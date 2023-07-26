You are here

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest

Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
An Afghan man walks past by closed beauty Salons in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP)
AP



Taliban bans beauty salons in Afghanistan despite UN concern and rare public protest
  • The Taliban listed a series of services offered by beauty salons that it said violated Islam
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban announced Tuesday that all beauty salons in Afghanistan must now close as a one-month deadline ended, despite rare public opposition to the edict.
Sadiq Akif Mahjer, spokesman for the Taliban-run Virtue and Vice Ministry, did not say whether it would use force against salons that do not comply.
The ruling is the latest curb on the rights and freedoms of Afghan women and girls following edicts barring them from education, public spaces and most forms of employment.
The Taliban said it decided to ban beauty salons because they offered services forbidden by Islam and caused economic hardship for the families of grooms during wedding festivities.
Its earlier announcement of a one-month deadline for salons to wind down their businesses led to a rare public protest in which dozens of beauticians and makeup artists gathered in Kabul, the capital. Security forces used fire hoses and tasers and shot their guns into the air to break up the protest.
The ban also drew concern from international groups worried about its impact on female entrepreneurs.
The United Nations said it was engaged with Afghanistan authorities to get the prohibition reversed.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “supports the efforts by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), which has called on the de facto authorities to halt the edict closing beauty salons.
“UNAMA has said that this restriction on women’s rights will impact negatively on the economy and contradicts support for women’s entrepreneurship, and we’re seeking a reversal of the bans,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said Monday.
The Taliban listed a series of services offered by beauty salons that it said violated Islam. They included eyebrow shaping, the use of other people’s hair to augment a woman’s natural hair and the application of makeup, which it said interferes with the ablutions required before offering prayers.
Grooms’ families have been required by custom to pay for pre-wedding salon visits by brides and their close female relatives.
“This isn’t about getting your hair and nails done. This is about 60,000 women losing their jobs. This is about women losing one of the only places they could go for community and support after the Taliban systematically destroyed the whole system put in place to respond to domestic violence,” said Heather Barr, associate women’s rights director for the New York-based group Human Rights Watch.
Despite initial promises of a more moderate rule than during their previous time in power in the 1990s, the Taliban have imposed harsh measures since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021 as US and NATO forces pulled out.
They have barred women from public spaces such as parks and gyms and cracked down on media freedoms. The measures have triggered fierce international criticism, increasing the country’s isolation at a time when its economy has collapsed, and worsening a humanitarian crisis.

Topics: Taliban beauty salons Afghanistan UN

Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies

Pakistanis abandon hopes of reaching Europe after boat tragedies
  • The International Organization for Migration has declared the Mediterranean passage the world’s most perilous migration route
  • Around 1,728 migrants have gone missing there this year alone, surpassing the 1,417 disappearances recorded in 2022
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

KHUIRATTA: After spending weeks in Libya trying to reach Europe illegally, Mohammed Naeem Butt turned back — abandoning a journey that has already cost hundreds of Pakistani lives this summer.

Shoveling sand onto a truck surrounded by Pakistan’s Kashmir Valley, he says he ended his treacherous bid for a better life when an overloaded fishing trawler sank off the coast of Greece last month.

Up to 350 Pakistanis were believed to be among the 600 who drowned, including 24 from Butt’s hometown of Khuiratta in the lush Kashmir Valley.

“Looking back, I realize that the risk I took was not worth it,” Butt said.

Butt is one of several men from Khuiratta who told AFP the disaster prompted them to give up on the journey after reaching Libya.

“Life is defined by the quality time you spend with your children and spouse, not the amount of money you possess,” he said.

Tens of thousands of young men have handed over family fortunes to agents who smuggle them to Europe, from where remittances — even more valuable since Pakistan’s economy slumped into crisis last year — can be wired home.

Butt sought help from friends and family, and his wife sold her precious wedding jewelery to scrape up the 2.2 million rupees (around $7,500) he needed to pay the human traffickers organising the trips.

