Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
Spain's Jon Rahm rafter putting for birdie on the 18th green during the final round of the 151st British Open on July 23, 2023. As the season points leader Rahm is the player to catch when the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis

Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour playoffs begin at Memphis
  • If he can keep the points lead through the next two events, Rahm will get a two-stroke edge to start the Tour Championship
  • Top-ranked Scheffler, second-ranked McIlroy and world No. 3 Rahm will play together in the first two rounds
Updated 09 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm, the season points leader, will be the player to catch when the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs begin Thursday at the St. Jude Championship.

The top 70 players from the season will tee off at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, hoping to be among 50 who advance to next week’s BMW Championship, from which the top 30 will reach the Tour Championship in two weeks at East Lake in Atlanta.

Rahm has never won the playoff top prize, which this year is $18 million from a prize money pool of $75 million.

If he can keep the points lead through the next two events, Rahm will get a two-stroke edge to start the Tour Championship over the No. 2 points holder, who at this point is American Scottie Scheffler, just ahead of three-time playoff winner and defending champion Rory McIlroy.

“You want to win every time we tee it up, but yeah, the goal is to try to get to East Lake as No.1 and enjoy that two-shot lead,” Rahm said Tuesday.

Rahm knows how much the extra strokes can matter. In 2021, he lost the Tour Championship by a stroke to Patrick Cantlay even though he played the four rounds in three fewer shots than the American.

“It has always made a difference,” Rahm said. “It made a difference when I finished second place. It’s the reason why they give it to you, so if we can take advantage of it, it would be nice.”

Top-ranked Scheffler, second-ranked McIlroy and world No. 3 Rahm will play together in the first two rounds.

Rahm has enjoyed an epic year with four titles, taking the Tournament of Champions and American Express titles in January, the Genesis at Riviera in February and his second major title in April at Augusta National. He also shared second last month at the British Open.

“It has been a really good season,” Rahm said. “Accomplished a lot of things I set myself out to do this year, and one of them was to be sitting right here as number one.

“Really proud of what I’ve done so far. I’m looking forward to keeping it going in the playoffs.”

Rahm expressed his support for PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who faced a players meeting at Memphis set for criticism about his handling of a merger deal with the Saudi backers of the LIV Golf League after a year of trying to keep PGA players from defecting to the upstart circuit.

“He should have the opportunity right now to finish this off the way he did,” Rahm said. “I think we’re quickly forgetting how well he managed a lot of things. He did an amazing job in COVID and kept a lot of people employed. We were the first major sport to come back.

“A lot of players were able to earn their cards and keep competing thanks to that. I think we shouldn’t forget that that quickly.

“Then, after everything is said and done, if players want to make a change, that would be a better time, but right now I don’t think it is.”

Rahm was among 41 players who signed a letter to Monahan that led to Tiger Woods getting a spot on the Tour Policy Board, which now has a player majority membership. It must approve the framework agreement that Monahan negotiated in secret with the Saudis by year’s end for the pact to become official.

Brian Harman, who won his first major title at the British Open, also backed Monahan, calling him “a very qualified leader.”

“Without Jay Monahan, I don’t know if we make it through COVID,” Harman said. “I think Jay deserves a pretty long leash.

“Jay had ultimate authority at all times as far as negotiating... he knew his reputation was going to take a major hit if they went forward. I think he believed that it was the best thing going forward, and that’s why he did it.”

Topics: PGA Tour Jon Rahm golf

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule

Pebble Beach to cut pro-am field to 80 players over 2 courses in 2024 schedule
  • Next year Pebble Beach will have 80 players and 80 amateurs competing for 36 holes at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with only the pros advancing to the weekend at Pebble Beach
  • The signature events, with fields between 70 and 80 players, will not have a 36-hole cut except for the three player-hosted invitationals — the Genesis Invitational (Tiger Woods), the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial (Jack Nicklaus)
Updated 08 August 2023
AP

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is cutting its field nearly in half and eliminating one of the three courses, part of the price to become a signature event with a $20 million purse in a revamped 2024 schedule the PGA Tour released Monday.

Pebble Beach replaces the Phoenix Open as a signature event, which was expected. What it gave up was the 156-man field, each with a prominent amateur, playing Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula over 54 holes before a cut to the final round.

