Niger's military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears

Niger’s military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears
Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally at a stadium in Niamey, Niger, on August 6, 2023. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

Niger’s military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears

Niger’s military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears
  The West African bloc ECOWAS had earlier said it might use force to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

NIAMEY: Niger’s coup leaders announced Sunday that they had closed the country’s airspace, as the deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS for them to hand back power or face a possible military intervention approached.
“Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday... for all aircraft until further notice,” the country’s new rulers said in a statement.
Any attempt to violate the country’s airspace would meet with an “energetic and immediate response,” the statement added.
ECOWAS issued its ultimatum a week ago, demanding that power be handed back to the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday night at midnight (2300 GMT).
Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.
Thousands of coup supporters gathered earlier on Sunday at a stadium in the capital Niamey to cheer on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the generals who have taken power.
At 30,000-seat Seyni Kountche stadium, named after Niger’s first coup d’etat leader in 1974, CNSP leaders including General Mohamed Toumba greeted a jubilant crowd, while showing no sign of willingness to cede power.
The venue was draped in Russian flags and carrying portraits of CNSP leaders.
ECOWAS military chiefs of staff agreed Friday on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.
“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the military) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said.
But he warned that “all the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out,” including how and when force would be deployed.
Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara also called on the coup leaders to stand down late Sunday on the eve of his own country’s Independence Day.
“We condemn the attempted coup in Niger, which poses a serious threat to peace and security in the sub-region,” Ouattara said, adding it was “essential” to “constitutional order” that democratically elected Bazoum be allowed to govern.

In the dusty alleyways of Niamey’s Boukoki neighborhood, residents were defiant at the prospect of an armed intervention by ECOWAS.
“We’re going to fight for this revolution. We’re not going to retreat faced with the enemy, we’re determined,” said Boukoki resident Adama Oumarou, adding that “we were waiting for this coup for a long time.”
Algeria, itself an economic and military power on the continent which shares a long land border with Niger, has warned against a military solution.
“We categorically refuse any military intervention,” Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a television interview Saturday, saying it would be “a direct threat to Algeria” as it shares “nearly a thousand kilometers” of border with Niger.
Former colonial power France, with which Niger’s new rulers broke military ties after taking power, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action ECOWAS took after the deadline expired.
On Sunday, it said it was cutting off development aid and budgetary assistance to Burkina Faso, who with Mali has said that they would consider any attack on the country as a “declaration of war.”
Both countries Burkina Faso and Mali are now ruled by military regimes that overthrew democratically elected rulers.
Niger has played a key part in Western strategies to combat jihadist insurgencies that have plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the United States stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively.
France has already evacuated hundreds of its citizens from Niger since the coup, and on Sunday, Italy’s defense ministry said it had flown 65 military personnel from Niger, along with 10 US military personnel.

Anti-French sentiment in the region is on the rise, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, has grown. Moscow has warned against armed intervention from outside Niger.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, relies heavily on foreign aid that could be pulled if Bazoum is not reinstated as head of state, Paris has warned.
Bazoum, 63, has been held by the coup leaders with his family in his official Niamey residence since July 26.
He won an election in 2021 that ushered in Niger’s first-ever transfer of power from one civilian government to another.
Nigeria has already cut electricity supplies to its neighbor Niger, raising fears for the humanitarian situation, while Niamey has closed the vast Sahel country’s borders, complicating food deliveries.
Senior Nigerian politicians have urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the threatened military intervention.
 

 

Topics: Niger Coup President Mohamed Bazoum ECOWAS Alassane Ouattara General Mohamed Toumba President Bola Tinubu Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
AP

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident

Philippines summons Chinese ambassador over South China Sea incident
Updated 1 min 55 sec ago
AP

