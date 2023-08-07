You are here

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks during a fundraising event for US Rep. Ashley Hinson on Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP)
Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
Republican presidential candidate businessman Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a fundraising event for US Rep. Ashley Hinson on Aug. 6, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP)
Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
Republican presidential candidate former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson speaks to guests at Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA) on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Getty Images / AFP)
Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
Guests attend Ashley's BBQ Bash hosted by Congresswoman Ashley Hinson on August 06, 2023 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Getty Images/AFP)
AP

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him

Indictment ignored, Trump barely a mention, as GOP candidates pitch Iowa voters to challenge him
  • Seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about Republican party activists in the leadoff caucus state 
  • Republicans will lose next year by looking backward and repeating Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, warns DeSantis
AP

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa: Few even mentioned his name, and the new federal indictment he faces was completely ignored, as Republican candidates for president tried in Iowa Sunday to present themselves as Donald Trump alternatives.
Over the course of two hours, seven GOP hopefuls took their turn on stage in front of about 800 party activists in the leadoff caucus state, all invited to speak at Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson’s fundraising barbecue at a Cedar Rapids racetrack.
But in their pitches to challenge Trump for the 2024 nomination, it was as if his indictment Tuesday on federal charges accusing him of working to overturn the 2020 election results had never happened, even from the candidate who has suggested the former president quit the race.
Instead, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has been a vocal Trump critic, touched only on the related Republican outrage with the Department of Justice, which many conservative activists allege has been politically biased in its investigation of Trump. The former president is also facing federal charges filed in June accusing him of improperly keeping sensitive documents in his Florida home and obstructing efforts to recover them.
Hutchinson Sunday only called for revamping the Department of Justice and in a popular applause line for GOP candidates promised to name a new head of the department.
“And yes, I would get a new attorney general that would enforce the rule of law in a way that is fair for our country,” said Hutchinson, earning polite applause from the audience.
Even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has warned that Republicans will lose next year by looking backward and repeating Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen, came only as close as saying, “The time for excuses is over.”
Trump remains very popular within the Iowa Republican caucus electorate. A New York Times/Siena College poll of likely Iowa Republican caucus attendees, published Friday but taken before Trump’s indictment was made public, showed him far ahead of his closest rival. All other would-be challengers, except DeSantis, received support in the single digits.
Still, the poll suggested Trump’s position may be slightly less strong in Iowa than it is nationally.
Throughout the early months of the campaign, Republican strategists have warned against attacking Trump directly, arguing it tends to anger voters who have supported him and see the charges he faces as political persecution, even as they are open to other candidates.
“Think of everything he’s been through,” said Rosie Rekers, an interior decorator from Waverly, Iowa, who attended the Hinson event. “We’ve got to move on from that.”
DeSantis, Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, conservative radio host Larry Elder and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy made their arguments for their candidacies with no mention of Trump.
Only two candidates Sunday mentioned Trump by name.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who served in the post under Trump, mentioned him in an anecdote about a report she filed to him, an illustration of her irritation about member nations who opposed US policy but received foreign financial aid.
Michigan businessman Perry Johnson was the only other candidate to name Trump, first by noting the former president had spent more money than he had to raise campaign contributions.
Johnson, who received little support in the New York Times poll noted he had pledged to pardon Trump last spring after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York on charges he falsified documents related to payments made to a porn star.
“I think that it’s unfair that we start picking on our candidates and letting the Democrats decide who should be running,” Johnson said.

Related

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
AP

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021

Pence, Trump attorney clash over what Trump told his VP ahead of Jan. 6, 2021
  • Attorney: Trump only wanted the former VP to “pause” the certification of votes on Jan. 6, 2021, to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud
  • Pence: Trump seemed “convinced” as early as December that the VP had the right to reject or return votes"
AP

Attorney: Trump only wanted the former VP to “pause” the certification of votes on Jan. 6, 2021, to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud

Pence: Trump seemed “convinced” as early as December that the VP had the right to reject or return votes"

 