Next year Pebble Beach will have 80 players and 80 amateurs competing for 36 holes at Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill, with only the pros advancing to the weekend at Pebble Beach.

The signature events, with fields between 70 and 80 players, will not have a 36-hole cut except for the three player-hosted invitationals — the Genesis Invitational at Riviera (Tiger Woods), the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill and the Memorial (Jack Nicklaus).

Those will cut to the low 50 and ties and anyone within 10 shots of the lead. The invitationals also will award $4 million to the winner — equal to the payoff at LIV Golf — compared with $3.6 million for the winner at the other five signature events.

The PGA Tour returns to a calendar year — January through August — for the first time since 2013. And while only the prize funds for the signature events were announced, top players can expect to make more money than ever.

The winner of the FedEx Cup will get a $25 million bonus, up from $18 million this year. The winner of the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 — the player who leads the points list after the regular season — gets an $8 million bonus. Jon Rahm earned $4 million this year.

Players who have a big season — similar to Rahm or Scottie Scheffler this year — could make upward of $50 million.

Commissioner Jay Monahan said the schedule “will create consistent excitement for our fans and reward players like never before.”

The PGA Tour also attempted to spread out the limited-field, signature events and did that with few exceptions. The Phoenix Open will be Feb. 8-11 — one week after Pebble Beach, one week before the Genesis Invitational at Riviera. Phoenix prefers to end on Super Bowl Sunday and has generated its own level of loud over the years with its raucous party scene.

But that means moving the Memorial off Memorial Day, putting it one week before the US Open. It’s the start of three straight weeks, concluding with the Travelers Championship.

The signature events also allow room for players to qualify. They are for the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings this year, which will be determined after the FedEx St. Jude Invitational this week at the TPC Southwind.

Players will have incentive to play in the fall if they miss out because Nos. 51-60 at the end of the fall schedule will be exempt into Pebble Beach and Riviera. After that, the top 10 players available in the current FedEx Cup standings will get in the $20 million events.

There also is room for five players who lead a special points list from the tournaments between signature events.

The season starts Jan. 4 at Kapalua with the Sentry Tournament of Champions and ends Sept. 1 with the Tour Championship, a week later than usual because of the Olympics in France. Kapalua, previously a winners-only start to the year, now has the top 50 from the FedEx Cup.

The other signatures events are Kapalua, RBC Heritage at Hilton Head; the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow; and the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Travelers has a long history of awarding exemptions to rising amateurs and recent college graduates. Now its limited field is restricted to the FedEx Cup standings and four exemptions for PGA Tour members.

Nathan Grube, the tournament director, said the Travelers wants to keep its reputation of giving young players an exemption.

“The young players are part of our DNA,” Grube said Monday. “No, the exemption process won’t be like it was. But we are going to figure out a way to keep a relationship with the young guys that are out there.”

The tour also has five opposite-field events, adding stops in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (the same week as Quail Hollow). It has yet to name a title sponsor for the event previously held in Kentucky, along with a title sponsor for what had been the Honda Classic.

Topics: AT&T golf AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory

Bryson DeChambeau shoots historic 58 to win LIV Golf Greenbrier, Torque claim 4th team victory
  • The Crushers GC captain set off a wild celebration on a rainy finish at The Old White course with an incredible round of 12-under 58, the lowest in LIV Golf’s young history and just the second in elite professional men’s golf
  • Torque GC were also special in the team competition, with Pereira, David Puig (66) and captain Joaquin Niemann (66) supplying the counting scores Sunday
Updated 07 August 2023
Arab News

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Virginia: Bryson DeChambeau stood over his 40-foot putt at the 18th hole Sunday at LIV Golf Greenbrier fully knowing the significance of the moment.

Two putts would break 60.
That’s why he had just one thought: “Don’t give myself a 3-footer.”
He left nothing to chance, holing the mammoth putt for birdie, then celebrating with a leap for the ages — and into the history books.

