Work from home to sleep at work: Google to offer employees on-campus hotel stays

Google added that the $99 Summer Special does not qualify as a travel expense so Googlers have to pay for it themselves, using their personal credit cards. (AFP/File)
Google added that the $99 Summer Special does not qualify as a travel expense so Googlers have to pay for it themselves, using their personal credit cards. (AFP/File)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

  $99-a-night accommodation is part of incentive to facilitate return to office
LONDON: Google is offering on-campus hotel stays to encourage employees to return to the office as the world emerges from the work-from-home era.

The tech giant is offering its workers discounted hotel stays for $99 per night at its 42-acre Bay View campus in Mountain View, California, in an effort to “make it easier for Googlers to transition to the hybrid workplace.”

The company said: “Just imagine no commute to the office in the morning and instead, you could have an extra hour of sleep and less friction.

“Next, you could walk out of your room and quickly grab a delicious breakfast or get a workout in before work starts.”

The offer, which is publicized internally, is valid until the end of September for full-time employees only.

Google added that the $99 Summer Special does not qualify as a travel expense so Googlers have to pay for it themselves, using their personal credit cards.

Some employees expressed mixed feelings about the move in an internal forum viewed by CNBC, with one writing: “Now I can give some of my pay back to Google.”

Others believed that the offer was actually a good deal, as the price was comparable to what they already paid in rent in the San Francisco area.

One employee remarked: “I pay more for my apartment, and I get a lot less in return.”

Google’s offer of on-campus hotel stays comes as companies continue to struggle to lure employees back to the office.

The issue of remote working has divided experts, employers, and workers with some arguing that the advantages of working from home outweigh the disadvantages.

Elon Musk, CEO at X, in November converted several office workspaces into “hotel bedrooms” so that “tired employees” could sleep in the office “until our org is fixed.”

Disney+ faces backlash for ditching series about Turkiye founding father Ataturk

Disney+ faces backlash for ditching series about Turkiye founding father Ataturk
Disney+ faces backlash for ditching series about Turkiye founding father Ataturk

  Turkish viewers took to social media to condemn the decision and threaten to cancel Disney+ subscriptions, and TV regulators in the country launched an investigation
  Disney's Turkiye division said the decision reflects a "revised content distribution strategy to reach a wider audience" and the project will instead be released as two films on free-to-air channel Fox
DUBAI: Disney+ is facing a backlash over its decision to ditch plans to release a TV series about the life of Turkiye’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, with many people threatening to cancel their subscriptions to the streaming service.

The six-part series was due to be released on Oct. 29, the 100th anniversary of the founding of Turkiye. But Yenicag, a daily newspaper in the country, reported that it had been dropped by the platform.

According to local media reports, the decision was made in response to pressure from Armenian American advocacy groups who lobbied for the show to be canceled on the grounds that Ataturk, while an officer in the Ottoman army, was linked to the mass murder of Armenians that began in 1915, which is considered a genocide by some nations and international organizations.

Omer Celik, the deputy chairman of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party, said in a message posted on Twitter that “it is a shame” that Disney+ “succumbed to the pressure of the Armenian lobby” and that it is “disrespectful to the values of the Republic of Turkiye and our nation.”

He added that “the sole purpose of this lobby is to prevent the normalization of Turkiye-Armenia relations, as has been repeatedly seen.”

Many Turkish people took to social media to denounce the decision and say that they were canceling their Disney+ subscriptions, causing the hashtag #Disneyiptalet — Cancel Disney — to trend on Twitter.

The Turkish state agency that regulates radio and television in the country said it had launched an investigation into the Disney+ decision.

“Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of our Republic of Turkiye, is our most important social value,” Ebubekir Sahin, chairperson of the Radio and Television Supreme Council, said in a tweet.

“The allegations of Armenian lobby intervention, which are reflected in the press, are meticulously investigated.”

Disney’s Turkiye division said the decision was part of a “revised content-distribution strategy to reach a wider audience” and the series will instead be released as two films.

Saner Ayar, the producer of the series, said in a statement released by the company: “As part of the centenary celebrations, we’re proud to announce that we will be bringing ‘Ataturk’ to even more people from October through free-to-air Fox, followed then by a theatrical window where people can experience both (films) on the big screen.”

The statement did not give any explanation for the change of format from TV series to movies, or why the project had moved to Disney-owned Fox.

StarzPlay teams up with with Tpay for mobile payment options

StarzPlay teams up with with Tpay for mobile payment options
StarzPlay teams up with with Tpay for mobile payment options

  The deal will give subscribers to the streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa the option to pay through their mobile phone accounts
DUBAI: Streaming service StarzPlay is partnering with Tpay, a payments platform in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, to offer customers the option to pay subscriptions through their mobile phone accounts.

Tpay, which is working to expand its presence in the Middle East and North Africa region, said StarzPlay will be able to accept payments from up to 9 million viewers through direct carrier billing.

“Partnering with StarzPlay strengthens our position as the region’s preferred payment-processing partner of choice for merchants, especially those in the streaming vertical and beyond,” said Isik Uman, Tpay’s group CEO.

