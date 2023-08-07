SBA expands media offerings with new digital audio broadcasting, training academy

LONDON: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority announced on Monday the launch of the third generation of radio broadcasting, digital audio broadcasting, and the inauguration of the Radio and Television Corp. Training Academy.
Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthy, CEO of the Radio and Television Corp., said that the new initiatives are part of SBA’s broader strategy to expand its media offerings and demonstrate the commission’s commitment to digital transformation.
The new offerings, unveiled by the recently appointed Minister of Media and Communication and former Editor-in-Chief for the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari, will “provide media services that keep pace with modern technological development to provide distinguished content to the public by all modern means,” the agency said in a statement.
Al-Harthy announced that the academy will offer several training programs in the fields of journalism, television and radio production, digital media, cinema, and theater. These programs will also include leadership skills to help the academy continue providing innovative services.
He also pointed out said that the technical team was “keen to develop the digital radio broadcasting service so that the Kingdom would be among the first countries to activate the DAB+ technology.”
DAB+, which uses digital technology to distribute radio frequency, will expand its space to “accommodate a huge and diverse number of radio stations for listeners.”
Digital broadcasts offer several advantages over traditional AM and FM radio, providing more broadcasts on the same frequency, requiring fewer operating costs and offering a 35 percent increase in coverage area.
The Radio and Television Corp. said it is expanding the use of digital broadcast areas by about 44 digital frequencies after launching three frequencies in Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah.
Jane Arraf departure comes after clashes with management over non-US journalists’ pay, redundancies
Controversial decision was met with resistance by paper’s staff in Middle East
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News
LONDON: The New York Times has fired its Baghdad bureau chief for mishandling of funds, the Semafor revealed on Monday.
The recently launched news website reported that Jane Arraf was put on leave earlier this year amid an investigation by the paper into whether she misused the bureau’s funds.
Sources at the center of the dispute say there would be a controversial $150-a-day pay limit for non-US journalists that prompted disputes by some of the paper’s staff in the Middle East.
Arraf, a veteran of the CNN Iraq bureau who joined NYT in 2020, appeared to have challenged the policy, disputing that her spending within the bureau was improper.
The Semafor also reported that Arraf’s history of clashes with NYT executives led to her being put on leave.
According to people close to the matter, the Palestinian-Canadian journalist also opposed NYT’s decision to cut costs by firing non-US staff in the bureau and even suggested that staff involved should investigate whether the decision violated local Iraqi laws.
The Semafor reported that NYT and Arraf are currently negotiating the terms of her departure and that a successor has not been nominated yet.
However, the controversial decision to relieve her of her position has been met with increased resistance from the paper’s staff.
Arraf’s “unceremonious departure” comes amid a wider media shift that has led US outlets to scale back their presence in Iraq and redirect resources toward the Ukrainian conflict and other topics of national interest.
This attitude has led many Middle East-based journalists to decry the exploitative approach adopted by some US newspapers, affirming that “American interest in the country extended only to conflict.”
NYT’s Iraq bureau, which once boasted over 100 correspondents, has been plagued by controversies in recent years.
Margaret Coker, Affar’s predecessor, was fired for colluding with the Iraqi government to prevent fellow journalist Rukmini Callimachi from entering the country.
Coker believed that Callimachi’s reporting was “reckless” and “did not meet editorial standards.”
These suspicions were later confirmed when a 2020 internal review by NYT found that some of the accounts used in Callimachi’s podcast series “Caliphate” were provided by a Canadian who falsely represented himself as a Daesh executioner in Syria.
Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over Twitter posts
Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money
Updated 06 August 2023
AFP
San Francisco: Elon Musk on Saturday said his social media company Twitter would provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform.
Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.
“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” he wrote on the site.
“No limit. Please let us know.”
Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money.
Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.
Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating his changes, and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.
According to nonprofit organization the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has flourished at the platform.
Twitter has disputed the findings and is suing the CCDH.
In December, Musk reinstated former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, although Trump has yet to return to the platform.
The ex-president was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Twitter recently reinstated rapper and designer Kanye West around eight months after his account was suspended, according to media reports.
Last fall, West, who now goes professionally by Ye, posted an image that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David, and Musk suspended the artist from the platform.
