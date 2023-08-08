You are here

  • Home
  • Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog
A US-funded assessment of Afghanistan's Central Bank found that it lacks independence from the Taliban administration and adequate safeguards against money laundering and terrorism financing. (Twitter/@AFGCentralbank)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bu2gx

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog
  • The assessment failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of central bank assets held in a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund
  • The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction disclosed that the assessment found flaws with the management of the central bank
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: A US-funded assessment of Afghanistan’s central bank found that it lacks independence from the Taliban administration and adequate safeguards against money laundering and terrorism financing, a US watchdog told Congress on Tuesday.
Reuters last month reported that the assessment, whose conclusions had not been made public at the time, failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of central bank assets held in a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund.
The US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), in a quarterly report to Congress, disclosed that the assessment found flaws with the management of the central bank, known as Da Afghanistan Bank, or DAB.
The DAB “lacked independence from the Taliban regime and had deficiencies in anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism,” SIGAR said the assessment showed.
The US Agency for International Development funded the review by an outside contractor.
The finding that DAB lacks independence from the Taliban, which returned to power after the August 2021 US troop pullout, apparently referred to the three Taliban officials who oversee the bank and are under US and UN sanctions.
Concerns in Washington and other capitals about the bank’s leadership and anti-money laundering safeguards are at the heart of a standoff over the Taliban’s demand for the return of DAB cash frozen in other countries since their takeover.
Half of about $7 billion frozen in the US Federal Reserve Bank of New York was placed in the Swiss-based trust fund. The rest is being sought in lawsuits against the Taliban brought by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The Taliban harbored Al-Qaeda militants who plotted the attacks.
A US Treasury official told Reuters last month on condition of anonymity that Washington will not support a return to DAB of Swiss-based trust fund assets until the bank shows it is free “from political influence and interference.”
It also must demonstrate “adequate” controls against money laundering and terrorism financing, the official said.

Topics: Taliban money laundering Terrorism Financing

Related

Afghanistan rejects Pakistan's 'baseless allegations' about militant sanctuaries
Pakistan
Afghanistan rejects Pakistan's 'baseless allegations' about militant sanctuaries
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
World
Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project
Updated 08 August 2023

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project

Pakistan asks Iran to suspend obligations in multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline project
  • Iran’s FM last week urged Pakistan to complete its part of the much-delayed pipeline
  • Pipeline is incomplete mainly due to lack of funds in Pakistan, US sanctions on Iran
Updated 08 August 2023
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has sought the suspension of its contractual obligations in the multi-billion-dollar Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Musadiq Malik has said, citing US sanctions on the initiative as the main hurdle for the South Asian nation to meet its side of the bargain.

Discussions to build the 2,775-km pipeline to deliver natural gas from Iran to Pakistan began in 1995, but it has yet to be completed mainly due to a lack of funds in Pakistan and complications posed by US sanctions over Iran’s nuclear activities.

Under an agreement signed between the two countries in 2009, the pipeline project was to be completed by December 2014 and would deliver 21.5 million cubic meters (760,000 million cubic feet) of gas per day to Pakistan. Construction would use a segmented approach, where Iran would lay down the pipeline on its side, and Pakistan was supposed to reciprocate on its territory.

In written testimony to the parliament seen by Arab News, Malik said work on the pipeline was stalled due to US sanctions on Iran and project activities would begin once the bans were removed and did not pose a danger to Pakistan’s state-owned entities.

“Pakistan has issued a Force Majeure and Excusing Event notice to Iran under the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), which resultantly suspends Pakistan’s obligations under the GSPA,” Malik wrote, adding that Iran disputes the validity of the notice.

Force majeure is a clause included in contracts to remove liability for unforeseeable and unavoidable catastrophes that interrupt expected course of events and prevent participants from fulfilling obligations.

“The matter will be finally settled through arbitration, should Iran take this matter to arbitration,” Malik said. “The exact amount of penalty, if any, is subject to the outcome of the arbitration to be determined by the arbitrators.”

Malik said the Pakistani government was engaged with US authorities through diplomatic channels to seek an exemption from sanctions for the gas project.

“All necessary actions are being taken to construct the gas pipeline at the earliest,” he added.

