You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing

Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing

Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing
 The collaboration will primarily target the localization of drone manufacturing and associated systems in the Kingdom (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8y79m

Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing

Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing
Updated 16 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: In a strategic move to boost its defense capabilities and localize manufacturing, Saudi Arabia inked an agreement and two memorandums of understanding with leading Turkish defense firms on Sunday.   

Saudi Arabian Military Industries, also known as SAMI, signed a localization agreement with Turkish defense firm Baykar.  

The agreement is aimed at strengthening the Kingdom’s manufacturing capabilities for electronic systems, mechanical parts, and aircraft structures, in addition to conducting aviation testing.  

Presided over by Saudi Minister of Defense Khalid Al-Saud, the collaboration will primarily target the localization of drone manufacturing and associated systems in the Kingdom, SAMI posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.  

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic localization agreement with the Turkish company Baykar Tech, to localize the manufacturing of the ‘Bayraktar Akinci’ drone and its component systems within the Kingdom, as this agreement will enhance our role in supporting the national defense industry and strengthening our local capabilities,” Al-Saud is quoted as saying in the post by SAMI. 

The purpose of the collaboration is not only to focus on improving defense self-reliance but also to capitalize on the growing Saudi-Turkish strategic alliance in the sector.  

These partnerships are designed to elevate the readiness of the Saudi armed forces while simultaneously amplifying the Kingdom’s indigenous defense manufacturing acumen.    

The recent signings follow closely SAMI’s purchase of Turkish drones from Baykar in July 2023, which was dubbed as the biggest defense contract in Turkiye's history.  

In tandem, Saudi Arabia’s National Co. for Mechanical Systems solidified its commitment to localize the production of ammunition and drone system sensors by signing MoUs with Turkish firms, Aselsan and Roketsan. 

NCMS CEO Ali Al-Ashban signed the MoU with his counterparts Aselsan’s Ahmet Akyol and Roketsan’s Murat Ikinci. 

Khaled Al-Bayari, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of defense for executive affairs, stressed that the localization agreement and the MoUs reflect the concerted efforts of the ministry and supporting authorities, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Moreover, the localization agreement represents a significant milestone for SAMI as it aims to position itself among the top 25 entities in the sector globally. 

SAMI is a state-owned defense company launched in 2017 by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund. 

Founded in 1984, Baykar specializes in advanced aviation technologies. 

Topics: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) drones Turkiye

Related

Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  
Business & Economy
Defense sector needs local supply chain to ensure reliability, says SAMI CEO  

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 
Updated 18 min 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 
Updated 18 min 40 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing transformation toward female empowerment under Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund has established an integrated company to promote quality of life for women. 

Kayanee will focus on future generations’ health and lifestyle through fitness, sportswear, and personal and therapeutic care, as well as nutrition, diagnostics and wellness education. 

The PIF-owned company, chaired by Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, aims to address topics linked to women, such as mental, social and physical health. 

The company also aims to reach over 1 million beneficiaries, to help create a thriving society in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Vision 2030

Related

Saudi Arabia enhances cooperation with Oman as PIF signs MoU with OIA 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia enhances cooperation with Oman as PIF signs MoU with OIA 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 
Updated 07 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 

UAE’s Al Ansari Financial Services eyes majority stake in Omani money exchange firm 
Updated 07 August 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to tap Oman’s booming economy, UAE-based currency exchange company Al Ansari Financial Services has made a formal proposal to acquire a majority stake in an Omani exchange company. 

According to a statement to Dubai Financial Market, the proposal is aligned with the company’s plans to expand its market share in the wider Gulf Cooperation Council region.  

The statement, however, did not reveal the name of the Omani company or the financial terms of the potential transaction.  

“The Omani market is very attractive and one that we believe will support our goal of expanding our footprint in countries with a significant expat population and a resilient economy,” said Rashed Al-Ansari, group CEO of Al Ansari Financial Services.  

He added: “We are confident that this expansion will contribute to further broadening our customer base. The planned acquisition of a prominent exchange in Oman will provide us with the opportunity to bring the best of Al Ansari Financial Services to a new and exciting market given our deep expertise and market experience.”  

The statement added that the acquisition is still in its early stages and is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.  

The schedule for the acquisition is set for the first quarter of 2024, said the exchange house. 

“We are committed to delivering on our strategic roadmap designed to unlock shareholder value by exploring various growth and expansion opportunities, including inorganic growth through acquiring businesses to gain access to new markets,” added the group CEO.  

The decision to acquire the Omani entity is Al Ansari Group’s second expansion in the region following Kuwait.  

Al Ansari Exchange was set up in 1966. It currently has 231 branches in the UAE, offering exchange services, remittances and savings plans. 

The firm made its debut on the DFM in April 2023. It drew $3.45 billion in bids for its initial public offering that raised $210 million by selling a 10 percent stake. 

