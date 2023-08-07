You are here

Four dead, 51 missing after migrant ship sinks off Tunisian coast

Gravediggers at a cemetery near Tunisia's coastal city of Sfax bury one of the 52 African migrants, who died at sea when their boat capsized near Tunisia's Kerkennah islands, on June 15, 2020. On Aug. 6, 2023, at least four people were found dead and 51 reported missing after another migrant ship sank off Kerkennah. (AFP file)
  • Tunisia's coast guard has recovered more than 900 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from January 1 this year
TUNIS: At least four migrants died and 51 were missing after a migrant ship sank off Tunisia’s Kerkennah island, a judicial official told Reuters on Sunday, adding that all the migrants onboard were from sub-Saharan Africa.
The Tunisian coast guard recovered 901 bodies of drowned migrants off its coast from Jan. 1 to July 20 this year, the country’s interior minister said in July, marking an unprecedented number of victims off the country’s coasts.
The North Africa country is facing a record wave of migration this year and frequent catastrophes of boats of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa heading to Italian coasts sinking.
Tunisia replaced Libya as the region’s main departure point for people fleeing poverty and conflict in Africa and the Middle East in hopes of a better life in Europe.
 

  • US House Democrats to visit Israel and occupied West Bank to discuss prospects for a two-state solution and Israel’s judicial reforms, among other issues
JEDDAH/WASHINGTON: The US State Department has condemned as terrorism the killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers, in sharpened language that appeared to reflect Washington's frustration with surging violence in the occupied West Bank under Israel’s hard-right government.

“We strongly condemn yesterday’s terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year old Palestinian,” the State Department said in a statement, urging “full accountability and justice.”

Israeli police detained two settlers in Friday’s incident near Burqa village were part of a group that threw rocks, torched cars and, when confronted by villagers, shot a 19-year-old dead and wounded several others.

Initial findings by Israel’s military cast the incident as a confrontation that escalated, with casualties on both sides.

The State Department statement on Burqa was issued back-to-back with a statement condemning as terrorism a Palestinian gun attack that killed a security officer in Tel Aviv.

Amid increased attacks on their communities by people armed with guns, rocks or firebombs, settlers have repeatedly rampaged in West Bank villages, causing extensive property damage.

Among their victims have been Palestinians with US dual citizenship.

The US reaction came as Israeli forces on Sunday killed three Palestinians in the West Bank.

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to the latest deaths.

“Our Palestinian people and their courageous resistance will not let the occupation’s aggression pass without a price,” said Hamas in a separate statement.

Democrats set visit

Amid the worsening violence, two dozen Democrats of the US House of Representatives will visit Israel and the occupied West Bank this week to discuss prospects for a two-state solution and Israel’s judicial reforms, among other issues.

Top House Democrat Hakeem Jeffries and Representative Steny Hoyer will lead a group of 24 House Democrats, who will also discuss extremism and Iran’s nuclear capabilities, Jeffries’ office said in a statement on Sunday.

Democratic President Joe Biden has supported a two-state solution to the Israeli conflict with Palestinians.

Democrats are in the minority in the House and hold the majority in the US Senate.

“While in Israel and the West Bank, the Members will hold high-level meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leaders, meet with various activists and stakeholders and spend meaningful time in areas important to the security of the region,” the statement said.

The West Bank is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. US-mediated negotiations with Israel to that end stalled almost a decade ago, boosting hard-liners on both sides.

The visit by the US Democratic delegation comes amid worsening violence in the West Bank since last year, with more Israeli raids and Palestinian street attacks on Israelis.

The United States recently expressed frustration with the surging violence under Israel’s hard-right government.

Israeli security forces shot dead three Palestinian militants in the West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said, drawing threats of revenge by Palestinian militant factions.

Jeffries’ office said the Democratic delegation will also focus attention on the ongoing judicial reform debate in Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his hard-right coalition have undertaken a judicial overhaul that will potentially curtail the Supreme Court’s powers, triggering nationwide protests and international criticism.

Proponents say the step will restore balance to the branches of government, while those against say it removes checks on government powers.

(With Reuters)

  • Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on Syrian territory during more than a decade of war in Syria, targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters and Syrian military positions
DAMASCUS: Four Syrian soldiers were killed and four others wounded in Israeli air strikes near the capital Damascus early Monday, state media said, citing a military source.
“At 2:20 a.m. (2320 GMT Sunday), the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting areas in the vicinity of Damascus,” state news agency SANA reported.
The attack killed “four soldiers and wounded four others,” it said, reporting unspecified material damage and adding that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the missiles.
An AFP correspondent in the capital reported hearing the sound of explosions.
During more than a decade of war in Syria, Israel has launched hundreds of air strikes on its territory, primarily targeting Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters as well as Syrian army positions.
While Israel rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on Syria, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to expand its footprint there.
 

 

  • Tanks hit by 2020 blast had capacity for 120,000 tons of wheat
  • Now country has nowhere to store imported grains
BEIRUT: Three years after being damaged in an explosion, vital grain silos at Beirut port remain unusable, posing a growing threat to Lebanon’s food security.

The silos, which were hit by the blast and then gradually collapsed, had capacity for 120,000 tons of wheat and grains. As a result, Lebanon is now unable to import large quantities of wheat as it has nowhere to store it.