Last week, during a visit to Pakistan, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged Islamabad to complete its part of the much-delayed project.

Under a penalty clause, Pakistan is bound to pay $1 million per day to Iran from Jan. 1, 2015, for failing to complete the pipeline’s construction on its territory. If Iran takes the case to an arbitration court and wins, Pakistan will likely have to pay a penalty amounting to billions of dollars.

Topics: Pakistan Iran Dr. Musadiq Malik Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline

Related

PM Sharif expects gas pipeline from Central Asia to usher in era of regional prosperity
Pakistan
PM Sharif expects gas pipeline from Central Asia to usher in era of regional prosperity
Pakistan appoints high-level official to resolve issues related to TAPI gas pipeline
Pakistan
Pakistan appoints high-level official to resolve issues related to TAPI gas pipeline

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims

In India's brutal ethnic war, women are participants as well as victims
  • The vicious conflict between majority Meiteis and minority tribal Kukis hit world headlines last month  
  • It began after a video surfaced of two Kuki women being paraded naked through a jeering mob in Manipur
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

MOIRANG/CHURACHANDPUR: In the sectarian violence that has ravaged India's Manipur state, women have been victims of brutal attacks. Residents and security officials say they are also at the forefront of the conflict, picking up arms, blocking troops and according to police complaints, instigating sexual assaults. 

India's northeastern states have been historically prone to insurgencies and ethnic violence but the vicious conflict between majority Meiteis and minority tribal Kukis in Manipur hit world headlines last month when a video surfaced of two Kuki women being paraded naked through a jeering mob. In a police complaint reviewed by Reuters, one of the women said she was raped and her father and brother killed. 

Kukis say a loosely formed group of Meitei women, known as Meira Paibis, or Women Torchbearers, is responsible for instigating some of the rapes of women of the minority community. The Meiteis deny the accusation but the incidents underline the bitterness between communities in the small state on the border with Myanmar. 

"Women’s participation in it (the rapes) underscores the absolute breakdown of all social ties," said Praveen Donthi, a senior analyst at the International Crisis Group who has written a report on the Manipur conflict. 

"It has made the physical and emotional divide between the communities complete and reconciliation now looks unattainable." 

Meira Paibis, or Women Torchbearers, a loosely formed Meitei women group, sit next to a checkpoint in Moirang town in Bishnupur district in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, on July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

India's Supreme Court announced this week that it will monitor investigations into cases of sexual violence in the state. 

Manipur police chief Rajiv Singh and other senior police officials did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the cases of sexual violence. 

Since the fighting began in early May, at least 180 people, including 21 women, have been killed and tens of thousands made homeless, according to government data. 

Security forces say women also block peacekeeping operations, taking advantage of laws that prevent male troops from any physical confrontation with women. They also occupy bunkers on the frontlines, rifles in hand. 

In one case of sexual assault, a 19-year-old Kuki tribal woman told Reuters she was raped near the state capital Imphal on May 15 by three men after she was taken to a group of Meira Paibis and beaten in their presence. 

"One of the women from the mob gave clear instructions to four men to kill me," she said in a police complaint filed on July 21, which Reuters has reviewed. She escaped and said she had been too scared to file the report earlier. 

Police barricades are pictured on a deserted road at Torbung village in Churachandpur district in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, on July 24, 2023. (REUTERS)

Police did not answer questions about the case and there is no record of any arrests. 

Moirangthen Thoibi Devi, a Meira Paibis member in Moirang town near Imphal, said suggestions that any Meitei woman could instigate or even support acts of sexual violence were completely "untrue". 

"Meira Paibis does not differentiate between Kuki or Meitei," she said, speaking alongside a group of other Meitei women. "Kuki mothers are also in pain, Meitei mothers are also in pain." 

Worse than anarchy 

The women said they had heard of nine Meitei women being raped, but they had no evidence and were not directly aware of any incidents. Reuters was unable to locate any victim and police and Meitei civil society bodies did not share information of any known cases. 

Ngainekim, the president of the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights, said she had sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July saying that "sexual violence and rape as a method or tactic of warfare is being widely perpetrated" by the Meiteis. 