MANILA: The Philippine government summoned the Chinese ambassador on Monday to convey a diplomatic protest over the Chinese coast guard’s use of a water cannon against a Filipino supply boat in the disputed South China Sea, a Philippine official said.
The Philippine military on Sunday condemned the Chinese coast guard ship’s “excessive and offensive” use of a water cannon to block a Filipino supply boat from delivering a new batch of troops, food, water and fuel to the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed waters.
The United States, the European Union and their key allies including Australia and Japan expressed support to the Philippines and concern over the Chinese ship’s actions. Washington renewed a warning that it is obliged to defend its longtime treaty ally if Filipino public vessels and forces come under an armed attack including in the South China Sea.
The tense confrontation on Saturday was the latest flare-up in the long-seething territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.
One of several top Philippine officials dealing with the incident said that the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian on Monday morning to convey a strongly worded diplomatic protest.
The protest would underscore how the Chinese coast guard ship’s action violated international regulations aimed at avoiding collisions at sea and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to discuss the government’s actions before they are publicly disclosed.
The disputes in the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest sea lanes, have long been regarded as an Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the rivalry between the United States and China in the region.
China claims ownership over virtually the entire strategic waterway despite international rulings that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims, such as that in 2016 by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, an international body based in The Hague. China rejects that ruling.
Philippine navy personnel on board two chartered supply boats were cruising toward Second Thomas, escorted by Philippine coast guard ships, when a Chinese coast guard ship approached and used a powerful water cannon to block the Filipinos from the shoal that China also claims, the Philippine military and coast guard said Sunday.
China’s coast guard said on Monday it urged the Philippines to remove a grounded warship from the Second Thomas Shoal, after it was accused of blocking and water-cannoning a Philippine military supply boat in the South China Sea.
The Chinese ship’s action was “in wanton disregard of the safety of the people on board” the Philippine navy-chartered boat and violated international law, the Armed Forces of the Philippines said on Sunday.
The “excessive and offensive actions against Philippine vessels” near the shoal prevented one of the two Filipino boats from unloading supplies needed by Filipino troops guarding the shoal onboard a long-marooned Philippine navy ship, the BRP Sierra Madre, the Philippine military said.
It called on the Chinese coast guard and China’s central military commission “to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger people’s lives.”
The US State Department said in a statement that by “firing water cannons and employing unsafe blocking maneuvers, PRC ships interfered with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and jeopardized the safety of the Philippine vessels and crew.” It used the acronym for the People’s Republic of China.
It added that such actions are a direct threat to “regional peace and stability.”
China has long demanded that the Philippines withdraw its small contingent of naval forces and tow away the actively commissioned but crumbling BRP Sierra Madre. The navy ship was deliberately marooned on the shoal in 1999 and now serves as a fragile symbol of Manila’s territorial claim to the atoll.
Chinese ships had blocked and shadowed navy vessels delivering food and other supplies to the Filipino sailors on the ship in the shoal, which Chinese coast guard ships and a swarm of Chinese fishing boats — suspected to be manned by militias — have surrounded for years.
While the US lays no claims to the South China Sea, it has often lashed out at China’s aggressive actions and deployed its warships and fighter jets in patrols and military exercises with regional allies to uphold freedom of navigation and overflight, which it says is in America’s national interest.
China has warned the US to stop meddling in what it calls a purely Asian dispute and has warned of unspecified repercussions.

– with Reuters

Topics: Philippines China South China Sea

Iran's foreign minister in first Japan visit since 2019

Iran’s foreign minister in first Japan visit since 2019
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

Iran’s foreign minister in first Japan visit since 2019

Iran’s foreign minister in first Japan visit since 2019
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

TOKYO: Iran’s foreign minister visited Japan on Monday for the first time since 2019 to meet his opposite number, officials said, with a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also reportedly on the cards.

The purpose of the rare visit by Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to a G7 member country was not announced, but reports said Japan would press Iran to stop supplying Russia with arms.

Amir-Abdollahian will meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, the Japanese foreign ministry said in a statement.

Amir-Abdollahian would also make a courtesy visit to Kishida, private broadcaster TBS reported.

TBS, citing unnamed government sources, said Japan would raise the issue of arms exports to Russia.

Japan and Iran have traditionally kept friendly ties despite key Tokyo ally Washington’s tense relations with Tehran.

Iran used to be a major oil exporter to resource-poor Japan, but volumes dropped sharply in recent years due to US economic sanctions on the Middle Eastern country.

Hayashi and Amir-Abdollahian have held telephone talks in the past, most recently in April this year.

In the April talks, Hayashi expressed Japan’s support for the 2015 nuclear accord and urged Iran to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog.

Amir-Abdollahian’s visit to current G7 head Japan is the first visit by an Iranian top diplomat since December 2019 and the first under President Ebrahim Raisi.

The 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six major powers — including Russia and China — was aimed at scaling down Iran’s activities in that sector in order to allay fears it was developing atomic weapons.