The Crushers GC captain set off a wild celebration on a rainy finish at The Old White course with an incredible round of 12-under 58, the lowest in LIV Golf’s young history and just the second in elite professional men’s golf.
The 58 not only proved to be the exclamation mark for his first LIV Golf individual victory, but he also considered it the “greatest moment of my career” that now includes 11 professional wins with one major.
“It’s beyond words,” said DeChambeau, who finished at 23 under to win by six strokes over a pesky Mito Pereira of Torque GC, who won theri fourth team title of the season. “I’ve been working so hard for a long time, and I knew something special was going to come at some point. I just didn’t know when.”

The day before, DeChambeau shot 61, tying the previous LIV-record low. Following a low round with another is always difficult, but DeChambeau simply built on the momentum, posting birdies on six of his first seven holes.
With Pereira supplying pressure after his own hot start – 5 under through his first eight holes, including an eagle hole-out from 159 yards on his opening hole ­– DeChambeau kept his foot on the gas.
“I was making birdie and he was making birdies, and then I think it was on 13 …  and [I] look at the leaderboard and he was already 19-under or something and I was 14,” Pereira said. “It was like, OK, I guess today is not my day.”
DeChambeau bounced back with birdies on three of his next four holes to increase his lead, then finished with a flourish ­with four consecutive birdies, even as the rain that prompted an earlier shotgun start time began to make an impact.
“To even back up a 61 is really difficult,” said DeChambeau, who became the third player to break 60 during a professional tournament at The Old White course. “I had something special going on today, and I just felt super comfortable over tee shots and was able to play the course the way it was designed.”

Torque GC were also special in the team competition, with Pereira, David Puig (66) and captain Joaquin Niemann (66) supplying the counting scores Sunday. Late in the round, the Spanish-speaking lineup reached 50 under as a team before finishing at 49 under to win by three strokes over DeChambeau’s Crushers GC. Stinger GC took the last podium spot at 40 under. The 49 under is the lowest counting score ever posted by a team champion.
The win moves Torque within seven points of league-leading 4Aces GC, who finished in last place in the team standings Sunday.
“We all knew that we’ve got enough golf to beat all the other teams, and we’re proving that, and we’ve been playing great golf all season,” Niemann said.
Meanwhile, DeChambeau played historic golf on Sunday. Not only did it leave him at a loss for words, but he wasn’t sure how to celebrate it.
 “Zero clue,” he said, “but I’m going to have a lot of fun.”

TEAM COUNTING SCORES

Here are the standings and counting scores for Sunday’s final round of the team competition at LIV Golf Greenbrier. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

1. TORQUE GC (-49): Mito Pereira 63, David Puig 66, Joaquin Niemann 66 (Rd. 3 score: -15)

2. CRUSHERS GC (-46): Bryson DeChambeau 58, Anirban Lahiri 65, Paul Casey 67 (Rd. 3 score: -20)

3. STINGER GC (-40): Dean Burmester 66, Branden Grace 67, Louis Oosthuizen 67 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

4. HYFLYERS GC (-39): Phil Mickelson 65, James Piot 66, Cameron Tringale 66 (Rd. 3 score: -13)

5. FIREBALLS GC (-38): Sergio Garcia 63, Carlos Ortiz 64, Eugenio Chacarra 64 (Rd. 3 score: -19)

6. RANGEGOATS GC (-36): Thomas Pieters 66, Harold Varner III 66, Bubba Watson 68 (Rd. 3 score: -10)

7. CLEEKS GC (-36): Richard Bland 65, Bernd Wiesberger 65, Graeme McDowell 67 (Rd. 3 score: -13)

8. MAJESTICKS GC (-34): Laurie Canter 65, Lee Westwood 65, Henrik Stenson 64 (Rd. 3 score: -14)

9. SMASH GC (-34): Matthew Wolff 66, Chase Koepka 68, Jason Kokrak 68 (Rd. 3 score: -8)

10. IRON HEADS GC (-20): Scott Vincent 65, Sihwan Kim 67, Danny Lee 69 (Rd. 3 score: -9)

11. RIPPER GC (-20): Marc Leishman 68, Jediah Morgan 69, Matt Jones 70 (Rd. 3 score: -3)

12. 4ACES GC (-19): Dustin Johnson 66, Pat Perez 68, Patrick Reed 69 (Rd. 3 score: -7)

Topics: LIV Golf Greenbrier LIV Golf Bryson Dechambeau Crushers GC Torque GC

Puig, Wolff share lead, Torque tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Puig, Wolff share lead, Torque tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Greenbrier
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

Puig, Wolff share lead, Torque tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Greenbrier

Puig, Wolff share lead, Torque tops team leaderboard at LIV Golf Greenbrier
  • Crushers GC Captain Bryson DeChambeau shot his lowest score in a LIV Golf tournament to date on Saturday
Updated 06 August 2023
Arab News

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS: David Puig is LIV Golf’s youngest player at age 21. Matthew Wolff is close behind at age 24. They shared a lot of laughs Saturday playing in the same group at LIV Golf Greenbrier. And now they share the lead going into the final round at The Old White course.

Wolff followed up his LIV record tying 61 in the opening round with a 3-under 67, while Puig shot 65, leaving both players at 12 under through the first 36 holes. That’s one stroke better than the trio of Bryson DeChambeau, Richard Bland and season-long points leader Talor Gooch, with four more players another stroke back.

Due to inclement weather, Sunday’s shotgun start has been moved up to 9:05 a.m. EDT. Wolff and Puig will be paired again in the leading group that tees off No. 1 at 9:16 a.m.

“I’m excited to play with him tomorrow,” Wolff said of the young Spanish star. “I’m excited to be tied for the lead. I’m going to go out there and give it my all, and we’ll see what happens.”

Puig said: “The age helps probably to enjoy more … or have fun, maybe. Looking forward to tomorrow.”

The third member of the lead group is Bland, who at 50 years old is the second oldest LIV Golf player.

“I’m trying to keep us oldies still relevant,” said Bland.

As a team, Puig’s Torque GC certainly had plenty of fun, with a cumulative second-round score of 19 under with Mito Pereira’s 62 and Sebastian Munoz’s 64 counting with Puig’s 65. That leaves Torque at 34 under and four shots ahead of Stinger GC. Four other teams are eight shots behind.

Torque is seeking its fourth team title of the season while hoping to close the gap with the league-leading 4Aces GC, who are in 11th place after managing just even par on Saturday.

Meanwhile, DeChambeau might have had the most fun of any individual player Saturday, shooting his lowest score in a LIV Golf tournament. His bogey-free round was fueled by a hot putter, as he converted three birdie attempts of 27 feet or better, including a 47-footer at the 14th hole and a 32-footer at the fourth.

Add increased confidence with the new driver he put in his bag this week, and the Crushers GC captain is feeling good about his game. He took second place last month at LIV Golf Andalucía when Gooch birdied the final hole for his third win of the season.

“Obviously the putting was more important because that’s what allowed me to shoot that far under par,” said the 2020 US Open champ. “But the driving was on par if not better than that … Having this confidence off the tee is crucial to me playing well, and that’s what it’s provided me so far.”

Puig will be looking for his first professional win since turning pro last year. Wolff’s last pro win came in 2019 in just his third start after becoming a pro. Both players are just outside the top 24 in points who receive guaranteed spots at the end of the regular season for next year’s LIV Golf League.

Sunday at Greenbrier could be a big day for the two youngsters.

“I know we’re young but we’re here for a reason,” Wolff said. “I don’t really think anyone else is looking at us like, oh, we’re young. I think they all know we’re going to give it our best. There’s a reason we’re in the lead.”

Here are the standings and counting scores for Saturday’s second round of the team competition at LIV Golf Greenbrier. The three best scores from each team count in every round for their total team score. The team with the lowest cumulative score after three rounds wins the team title.

1. TORQUE GC (-34): Mito Pereira 62, Sebastian Munoz 64, David Puig 65 (Rd. 2 score: -19)

2. STINGER GC (-30): Branden Grace 64, Charl Schwartzel 64, Dean Burmester 67 (Rd. 2 score: -15)

T3. CRUSHERS GC (-26): Bryson DeChambeau 61, Anirban Lahiri 66, Charles Howell III 66 (Rd. 2 score: -17)

T3. SMASH GC (-26): Matthew Wolff 67, Chase Koepka 68, Jason Kokrak 68 (Rd. 2 score: -7)

T3. HYFLYERS GC (-26): Brendan Steele 63, James Piot 66, Cameron Tringale 68 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

T3. RANGEGOATS GC (-26): Talor Gooch 64, Harold Varner III 67, Bubba Watson 68 (Rd. 2 score: -11)

7. CLEEKS GC (-10): Richard Bland 63, Bernd Wiesberger 67, Martin Kaymer 67 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

8. MAJESTICKS GC (-20): Ian Poulter 66, Henrik Stenson 66, Lee Westwood 69 (Rd. 2 score: -9)

9. FIREBALLS GC (-19): Abraham Ancer 65, Sergio Garcia 66, Carlos Ortiz 67 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

10. RIPPER GC (-17): Cameron Smith 64, Marc Leishman 66, Matt Jones 68 (Rd. 2 score: -12)

11. 4ACES GC (-12): Patrick Reed 67, Peter Uihlein 70, Dustin Johnson 73 (Rd. 2 score: Even)

12. IRON HEADS GC (-11): Scott Vincent 64, Kevin Na 66, Danny Lee 67 (Rd. 2 score: -13)

Topics: LIV Golf

Aramco Team Series tees off in Hong Kong with vision of building a ‘lasting legacy’

Aramco Team Series tees off in Hong Kong with vision of building a ‘lasting legacy’
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

Aramco Team Series tees off in Hong Kong with vision of building a 'lasting legacy'

Aramco Team Series tees off in Hong Kong with vision of building a ‘lasting legacy’
  • Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong: Oct. 6-8, 2023, at the Old Course at Hong Kong Golf Club
  • The first Ladies European Tour event in Hong Kong SAR; $1 million prize fund is the largest purse compiled for a ladies professional golf event in Hong Kong
  • Hong Kong Golf Club hosts round four of the 2023 Aramco Team Series
Updated 01 August 2023
Arab News

HONG KONG: The highly anticipated debut of the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong SAR is set to take place in October 2023, as the Ladies European Tour arrives at the iconic Old Course in Fanling, Hong Kong Golf Club.

The series, now in its third season, promises a display of some of the world’s elite golfers, while marking the return of women’s professional golf to the region for the first time since 2019.

The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong will bring together 28 teams, each composed of three professionals, along with an amateur golfer, in a team competition played alongside an individual stroke-play event.

During the three-day event, players will compete for a total prize fund of $1 million (HKD $7.8 million), breaking records as the biggest fund assembled for a ladies’ professional golf tournament in Hong Kong SAR.

Additionally, the event will contribute to both the Ladies European Tour’s “Race to Costa del Sol” and the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking points, further elevating its significance in women’s professional golf.

Golf fans can anticipate exciting player announcements through the official Aramco Team Series website and social media channels (@aramco_series).

To make this showcase of world-class golf as accessible as possible, a free “fore” all initiative means general admission tickets will be complimentary on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. In addition, under-18s can enjoy free admission on all days when accompanied by a paying adult, while season tickets are available for HK$250 for adults wishing to stay on for the whole weekend.

Aramco Team Series — Hong Kong tickets are now available for purchase online via Ticketflap, the official distributor.

Throughout the year, the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour has entertained golf audiences across five global destinations.

Singapore, Florida and London have already played host to events earlier this year, with Hong Kong SAR poised to be the next venue before the grand finale in Riyadh in October.

The 2023 series has already seen outstanding performances with Pauline Roussin securing victory at Aramco Team Series — Singapore, Carlota Ciganda triumphing at Aramco Team Series — Florida, and World No. 2 Nelly Korda claiming the most recent title at Aramco Team Series — London.

In addition to showcasing elite professional golf, the Aramco Team Series actively empowers and motivates women and girls to take up the sport through a range of initiatives, such as women in sport panels and junior clinics conducted during each event.

Alexandra Armas, Ladies European Tour CEO, said: “We are continuing to break new ground with the Aramco Team Series — Hong Kong, which will see LET players compete in Hong Kong for the first time in a professional event. The prize money available will also be a new high for a women’s tournament in the region.

“When combined with the fantastic initiatives that will empower more women to pick up a golf club, we believe this is the start of a powerful and lasting legacy for women’s golf in Hong Kong,” she said.