Ngainekim, who uses one name, said in the letter that she knew of 13 cases of Kuki women being raped or murdered, including two women who "the Meira Paibis dragged out... from their hostel and handed over to the Meitei menfolk". They were "later gang-raped and killed in a car wash shed" in East Imphal, she said in the letter, which was reviewed by Reuters. 

In a police complaint reviewed by Reuters, the mother of one of the victims blames unnamed Meitei youth but does not mention Meira Paibis. 

"The reports of women urging their menfolk on to rape Kuki women...should terrify us," wrote historian and author Mukul Kesavan in a newspaper column. "A state where women abet the public rape and murder of other women is slouching towards a nightmare worse than mere anarchy." 

Taking advantage 

Security officials accuse women on both sides, but largely Meiteis, of blocking troops from conducting operations, and regulating entry points to their villages. With few women soldiers, the army does not have the authority to act against women. 

The Meira Paibis “have weaponised it very well, it’s a major chink in our system,” said a senior officer from the Assam Rifles paramilitary organisation assigned to peacekeeping duties. 

"There is a reason we block the army...because they have directly supported the Kukis," said Thoibi Devi, the woman from Meira Paibis, standing with other women at a checkpoint where they stop all vehicles, including military ones. 

Vak Vaiphei, a Kuki leader in the tribal-controlled Kangvai village, said when military personnel try to take over their bunkers, women surround them and push them out. 

Nearby, a Kuki woman, wearing a black T-shirt, camouflage trousers and holding a double-barrelled gun, said she felt safer taking up arms against the Meiteis. 

"I will be scared if I sit at home," Lamnu Haokip, 23, said. "But now I'm here, so I can shoot them." 

Topics: India CHURACHANDPUR

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia
Updated 08 August 2023

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia

Indian Navy seeks to boost defense ties with Saudi Arabia
  • Indian Navy conducted passage exercise with Royal Saudi Navy last week
  • Latest engagement comes few months after Saudi naval cadets trained in India
Updated 08 August 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: India is working to boost defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia, the Indian Navy has said after one of its vessels visited Jeddah last week and conducted an exercise with the Royal Saudi Navy.
The Indian Navy’s largest, indigenously designed missile destroyer INS Chennai was deployed for a mission on the Red Sea on Aug. 3, during which it made a port call to Jeddah and held a passage exercise with the Royal Saudi Naval ship HMS Al-Jubail.
“Towards augmenting the deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defense cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia, INS Chennai visited Jeddah from 03 to 05 Aug,” the Indian Navy said in a press release.
Last week’s mission and exercise came after 55 students and five instructors from the King Fahd Naval Academy in Saudi Arabia completed four weeks of training aboard two Indian vessels in June.
INS Chennai followed the port call with a passage exercise after leaving Jeddah on Saturday, the Indian Navy said.
“The exercise conducted off Jeddah, Saudi Arabia included tactical maneuvers, seamanship evolutions and communication drills (that) contributed to reinforcing mutual trust, cementing operational understanding, and enhancing interoperability between the two navies.”
India appears to be deepening its defense ties with Saudi Arabia as the two countries navigate a changing global order, said Kabir Taneja, a strategic affairs program fellow at Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation.
“Both see themselves as strong proponents and representatives of the Global South, which automatically puts them on a common pedestal, including for defense cooperation,” Taneja told Arab News.
“The benefit of stronger defense cooperation will be mutual between KSA and India because both seem to be preparing to navigate the changing global order as poles of power in a new multipolar system that is being envisaged.”
Interoperability and strong maritime presence in regions like the Arabian Sea are likely to benefit both New Delhi and Riyadh, he added.
Ranjit Kumar, a Delhi-based strategic affairs analyst, said that India and Saudi Arabia are expanding the scope of their relations.
The increased frequency of high-level defense interactions is indicative of a strong commitment between the two countries to broaden the scope of cooperation to the strategic arena, Kumar told Arab News.
The South Asian nation and the Kingdom established in 2019 the Strategic Partnership Council, which is focused on four areas: political issues, security, socio-cultural relations and defense cooperation.
Kumar said the passage exercise last week “signifies growing proximity between India and Saudi Arabian forces,” adding that the growth in relations will likely deepen economic ties as well.
“This will deepen mutual trust and understanding and encourage Saudi Arabia to invest more and more in India,” he said.