But the United States pulled out of the deal under former president Donald Trump and efforts to revive it under President Joe Biden have faltered, while Tehran has expanded its nuclear work.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Iran Japan Hossein Amir-Abdollahian

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
  Seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about Republican party activists in the leadoff caucus state 
  Republicans will lose next year by looking backward and repeating Trump's false claims the 2020 election was stolen, warns DeSantis
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: Few even mentioned his name, and the new federal indictment he faces was completely ignored, as Republican candidates for president tried in Iowa Sunday to present themselves as Donald Trump alternatives.
Over the course of two hours, seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about 800 party activists in the leadoff caucus state, all invited to speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s fundraising barbecue at a Cedar Rapids racetrack.
But in their pitches to challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination, it was as if his indictment Tuesday on federal charges accusing him of working to overturn the 2020 election results had never happened, even from the candidate who has suggested the former president quit the race.
Instead, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has been a vocal Trump critic, touched only on the related Republican outrage with the Department of Justice, which many conservative activists allege has been politically biased in its investigation of Trump. The former president is also facing federal charges filed in June accusing him of improperly keeping sensitive documents in his Florida home and obstructing efforts to recover them.
Hutchinson Sunday only called for revamping the Department of Justice and in a popular applause line for GOP candidates promised to name a new head of the department.
“And yes, I would get a new attorney general that would enforce the rule of law in a way that is fair for our country,” said Hutchinson, earning polite applause from the audience.
Even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has warned that Republicans will lose next year by looking backward and repeating Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, came only as close as saying, “The time for excuses is over.”
Trump remains very popular within the Iowa Republican caucus electorate. A New York Times/Siena College poll of likely Iowa Republican caucus attendees, published Friday but taken before Trump’s indictment was made public, showed him far ahead of his closest rival. All other would-be challengers, except DeSantis, received support in the single digits.
Still, the poll suggested Trump’s position may be slightly less strong in Iowa than it is nationally.
Throughout the early months of the campaign, Republican strategists have warned against attacking Trump directly, arguing it tends to anger voters who have supported him and see the charges he faces as political persecution, even as they are open to other candidates.
“Think of everything he’s been through,” said Rosie Rekers, an interior decorator from Waverly, Iowa, who attended the Hinson event. “We’ve got to move on from that.”
DeSantis, Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, conservative radio host Larry Elder and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy made their arguments for their candidacies with no mention of Trump.
Only two candidates Sunday mentioned Trump by name.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who served in the post under Trump, mentioned him in an anecdote about a report she filed to him, an illustration of her irritation about member nations who opposed US policy but received foreign financial aid.
Michigan businessman Perry Johnson was the only other candidate to name Trump, first by noting the former president had spent more money than he had to raise campaign contributions.
Johnson, who received little support in the New York Times poll noted he had pledged to pardon Trump last spring after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges he falsified documents related to payments made to a porn star.
“I think that it’s unfair that we start picking on our candidates and letting the Democrats decide who should be running,” Johnson said.

Topics: anti-Trump Republicans Donald Trump GOP nomination Asa Hutchinson Ron DeSantis

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
  Attorney: Trump only wanted the former VP to "pause" the certification of votes on Jan. 6, 2021, to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud
  Pence: Trump seemed "convinced" as early as December that the VP had the right to reject or return votes"
Updated 07 August 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud. Those baseless claims had already been rejected by numerous courts.