The first legs of his journey were uneventful — commercial flights to Dubai and Egypt, then overland to Libya, where his ordeal really started.

He spent two months in a makeshift shanty camp with 600 other migrants, waiting for the day they would be put on a cargo ship to make the journey across the Mediterranean.

Instead, they were crowded onto a rickety fishing boat and spent eight days floundering in international waters, where they were first fired on, then rammed, by a Libyan naval vessel, Butt said.

They only stayed afloat because the navy ship abandoned them when a storm struck, he added — but it returned days later to tow them back to port, where they were thrown in jail.

“They gave us the minimal amount of food to keep us alive ... a plate of macaroni or boiled rice would be shared among five people,” Butt said.

“They were brutal people.”

While he was in jail, news reached his hometown of the migrant boat sinking off Greece, causing heartbreak and distress.

“I can’t explain the pain and anguish I went through for a week,” Butt’s wife Mehwish Matloob said.

“I felt as though my entire world had crumbled before me,” the 31-year-old said, clutching a shawl.

Butt finally got out of jail and was able to contact his family to tell them he was alive.

The International Organization for Migration has declared the Mediterranean passage the world’s most perilous migration route.

Around 1,728 migrants have gone missing there this year alone —surpassing the 1,417 disappearances recorded in 2022.

Zafar Iqbal Ghazi of Kashmir’s Human Rights Forum group said more than 175 youngsters from Khuiratta alone left illegally for Europe last year, and he believes any recent pause after the boat incident in Greece will only be temporary.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency said 69 smuggling agents had been arrested since a crackdown was launched last month, but prosecutions will be difficult.

“The challenge lies in the fact that most of these youngsters possess valid visas for Dubai, which they use as a starting point to reach Libya,” one FIA official said, speaking anonymously to AFP.

Topics: Pakistan

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers

Mediterranean Sea broke daily temperature record Monday: Spanish researchers
  • "We attained a new record... in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71C," Spain's Institute of Marine Sciences said
  • "The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25C," it added
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

PARIS: The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday during an exceptional heatwave, Spanish researchers told AFP on Tuesday.
“We attained a new record... in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71C,” Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences said, analizing data from the satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.
“The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25C,” it added.
These findings are yet to be confirmed by Copernicus.
Copernicus recently said that at the beginning of June, global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C, which is the most ambitious cap for global warming in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Such temperatures threaten marine life. During earlier heatwaves between 2015 and 2019 about 50 species including corals and molluscs were decimated.
The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body, had warned that there was a drastic change in the marine ecosystems in the Mediterranean since the 1980s with a decline in biodiversity and the arrival of several invasive species.
IPCC experts have warned that more than 20 percent of fish and invertebrates caught in the Mediterranean could disappear by 2060 if global warming exceeded the 1.5C target.