US publishing executive dies in a boat crash off Italy’s Amalfi Coast
The motorboat Vaughan and her family were on was rented through a skipper and had been headed to Positano when it crashed into a sailboat Thursday, Italian media said
Updated 05 August 2023
AP
ROME: A US publishing executive died in a boating accident off Italy’s Amalfi Coast, her company said Friday.
Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was president of Bloomsbury Publishing’s US branch, which counts writers ranging from bestselling novelists Sarah J. Maas and Susanna Clarke to historian Mark Kurlansky among its roster of authors.
A Bloomsbury book, “Chasing Me to My Grave: An Artist’s Memoir of the Jim Crow South,” by the late Winfred Rembert (as told to Erin I. Kelly), won the Pulitzer Prize for biography in 2022.
Vaughan, who had a master’s degree in business from New York University, had worked at the Disney Book Group and Oxford University Press among other companies before joining Bloomsbury in 2020 as executive editor and COO. She was promoted to president a year later and also served on the board of the industry trade group the Association of American Publishers.
“Adrienne Vaughan was a leader of dazzling talent and infectious passion and had a deep commitment to authors and readers,” said the association’s board chair, Julia Reidhead, and its president and CEO, Maria A. Pallante, in a joint statement. “Most of all she was an extraordinary human being, and those of us who had the opportunity to work with her will be forever fortunate.”
The motorboat Vaughan and her family were on was rented through a skipper and had been headed to Positano when it crashed into a sailboat Thursday, Italian media said. The sailboat was carrying more than 80 US and German tourists, including some celebrating a wedding.
Vaughan was pulled from the water and brought to a dock but died by the time a helicopter ambulance arrived, state TV said.
The Italian coast guard office in Amalfi was investigating the crash. The office did not respond to a call or an emailed request for more information.
Vaughan’s husband, Mike White, was hospitalized with a shoulder injury while the couple’s two young children were uninjured, according to the reports.
No one aboard the sailboat was injured.
A blood test for the skipper of the motorboat tested positive for substance use, according to Italian news agency ANSA, which didn’t indicate whether the result indicated alcohol or drug consumption. The skipper, an Italian about 30 years old, suffered a broken pelvis and ribs, ANSA said.
There was no answer at the courthouse in the southern of port city of Salerno, where prosecutors were overseeing the investigation into the accident.
Snap introduces rewards program for top lens creators in 40 countries, including Saudi Arabia
Every month, one creator could receive up to $7,200 for a top-performing lens if it proves to be a hit in three key markets: the US, India and Mexico
Updated 05 August 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Snapchat parent company Snap is launching a Lens Creator Rewards program in 40 countries, including Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom is one of its top-five markets in terms of engagement with lenses, the company said.
Other countries in which the program will be introduced include the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and Libya. Although the program is open to creators from all 40 countries, to be eligible for a reward of up to $7,200 the lenses must perform well in three specific markets: the US, India and Mexico.
Sophia Dominguez, director of augmented reality platform partnerships and ecosystem at Snap, told Arab News that the program “is rolling out to these three countries first” and “through a proprietary formula we are measuring engagement specifically for top-performing lenses” in those countries.
“If you’re from another country and your lens is a high-performing lens in these countries, you can still receive a reward,” she added.
This means that if, for example, a Saudi creates a lens that is very popular only in the Kingdom, it would not qualify for a reward. It must be a hit, according to Snap’s formula, in the US, India and Mexico.
If the lens performs well in only one or two of those countries, the creator will still be eligible for a reward, but the value does “cascade down” from the maximum available reward of $7,200, said Dominguez.
The proprietary formula measures engagement with a lens through a variety of factors, she added.
“Because Snap is a camera, it was really important to focus on the engagement of the lens itself, rather than judging it (based on) video views and other things,” she explained.
If successful, the program could be rolled out to even more countries, Dominguez added.
“We wanted to stay really nimble with the rewards program and focus on measuring success” by seeing how creators react to the program and whether it helps them build their business, she said.
“So, if it is successful, then we will definitely roll it out to more regions.”
Snap describes lenses as playful augmented reality experiences that transform the world around you. In the Middle East and North Africa region alone, 85 percent of daily Snapchat users interact with lenses every day, and by 2025 almost all of the Gen Z and Millennial population in Saudi Arabia are expected to be frequent users of augmented reality, according to data from the company.
“You know how popular Snapchat is in MENA, and the community there is absolutely incredible, so we’re actively thinking about incorporating the region into our plans in the future,” Dominguez added.