Topics: India Royal Saudi Navy Indian navy

Related

The Royal Saudi Naval Forces led the mine warfare group in the exercises held in Bahrain and Jordan. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Naval Forces takes part in maritime exercise
Lectures, scenarios, and training on defending oil fields and floating mines were part of the drill. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Navy concludes ‘Interception 5’ drill with participation of interior, energy ministries

Drought in Spain empties reservoirs, forces limits on water use

Drought in Spain empties reservoirs, forces limits on water use
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

Drought in Spain empties reservoirs, forces limits on water use

Drought in Spain empties reservoirs, forces limits on water use
  • Catalonia's authorities last week imposed new water usage restrictions on 22 villages around the reservoir
  • Spain registered the driest start to a year in the first four months of 2023 since records began in the 1960s
Updated 08 August 2023
Reuters

AGULLANA, Spain: Artur Duran holds his hand out by his waist to show the level of water he remembers two years ago at the Darnius Boadella reservoir in northeastern Spain.
Then, it was still deep enough for sailing. Now a long drought has nearly emptied it.
“We have never seen (it) so low,” the 79-year-old local resident told Reuters at the reservoir, which is only 20 percent full.
People sunbathed on the reservoir’s newly-exposed shore, where a few specks of grass have cropped up. Some visitors tried to paddle-surf.
Catalonia’s authorities last week imposed new water usage restrictions on 22 villages around the reservoir, near the French border, as the aquifer supplying them is also emptying.
Spain registered the driest start to a year in the first four months of 2023 since records began in the 1960s, with Catalonia and southern Spain’s Andalusia being the most affected.
Several heatwaves recorded in Spain and wider Europe this summer have worsened the drought, lowering reservoirs’ levels as water evaporation and consumption increased, said Ruben del Campo, spokesperson for Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET.
The 22 villages, plus two others in southern Catalonia, which account for around 25,000 residents in total, are in a state of water emergency.
This means they must lower their consumption to a daily average of 200 liters of water per resident from a prior cap of 230. Authorities are not limiting water for human consumption yet, but watering for agricultural purposes will be largely banned, and water use for industrial and recreational purposes has to drop by 25 percent.
The village of Agullana with 900 residents has been keeping its water usage below the 200-liter cap for several months, but its mayor said further steps will be implemented.
“We’ll reduce to zero the irrigation of gardens, the football field, the grass by the swimming pool, which we’ll see turning yellow as if burnt,” Josep Jovell said. No water will be used to clean the streets, only dry sweeping, he added.

Topics: Spain Drought water

Related

Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
World
Spain to evacuate more than 70 citizens from Niger
Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave
World
Spain activates all its gas plants to cope with heatwave

South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears

South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears

South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears
  • The South Korean government had scrambled to keep the 12-day gathering of Scouts going in the face of struggles
  • It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that officials announced the decision to abandon the coastal campsite in the southwestern town of Buan
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

