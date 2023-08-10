You are here

Joshua calls for boxing to tackle doping problem

Joshua calls for boxing to tackle doping problem
Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius go head to head during the press conference, as promoter Eddie Hearn looks on, ahead of their fight on Saturday at London's O2 Arena. (Reuters)
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

Joshua calls for boxing to tackle doping problem

Joshua calls for boxing to tackle doping problem
  • Joshua: There is a doping problem in the sport, definitely
  • After his fight with Dillian Whyte was scrapped when his British rival failed a drug test, Joshua will now face last-minute replacement Finland’s Robert Helenius this weekend
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

LONDON: Anthony Joshua is clear boxing faces a doping problem but the former world heavyweight champion is uncertain whether longer bans are an ideal solution.

Joshua was due to fight Dillian Whyte for the second time at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday but that bout was scrapped after his British rival produced “adverse analytical findings,” according to a doping test conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA).

As a result, Joshua will now face Finland’s Robert Helenius this weekend after the 39-year-old was called up as a last-minute replacement.

Whyte’s case, however, is far from an isolated incident, with the British duo of Amir Khan and Conor Benn both failing drug tests in the last 18 months.

Although Benn’s suspension has been lifted pending an appeal by UK Anti-Doping, he is now among a long list of boxers to have failed dope tests, including current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

“There is a doping problem in the sport, definitely,” Joshua said Wednesday.

The 33-year-old added: “Boxing is not an institution where you join a club and everything is presented to you, these guys go to local gyms and they are around people who might be doing dodgy stuff.

“I hope it is a mistake (for Whyte) but it shows why I have to invest in these tests and the team have now got Helenius tested because it is important because this stuff happens.

“It doesn’t fill me with anger, no, but it’s not good. I don’t think we just need longer bans, I think we need to look at it at the root.

“I don’t know the solution but I always mind my Ps and Qs because I don’t want my reputation damaged.”

Whyte served a two-year doping ban in 2012 and yet still accused Joshua being “the Lance Armstrong of boxing” in 2019 in a reference to the disgraced Tour de France cyclist.

Joshua, however, insisted Wednesday: “I get drug-tested all year round. Every quarter I have to submit my whereabouts, where I am going to be, every day, for every hour of the day so they can turn up randomly.

“I have submitted that every day of my life since 2011. So, I don’t know why I am under this pressure but all these other boxers aren’t?“

Meanwhile Joshua said a sense of “responsibility” lay behind his decision to face Helenius, who fought in Finland last weekend.

“I also looked at the undercard as well and I know how much it means for them to compete,” he said, adding: “I didn’t want to let anyone down, my coach, (broadcasters) DAZN, so it is kind of like a responsibility.”

Helenius, speaking alongside Joshua at a pre-fight press conference, insisted he had not simply turned up in London for the money, having been knocked out by Deontay Wilder inside three minutes last October.

“I am ready to fight,” said Helenius, a former sparring partner of Joshua. “That is why I am here. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here.

“I respect him, he’s a good fighter. It is going to be glorious.”

Topics: Anthony Joshua boxing

Man City begin bid for Premier League history, Liverpool face Chelsea test

Man City begin bid for Premier League history, Liverpool face Chelsea test
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

Man City begin bid for Premier League history, Liverpool face Chelsea test

Man City begin bid for Premier League history, Liverpool face Chelsea test
  • Arsenal appear best-placed to capitalize if City’s grip on the English game is to come to an end and will expect to get off to a flier at home to Nottingham
  • Liverpool and Chelsea face an early test of how they will bounce back from disappointing seasons when they face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Manchester City kick off the new Premier League season at Burnley on Friday to begin their bid to become the first side to ever win four consecutive English top-flight titles.

Arsenal appear best-placed to capitalize if City’s grip on the English game is to come to an end and will expect to get off to a flier at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool and Chelsea face an early test of how they will bounce back from disappointing seasons when they face off at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

AFP Sport looks at the pick of the action from the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.

City are still riding the wave of euphoria from the end of last season as they added the club’s first ever Champions League to go with Premier League and FA Cup glory.

The summer has not been without its challenges for Pep Guardiola as captain Ilkay Gundogan departed to Barcelona and the offer in Saudi Arabia was too much for Riyad Mahrez to turn down.

City have also had to fight to retain Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva, while Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are only two new arrivals in the transfer market so far.

Guardiola’s opposite number in the dugout on Friday already has a statue outside the Etihad from his playing days, but Vincent Kompany has quickly established himself as one of the brightest coaching talents on the continent.

The former Belgian captain turned around a club in crisis during his first season at Turf Moor to return Burnley to the Premier League with seven games to spare.

The Clarets are a very different proposition to the side that punched above their weight to survive for six seasons in the top flight under Sean Dyche between 2016 and 2022.