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump’s defense attorney says the former president never asked Mike Pence to overturn the will of the voters in the 2020 election, but only wanted the former vice president to “pause” the certification of votes to allow states to investigate his claims of election fraud. Those baseless claims had already been rejected by numerous courts.
Speaking on several Sunday morning news shows, Trump attorney John Lauro said Trump was within his First Amendment rights when he petitioned Pence to delay the certification on Jan. 6, 2021.
“The ultimate ask of Vice President Pence was to pause the counts and allow the states to weigh in,” Lauro said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” He added that Trump was convinced there were irregularities in the election that needed to be investigated by state authorities before the election could be certified.
Pence, who like Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, flatly rejected that account during an interview Sunday, saying Trump seemed “convinced” as early as December that Pence had the right to reject or return votes and that on Jan. 5, Trump’s attorneys told him “’We want you to reject votes outright.”
“They were asking me to overturn the election. I had no right to overturn the election,” Pence said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
Pence’s role in certifying Joe Biden’s win over Trump in the 2020 election makes him a central figure in the prosecution against Trump on charges that he sought to overturn the will of the voters and remain in office even after the courts had roundly rejected his claims of electoral fraud. Federal and state election officials and Trump’s own attorney general also had said there were was no credible evidence the election was tainted.
Last week’s indictment chronicles how Trump and his allies, in what special counsel Jack Smith described as an attack on a “bedrock function of the US government,” repeatedly lied about the results in the two months after he lost the election and pressured Pence and state election officials to take action to help him cling to power. Those efforts culminated on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol in an effort to stop the certification.
Trump pleaded not guilty to those charges. Separately, he also faces charges that he falsified business records relating to hush money payments to a porn actor in New York and improperly kept classified documents at his Palm Beach, Florida, resort and obstructed an investigation into their handling.
Speaking on ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos,” Lauro said Pence’s testimony will show Trump believed the election was rigged and that he was listening to the advice of his attorneys when he sought to delay the certification. Pence, who appeared before the grand jury that indicted Trump, said he will comply with the law if asked to testify.
“I cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross examine Mr. Pence,” Lauro said. “He will completely eliminate any doubt that President Trump firmly believed that the election irregularities had led to an inappropriate result.”
The 45-page indictment details how people close to Trump repeatedly told him he had lost and that there was no truth to his claims of fraud. In one encounter days before the riot, Trump told Pence he was “too honest” after the vice president said he didn’t have the authority to reject electoral votes, the indictment says.
Former allies of Trump have said Trump knew he lost but spread false claims about fraud anyway. After he failed to convince state officials to illegally swing the election, Trump and his allies recruited fake electors in swing states to sign certificates falsely stating Trump had prevailed.
“He knew well that he had lost the election,” Trump’s former Attorney General Bill Barr told CNN last week.
Lauro said Trump’s defense team will seek to move the case from Washington because it wants a more diverse jury. He said he would support televising the trial, and dismissed speculation that it could wrap up before the 2024 election.
“In 40 years of practicing law, on a case of this magnitude, I’ve not known a single case to go to trial before two to three years,” Lauro said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
Responding to questions about whether Trump can get a fair trial in the nation’s capital, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor and a Republican, said he can.
“Yes, I believe jurors can be fair. I believe in the American people,” Christie said Sunday on CNN.
A slew of people charged in the Jan. 6 riot have tried to get their trials moved out of Washington. Yet judges have rejected those motions in every case, saying fair jurors can be found with proper questioning.
Trump’s legal team has until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to the prosecution’s request for a protective order limiting Trump’s ability to publicly disclose information about the case. The decision is up to US District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan.
Protective orders are common in criminal cases, but prosecutors said it’s “particularly important in this case” because Trump has posted on social media about “witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him.”
Prosecutors pointed specifically to a post on Trump’s Truth Social platform from Friday in which Trump wrote, in all capital letters, “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

Related

Niger's military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears

Niger’s military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears
AFP

Niger’s military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears

Niger’s military rulers close airspace as ECOWAS deadline nears
  • The West African bloc ECOWAS had earlier said it might use force to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum
AFP

