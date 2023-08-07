Terror attacks kill 6 soldiers in northwestern Syria
Terror attacks kill 6 soldiers in northwestern Syria
A rocket is fired from a multi-barrel launcher from a position held by the Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, toward Syrian regime forces, on June 21, 2023. (AFP/File)
BEIRUT: Six members of Syrian regime forces were killed on Sunday in attacks on regime positions in the conflict-torn country’s northwest, the last main bastion of armed opposition, a war monitor said.
“Six regime forces, including two officers, were killed and two others wounded” in three attacks by extremist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham or HTS and allied factions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The attacks targeted regime positions in Latakia province, said the Britain-based group which relies on a vast network of sources on the ground.
Swaths of Idlib province as well as adjacent parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces are controlled by HTS, which is led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate. The war in Syria broke out in 2011 after the repression of peaceful anti-regime demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and
global jihadists.
With Russian and Iranian support, the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict.
Since 2020, a ceasefire deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara has largely held in Syria’s northwest, despite periodic clashes.
The 12-year-long war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.
On Saturday, the Observatory said three family members, all civilians, were killed and six other people wounded when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of the city
of Idlib.
The monitor said Sunday that the strikes had targeted a former HTS base nearby, adding that the extremists had abandoned the site several weeks earlier.
Frankly Speaking: What will it take to normalize ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel?
Professor Yossi Mekelberg of Chatham House says Israel must meet the Arab Peace Initiative conditions for dream of Saudi normalization to materialize
Says Israeli PM wants to leave a legacy of peace with normalization deals while trying to appease ultra-rightwing political parties
Updated 06 August 2023
KATIE JENSEN
DUBAI: Israel has to meet the conditions set out in the Arab Peace Initiative proposed by Riyadh in 2002 for any dreams of normalization of ties with Saudi Arabia to materialize, Yossi Mekelberg, associate fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House, has said.
Appearing in the latest episode of “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly Arab News current affairs show, Mekelberg said that the Arab Peace Initiative is “as relevant today as it was 21 years ago” as a means of ending the conflict and achieving normalization.
In a recent column for The New York Times, Thomas Friedman reckoned that a Saudi-Israeli normalization deal would force the ultra-rightwing elements in the cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to choose between annexing further Palestinian territory and accepting peace with the Arab and Islamic worlds.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist should know the significance of this potential development: it was he who revealed details of King Abdullah’s initiative in a famous column back in 2002.
The Arab Peace Initiative, proposed by Saudi Arabia’s late King Abdullah in 2002, was endorsed by the Arab League the same year at the Beirut Summit. It was re-endorsed at the 2007 and at the 2017 Arab League summits.
It offered normalization of Arab-Israeli relations in return for a full withdrawal by Israel from the occupied Arab territories, a “just settlement” of the Palestinian refugee problem, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
“I think it’s actually Saudi Arabia at the time that set the right tone for normalization with Israel — that it is something that is desirable, it’s something that is possible,” Mekelberg said.
“But at the same time, there is one condition, and the condition is that Israel and the Palestinians resolve all their outstanding issues.
“Just to remind the viewers that this was in 2002, it was at the height of the second intifada, when this (breakthrough) didn’t look possible. But it could have been a real breakthrough given the right approach by Riyadh.
“Israel actually rejected the offer that was translated into the whole declaration. I think this is as relevant today as it was relevant 21 years ago. And possibly that should be the direction.”
Saudi Arabia and several other states still want to see the Arab Peace Initiative implemented before they agree to consider formal normalization with Israel.
According to Friedman, any US-brokered deal that seeks to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would require Washington to give Riyadh certain security guarantees as well. He said that the deal could fail to materialize if Democrats in the US Senate were put off by the anti-democratic turn taking place in Israel.
He urged US President Joe Biden and his administration to lean on their Israeli counterparts to rein in the government’s extreme agenda and its attempts to dismantle the Oslo peace process and the road map for a two-state solution.
“If I am interpreting what Friedman is saying, that it’s possible to change the mind of the very right wing, the Zionist religion party, people like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, and their supporters, that they will exchange the concessions that need to be made for peace, for this kind of normalization and acceptance in the region. If he is right and this is possible, why not? But I can’t see this happening,” Mekelberg said.
With the threat of a corruption trial looming, Mekelberg said, “Netanyahu can’t afford the government to fall … his main concern is to find a way to derail this corruption trial and prevent potentially going to jail.”
The US has been pushing for a Saudi-Israeli peace deal since President Biden’s visit to the Kingdom last year. Other high-level visits from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken this year have also focused on normalization efforts.
But while Blinken told the AIPAC Conference in Washington in June that any normalization “should advance the well-being of the Palestinian people,” it is unclear whether the US will push for a freeze on settlements or a promise never to annex the West Bank.