Inspired by Guardiola, Kompany has transformed Burnley into a side that dominate the ball.

“I would play every week of every month of every year against a team the level of Man City,” said Kompany. “That is the best way to improve.

“You won’t get them all right, it’s impossible with the quality of that team — possibly the best team at the moment in world football — but that’s the best challenge so I wouldn’t want it any different.”

Burnley, though, did see the downside of opening up against City when they lost 6-0 in the FA Cup quarterfinals last season.

Optimism around Chelsea’s positive performances in pre-season under new boss Mauricio Pochettino has been punctured by the news that Christopher Nkunku will be sidelined for up to four months after undergoing knee surgery.

The French international was brought to Stamford Bridge to ease the Blues’ goalscoring woes after they finished 12th last season — their lowest since 1994.

Pochettino’s time in charge gets off to a testing start when Liverpool visit looking to put their own disappointment from last season behind them.

But all is also not well at Anfield with fans frustrated at the lack of new arrivals.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are Jurgen Klopp’s only two new signings to help fill the void left by the departure of captain Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Roberto Firmino.

The array of attacking weapons on offer to Klopp has shown in a free-scoring pre-season, but the Reds have also looked defensively weak with little protection for the back four from the midfield.

“I can understand some people having doubts,” said new skipper Virgil van Dijk.

Manchester United begin their quest for a first league title in a decade on Monday against a Wolves side who were left without a manager just three days before the season begins.

Julen Lopetegui stepped down on Tuesday after becoming disillusioned with the lack of resources to spend in the transfer market.

Gary O’Neil has stepped into the hotseat at Molineux tasked with repeating his success in keeping Bournemouth up against the odds last season.

United will expect to get off to a winning start at Old Trafford, but the home crowd will have to wait for their first sight of new striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The Dane is suffering a back injury that is set to keep him out for a few weeks.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Friday

Burnley vs. Manchester City (1900)

Saturday

Arsenal vs. Nottingham Forest (1130), Bournemouth vs. West Ham, Brighton vs. Luton, Everton vs. Fulham, Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace (all 1400), Newcastle vs. Aston Villa (1630)

Sunday

Brentford vs. Tottenham (1300), Chelsea vs. Liverpool (1530)

Monday

Manchester United vs. Wolves (1900)

Topics: English Premier League (EPL) Manchester city

Alcaraz off to winning start in Toronto, Monfils stuns Tsitsipas

Alcaraz off to winning start in Toronto, Monfils stuns Tsitsipas
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

Alcaraz off to winning start in Toronto, Monfils stuns Tsitsipas

Alcaraz off to winning start in Toronto, Monfils stuns Tsitsipas
  • Alcaraz now stands 48-4 on the season as he begins the buildup for his defense of the US Open title
  • Second seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Matteo Arnaldi
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

TORONTO: Carlos Alcaraz won his 13th ATP match in a row as the world No. 1 began the Toronto Masters by defeating Ben Shelton 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) on Wednesday.

The second-round battle of the two 20-year-olds went to the Spaniard, who is bidding for Canadian success after winning successive trophies at Queen’s Club and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz now stands 48-4 on the season as he begins the buildup for his defense of the US Open title.

The top seed admitted that he was out-hit at times by his 41st-ranked American opponent in the 56-minute contest — his first career win in Toronto.

“He was more aggressive than me from the start,” Alcaraz said. “I tried to be solid and find my rhythm but I had some trouble.

“But I’m happy to be through to the next round. Matches like this help to focus. I have to play better from now on,” added Alcaraz, who faces Polish 15th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the last 16.

Elsewhere Wednesday, French veteran Gael Monfils stunned fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning in straight sets to advance to the last 16.

The 36-year-old from Paris — currently ranked 276th in the world — powered past Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-3 in just under 90 minutes.

The win marked the first time Monfils has beaten a player in the top 10 since March 2022, and came against an in-form Tsitsipas fresh from winning the ATP Los Cabos title in Mexico last weekend.

Monfils, who reached the Washington third round last week, overcame 29 unforced errors to advance.

It took two match points for Monfils to get the job done, with a shotmaking duel on the first winning chance ending in Tsitsipas’ favor before the French veteran closed out victory moments later.

“After (losing) the first match point, I stayed very calm and tried to make simple choices,” Monfils said. “I just stayed cool, there was no panic. “I knew Stef came here with a lot of confidence and would be going for his shots.

“I played a solid match, I was very happy with the way I was moving on the court again.

“For me, it’s always key to have great movement. So I was happy with that.”

In other games Wednesday, second seed Daniil Medvedev advanced to the third round with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Matteo Arnaldi.

Medvedev said he needed to make more of an effort in the second set in the steamy summer conditions against Arnaldi. He struck 26 winners and 18 unforced errors.

“It felt great, but I could have played better in the second set,” Medvedev said.

“There were two or three games where I had to save break points. “It was a pretty good match, now I need to improve further.

“It’s hot conditions during the summer and I need to get used to them. That usually takes two or three games.”

Medvedev improved to 8-1 in Toronto with his victory, his 47th this season.

Britain’s Andy Murray continued to show steady improvement as the Aug. 28 start of the US Open draws closer, with the 36-year-old defeating qualifier Max Purcell 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 7-5.

The three-time Grand Slam champion recovered from a break down in the final set as he dug in against a feisty opponent from qualifying in a struggle lasting for nearly three hours.

Sixth seed Andrey Rublev stumbled in his first hardcourt match of the summer, losing 6-4, 6-3 to American Mackenzie McDonald.

2017 champion Alexander Zverev fell to Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-1, 6-2 in 62 minutes with the German losing serve four times.

Jannik Sinner won an all-Italian battle over Matteo Berrettini 6-4, 6-3, saving all seven of the break points he faced. The seventh seed now plays Murray.

He joined countryman Lorenzo Musetti in the round of 16 after the No. 19 put out Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis in a 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 fightback.

Canadian Milos Raonic, returning to the Tour after two years of injuries, continued to advance as he beat Japan’s Taro Daniel 6-4, 6-3.

Young compariot Gabriel Diallo was eliminated by Australian Alex de Minaur 6-4, 7-5.

Topics: Carlos Alcaraz ATP Toronto Masters Ben Shelton Daniil Medvedev

13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US

13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

13-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US

13-year-old Da’vian Kimbrough becomes youngest soccer player to go pro in US
  • After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11
  • Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

SACRAMENTO, California:  Da’vian Kimbrough, a 13-year-old forward, signed a contract with the Sacramento Republic of the second-tier League Championship of the United Soccer League, which says he is the youngest athlete in American professional team sports.

Kimbrough, who joined the team’s youth academy in 2021, was 13 years, 5 months, 13 days when the deal was announced Tuesday.

After playing for North Bay Elite Futbol Club in Solano County and Woodland Soccer Club of Yolo County, Kimbrough scored 27 goals in 31 matches for the Republic’s under-13 team in 2021, when he was 11.

He played for the under-14 team last year, also joining the under-15 team for some matches. Kimbrough scored six goals this year as the New York Red Bulls Academy team won the Bassevelde Cup for under-13 teams in Belgium.

Kimbrough, born Feb. 18, 2010, is eligible to debut on Saturday against the Birmingham Legion.

Maximo Carrizo signed with Major League Soccer’s New York City on his 14th birthday on Feb. 28, 2008. He has yet to make his MLS debut.

Topics: Da'vian Kimbrough United Soccer League

Wolves hire O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season

Wolves hire O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

Wolves hire O'Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season

Wolves hire O’Neil as manager to replace Lopetegui days before new Premier League season
  • O’Neil returns to the English top flight seven weeks after being released by Bournemouth
  • Wolves’ first game in the Premier League, which opens on Friday with Burnley vs. Manchester City, is at Manchester United on Monday
Updated 10 August 2023
AP

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Wolverhampton hired Gary O’Neil as their manager on Wednesday in a speedy response to the departure of Julen Lopetegui just days before the start of the new Premier League season.

O’Neil returns to the English top flight seven weeks after being released by Bournemouth, despite defying expectations by keeping the south-coast team in the Premier League.

The 40-year-old O’Neil replaces Lopetegui, the former Spain and Real Madrid coach who left Wolves on Tuesday because of a breakdown in his relationship with club officials amid its reported financial problems.

Wolves’ first game in the Premier League, which opens on Friday with Burnley vs. Manchester City, is at Manchester United on Monday.

“He’s a highly motivated young coach with strong principles and very well thought of by everyone he has worked with, and we’re excited to see what we can achieve together at Wolves,” sporting director Matt Hobbs said of O’Neil, who has signed a three-year deal.

“Our players have shown their quality during preseason, and I believe Gary and his team will continue to coach and improve them and will have success working with this group.”

Wolves finished last season in 13th place, having been in last place when Lopetegui took over in November.

Topics: Gary O'Neil Wolverhampton Wanderers wolves

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final

Al-Hilal through to the King Salman Club Cup final
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal booked their place in the final of the King Salman Club Cup to set up a showdown with Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr this weekend.
The Blues dismissed Al-Shabab 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Arab club competition, with goals from Mohamed Kanno, Abdullah Alhamddan, and Malcom, despite having Abdullah Al Maiouf sent off in the 25th minute.
Earlier, a lone Ronaldo penalty was enough to give Al-Nassr the victory against Iraq’s Al-Shorta.
The final will be at King Fahd Sport City Stadium in Taif on Sunday (Kick-off at 7 p.m. KSA time).

Topics: 2023 King Salman Club Cup