NIAMEY: Niger’s coup leaders announced Sunday that they had closed the country’s airspace, as the deadline from the West African bloc ECOWAS for them to hand back power or face a possible military intervention approached.
“Faced with the threat of intervention, which is becoming clearer through the preparation of neighboring countries, Niger’s airspace is closed from this day on Sunday... for all aircraft until further notice,” the country’s new rulers said in a statement.
Any attempt to violate the country’s airspace would meet with an “energetic and immediate response,” the statement added.
ECOWAS issued its ultimatum a week ago, demanding that power be handed back to the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum by Sunday night at midnight (2300 GMT).
Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 when members of his own guard detained him at the presidency.
Thousands of coup supporters gathered earlier on Sunday at a stadium in the capital Niamey to cheer on the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), the generals who have taken power.
At 30,000-seat Seyni Kountche stadium, named after Niger’s first coup d’etat leader in 1974, CNSP leaders including General Mohamed Toumba greeted a jubilant crowd, while showing no sign of willingness to cede power.
The venue was draped in Russian flags and carrying portraits of CNSP leaders.
ECOWAS military chiefs of staff agreed Friday on a plan for a possible intervention to respond to the crisis, the latest of several coups to hit Africa’s Sahel region since 2020.
“We want diplomacy to work, and we want this message clearly transmitted to them (the military) that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” ECOWAS commissioner Abdel-Fatau Musah said.
But he warned that “all the elements that will go into any eventual intervention have been worked out,” including how and when force would be deployed.
Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara also called on the coup leaders to stand down late Sunday on the eve of his own country’s Independence Day.
“We condemn the attempted coup in Niger, which poses a serious threat to peace and security in the sub-region,” Ouattara said, adding it was “essential” to “constitutional order” that democratically elected Bazoum be allowed to govern.

In the dusty alleyways of Niamey’s Boukoki neighborhood, residents were defiant at the prospect of an armed intervention by ECOWAS.
“We’re going to fight for this revolution. We’re not going to retreat faced with the enemy, we’re determined,” said Boukoki resident Adama Oumarou, adding that “we were waiting for this coup for a long time.”
Algeria, itself an economic and military power on the continent which shares a long land border with Niger, has warned against a military solution.
“We categorically refuse any military intervention,” Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in a television interview Saturday, saying it would be “a direct threat to Algeria” as it shares “nearly a thousand kilometers” of border with Niger.
Former colonial power France, with which Niger’s new rulers broke military ties after taking power, said it would “firmly” back whatever course of action ECOWAS took after the deadline expired.
On Sunday, it said it was cutting off development aid and budgetary assistance to Burkina Faso, who with Mali has said that they would consider any attack on the country as a “declaration of war.”
Both countries Burkina Faso and Mali are now ruled by military regimes that overthrew democratically elected rulers.
Niger has played a key part in Western strategies to combat jihadist insurgencies that have plagued the Sahel since 2012, with France and the United States stationing around 1,500 and 1,000 troops in the country, respectively.
France has already evacuated hundreds of its citizens from Niger since the coup, and on Sunday, Italy’s defense ministry said it had flown 65 military personnel from Niger, along with 10 US military personnel.

Anti-French sentiment in the region is on the rise, while Russian activity, often through the Wagner mercenary group, has grown. Moscow has warned against armed intervention from outside Niger.
Niger, one of the poorest countries in the world, relies heavily on foreign aid that could be pulled if Bazoum is not reinstated as head of state, Paris has warned.
Bazoum, 63, has been held by the coup leaders with his family in his official Niamey residence since July 26.
He won an election in 2021 that ushered in Niger’s first-ever transfer of power from one civilian government to another.
Nigeria has already cut electricity supplies to its neighbor Niger, raising fears for the humanitarian situation, while Niamey has closed the vast Sahel country’s borders, complicating food deliveries.
Senior Nigerian politicians have urged President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the threatened military intervention.
 