The iconic Old Course at Hong Kong Golf Club, founded in 1889, takes center stage as it welcomes the Aramco Team Series in October 2023.

Having witnessed numerous professional championships and having hosted some of the sport’s legendary players throughout the years, this historic 18-hole course, previously the venue for the Hong Kong Ladies Open, boasts a traditional layout with tree-lined fairways and small greens, prioritizing accuracy over power-play.

Speaking on behalf of Hong Kong Golf Club, club captain Andy Kwok said: “The Aramco Team Series undoubtedly stands as the most significant women’s golf event in Hong Kong’s 134-year history of the club and golf in our city. We are immensely proud to be part of this prestigious global championship and eagerly look forward to an exceptional week at Fanling.”

Aramco Team Series presented by PIF — Hong Kong
Dates: Oct. 6-8, 2023
Location: Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong SAR
Tickets: Free for under-18s; General admission starts from HKD $150, all general admission tickets free on Friday, Oct. 6. Purchase online at: ticketflap.com

France’s Boutier closes in on home major at Evian Championship

France’s Boutier closes in on home major at Evian Championship
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

France's Boutier closes in on home major at Evian Championship

France’s Boutier closes in on home major at Evian Championship
  • On 11 under par, the 29-year-old French player was three better than Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and four ahead of the past two winners, Brooke Henderson (67) and Minjee Lee (66)
  • Nelly Korda, the world No.2, moved into contention on six under with a best of day 64
Updated 30 July 2023
AFP

EVIAN, France: France’s Celine Boutier tightened her grip on the Evian Championship on Saturday with a third round 67 to move three shots clear in her bid to become a major winner on home soil.

With heavy rain forecast for the afternoon, tee times were moved to early morning and Boutier, one ahead at halfway, made the most of the ideal conditions to bag five birdies and just one bogey.

The highlight — and vital nerve settler — was chipping in for a birdie two after a pulled tee shot at the short second.

On 11 under par, the 29-year-old French player was three better than Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and four ahead of the past two winners, Brooke Henderson (67) and Minjee Lee (66).

“I’m very satisfied with my round, but it was a hard grind,” said Boutier, a three time LPGA Tour winner.

“I got a great break with the chip in at the second.

“I feel good this week because I’m staying with my family in a house about 20 minutes away so it helps keep me relaxed and my mind off the golf.

“The first three rounds have given me a lot of confidence. It’s been very different conditions every day and I have coped so I’ll just go out and focus hard tomorrow.”

Hataoka shot 68 and the Japanese 24-year-old has an impressive major record. She finished second in the 2018 LPGA Championship and was runner-up again in the 2021 US Women’s Open.

Earlier this month, she played in the final group on the final day in the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach, eventually finishing fourth behind Allizen Corpuz.

“I was dialled in on the front nine but, unfortunately, couldn’t make so many birdies on the back nine,” said the six time LPGA winner.

“I’m three behind, but just going to go out tomorrow and make as many birdies as possible.”

Canada’s Henderson, the defending champion, looked set to be even better placed when she reached the turn in five under par 30.

But she hit her tee shot out of bounds at the 12th for a double-bogey and lost a little momentum.

“Yes, the front nine was real fun,” said the two-time major champion.

“But I was a bit unfortunate on the back nine and dropped some shots. But that’s major golf. Tomorrow I’ll just go out and try and make a bunch of birdies.”

Nelly Korda, the world No.2, moved into contention on six under with a best of day 64. The flawless seven birdie round was the lowest round of the season for the American who has been troubled by back problems.

“It was super nice to see all the hard work pay off,” said Korda who celebrated her 25th birthday yesterday.

“Still 18 holes to go, but I made a push on moving day which I am really happy about.”

Korda won a European Tour event in London last week, and it has been the perfect boost on confidence in the injury-blighted season.

“The win was really big,” she continued.

“I’ve been practicing a lot on my swing, but golf is really crazy. One day you’re counting top tens, then the next you don’t know how to make a cut.

“You can have it, then lose it really fast. But that’s why I appreciate the game.”

Topics: Celine Boutier Evian Championship

