Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Abu Dhabi returns in September

US actor Adam Sandler gets slimed after receiving the King of Comedy Award during the 36th Annual Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on March 4, 2023. (AFP)
Arab News

Arab News

DUBAI: The highly anticipated Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Abu Dhabi is set to make a triumphant return on Sep. 16 this year, following up on its successful 2019 edition, celebrating fan favorites from the realms of film, television, music, sports and more.

The event, held at Etihad Arena and hosted by Paramount and the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, promises to be a family-friendly extravaganza filled with surprises and excitement.

Among the first-time nominees are Palestinian-Chilean singer-songwriter and composer Elyanna, Egyptian actress Huda El Mufti, Moroccan pop singer Rym, content creators the Saudi Reporters, and Syrian comedian Amro Maskoun.

Additionally, the awards show will pay tribute to renowned figures such as award-winning singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, actress and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo and the global pop phenomenon Justin Bieber.

Voting is open to the public, and the winners will be unveiled Sept. 16.

Fans can cast their votes across 16 categories through Nickelodeon’s digital site kca.nickelodeonarabia.com and on Instagram using the hashtag of their favorite nominee.

Arab News

  The Greta Gerwig film will also release in Bahrain on the same date
Arab News

DUBAI: Good news for movie fans in Saudi Arabia. After the announcement that “Barbie” will release in the UAE on Aug. 10, it has now been confirmed that the film — starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles as Barbie and Ken — will also release in theaters across Saudi Arabia on the same date. The film also has the green light to release in Bahrain.

On Sunday evening, Saudi entertainment platform MovSto tweeted that “Barbie” will be showing in the Kingdom, adding that the release date may only a few days away.

However, by Monday afternoon, multiplexes like Vox Cinemas began listing “Barbie” on their ticket booking portals, with shows beginning from Aug. 10 and tickets now available for purchase.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, has been doing well in the US and international markets, making Gerwig the first woman to surpass the $1 billion benchmark as a solo director.

“Barbie” officially made $1.031 billion globally over its first three weekends. The film is now the second-biggest studio feature of 2023, following “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”
 

Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

  Supermodel, 26, provides online details of recovery period
  'Finally healthy' after long medical intervention, she says
Arab News

DUBAI: American-Dutch-Palestinian supermodel Bella Hadid has been off the radar for a few months now, leading many to speculate that the 26-year-old was taking time off to treat her Lyme disease affliction.

On Sunday, Hadid confirmed the news with a lengthy Instagram post providing an update on her health. “Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family, and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can’t really explain,” she wrote in the caption.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

She added a carousel of images showing medical records, as well as photos of getting treated and periods of recovery. “To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever.”

Hadid also confirmed that she has returned to good health after extensive treatment throughout the year. “If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again,” she added. “It made me who I am today. The universe works in the most painful and beautiful ways but I need to say that if you are struggling — it will get better. I promise.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

The update comes on the heels of her sister, Gigi Hadid, sharing posts to her Instagram stories in July, featuring a throwback picture of the pair backstage at a fashion show with the caption: “Can’t wait 4 the comebaccckkkkkk.”

Last week, Gigi posted again to clarify that this was not a confirmation of Bella returning to the runway. “Just wanna touch on this post from last week,” Gigi wrote. “Bella just finished a long and intense treatment for Lyme disease. Didn’t want some to take my post as a promise she’ll be back for shows this next season. I’m so proud of her and excited for her comeback whenever she feels ready.”

Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through infected ticks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, joint aches and a “bull’s-eye” rash that occurs in 70 to 80 percent of infections.

Bella has always been vocal about her illness on her social media and in speeches. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 with brother Anwar, 24, and their mother, Yolanda, 59.

Updated 06 August 2023
Matt Ross

Updated 06 August 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: Everyone loves a boom-and-bust story. And one based on real events? That is an even easier sell. It is the reason why studios continue to pump out nostalgia-heavy craze biopics such as the recent “Air” and “Tetris,” and why no facet of bygone pop culture is safe from a throwback-riddled dust-off.

The latest attempt is Apple’s “The Beanie Bubble,” which chronicles the staggering rise (and subsequent fall) of the under-stuffed cuddly toys known as Beanie Babies. Based on Zac Bissonnette’s 2015 book, “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute,” the movie tells the story of Ty Warner (Zach Galifianakis) and a trio of women who had key roles in the meteoric rise of Beanie Babies — his business partner Robbie (Elizabeth Banks), his muse Sheila (Sarah Snook), and a young and inspired employee named Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan). All played their part in creating a stuffed animal craze that spanned the world — and all found themselves on the receiving end of Warner’s narcissistic inability to share the limelight.

