, I believe, the only brand that has created a desert-proof test in a lab to make sure that the products are long-lasting in extreme heat and humidity.

“Every Asteri formula has passed an independent laboratory test replicating the most hot and humid weather conditions imaginable,” she added. “The formulas perform at such a high level while feeling weightless and comfortable on the skin, embodying Asteri’s modern, forward-thinking approach to makeup.”

Asteri Beauty’s products — produced in Italy, Germany and Korea — are vegan and cruelty-free. The formulas are made without harmful and sensitizing ingredients like mineral oils, microplastics, talc, parabens, and sulfates.

The founder did not follow the single product launch approach like other brands. She launched her brand with over 20 products at once. Her products include bronzer, concealer, highlighter, eyeliner, lip balm, lipstick, lip gloss, lip liner, eyeshadow, mascara, kohl, brow gel, blush and tools like eyelash combs and makeup pouches.

“We wanted to be able to do a full look from the minute we launch the brand,” she said. “We wanted our sisters to be able to apply multiple products at once.”

Asteri’s Saudi heritage is in the little details too, like the juicy pomegranate flavor of Sweet Oasis Lip Gloss — a subtle nod to one of the Middle East’s most-loved fruits. Throughout the collection, there are shades and names inspired by the desert’s landscape and wildlife.

Al-Rashed’s powder products, like the bronzer and highlighter, are designed with calligraphy. The phrase “Sisters under the stars” is stamped in Arabic calligraphy into pressed powders and adorns packaging and accessories.

“We have referenced our Saudi and Arabic culture and heritage with a modern twist in our brand colors, which come from our nature,” she said. “Calligraphy is used on some of our products, as is iconography inspired by ancient Bedouin tattoos, poetry and the stars.”

The packaging colors are emerald-green, gold, brown, beige and blue — the colors of the desert.

Al-Rashed said the brand, which hit the market in May 2023, took three years to launch, from the day the idea was born to the moment the products reached consumers.

Her goal is to “become a global name known everywhere and a trendsetter in the beauty business,” she said.