Reports from Axios suggest that the White House wants an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel before the end of the year to give the Biden administration a major boost on the campaign trail ahead of the 2024 elections.
Mekelberg said that “in principle, Washington can have great influence on Israel because of the close relationship alliance between the two countries,” but said he did not expect Biden to use this “influence or power … during (an) election year.”
Ultimately, Mekelberg argued, normalization would only be successful if Netanyahu and his government decide that the corruption trial “is secondary to normalization with Saudi Arabia” and that it is “important for the future in Israel. This is ensuring Israel’s security and prosperity in the long run.”
However, he added it would require Israeli political parties to “climb down from a very, very tall tree,” which would be challenging.
Mekelberg said that while any normalization “is a cause of celebration,” efforts by other countries in the region to improve diplomatic relations with Israel in the past have not yielded the desired results.
He called the Abraham Accords in 2020 between Israel and countries including the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco a “positive development,” but added: “It (still) left you with the Palestinian issue. And this was the elephant in the room and remains the elephant in the room.”
Mekelberg believes that Israel has used the Abraham Accords to “feel more secure” and “to take even more risk” against the Palestinians. He said the underlying feeling in Israel’s government was that “the whole world doesn’t care about the Palestinians anymore. We can get normalization for free.”
The prospect of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel has stirred both anticipation and skepticism in recent weeks. Mekelberg believes that while diplomatic strides have been made, the road to full normalization remains rife with challenges.
While Netanyahu has long claimed normalization is a top priority for his government and one that could lead to the end of the Middle East conflict, Mekelberg raised concerns that Netanyahu is a “weak leader, held hostage” by his ultra-rightwing government.
Saudi Arabia has consistently said that the success of a Saudi-Israeli normalization hinges on Israeli addressing the plight of the Palestinian people and creating a just solution they will accept.
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored this position in May at the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, saying that the “Palestinian issue was and remains the central issue for Arab countries, and it is at the top of the Kingdom’s priorities.”
But while Saudi Arabia continues to push for Palestinian statehood and, ultimately, peace in the Middle East, Mekelberg appears skeptical of Netanyahu’s priorities.
He said that Netanyahu is “dreaming in public about having trains going all the way to Jeddah and Riyadh, but he forgets that it comes with certain things, certain concessions that he has to make until this becomes a reality.”
While normalization between historic adversaries “is possible,” he sees no evidence that Israel’s ultra-rightwing government will make the concessions needed for the Palestinians that will satisfy the Kingdom.
Mekelberg added that “Israel is in a huge crisis,” destabilized by the weekly protests and judicial reforms that critics say threaten the country’s democracy.
Because of Netanyahu’s new judicial reforms, “hundreds of thousands of people are in the streets, and (at) the same time, settlements are expanding. This is the most ultra-right government in Israel. So, normalization, yes, but probably not now.”
There are major concerns about the new political reforms that the Knesset has passed recently, namely legislation abolishing the “reasonable doctrine.”
Until now, Israel’s Supreme Court has been able to intervene when it feels the government is acting recklessly. But last month, all 64 government members voted to abolish the law. It means Israel’s government can override any Supreme Court decisions with a small majority.
The controversial reforms have divided the country, with weekly mass demonstrations and clashes with police since the start of the year. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken part, with huge numbers arrested.
Mekelberg describes the judicial reforms as a “real danger” to Israel and accuses the current government of charting a path away from democracy.
Netanyahu, he added, is now stuck in a political quagmire where he wants to “leave a legacy ... of peace ... with (the) normalization of Saudi Arabia (and Israel) and complete the Abraham Accords” while trying to appease his ultra-rightwing government, which is pushing for even harsher changes to the constitution.
US, UN-sanctioned Houthi Air Force and Air Defense Force commander dies
Militia forces bury over 100 fighters killed in fighting with government troops since beginning of July, report says
Updated 06 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis announced on Sunday that Ahmed Ali Al-Hamzi, commander of the militia’s Air Force and Air Defense Force, had died after “suffering from illness.”
The announcement came as local media outlets reported that the Houthis had arranged funeral processions for over 100 fighters killed on the battlefield since the beginning of July.
In 2021, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Al-Hamzi for smuggling drones and other weapons from Iran to Yemen and receiving military training in Iran.
The US accused the Houthi commander of orchestrating drone and missile strikes against Yemeni civilians, neighboring countries, and commercial ships in international waters.
Last year, the UN Security Council also imposed sanctions on Al-Hazmi, accusing him of violating the international arms embargo on Yemen by smuggling unmanned aerial vehicles and other weapons into the country, as well as conducting drone attacks in Yemen, cross-border attacks on neighboring countries, and attacks on international ships off the Yemeni coasts.
Meanwhile, despite the cessation of hostilities since the beginning of 2022, when the UN-brokered ceasefire went into effect, the Houthis buried more than 100 fighters killed in fighting with Yemeni government forces since the beginning of July, Yemeni media said.
