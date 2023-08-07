Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi returns in September

DUBAI: The highly anticipated Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi is set to make a triumphant return on Sep. 16 this year, following up on its successful 2019 edition, celebrating fan favorites from the realms of film, television, music, sports and more.
The event, held at Etihad Arena and hosted by Paramount and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, promises to be a family-friendly extravaganza filled with surprises and excitement.
Among the first-time nominees are Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, Egyptian actress Huda El Mufti, Moroccan pop singer Rym, content creators the Saudi Reporters, and Syrian comedian Amro Maskoun.
Additionally, the awards show will pay tribute to renowned figures such as award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, actress and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and the global pop phenomenon Justin Bieber.
Voting is open to the public, and the winners will be unveiled Sept. 16.
Fans can cast their votes across 16 categories through Nickelodeon’s digital site kca.nickelodeonarabia.com and on Instagram using the hashtag of their favorite nominee.