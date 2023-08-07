Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing

RIYADH: In a strategic move to boost its defense capabilities and localize manufacturing, Saudi Arabia inked an agreement and two memorandums of understanding with leading Turkish defense firms on Sunday.

Saudi Arabian Military Industries, also known as SAMI, signed a localization agreement with Turkish defense firm Baykar.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s manufacturing capabilities for electronic systems, mechanical parts, and aircraft structures, in addition to conducting aviation testing.

Presided over by Saudi Minister of Defense Khalid Al-Saud, the collaboration will primarily target the localization of drone manufacturing and associated systems in the Kingdom, SAMI posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic localization agreement with the Turkish company Baykar Tech, to localize the manufacturing of the ‘Bayraktar Akinci’ drone and its component systems within the Kingdom, as this agreement will enhance our role in supporting the national defense industry and strengthening our local capabilities,” Al-Saud is quoted as saying in the post by SAMI.

The purpose of the collaboration is not only to focus on improving defense self-reliance but also to capitalize on the growing Saudi-Turkish strategic alliance in the sector.

These partnerships are designed to elevate the readiness of the Saudi armed forces while simultaneously amplifying the Kingdom’s indigenous defense manufacturing acumen.

The recent signings follow closely SAMI’s purchase of Turkish drones from Baykar in July 2023, which was dubbed as the biggest defense contract in Turkiye's history.

In tandem, Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Mechanical Systems solidified its commitment to localize the production of ammunition and drone system sensors by signing MoUs with Turkish firms, Aselsan and Roketsan.

NCMS CEO Ali Al-Ashban signed the MoU with his counterparts Aselsan’s Ahmet Akyol and Roketsan’s Murat Ikinci.

Khaled Al-Bayari, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of defense for executive affairs, stressed that the localization agreement and the MoUs reflect the concerted efforts of the ministry and supporting authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Moreover, the localization agreement represents a significant milestone for SAMI as it aims to position itself among the top 25 entities in the sector globally.

SAMI is a state-owned defense company launched in 2017 by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.

Founded in 1984, Baykar specializes in advanced aviation technologies.