Topics: Spain Mediterranean sea heatwave Marine Sciences

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain

EU mulls subsidies for transport of Ukraine grain
  • The EU set up so-called "solidarity lanes" last year for Ukrainian produce -- mainly through Romania and Poland
  • Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was "ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything"
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: The EU agriculture commissioner said Tuesday the bloc can help Ukraine export the bulk of its grain through overland routes and could subsidise the cost of transport, after Russia tore up a Black Sea deal.
Fears over getting Ukraine’s vitally needed supplies to consumers worldwide have spiked since Russia last week withdrew from the United Nations-brokered agreement to allow exports by sea.
The EU set up so-called “solidarity lanes” last year for Ukrainian produce — mainly through Romania and Poland — to help boost alternative routes to global markets after Moscow’s invasion.
Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said after talks with EU agriculture ministers in Brussels that the bloc was “ready to export by the solidarity lanes almost everything.”
Wojciechowski said he would put now forward a proposal to use EU funds to “support the transport costs” of moving the Ukrainian produce via rail and road through the bloc to keep prices down.
“Because there is a risk that Russia will be the beneficiary of the situation because it would be cheaper to buy grain from Russia than to pay for the grain from Ukraine,” he said.
Ukraine is a major global grain producer.
Russia’s decision to pull out of the Black Sea deal has fueled worries that food prices in countries from Latin America to Africa could surge.
The efforts to bolster exports through the EU are being clouded by an argument over restrictions in five eastern on sales of Ukrainian grain exports in five eastern European countries that have enraged Kyiv.
The 27-nation bloc dropped duties on Ukrainian exports in the wake of Russia’s all-out invasion in a bid to help Kyiv earn vital revenues.
But EU countries along the border of the global agricultural powerhouse started barring imports after their farmers protested that a glut of Ukrainian grain was pushing down prices.
Brussels struck a compromise in April that allowed Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia to prohibit sales on their local markets while keeping transit routes open for Ukrainian grain to cross their territories.
The measures are currently set to run out in mid-September, but the five countries have called for them to be prolonged to the end of the year.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday branded any extension “absolutely unacceptable and frankly anti-European.”
His broadside came as focus has settled on securing routes for Ukraine to export grain to global markets after Russia withdrew from a deal to send it via the Black Sea.
Kyiv’s opposition was echoed by EU countries including Germany and France at the meeting of the bloc’s agricultural ministers in Brussels on Tuesday.
German agriculture minister Cem Ozdemir said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, needed to make clear any extension was “not possible.”
He insisted that Poland’s internal political disputes ahead of elections later this year should not be played out “on Ukraine’s back.”
France’s minister, Marc Fesneau, said “there can be no unilateral measures, no individual adventures, only a collective response to the challenge of destabilising the markets.”
Wojciechowski held talks with ministers from the five eastern EU member states and said the commission would come up with a response to the issue by the September cut-off point.
EU nation Lithuania has urged the EU to set up new export routes through Baltic ports for Ukrainian grain to provide more links to global markets.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict EU grain Poland Romania

Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

Six found guilty of murder at Brussels 2016 attack trial

Police and rescue teams are pictured outside the metro station Maelbeek after a terrorist attack in Brussels. (File/AP)
  • Hundreds of travelers and transport staff were maimed and seven years on many victims, relatives and rescuers remain traumatized
Updated 25 July 2023
AFP

BRUSSELS: A Brussels court on Tuesday convicted French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini for 2016 terrorist bombings in the Belgian capital that killed 32 people, after the country’s largest-ever criminal trial.
The high-profile pair — already sentenced to life in jail by France for a 2015 massacre in Paris — were among six accused found guilty of “murder linked to terrorism” over the biggest peacetime attack in Belgium.
The suicide attacks on March 22, 2016 at Brussels’ main airport and on the metro system were claimed by the Daesh group.
Hundreds of travelers and transport staff were maimed and seven years on many victims, relatives and rescuers remain traumatized.
The murder convictions leave those found guilty facing a life sentence in Belgium. Sentencing is expected after the summer recess ends in September.
Abdeslam, 33, was the sole surviving perpetrator of the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130 people. Prosecutors told the court they believed the Belgium-based cell also carried out the November 13, 2015 rampage in the French capital.
Abdeslam had fled to Brussels after taking part in the Paris attacks and holed up for four months in an apartment hosting members of the local cell.
He was arrested several days before the Brussels attacks took place.
But the jury — which spent over two weeks deliberating — rejected his claim not to have been involved in planning the violence.

Abrini was found guilty of being one of the teams of suicide bombers who targeted Brussels’ airport and a metro station.
He testified that he decided at the last-minute not to blow himself up at the airport — as did another defendant, Osama Krayem, a Swede of Syrian descent.
Krayem was also found guilty of murder, along with defendants Ali El Haddad Asufi and Bilal El Makhoukhi.
Suspect Osama Atar, who is believed to have been killed in an air strike in Syria, was convicted in absentia of masterminding the attacks.
Two other defendants — Tunisian Sofien Ayari and Rwandan Herve Bayingana Muhirwa — were acquitted of murder but found guilty of participating in a terrorist group.
Brothers Smail and Ibrahim Farisi were acquitted of the charges they faced.
The trial, which started at the end of last year, was held under tight security at the converted former headquarters of the NATO military alliance.
Dozens of wounded survivors and bereaved relatives gave often emotional testimony during the months of hearings.
On the morning of 22 March 2016, two men blew themselves up at Brussels-Zaventem international airport, and a third an hour later in a metro train near the seat of the European Union.
The bombings — near the headquarters of both NATO and the EU — were part of a wave of attacks claimed by the Daesh group in Europe.
The court on Tuesday formally boosted the death toll from the attacks from 32 to 35, after finding a link between the trauma suffered and the deaths of three more people subsequently.
One of those included a 23-year-old woman, present at the airport, who decided to end her life through euthanasia due to the mental suffering inflicted.