“Today, the silos are encircled by wire to prevent people from approaching them and preserve public safety,” Dr. Bechara Asmar, head of the port’s workers’ syndicate and medical department, told Arab News.

“The authorities spray the surrounding areas with pesticide from time to time to prevent the spread of fungi as a result of the rotting grains and wheat in the vaults of the silos,” he said.

Asmar added that while the silos could not degrade any more than they already had, “the restoration work of the three basins adjacent to the silos hasn’t started. It is a paralyzed and isolated place.”

While the families of the victims reject the demolition of what is left of the silos, some political figures do not want them to be rebuilt on their original site.

Former Minister Fadi Abboud questioned the economic viability of “the reconstruction of the silos on land that costs $10 billion, besides the increase in the number of trucks entering and exiting the port, making it the most overcrowded part of Beirut.”

ALSO READ:

How political obstruction violates Beirut blast survivors’ right to truth, justice and reparations
Why survivors of 2020 Beirut port blast have lost faith in Lebanese-led inquiry
How the port explosion rubbed raw Beirut’s psychological scars

Asmar said that Abboud had proposed turning the existing port into an entry point for tourist vessels and moving commercial operations to Tripoli to reduce traffic congestion.

“This proposal is rejected,” he said. “We can build tourism ports at any location on the Lebanese coast, but the importance of the Beirut port is that it is one of the best basins on the Mediterranean Sea.

“It is deep, distinctive and highly equipped to be an important trade corridor, and can also complement the port of Tripoli.”

The devastating explosion that hit Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020 damaged the high-rise grain silos, which were considered a landmark of the city. The vast tanks actually shielded the southern part of Beirut from destruction by absorbing most of the force of the blast.

But several people were killed when part of the silos collapsed.

Just days before the second anniversary of the explosion, a fire erupted in the silos and their surroundings, triggered by grain that had fermented and ignited inside. The blaze continued for several weeks as firefighters were unable to control the flames due to the failing state of the silos.

According to customs statistics, Lebanon imported about 754,000 tons of wheat in 2021 and consumed about 60,000 tons of it per month.

Asmar said the silos used to hold enough reserves for between six months and a year.

“Today, the mills that are importing common wheat for Lebanese pita bread are storing it in their relatively small warehouses. The total imported quantity covers three months at most.”

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — the two countries from which Lebanon mostly bought its wheat — the nation agreed deals with Romania, Turkey and Egypt to help meet its demand.

  • Talks to seek urgent path to peace as humanitarian crisis worsens
CAIRO: Egypt will participate in the first ministerial meeting of Sudan’s neighboring countries which will be held in Chad.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Sunday headed to the Chadian capital N’Djamena to take part in the first meeting of the ministerial mechanism aimed at resolving the conflict in Sudan.

The ministerial mechanism was formed at the summit of Sudan’s neighbors held on July 13 in Cairo.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the foreign ministers of Sudan’s neighboring countries will discuss the security, political and humanitarian dimensions of the conflict in Sudan.

They will also discuss its effects on the Sudanese people, as well as its regional and international repercussions.

Abu Zeid said that talks will seek to develop practical proposals that will enable the heads of states and governments neighboring Sudan to “move effectively to reach solutions that put an end to the current crisis and preserve Sudan’s unity.”

A statement issued by the Chadian Foreign Ministry said that the ministers will discuss ways to stop the war in Sudan and resume the peace process, and will urge the international community to provide urgent responses to confront the humanitarian crisis caused by the conflict.

The July 13 meeting in Cairo was hosted by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and attended by the leaders of Ethiopia, South Sudan, Chad, Eritrea, the Central African Republic and Libya.

Leaders at the summit acknowledged the threat the conflict poses to the region and urged the warring parties to commit to an immediate ceasefire.

They agreed to establish a foreign ministers’ working group to solve the crisis through direct communication with the various Sudanese parties.

The group will present the results of its meetings and recommendations at the next summit on Sudan.

Along with the Egyptian foreign minister, the foreign ministers of Chad, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Eritrea and the Central African Republic will take part in the N’Djamena meeting.

Since April 15, Sudan has witnessed bloody clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The fighting comes after months of escalating tensions between the commander of Sudan’s military, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the head of the Rapid Support Forces, Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

BEIRUT: Six members of Syrian regime forces were killed on Sunday in attacks on regime positions in the conflict-torn country’s northwest, the last main bastion of armed opposition, a war monitor said.

“Six regime forces, including two officers, were killed and two others wounded” in three attacks by extremist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham or HTS and allied factions, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The attacks targeted regime positions in Latakia province, said the Britain-based group which relies on a vast network of sources on the ground.

Swaths of Idlib province as well as adjacent parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces are controlled by HTS, which is led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate. The war in Syria broke out in 2011 after the repression of peaceful anti-regime demonstrations escalated into a deadly conflict that pulled in foreign powers and global jihadists.

With Russian and Iranian support, the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad has clawed back much of the territory it had lost to rebels early in the conflict.

Since 2020, a ceasefire deal brokered by Moscow and Ankara has largely held in Syria’s northwest, despite periodic clashes.

The 12-year-long war has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions.

On Saturday, the Observatory said three family members, all civilians, were killed and six other people wounded when Russian warplanes struck the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

The monitor said Sunday that the strikes had targeted a former HTS base nearby, adding that the extremists had abandoned the site several weeks earlier.