SEOUL: Carrying huge backpacks and water bottles, tens of thousands of Scouts began arriving at university dormitories, government and corporate training centers, and hotels around Seoul and other inland cities on Tuesday afternoon as the South Korean government evacuated the World Scout Jamboree ahead of a tropical storm.
The South Korean government had scrambled to keep the 12-day gathering of Scouts going in the face of struggles with heat, hygiene and land use controversies, as thousands of British and American Scouts departed over the weekend.
It wasn’t until Monday afternoon that officials announced the decision to abandon the coastal campsite in the southwestern town of Buan, after forecasters raised alarms that Tropical Storm Khanun was heading toward the Korean Peninsula.
The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their tents before boarding over 1,000 vehicles for the evacuation. Officials say 656 vehicles had left the campsite as of 4 p.m.
Most of the Scouts will be accommodated in Seoul and the surrounding area, with others sent to other provinces in the country’s north and central regions.
South Korean officials say the Jamboree will continue in the form of cultural events and activities, including a K-Pop concert in Seoul Friday.
Scouts from Britain, who had transferred to hotels in Seoul over the weekend because of the extreme heat at the Jamboree site, visited a war memorial and the former presidential palace.
Hundreds of scouts from Norway had already left the site on Monday, citing concerns about the complications of moving together with tens of thousands of other Scouts. Geir Olav Kaase, leader of the Norwegian contingent, said the Scouts arrived at their hotels in Incheon by 9 p.m. Monday.
The provincial government had hoped the event would draw attention and investment to a controversial swath of reclaimed land.
Concerns had been raised beforehand about having such large numbers of young people in a vast, treeless area lacking protection from heat as South Korea grappled with one of its hottest summers in years. After the Jamboree began, hundreds of participants were treated for heat-related ailments.
The government insisted the event was safe enough to continue and channeled resources to keep the event going, adding medical staff, air-conditioned buses, military shade structures, and hundreds of workers to maintain bathrooms and showers, which some Scouts had complained were filthy or unkempt.
Saemangeum is the result of a 19-year project to build a 33-kilometer (21 mile) seawall, which South Korea describes as the world’s longest.
Since the wall was finished in 2010, the land the wall helped to reclaim from the sea remained largely barren. Once seen as a major development project for a region lacking an industrial base, it’s now increasingly viewed as an ecological blunder that wiped out coastal wetlands and hurt fisheries production.
Local government officials insist that the project remains key to the region’s economic future, despite its failure to deliver on early promises.
In a 2018 document describing its successful bid to host, the North Jeolla provincial government wrote that its main reason for hosting the event was to lure badly needed infrastructure investment to the area after initial plans didn’t progress as hoped.
“North Jeolla province needed a project that could spur the construction of an international airport and other SOC (social overhead capital) investments to further encourage the development of Saemangeum’s inner areas,” provincial officials wrote, using an acronym that refers to infrastructure projects.
Local officials continue to pursue plans for new highways, ports and an international airport. The airport was initially supposed to be built for the Jamboree, but construction hasn’t started yet.
Organizers said the campsite will not be used for any other events after the Scouts leave.
Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan’s southwestern islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power and damaging homes.
Early Tuesday morning, the storm was centered 350 kilometers (217 miles) south of Kagoshima, a city on the southwestern tip of Japan’s main southern island of Kyushu. Khanun produced winds of 108 kph (67 mph) with gusts to 144 kph (89 mph) and was slowly moving north, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.
The West Japan Railway Co. said it would suspend some Shinkansen bullet train services on the country’s main island of Honshu from Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Flights and ferries in and out of Kagoshima in southern Kyushu also were suspended Tuesday, according to the prefecture.
South Korea’s weather agency, which measured the storm at typhoon strength of 126 kph (78 mph), expected it to gain strength slightly before making landfall Thursday morning. It’s expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to South Korea from Wednesday to Friday.
In an emergency meeting to discuss the storm on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for officials to be aggressive with disaster prevention measures, including evacuations of residents in risk areas, to prevent injuries or deaths. He also said the country will do its “utmost” to ensure the safety of the Scouts so that they can “return home with good memories.”
South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety instructed local officials to prepare to shut down coastal areas, hiking trails, river parks, underpass tunnels and other places vulnerable to flooding.
More than 270 police cars and four helicopters were deployed to escort the buses transporting the Scouts, said Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min.
“This is the first time in more than 100 years of World Scout Jamborees that we have had to face such compounded challenges,” said Ahmad Alhendawi, secretary general of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, who credited South Korea’s government of “mobilizing all available resources” into the relocation effort.
“It’s disappointing that these adverse weather conditions have forced us to shift our plans,” he said.

Topics: South Korea World Scout Jamboree Tropical storm

Related

US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit South Korean jamboree
World
US, UK scouts abandon heat wave-hit South Korean jamboree
13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians
World
13 injured in South Korea when a man rams a car onto a sidewalk and stabs pedestrians

Latest updates

Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog
Review found Afghan central bank lacks independence from Taliban — US watchdog
Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
Zoom, which thrived on the remote work revolution, wants workers back in the office part-time
Operation to recover sunken tugboat in Suez Canal succeeds
A scuba diver works following a Suez Canal tugboat sinking Saturday after colliding with a tanker in the waterway of Suez Canal.
Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United
Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United
Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October
Saudi Film Commission to debut Saudi Film Confex in October

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.