 

Related

Iran's IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman

Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman
Arab News

Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman

Iran’s IRGC among biggest threats to UK national security: Suella Braverman
  • Group ‘getting much more aggressive,’ Home Office source says
  • Tehran reported to have close links with Islamic Students Association of Britain
Arab News

LONDON: Iran has become one of the biggest threats to UK national security, the British home secretary warned on Sunday.

Suella Braverman expressed concern over reports that Iranian intelligence agents are recruiting members of criminal gangs to take out regime opponents, with a Home Office source telling The Sunday Times that the threat from Tehran “worries us the most.”

In February, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Matt Jukes said five schemes by Iran to assassinate, kidnap or intimidate people in the UK had been stopped in the first few months of 2023.

“It’s a big issue because they are getting much more aggressive and their appetite is increasing,” the source said.

“They are very defensive to anyone challenging their regime and just want to stamp it out. They are increasing their agitation.”

According to The Sunday Times’ report, the regime in Tehran has close links with the Islamic Students Association of Britain, which is based at a former Methodist church in west London. Its former chairman, Mohammad Hussain Ataee, attended a conference in Tehran where he met Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the report added.

According to an investigation by the Jewish Chronicle, the students’ association last week hosted online discussions seen by thousands of viewers between senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Muslim students at British universities, where eight IRGC representatives are alleged to have made speeches containing antisemitic statements.

In response, the association said: “All our activities are clearly lawful. It would appear that you are singling out yet another Muslim group for some kind of inquisition simply because they have chosen to exercise their right to freedom of speech, freedom of thought and freedom to practice their religion, rights that are established in both domestic and international law.”

The UK government last month decided against proscribing the IRGC as a terrorist organization for fear of permanently harming diplomatic relations, but announced plans for a new regime of sanctions against Iran, including expanded powers to target key decision makers in Tehran.

The new powers allow British ministers to sanction individuals for activities within the UK, not just in Iran.

But the UK government has come under pressure to follow its partners in the US and Canada in labeling the IRGC a terrorist organization.

“(It’s important) our domestic security needs are given proper weight,” former MI5 chief Lord Evans of Weardale said.

“Perceived diplomatic interests have sometimes been given precedence in the past. For instance, with regard to Russian activists, and we shouldn’t repeat that mistake.”

Alicia Kearns, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, said: “The proscription of the IRGC would allow us to prosecute those working on its behalf to sow discord, incite hatred and support terror activities and assassinations on British soil.

“There is more and more evidence of the IRGC’s campaigns of transnational repression — we cannot afford not to act.”

Related

Nigerian national has UK residency application rejected over links to Lebanon, India despite never visiting 

Nigerian national has UK residency application rejected over links to Lebanon, India despite never visiting 
Arab News

Nigerian national has UK residency application rejected over links to Lebanon, India despite never visiting 

Nigerian national has UK residency application rejected over links to Lebanon, India despite never visiting 
  • Officials said the man who has lived in the UK for decades, should have no problem returning to Lebanon or India despite him having no links to either country
Arab News

LONDON: Britain’s Home Office has rejected a Nigerian man’s application to permanently reside in the UK due to connections to countries he has never visited, The Independent reported on Sunday.

Officials said the man, 57, who has lived in the UK for decades, should have no problem returning to Lebanon or India despite him having no links to either country, the newspaper revealed. 

The man’s application for permission to stay in the country was submitted in July last year on the grounds of family ties to the UK as his brother and sister both live in Britain.

The Home Office rejected his claim a year later on the basis of his non-existent connections to India and Lebanon. The refusal letter also included the immigration history of someone else. 

The man “will have retained knowledge of the life, language and culture of Lebanon and would not face significant obstacles to re-integrate back into life in there,” the letter stated.

The letter also suggested he could live in India, saying there are no factors “which would severely limit your ability to enjoy your life in India and in the absence of any evidence to the contrary, it is not accepted that you would be unable to re-establish and maintain your life there.”

Nick Beales, the applicant’s case worker from Ramfel, a charity that supports vulnerable migrants, contacted the Home Office about the errors.

Officials apologized for the “grammatical errors in the previous letter” and attached a new version, which still wrongly referred to the man’s ability to enjoy his life in India.