Topics: Brussels attack

Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
Updated 25 July 2023

Saudi Arabia opens doors to Bangladeshi professionals, investors

Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Bangladesh, Essa Al-Duhailan, speaks to Arab News in Dhaka on July 23, 2023. (AN photo)
  • Delegation of Bangladeshi business leaders expected to visit Kingdom in coming weeks
  • Cooperation opportunities on rise since Saudi commerce minister’s trip to Dhaka
Updated 25 July 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is looking forward to having more Bangladeshis both in its skilled workforce and investment ecosystem, Riyadh’s envoy to Dhaka told Arab News ahead of an upcoming visit of Bangladesh business leaders to the Kingdom.

Bangladeshis are the biggest expat worker community in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Essa Al-Duhailan estimated that 2.8 million of them were currently employed in the Kingdom and were recognized for being efficient and hard-working.

“Everywhere you go in Saudi Arabia, you will see a Bangladeshi ... On many occasions, they thank Saudi Arabia and the (Saudi) people for helping them to secure their future, their businesses. Many of them are loyal to Saudi Arabia,” he said.

“Their efforts are acknowledged by the government and people of Saudi Arabia. They are participating in the development of Saudi Arabia.”

As megaprojects such as NEOM or the developments of the Red Sea coast were underway in the Kingdom, they opened even more opportunities, especially for professionals.

“We have digital platforms, we have new infrastructure, we have megaprojects. These megaprojects and new ways of dealing with investments need skilled workers ... We welcome all kinds of professionals to go to work in Saudi Arabia in different sectors,” the ambassador added.

“I urge the relevant authorities, and the Bangladeshis themselves, to train themselves and this will benefit the two countries. We will get the skilled workers and Bangladesh will also invest in the Bangladeshi citizens.”

While Saudi Arabia is already one of Bangladesh’s main sources of remittance inflows, the salaries of professionals in the Kingdom are significantly higher than of semi-skilled workers.

When Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh signed the Workers’ Recruitment and Skill Verification Program deal earlier this year, Al-Duhailan forecast that those employed under the scheme would earn at least twice more.

The same sectors that require workers are now also open to Bangladeshi businesses, which will be facilitated by Saudi authorities in entering the market and forming partnerships.

Opportunities for business cooperation have been on the rise since March, when a delegation led by Saudi Commerce Minister Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi attended the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 on the invitation of the Bangladeshi government and the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry — the country’s apex commerce body.

Besides signing several investment agreements, under which Saudi Arabia entered Bangladesh’s energy, seaport, and agriculture industries, during the visit the Saudi and Bangladeshi chambers of commerce established a joint council to navigate bilateral business ties.

A delegation comprising top Bangladeshi business leaders is soon expected in the Kingdom.

“Inshallah, within this month or August, a delegation with more than 60 businessmen will visit Saudi Arabia to meet their counterparts ... to meet the chamber of commerce leaders in Saudi Arabia and to explore the opportunities in the market there,” Al-Duhailan said.

“There are huge scopes of opportunities in Saudi Arabia. Just name any field, and you can invest there. They can invest there in Saudi Arabia in the field of infrastructure, building construction, agriculture, textile, fishing, and farms.

“Also, in factories like plastic, carpentry, and many others. You just name any field, and they can go. I just want them to go and explore the market.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh

