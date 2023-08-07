You are here

  • Home
  • Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive

Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov attends a press conference to present a new schoolbook for high school students on general world history and Russian history, mentioning the the country's ongoing military action in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, in Moscow on August 7, 2023. (AFP)
Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov attends a press conference to present a new schoolbook for high school students on general world history and Russian history, mentioning the the country's ongoing military action in Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea in 2014, in Moscow on August 7, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8h464

Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive

Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
  • The books features Russia’s bridge linking annexed Crimea to the mainland on its cover — a symbol of Putin’s rule that has been attacked several times during the conflict
Updated 30 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Written in record time and praising the army: Moscow unveiled new history textbooks Monday ahead of children returning to the classroom for a second school year with troops fighting in Ukraine and ruptured ties with the West.
The Kremlin has tightened its control over the historical narrative in schools under President Vladimir Putin — a trend that has hugely accelerated since Moscow launched its Ukraine offensive last year.
The conflict has increasingly been presented to the youngest Russians as part of Moscow’s historical mission.
Presenting the new book aimed for the 11th grade — 17 year olds — at a press conference in Moscow, Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov said the material was written in just a few months and aimed at “conveying the aims (of the Ukraine offensive) to school children.”
“The tasks of demilitarization and de-nazification, so that schoolchildren are convinced that this is really the case,” he said, repeating Putin’s stated aims when he sent troops to Ukraine last February.
The books features Russia’s bridge linking annexed Crimea to the mainland on its cover — a symbol of Putin’s rule that has been attacked several times during the conflict.
It covers the period between 1945 to the 21st century and Kravtsov said it will be “in all schools on September 1.”
The book was written in “just under five months,” Kravtsov said.
“After the end of the special military operation (in Ukraine), after our victory, we will further supplement this book,” he added.
Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who is known for conservative view of history and has been criticized by some historians, praised the speedy production.
“No textbook has ever been created in our country in such a short time,” he said.
“The authors wrote it practically with their own hand.”
He said the textbook presents “the state’s point of view.”
The book features sections on Russian soldiers “saving peace” in 2014 when Moscow annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.
It also denounces Western sanctions, describing them as worse than Napoleon, who marched on Russia in 1812.
Russia has unleashed an unprecedented crackdown on dissent during its Ukraine offensive, which has extended into schools.
In April, a Russian girl was taken away from her father after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at school.
After the start of the Ukraine operation, a new subject — “Talks on what is important” — was introduced in Russian schools, meant to instil patriotism in children.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Russian missile strike hits Ukraine aeronautics firm: Zelensky
World
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine aeronautics firm: Zelensky
Update Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea
World
Russia says intercepted US drone over Black Sea

Bosnia arrest man suspected of Daesh attack plan — prosecutors

Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Bosnia arrest man suspected of Daesh attack plan — prosecutors

Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
  • It said he was suspected of planning to attack Islamic scholars that preached against militants and reported on militant activities to Bosnian authorities
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

SARAJEVO: A 43-year-old man has been arrested in Bosnia on suspicion of having links with Daesh militants and of planning to attack Muslims from other traditions and one of their mosques, prosecutors said on Monday.
The man from the central town of Zenica had been convicted in the past of other crimes related to terrorist activities and fighting in Syria, the statement from Bosnia’s state prosecutor’s office read.
It did not say whether he denied the charges and did not give any details of any lawyer representing him.
The man was suspected of communicating digitally with Daesh backers and of asking for instructions on how to build an explosive device that could be detonated by a phone, the statement read.
It said he was suspected of planning to attack Islamic scholars that preached against militants and reported on militant activities to Bosnian authorities.
Bosnia’s state court has tried and convicted 46 people who have returned from Syria or Iraq in recent years. A total of 241 Bosnian adults and 80 children moved to Syria and Iraq from 2012-2016, according to Bosnian intelligence.
The man was detained on Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the State Investigation and Protection Agency.

 

Topics: Bosnia Daesh

Related

Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
World
Teacher wounded in Bosnia school shooting, child arrested
Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW
World
Croatia ‘violently’ pushing back migrants to Bosnia: HRW

Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

Ukraine detains woman over alleged plot to attack Zelensky

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Transfiguration Cathedral damaged as a result of a missile strike in Odesa. (AFP)
  • SBU security service said the detained woman was gathering intelligence to try to find out Zelensky’s itinerary ahead of his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

KYIV: Ukraine’s security service said Monday it had detained an informer accused of helping Russia plot an attack on President Volodymyr Zelensky as he visited a flood-hit region.
The SBU security service said the detained woman was gathering intelligence to try to find out Zelensky’s itinerary ahead of his visit to the southern Mykolaiv region.
It published a blurred image of the woman being detained by masked officers in a kitchen, as well as some phone messages and handwritten notes about military activity.
Ukraine regularly accuses local residents who support Russia of passing information to help Moscow’s military.
Zelensky said on Telegram Monday that the head of the SBU had updated him about the “fight against traitors.”
Zelensky visited the Mykolaiv region in June after it was hit by flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam breach and in July after shelling.
The SBU said that Ukraine was aware of the plot ahead of time and put in additional security measures during Zelensky’s visit.
It alleged the suspect was helping Russia prepare a “massive air strike on the Mykolaiv region.”
She was allegedly seeking data on the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition.
The SBU said its officers kept monitoring the suspect to get more information on her Russian handlers and her assignments.
Officers then caught the woman “red-handed” as she attempted to pass intelligence data to Russian secret services, the SBU said.
It said the woman lived in the small southern town of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region and formerly worked in a store at a military base there.
She allegedly photographed locations and tried to get information from personal contacts in the area.
She may face a charge of unauthorized dissemination of information about the movements of weapons and troops.
If convicted, she could serve up to 12 years in prison.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Related

Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine, meets with President Zelensky
Middle-East
Qatari prime minister visits Ukraine, meets with President Zelensky
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine aeronautics firm: Zelensky
World
Russian missile strike hits Ukraine aeronautics firm: Zelensky

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sent to lowly, distant prison
  • Dramatic fall from the luxurious lifestyle that Khan, the charismatic cricketer-turned-politician, has along been associated with in Pakistan and abroad
  • Lawyer Nameem Panjutha: ‘He feels he has been brought to this jail purposely because there are no ‘A-class’ or ‘B-class’ facilities here’
Updated 07 August 2023
Reuters

LAHORE, Pakistan: The prison selected by the government to detain former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, convicted of graft, is a lowly and distant facility that houses hardened criminals and does not have facilities that political prisoners are entitled to, his party and lawyers said on Monday.
It is a dramatic fall from the luxurious lifestyle that Khan, the charismatic cricketer-turned-politician, has along been associated with in Pakistan and abroad as a sporting icon and national hero.
Following his conviction on Saturday, Khan was to be sent to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail according to an arrest warrant seen by Reuters, but he was moved to District Jail Attock instead, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) west of Islamabad.
“He feels he has been brought to this jail purposely because there are no ‘A-class’ or ‘B-class’ facilities here,” one of Khan’s lawyers, Nameem Panjutha, said after meeting him on Monday, referring to the higher class cells that have more facilities for inmates.
Attock jail, established in 1905 during British colonial rule of the subcontinent, covers 67 acres, with a built structure of 17 acres, according to the facility’s website. It is overcrowded, housing more than 800 prisoners against an authorized accommodation of about 530, the government website says.
Attock jail is not as high-profile or central as other larger prisons such as Adiala jail, where several former prime ministers have been kept in Pakistan’s 76-year history in which no elected premier has completed a full term.
Panjutha said Khan was being kept in a cramped cell, but Gulzar Butt, a retired jailor who served at Attock, told Reuters that the cells in the prison have been modified in recent years to all measure the same 10 foot by 12 foot (3x3.7 meters) size.
While the prison is low-key, officials and witnesses say the security of the prison has been ramped up since Khan was moved there.
Inside, Khan’s lawyers say he is facing testing conditions.
“It is a small room which has got an open washroom where he said there were flies in the daytime and insects in the night,” Panjutha said.
He said there was no air conditioning in an area known for high temperatures and humidity during the summer and monsoon months, adding that Khan was spending his time praying and reading the Qur’an — the Muslim holy book.
Khan, the lawyer added, has no access to television, which his lawyers say he is entitled to given that he is a former prime minister. He was being given basic jail food, including lentils and bread, Panjutha said.
The information minister of Punjab, which controls the prison, and the chief of the jail, did not respond to requests for comment on the lawyer’s allegations.
It’s a sudden fall for 70-year-old Khan, who grew up in an affluent family in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-biggest city, studied at the University of Oxford, and later developed a playboy reputation in London in the late 1970s as his cricket career flourished.
Khan has two homes in Pakistan — one a sprawling hilltop mansion in Islamabad and another a luxurious home in the most affluent area of Lahore.
He has been convicted of misusing his 2018-2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($490,000).
Butt, the retired jailor, said prisoners were categorized into A, B or C at the jail. If a prisoner was deemed to be important, provincial authorities could send instructions to the jail administration.
“The superintendent would then give the prisoner a separate cell, allow his family to provide him food, assign unarmed guards for his safety and provide him with a few prisoners with a good record to serve him ... Mostly, prominent people get B class,” Butt said.
A prisoner can also, on special request, get an air-conditioner installed in the cell at their own expense after approval from the provincial authorities, and would also have to foot the electricity bill themselves, Butt added.
Khan’s legal team said they are applying for better conditions for the former prime minister.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan Nameem Panjutha District Jail Attock

Related

Lawyers for Pakistan’s convicted Imran Khan to meet him in jail
Pakistan
Lawyers for Pakistan’s convicted Imran Khan to meet him in jail
Prison probably isn’t the end of the political road for Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan 
Pakistan
Prison probably isn’t the end of the political road for Pakistan’s ex-prime minister Imran Khan 

Saudi envoy sees new potential for strategic relation with Indonesia 

Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi gestures during an interview with Arab News in Jakarta on Aug. 4, 2023.
Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi gestures during an interview with Arab News in Jakarta on Aug. 4, 2023.
Updated 07 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Saudi envoy sees new potential for strategic relation with Indonesia 

Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi gestures during an interview with Arab News in Jakarta on Aug. 4, 2023.
  • Saudi Arabia, Indonesia are major global economies, both members of G20 
  • Top-level exchanges are ‘big sign’ that both countries want to boost relations, envoy says 
Updated 07 August 2023
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Saudi Arabia and Indonesia can tap into the historic momentum of their ties and develop a strategic partnership, the Kingdom’s envoy told Arab News, as he highlighted the unlimited potential of the two G20 nations.  

The two countries have enjoyed a strong people-to-people bond even before establishing diplomatic relations, as Saudi Arabia is the birthplace of Islam and Indonesia home to the world’s largest Muslim population.

Both countries are major global economies, with Saudi Arabia being the largest one in the Middle East and Indonesia in Southeast Asia.

Relations between the two reached new heights with the visit of King Salman in 2017 and a reciprocal trip by President Joko Widodo in 2019. Last year, when Indonesia held the presidency of the G20 largest economies, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited the Southeast Asian nation to attend the bloc’s leadership summit.

The top-level exchanges have been a “big sign” that both countries are interested in enhancing their partnership, Saudi Ambassador to Indonesia Faisal Abdullah Amodi said in an interview with Arab News in Jakarta.

“Both countries — Saudi Arabia and Indonesia — have unlimited potential,” Amodi told Arab News during an interview at the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta

“We have already a solid brotherhood; our relation is historical. But we need to elevate it and promote it, enhancing our relations in all sectors. There have to be more and more positive efforts to reach a strategic level of bilateral relations.”

Amodi, who presented his credentials to the Indonesian president in February, saw an enabling factor for boosting bilateral ties in the “harmony” between the ongoing efforts in both countries to implement their strategic frameworks — the Saudi Vision 2030 transformation plan and the Indonesian Vision 2045 to become one of the world’s top five economies.

“I believe this period is a historical period for both countries to enhance relations, especially with regard to the economy and investment,” the ambassador said.

While traditionally bilateral ties have focused on Hajj and Umrah as Indonesia, a country of 270 million people, each year sends to the Kingdom the largest contingents of pilgrims, recently there have also been talks to explore untapped potentials also in commerce and tourism.

Amodi said that Umrah and Hajj remained “very important for our relations,” but there were many other avenues that could further strengthen ties.

Efforts are already underway, as earlier this year, Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan led a special delegation to Riyadh to unlock opportunities in import and export, while Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno offered new plans to encourage more travelers from the Kingdom to visit and for Indonesians to enter the Saudi market with creative economy products.

“At the Saudi Embassy here, we are working already to coordinate and arrange a meeting between both sides,” Amodi said.
“We have unlimited potential in investment, trade, tourism, and the creative economy.” 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

Related

Special Indonesia invites Saudi Arabia to develop its defense industry
World
Indonesia invites Saudi Arabia to develop its defense industry
Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets with his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta on Tuesday.SPA
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Indonesian ministers discuss enhancing military, defense ties

Contentious barge docked on UK coast begins hosting first migrants

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

Contentious barge docked on UK coast begins hosting first migrants

The Bibby Stockholm accommodation barge (L) is pictured moored to the quayside at Portland Port in Portland, UK.
  • “Bibby Stockholm” accepted the first of up to 500 young, male inhabitants due to stay there, after a series of delays
Updated 07 August 2023
AFP

PORTLAND: Britain on Monday began housing migrants on board a barge docked off the southwest English coast, in its latest controversial immigration policy that has drawn heavy criticism from locals and rights campaigners.
The “Bibby Stockholm,” which has been moored for weeks in Portland on the Dorset coastline, accepted the first of up to 500 young, male inhabitants due to stay there, after a series of delays.
The decision to dock the vessel in Portland, a small island with a population of about 13,600 people, has prompted a backlash from some locals, including its Conservative MP, who argue the area is ill-suited to the task.
Rights advocates have also hit out at the policy, saying the barge is unfit for the purpose, with protesters from either side showing up at the waterfront site in recent weeks.
It was previously used by Germany and the Netherlands to house homeless people and asylum-seekers, but opponents in Britain have noted it was previously described as an “oppressive environment.”
The firefighters’ union last week called for an urgent meeting with the interior ministry over safety concerns raised, but officials have said it passed all necessary checks.
The UK government, which is trying to lower the costs of housing asylum claimants following a surge in cross-Channel arrivals aboard small boats in recent years, has insisted it is suitable.
Britain’s asylum system backlog had ballooned to more than 130,000 by the end of March. The bill to house those applicants and other migrant arrivals has spiralled to more than £6 million a day, according to officials, as they resort to using hotels and other temporary accommodation.
“The government thinks it is right to find alternatives that are cheaper and more cost effective,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman told reporters Monday. “We think this is one alternative.”
Sunak’s government is also seeking to deter migrants through a new “illegal migration” law, enacted last month, which bars asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other “illegal” routes.
It also mandates their transfer to third countries, such as Rwanda.
But both policies are on-hold amid a court challenge over the legality of sending migrants to east Africa.
The United Nation’s refugee agency has condemned the new rules as a “breach of international law” and warned it would expose refugees to “grave risks.”
Sunak’s spokesman said the UK leader remained committed to his pledge to “stop the boats.”
“That’s the long-term aim of the Rwanda migration partnership and the new legal powers the government has sought,” he said.

Topics: UK Barge migrants Bibby Stockholm

Related

UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful
World
UK government’s routine housing of unaccompanied child migrants in hotels ruled unlawful
Spanish Guardia Civil members stand next to the body of a migrant at the beach of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on May 20, 2021.
Middle-East
Five Moroccan migrants drown off Western Sahara: NGO

Latest updates

Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
Russia unveils new history textbooks praising Ukraine offensive
Disney+ faces backlash for ditching series about Turkiye founding father Ataturk
Disney+ faces backlash for ditching series about Turkiye founding father Ataturk
Bosnia arrest man suspected of Daesh attack plan — prosecutors
Bosnian police stand guard in Lukavac. (AFP file photo)
Residents near Sudanese capital ordered to evacuate over fighting
Residents near Sudanese capital ordered to evacuate over fighting
WHO flags contaminated India-made syrup in Iraq
The World Health Organisation (WHO) logo is seen near its headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2023. (REUTERS)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.