Speaking on several Sunday morning news shows, Trump attorney John Lauro said Trump was within his First Amendment rights when he petitioned Pence to delay the certification on Jan. 6, 2021.
“The ultimate ask of Vice President Pence was to pause the counts and allow the states to weigh in,” Lauro said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” He added that Trump was convinced there were irregularities in the election that needed to be investigated by state authorities before the election could be certified.
Pence, who like Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, flatly rejected that account during an interview Sunday, saying Trump seemed “convinced” as early as December that Pence had the right to reject or return votes and that on Jan. 5, Trump’s attorneys told him “’We want you to reject votes outright.”
“They were asking me to overturn the election. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Pence’s role in certifying Joe Biden’s win over Trump in the 2020 election makes him a central figure in the prosecution against Trump on charges that he sought to overturn the will of the voters and remain in office even after the courts had roundly rejected his claims of electoral fraud. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general also had said there were was no credible evidence the election was tainted.
Last week’s indictment chronicles how Trump and his allies, in what special counsel Jack Smith described as an attack on a “bedrock function of the US government,” repeatedly lied about the results in the two months after he lost the election and pressured Pence and state election officials to take action to help him cling to power. Those efforts culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification.
Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges. Separately, he also faces charges that he falsified business records relating to hush money payments to a porn actor in New York and improperly kept classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, resort and obstructed an investigation into their handling.
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Lauro said Pence’s testimony will show Trump believed the election was rigged and that he was listening to the advice of his attorneys when he sought to delay the certification. Pence, who appeared before the grand jury that indicted Trump, said he will comply with the law if asked to testify.
“I cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross examine Mr. Pence,” Lauro said. “He will completely eliminate any doubt that President Trump firmly believed that the election irregularities had led to an inappropriate result.”
The 45-page indictment details how people close to Trump repeatedly told him he had lost and that there was no truth to his claims of fraud. In one encounter days before the riot, Trump told Pence he was “too honest” after the vice president said he didn’t have the authority to reject electoral votes, the indictment says.
Former allies of Trump have said Trump knew he lost but spread false claims about fraud anyway. After he failed to convince state officials to illegally swing the election, Trump and his allies recruited fake electors in swing states to sign certificates falsely stating Trump had prevailed.
“He knew well that he had lost the election,” Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr told CNN last week.
Lauro said Trump’s defense team will seek to move the case from Washington because it wants a more diverse jury. He said he would support televising the trial, and dismissed speculation that it could wrap up before the 2024 election.
“In 40 years of practicing law, on a case of this magnitude, I’ve not known a single case to go to trial before two to three years,” Lauro said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
Responding to questions about whether Trump can get a fair trial in the nation’s capital, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor and a Republican, said he can.
“Yes, I believe jurors can be fair. I believe in the American people,” Christie said Sunday on CNN.
A slew of people charged in the Jan. 6 riot have tried to get their trials moved out of Washington. Yet judges have rejected those motions in every case, saying fair jurors can be found with proper questioning.
Trump’s legal team has until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the prosecution’s request for a protective order limiting Trump’s ability to publicly disclose information about the case. The decision is up to US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Protective orders are common in criminal cases, but prosecutors said it’s “particularly important in this case” because Trump has posted on social media about “witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”
Prosecutors pointed specifically to a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform from Friday in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Topics: Donald Trump Mike Pence GOP nomination MAGA Republicans

Iran's IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman

Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman

Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman
  Group 'getting much more aggressive,' Home Office source says
  Tehran reported to have close links with Islamic Students Association of Britain
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has become one of the biggest threats to UK national security, the British home secretary warned on Sunday.

Suella Braverman expressed concern over reports that Iranian intelligence agents are recruiting members of criminal gangs to take out regime opponents, with a Home Office source telling The Sunday Times that the threat from Tehran “worries us the most.”

In February, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said five schemes by Iran to assassinate, kidnap or intimidate people in the UK had been stopped in the first few months of 2023.

“It’s a big issue because they are getting much more aggressive and their appetite is increasing,” the source said.

“They are very defensive to anyone challenging their regime and just want to stamp it out. They are increasing their agitation.”

According to The Sunday Times’ report, the regime in Tehran has close links with the Islamic Students Association of Britain, which is based at a former Methodist church in west London. Its former chairman, Mohammad Hussain Ataee, attended a conference in Tehran where he met Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the report added.

According to an investigation by the Jewish Chronicle, the students’ association last week hosted online discussions seen by thousands of viewers between senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Muslim students at British universities, where eight IRGC representatives are alleged to have made speeches containing antisemitic statements.

In response, the association said: “All our activities are clearly lawful. It would appear that you are singling out yet another Muslim group for some kind of inquisition simply because they have chosen to exercise their right to freedom of speech, freedom of thought and freedom to practice their religion, rights that are established in both domestic and international law.”

The UK government last month decided against proscribing the IRGC as a terrorist organization for fear of permanently harming diplomatic relations, but announced plans for a new regime of sanctions against Iran, including expanded powers to target key decision makers in Tehran.

The new powers allow British ministers to sanction individuals for activities within the UK, not just in Iran.

But the UK government has come under pressure to follow its partners in the US and Canada in labeling the IRGC a terrorist organization.

“(It’s important) our domestic security needs are given proper weight,” former MI5 chief Lord Evans of Weardale said.

“Perceived diplomatic interests have sometimes been given precedence in the past. For instance, with regard to Russian activists, and we shouldn’t repeat that mistake.”

Alicia Kearns, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said: “The proscription of the IRGC would allow us to prosecute those working on its behalf to sow discord, incite hatred and support terror activities and assassinations on British soil.

“There is more and more evidence of the IRGC’s campaigns of transnational repression — we cannot afford not to act.”

Topics: UK Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)