Initially the partnership will offer payment options for customers of Orange Tunisia, followed by Sudatel in Sudan and Chinguitel in Mauritania, with plans to add more mobile service providers in other countries in the region.

Tpay’s platform is designed to “eliminate all the complexity of cross-border settlement” and provide “faster payment cycles, compliance, and risk management,” Uman added.

The partnership will allow StarzPlay to “ensure a seamless and secure payment experience for our customers while continuing to expand our footprint in the region,” said Raghida Abou-Fadel, the company’s senior vice president of sales and business development.

SBA expands media offerings with new digital audio broadcasting, training academy

SBA expands media offerings with new digital audio broadcasting, training academy
SBA expands media offerings with new digital audio broadcasting, training academy

  Digital Audio Broadcasting technology will offer enhanced experience to listeners
LONDON: The Saudi Broadcasting Authority announced on Monday the launch of the third generation of radio broadcasting, digital audio broadcasting, and the inauguration of the Radio and Television Corp. Training Academy.

Mohammed bin Fahd Al-Harthy, CEO of the Radio and Television Corp., said that the new initiatives are part of SBA’s broader strategy to expand its media offerings and demonstrate the commission’s commitment to digital transformation.

The new offerings, unveiled by the recently appointed Minister of Media and Communication and former Editor-in-Chief for the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper Salman bin Youssef Al-Dosari, will “provide media services that keep pace with modern technological development to provide distinguished content to the public by all modern means,” the agency said in a statement.

Al-Harthy announced that the academy will offer several training programs in the fields of journalism, television and radio production, digital media, cinema, and theater. These programs will also include leadership skills to help the academy continue providing innovative services.

He also pointed out said that the technical team was “keen to develop the digital radio broadcasting service so that the Kingdom would be among the first countries to activate the DAB+ technology.”

DAB+, which uses digital technology to distribute radio frequency, will expand its space to “accommodate a huge and diverse number of radio stations for listeners.”

Digital broadcasts offer several advantages over traditional AM and FM radio, providing more broadcasts on the same frequency, requiring fewer operating costs and offering a 35 percent increase in coverage area.

The Radio and Television Corp. said it is expanding the use of digital broadcast areas by about 44 digital frequencies after launching three frequencies in Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah.

NYT's Baghdad chief axed for mishandling funds

NYT's Baghdad chief axed for mishandling funds
NYT’s Baghdad chief axed for mishandling funds

  Jane Arraf departure comes after clashes with management over non-US journalists' pay, redundancies
  Controversial decision was met with resistance by paper's staff in Middle East
LONDON: The New York Times has fired its Baghdad bureau chief for mishandling of funds, the Semafor revealed on Monday.

The recently launched news website reported that Jane Arraf was put on leave earlier this year amid an investigation by the paper into whether she misused the bureau’s funds.

Sources at the center of the dispute say there would be a controversial $150-a-day pay limit for non-US journalists that prompted disputes by some of the paper’s staff in the Middle East.

Arraf, a veteran of the CNN Iraq bureau who joined NYT in 2020, appeared to have challenged the policy, disputing that her spending within the bureau was improper.

The Semafor also reported that Arraf’s history of clashes with NYT executives led to her being put on leave.

According to people close to the matter, the Palestinian-Canadian journalist also opposed NYT’s decision to cut costs by firing non-US staff in the bureau and even suggested that staff involved should investigate whether the decision violated local Iraqi laws.

The Semafor reported that NYT and Arraf are currently negotiating the terms of her departure and that a successor has not been nominated yet.

However, the controversial decision to relieve her of her position has been met with increased resistance from the paper’s staff.

Arraf’s “unceremonious departure” comes amid a wider media shift that has led US outlets to scale back their presence in Iraq and redirect resources toward the Ukrainian conflict and other topics of national interest.

This attitude has led many Middle East-based journalists to decry the exploitative approach adopted by some US newspapers, affirming that “American interest in the country extended only to conflict.”

NYT’s Iraq bureau, which once boasted over 100 correspondents, has been plagued by controversies in recent years.

Margaret Coker, Affar’s predecessor, was fired for colluding with the Iraqi government to prevent fellow journalist Rukmini Callimachi from entering the country.

Coker believed that Callimachi’s reporting was “reckless” and “did not meet editorial standards.”

These suspicions were later confirmed when a 2020 internal review by NYT found that some of the accounts used in Callimachi’s podcast series “Caliphate” were provided by a Canadian who falsely represented himself as a Daesh executioner in Syria.

Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over Twitter posts

Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over Twitter posts
Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over Twitter posts

  Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money
San Francisco: Elon Musk on Saturday said his social media company Twitter would provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform.
Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.
“If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill,” he wrote on the site.
“No limit. Please let us know.”
Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money.
Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.
Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating his changes, and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.
According to nonprofit organization the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has flourished at the platform.
Twitter has disputed the findings and is suing the CCDH.
In December, Musk reinstated former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, although Trump has yet to return to the platform.
The ex-president was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Twitter recently reinstated rapper and designer Kanye West around eight months after his account was suspended, according to media reports.
Last fall, West, who now goes professionally by Ye, posted an image that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David, and Musk suspended the artist from the platform.