Topics: Al Ansari Financial Services

Related

UAE exchange house Al Ansari to float 10 percent in Dubai IPO
Business & Economy
UAE exchange house Al Ansari to float 10 percent in Dubai IPO

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts

Oil Updates — crude prices hold steady near 4-month high on OPEC+ cuts
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: Oil prices edged down on Monday, but were still near their highest levels since mid-April after top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to keep supplies down for another month to tighten global markets further and support prices.

Brent crude futures slipped 15 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $86.09 a barrel by 9:40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $82.67 a barrel, down 15 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Both contracts notched their sixth consecutive weekly gains last week, the longest winning streak from December 2021 to January 2022.

“The bullishness is in line with our expectations of a stronger second half for oil compared to the first half,” said Suvro Sarkar, lead energy analyst at DBS Bank.

“But we think further upside may be limited, and oil prices could consolidate around the $85 a barrel level (Brent) for a while, capped by ongoing concerns about the pace of China’s recovery and doubts about how long Saudi and Russia will continue to curb production and exports, respectively, given the spare capacity on hand.”

Oil prices have in recent weeks been underpinned by expectations of US interest rate hikes tapering off, a reduction in supplies of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, and hopes of stimulus boosting oil demand recovery in the world’s top crude importer China after a dismal second quarter.

The world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia on Thursday extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day to the end of September, adding that it could be extended beyond then or deepened. The Kingdom’s production for September will be around 9 million bpd.

Russia said on Thursday would cut oil exports by 300,000 bpd in September. In addition, a Russian warship was last week seriously damaged in a Ukrainian naval drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk. The port that handles 2 percent of the world’s oil supply has resumed operations.

In line with production cuts, Saudi Arabian Oil Co. raised on Saturday the official selling prices for most grades it sells to Asia for a third month in September.

OPEC+’s output cuts, China’s stimulus measures, and an improved US economic outlook are supporting crude prices, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said in a note. However, she said prices were approaching near-term resistance of their April highs.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore said a sustained break for WTI above $84.00 a barrel would open a move toward $93.50.

Investors will watch for Chinese economic data this week to gauge Beijing’s appetite for more stimulus measures to support the world’s second-largest economy.

In the US, the number of operating oil rigs fell by four to 525 last week, dropping for an eighth week in a row to their lowest since March 2022, Baker Hughes said in its weekly report on Friday.

Topics: Oil Updates 

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn

Saudi Aramco’s Q2 profit touches $30.07bn
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Global energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has posted a net profit of SR112.81 billion ($30.07 billion) in the second quarter of 2023, the company said in a bourse filing.   

In a statement to Tadawul, Saudi Aramco noted that the profit of the three months to the end of June was down 5.67 percent compared to the previous quarter when the company clocked a gain of SR119.54 billion.   

According to the statement, the drop in profit was due to lower crude oil prices and weakening refining and chemicals margins.   

Saudi Aramco’s net profit for the first half also dropped 29.52 percent to SR232.35 billion, compared to SR329.67 billion in the same period a year ago, the statement added.   

“Our strong results reflect our resilience and ability to adapt through market cycles. We continue to demonstrate our long-standing ability to meet the needs of customers around the world with high levels of reliability. For our shareholders, we intend to start distributing our first performance-linked dividend in the third quarter,” said Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser in the statement.   

The bourse filing further noted that Saudi Aramco witnessed a 38 percent drop in net profit in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago when the firm amassed a profit of SR181.64. 

After announcing the results, Saudi Aramco also declared a base dividend of $19.51 billion for the second quarter, roughly in line with its payout for the first three months of the year.

In the press statement, Nasser added that the market will witness an economic recovery in the coming months of this year. 

“At Aramco, our mid to long-term view remains unchanged. With a recovery anticipated in the broader global economy and increased activity in the aviation sector, ongoing investments in energy projects will be necessary to safeguard energy security,” said Nasser. 

He added: “We are maintaining the largest capital spending program in our history, with the aim of increasing our oil and gas production capacity and expanding our downstream business — with petrochemicals projects, such as our $11 billion expansion of the SATORP refinery with TotalEnergies, essential to meet future demand.” 

Nasser also reiterated Saudi Aramco’s commitment toward sustainable goals and added that the company would work on future fuels like blue ammonia to meet net-zero goals. 

“We remain optimistic about the potential for new technologies to reduce our operational emissions, and our recent blue ammonia shipments to Asia highlight the growing market interest in the potential of alternative, lower-carbon energy solutions,” added Nasser. 

Saudi Aramco had set its net-zero target for 2050, 10 years earlier than Saudi Arabia’s 2060 goal to stop carbon emissions. 

In the statement, Aramco further noted that it would begin paying performance-linked dividends for six quarters, starting with a $9.9 billion payout in the third quarter. 

As supply and demand issues elevated last year during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, oil prices peaked and even touched $113 per barrel. However, this year, driven by an economic slowdown, oil prices started declining and top producers, including Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to reduce the output to stabilize the market. 

In April, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, announced plans to reduce oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day. In those cuts, Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce production by 500,000 bpd.   

In June, Saudi Arabia also announced an additional cut of 1 million bpd for July and later to August.   

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million bpd to the end of September, adding that it could be extended beyond then or deepened. 