In telling this unlikely story, writer Kristin Gore (who co-directs, with Damian Kulash) shuffles between timelines, providing glimpses of Warner’s ability to inspire — and then hang out to dry — the people around him during the origin, growth and explosion of the Beanie Babies craze. Galifianakis leans into the melodrama with his portrayal of the problematic CEO, while Banks, Snook and Viswanathan are all given the chance to shine as the foils to his various shortcomings.

“The Beanie Bubble” is a fondly crafted ode to the 1980s and 1990s — and a successful one. Where it falls down is its one-note characters — Warner, in particular, lacks much nuance, and it is hard to work out what the motivation might have been for his terrible behavior. That said, it is an entertaining, gorgeous take on a story that not many will have heard before.

Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi took to Instagram over the weekend to share snapshots from her trip to Turkiye.

El-Maslouhi posted pictures from her visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. “Visited a very special place yesterday,” the model captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

Earlier this year, El-Maslouhi unveiled her latest campaign with French luxury label Louis Vuitton dedicated to Ramadan.

Sharing pictures from her shoot on Instagram, the 24-year-old said: “Grateful for this one. Wishing everyone a peaceful and enlightened Ramadan.”

In the series of images she posted, El-Maslouhi wore an off-white pleated lace skirt with a white blouse, black boots, and a champagne bag.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

In another picture, she wore a blue coat-like dress with gold buttons and a maroon scarf wrapped around her head. For her third look, she donned a silk monogram shirt dress.

In March this year, the model hit the catwalk for Lebanese label Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MALIKA (@malika.elmaslouhi)

El-Maslouhi showcased a black shift mini dress, elevated with a gem-encrusted bow across the one-shouldered neckline.

Before Paris, El-Maslouhi walked for US fashion label Thom Browne wearing a show-stopping ensemble.  

The model stepped out in a gray, deconstructed striped suit. The blazer and trousers were taken apart and patched with another material, while the shoulders of the suit were hanging off.

She also wore a large, intricate gold headpiece that covered her nose and extended over her hair.  

The designer’s show, which channeled the famed 1943 tale “The Little Prince,” was an elaborate, lengthy, fully realized theatrical production with backstories, narration and music, along with fashion featuring endlessly inventive craftsmanship, the Associated Press reported.  

The model, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, is one of the industry’s most in-demand stars.

El-Maslouhi made her modeling debut when she was 18 and went on to captivate the industry.

In addition to gracing the runways of storied fashion houses — such as Dior, Chanel, Valentino, and Jacquemus — she has also appeared in international campaigns for the likes of Off-White, Calvin Klein, and Lanvin.

Updated 05 August 2023
Hams Saleh

Updated 05 August 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak is embarking on a new journey with her highly anticipated album “11:11,” which will be released under the Warner Music MENA label.

The 32-year-old songstress told Arab News: “‘11:11’ is the beginning of my spiritual journey, so it was a great idea to represent my first album title after my emotional rebirth.”

Mubarak, who recently released her first song from the album “Mara Aan Malioun,” said that her new music, “portrays storytelling on a personal level.”

She added: “The diversity in the music and in the album makes it even more special to me. The musical experience and choices I had in this album will allow my audience to get to know me better and to know more about me.”

US record label Warner Recorded Music signed Mubarak in November 2022 in a bid to represent talent from the fast-growing Middle East market.

She blends contemporary music genres, such as rhythm and blues, with traditional Khaleeji music from the Gulf region, which incorporates instruments such as the duff drums, oud, mirwas, and tabla.

Her other hit singles include “Areen Al Ashq,” “Beni O Bink,” “Damet Ghala,” and “Fariq An Alnass.”

Mubarak pointed out that the record label gave her the “freedom” to present trendy music, “the kind of music that aligns with who I am as an artist.”

She said: “It is a gateway to offer audiences the world’s most differentiated and unique music to help me reach my all-time dream.”

For “Mara Aan Malioun,” Mubarak joined forces with Kuwaiti singer, songwriter, and producer Daffy, who gave the tune a contemporary R and B twist. The track was composed by Ali Al-Matrouk and written by Daffy.

“The collaboration with the popular artist Daffy was an amazing experience as he brings a new music twist to the song. It was an exciting experience as well, as we got to explore a different kind of spin on the music track,” Mubarak added.

What made the collaboration even more magical was the pre-existing bond of friendship between the two virtuosos. The synergy between their creative spirits turned the entire process into a symphony of seamless melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

Mubarak said choosing a favorite from her album was impossible as each track had etched an indelible mark in her heart, resonating with emotions that were unique to their creation.

“To be honest, all tracks from the new album are special to me, as each hit has a distinct place in my heart. I devoted the same effort and love into every song,” she added.