Based on Houthi mourning notes on their official media, Al-Masdar Online, a Yemeni news site, reported that the Houthis held funerals for 103 warriors between July 1 and Aug. 3, increasing the total number of deceased Houthi fighters since the beginning of the year to 4,040.
Thirty-two Houthi fighters were buried in Sanaa, followed by 12 in Dhammar, 10 in Saada, and 10 in Taiz.
The remaining Houthi combatants were buried in Amran, Hodeidah, Ibb, and other Yemeni provinces.
In October, the Houthis refused to extend the ceasefire and resumed military operations across the country, albeit on a smaller scale.
Three Yemeni soldiers were killed in clashes with Houthis who attacked their position in Lahj’s Yafae on Friday morning.
Fire at Egypt’s Endowments Ministry started in computer server room
Blaze caused by short circuit in air-conditioning unit, investigation finds
Documents lost but no one injured after fire spread to 21 offices
Updated 06 August 2023
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: The Egyptian Public Prosecution Office has revealed more details about the fire that broke out on Saturday at the Ministry of Religious Endowments in Cairo.
Following an investigation, which included questioning security personnel in the building, the representative for legal affairs and the ministry’s general manager for infrastructure, the prosecutors concluded that the blaze was caused by an electrical short circuit in an air-conditioning unit in the computer server room on the first floor.
The fire then spread to offices on higher floors where it damaged some documents, all of which had earlier been converted into a digital format. Other documents that would have been held in the 21 offices affected were last month moved to ministry’s building in the New Administrative Capital.
No one was hurt in the fire.
The prosecution office has assigned the criminal lab to conduct further investigations into the cause of the fire and ordered the creation of an engineering committee from the Cairo governorate to determine the structural integrity of the damaged building.
After firefighters brought the blaze under control on Saturday, the site was visited by Minister of Endowments Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa and Cairo Gov. Khaled Abdel Aal.
RABAT: One of Morocco's worst-ever road accidents left 24 people dead Sunday in the central province of Azilal, officials said.
They were killed when a minibus carrying passengers to a weekly market in the town of Demnate overturned on a bend, officials in the province said.
They added that an investigation has begun.
Accidents are frequent on the roads of Morocco and other North African countries.
In March 11 people, mostly agricultural workers, died when their minibus slammed into a tree after the driver lost control in the rural town of Brachoua, local officials said at the time.
Many poorer citizens use coaches and minibuses to travel in rural areas.
In August last year, 23 people were killed and 36 injured when their bus overturned on a bend east of Morocco's economic capital Casablanca.
An average of 3,500 road deaths and 12,000 injuries are recorded annually in Morocco, according to the National Road Safety Agency, with an average of 10 deaths per day.
The figure last year was around 3,200.
Authorities have set out to halve the mortality rate by 2026 ever since the worst bus accident in the country's history left 42 dead in 2012.
Libya’s High State Council votes to replace leader
Updated 06 August 2023
Reuters
TRIPOLI: Libya’s High State Council (HSC) consultative body replaced its leader in a televised vote on Sunday, adding new uncertainty to a political standoff over control of government and the path to elections.
The Tripoli-based HSC has a say in major political matters under the terms of a 2015 political agreement and has been negotiating with Libya’s main parliament, the House of Representatives, which is based in the country’s east.
HSC members chose Mohammed Takala in a run-off by 67 votes to 62, ousting Khaled Al-Meshri who had led the Tripoli-based body since 2018. Meshri congratulated Takala on his win.
The HSC and the HoR have been negotiating a path to elections under UN pressure, but they have both sought to replace the interim government in Tripoli before any national vote.
Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah, seen as a political rival of both Meshri and the HoR speaker Aguila Saleh, has said he will not cede office until after an election and last year he fought off brief armed efforts to unseat him.
It was not immediately clear how the election of Takala would impact the HSC’s talks with the HoR over electoral rules, or the two bodies’ push to replace Dbeibah.
International diplomacy has long focused on presidential and parliamentary elections as a critical element of any lasting solution to Libya’s conflict, with both the HoR and the HSC now facing big questions over their legitimacy.
The HoR was elected to a four-year term in 2014, but the previous parliament, which had been elected in 2012, and the supreme court rejected the legitimacy of the vote as eastern and western factions split in a new round of civil war.
Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, but major fighting has paused since a cease-fire in 2020 when a UN-backed process pushed for new elections under Dbeibah’s interim Government of National Unity.
Both the HSC and HoR initially endorsed Dbeibah, but they could not agree rules for an election and the planned vote was canceled shortly before it was due to be held in late 2021. They have since rejected Dbeibah’s mandate, pushing for a new interim government.
UN diplomatic efforts have continued to push the bodies to agree rules for an election, but many Libyans believe the HoR and HSC have little interest in holding a vote that would push them both from office.