Topics: Aramco Oil Tadawul Profit stocks

Related

Saudi Aramco hikes September oil prices for Asia
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco hikes September oil prices for Asia
Aramco seals $3.4bn deal for stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co
Business & Economy
Aramco seals $3.4bn deal for stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa
Updated 06 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa

Niger’s coup uncovers strategic resource tensions in West Africa
  • Niger’s resources lures foreign interests, armed groups, experts say
  • The junta to solidify hold on power by leveraging resource trade for survival
Updated 06 August 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA

JUBA, South Sudan: Last week’s coup in Niger ushered in a state of diplomatic and security confusion in the West African region that surpassed previous coups.

The unexpected move by the Economic Community of West African States to consider the use of force to remove the junta from Niamey added a new dimension to the crisis.

Despite negotiations, the junta remains steadfast in its resolve to stay in power, further complicating the situation. Adding to the complexity, neighboring juntas in Guinea, Mali, and Burkina Faso have pledged to support the Nigerien junta, making the situation potentially explosive.

The junta-controlled states possess other valuable resources, further enhancing their bargaining position. As a result, the region finds itself at the epicenter of geopolitical interests, with major powers keen on securing access to these precious materials for their economic and strategic pursuits.

The coup in Niamey has brought attention to Niger’s rich resource capacity, particularly its critical role in fulfilling Europe’s energy needs, especially for France. The country stands as the seventh-largest producer of uranium globally, a resource that France has heavily relied upon for decades.

“France, however, has been gradually reducing its reliance on Niger’s uranium in the last 20 years,” Beatrice Bianchi, a Senegal-based consultant and Sahel expert with Med-Or Leonardo, an Italian think-tank, told Arab News. “Importantly, Niger’s diversification strategy in trade partnerships and France’s focus on more stable countries contributed to this shift.”

Niger is not the only junta-controlled state in the region with valuable strategic resources.

A “crescent” of military-ruled states, starting from the Atlantic coast, includes the Republic of Guinea, which experienced a successful coup in 2021. Guinea holds the distinction of being the world’s second-largest producer of bauxite in 2022, with abundant reserves. Bauxite, an essential mineral in alumina production for industrialized economies, contributes significantly to the global price of the mineral.

Mali and Burkina Faso, often overlooked in the discussions surrounding the resource dynamics of the coup resurgence, hold immense importance in this scenario. In 2021, Mali was ranked the fourth-largest producer of gold in Africa, producing 63.4 tons, while Burkina Faso followed closely as the fifth-largest producer with 45 tons. “The allure of gold attracts not only foreign interests but also foreign armed groups seeking to exploit the resource-rich regions,” Fidel Amakye Owusu, a security analyst from Ghana, told Arab News.

“Wagner has been known to take advantage of these resources by providing ‘security’ to the country. In Burkina Faso, the abundance of the resource has attracted extremists to it,” he added.

At the same time, the claim of Wagner’s meddling in Niger’s affairs cannot be supported by available evidence. “The coup in Niger appears to have internal origins without external backing,” Bianchi said.

“The fragility of President (Mohamed) Bazoum’s presidency, divisions within the ruling party, and tensions within the army all contributed to the unfolding events.”

Nevertheless, the possession of significant strategic resources grants the juntas across the region a sense of security, despite facing opposition from neighboring countries and regional blocs. “Their willingness to trade these resources for survival cements their grip on power, presenting a challenging dilemma for the international community,” Owusu commented.

This is why the response from ECOWAS, a regional political and economic union of 15 countries located in West Africa, and the Western partners seems to be of utmost importance. “Depending on its outcome, there might be the possibility of implementing sanctions and potential impacts on trade agreements,” Bianchi said.

One of the ventures hailed as “transformational” for Niger’s economy, and also at significant risk of being affected by sanctions, is the Niger-Benin pipeline. Owned and contracted by China National Petroleum Corp., this project represents a promising development for the country.

Currently, the pipeline is more than 75 percent complete, and it is slated to commence commercial oil transportation in the fourth quarter of 2023. According to Kai Xue, a finance lawyer based in Beijing, this project holds immense potential for Niger. Projected oil sales were expected to boost the country’s gross domestic product by 24 percent and increase exports by an impressive 68 percent by 2025.

“The sanctions in Mali disrupted fuel and supplies, leading to precarious living conditions for millions of people, and making new financing to the region less attractive. So fortunately I doubt ECOWAS would risk the same measures that backfired in Mali,” Kai told Arab News.

Topics: Niger minerals tensions energy Europe West Africa

Related

Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country
World
Niger’s military ruler warns against foreign meddling, urges population to defend the country

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 
Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Kayanee to promote women’s lifestyle 
Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing
Saudi-Turkish defense collaboration set to bolster drone manufacturing
Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority receives 5-star certificate for institutional excellence
Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority receives 5-star certificate for institutional excellence
LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby
LuLu offers ‘buy now, pay later’ service with Tabby
China says Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to ‘consolidate international consensus’
China says Jeddah talks on Ukraine helped to ‘consolidate international consensus’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.