The Nigerian national told the newspaper: “The Home Office decision is just like copy-and-paste. They didn’t go through the application that Nick submitted. They just copied another person’s decision, with these references to Lebanon and India. I was so surprised.

“I think they must have been embarrassed. Even the corrections that they made were wrong. They removed the Lebanon reference but they still didn’t go through it because the reference to India is still there. They just didn’t go through the letter,” he added.

The man is now appealing the rejection of his application. 

A spokesperson for the Home Office apologized for the “incorrect correspondence regarding his case, and are in contact with him to make amends.”

“We expect our caseworkers to work at the highest standard, and make decisions that are fair and in line with immigration rules,” they added.

Related

Pakistani experts raise concerns over ex-PM Imran Khan's conviction and arrest

Pakistani experts raise concerns over ex-PM Imran Khan’s conviction and arrest
Pakistani experts raise concerns over ex-PM Imran Khan’s conviction and arrest

Pakistani experts raise concerns over ex-PM Imran Khan’s conviction and arrest
  • Khan arrested on Saturday after court sentences him to 3 years in jail
  • Guilty verdict may end Khan’s future in politics, ahead of general elections
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Legal experts and political analysts in Pakistan on Sunday weighed in on the conviction of former prime minister Imran Khan, with some raising concerns over the legal procedures that led to his arrest and the possibility of delayed elections.

Khan, 70, was arrested on Saturday after a district court in Islamabad sentenced him to three years in prison for concealing assets after selling state gifts.

His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said the conviction was “tinted by political posturing” and “conspicuously reached at haste” to keep the former leader out of elections due to take place later this year.

“The decision by the (Islamabad) sessions court to convict Imran Khan has very little to do with the law and everything to do with the current political quagmire the country finds itself in,” Nimra Arshad, a high court lawyer, told Arab News.

“The procedure followed by the court which ended in a criminal conviction without the examination of the defense witnesses and the accused absent from court at the time of the verdict announcement raises serious questions regarding the trial’s compliance with the fundamental right to fair trial and due process,” she said.

Khan was removed from office in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April last year and has since led a popular campaign against the current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, accusing it of colluding with military leaders to oust him and keep him locked out of politics.

The former international cricket star was accused of misusing his premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000).

The guilty verdict could bar Khan from politics under a law that stipulates people with a criminal conviction cannot hold or run for public office. PTI said it will challenge the decision.

Shoaib Shaheen, a lawyer on Khan’s legal team, said the trial was not fair.

“This is the first and may be the last case where the judge rejected the defense witnesses without listening to them, saying ‘they are not relevant,’” he told Arab News.

“The powerful factions in our country, and the government were unable to compete with Khan in politics,” he said. “We will file a petition on Monday in the Islamabad High Court and will, hopefully, immediately get bail after the first hearing.”

Prime Minister Sharif has proposed that parliament be dissolved on Aug. 9. According to the constitution, that will be followed by the transfer of power to a caretaker setup bound to hold elections in 90 days.

However, officials at the Council of Common Interests approved on Saturday results of Pakistan’s first-ever digital population census, signaling that general elections may be delayed for months in order to complete the drawing of new constituency boundaries according to the new results.

“General elections may not take place in this year,” legal expert Usama Khawar said. “The government wants to see Khan cut down to size before the caretaker setup is installed.”

Khawar said Khan’s legal team was given “sufficient” chance to present their witnesses for defense arguments, but added that the hearing in this case was adjourned in a day instead of the usual seven days.

Huma Baqai, political analyst and rector at the Millennium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship, also raised concerns of a pending constitutional crisis in Pakistan.

“The conviction against Khan is in a very weak case,” she told Arab News. “The country is heading toward constitutional crisis due to CCI decision of approving the new census in their last week.”

Khan is the seventh former premier to be arrested in Pakistan. The list includes Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who was arrested and hanged in 1979, and the current prime minister’s brother, Nawaz Sharif, who also served as premier and was arrested several times on corruption charges.

Related