Book-to-screen content curation platform TaleFlick launches in Arabic
Updated 04 August 2023
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: TaleFlick, a content curation company specializing in book-to-screen adaptations, has launched its platform in Arabic in a bid to connect local storytellers with international as well as regional producers and studios.
Launched in 2018 by film producer Uri Singer and former Apple and Netflix executive George Berry, TaleFlick aims to provide a platform for untold stories to reach the right producer or studio.
Singer was recommended the book “The King of Oil” by Swiss investigative journalist Daniel Ammann in 2018, and thought it was an amazing story that deserved to be told through a movie.
Singer told Arab News: “There are so many good stories around the world that are not being told or cannot reach people like me, or studios. (I thought) I should open a platform for that.”
Authors and rights owners submit their stories, which are analyzed by an algorithm, and selected manuscripts are further assessed for their adaptation potential by professional readers.
Studios and producers, which are verified by TaleFlick, can search the platform for content by theme or by location.
The platform also holds competitions from time to time. Its most recent contest, for example, will see the company choose stories to develop under its production arm TaleFlick Productions.
Publishers like HarperCollins have committed their catalog to the site, and studios such as Sony Pictures, Warner Media and HBO have signed up as customers.
The rise of streamers and the increase in content consumption go hand-in-hand.
Turkiye, Israel and Saudi Arabia will be the Middle East region’s strongest markets, together accounting for 55 percent of the region’s SVOD (subscription video-on-demand) revenues by 2028, according to a report by Digital TV Research.
The 13 Arabic-speaking countries in the region are expected to generate $2.47 billion in 2028 — up from $1.28 billion in 2022.
People are watching more now than ever before, thanks to the wide library of content and easy accessibility offered by streaming services.
Streamers in turn are investing in growing their repertoire of content — both licensed and original — to keep audiences engaged.
This growth had resulted in a demand for unique and authentic stories from around the world, said Singer.
He added: “Streamers and broadcasters have found out that there is an audience that really appreciates content regardless of where it comes from if it’s good and interesting.”
A prime example of this is the success of shows such as “Masameer County” and “AlRawabi School for Girls” on Netflix, as well as Saudi-backed films like “Jeanne du Barry,” “Four Daughters,” and “Goodbye Julia” making their mark at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
More recently, “Sattar,” a Saudi comedy film, broke box office records, earning $2.2 million over its first 12 days, making it the highest-grossing Saudi movie, outperforming blockbuster “Avatar” by more than 40 percent in terms of admissions, according to media reports.
Local markets know their audience and can make successful local films, surpassing even Hollywood films, which was always the case in countries like France and Spain, said Singer.
Recently, however, local content like “La Casa de Papel” from Spain, or K-dramas have “gone viral” and caught the global audience’s attention, and this is “where we’re going,” he added.
Singer visited Saudi Arabia last year to attend the Red Sea Film Festival and was amazed. He was aware of Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s financial power and investments.
He added: “I saw the real eagerness to learn, listen and invite people … that’s a very correct thing to do.”
While the Kingdom is making strides, particularly with its various funds, shooting in Saudi is still expensive because of the lack of crew, and the “few professional crews that are working there are taken to the highest bidder,” he said.
That is why Singer is working with film studios to bring below-the-line talent from Saudi to the US as part of an apprenticeship program to “learn the culture of moviemaking,” he said.
Singer, who has worked in various countries, said the American culture of moviemaking is the “best.”
He added: “There’s a lot to learn on set in the US, and that’s what I think is missing; the Saudis are doing everything else successfully.”
Still, with just a five-year-old industry, Saudi Arabia had already made its presence felt on the global film circuit. Stories from other countries in the Middle East are also reaching and appealing to audiences around the world.
While TaleFlick supports other languages, like Hindi and Spanish, it has not invested heavily in them and mainly relies on Google Translate.
Singer said it had made significant investments in its Arabic platform because “the Middle East is so eager, young, and untapped.”
He is acutely aware of the cultural and linguistic differences, even within the region.
He said: “We detect those differences, and we source them (stories) to the right partner.”
The company also has a multilingual team of translators and screenwriters from different countries in the Middle East who not only review the scripts but also understand the cultural nuances and then suggest it to the right partner, Singer added.
Users can sign up to TaleFlick by choosing either basic ($99), standard ($199) or premium ($499).