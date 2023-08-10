You are here

China says US investment policy 'severely disrupts' global supply chains
Members of the China delegation attend the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade meeting in Detroit, Michigan, US, on May 25, 2023. China on Thursday complained that a new US policy restricting investment in Chinese technology disrupts global supply chains. (AFP)
  Statement comes after US announces new policy to restrict investment in Chinese technology
  China's foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to "engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization"
BEIJING: China on Thursday vowed to “safeguard” its interests against a new US policy to restrict investment in Chinese technology, accusing Washington of disrupting global supply chains.

US President Joe Biden hours earlier announced an executive order directing the Treasury Department to restrict certain US investments in China in sensitive high-tech sectors including semiconductors, quantum computing and artificial intelligence.
China’s foreign ministry blasted the move as an attempt to “engage in anti-globalization and de-sinicization,” warning that China would “resolutely safeguard its own rights and interests.”
“Beijing is strongly dissatisfied and firmly opposes the United States’ insistence on introducing restrictions on investment in China, and has lodged solemn representations with the United States,” an unnamed foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement published online.
Biden’s executive order “seriously deviates from the market economy and fair competition principles the US has always promoted, and affects companies’ normal operation decisions, damages the international trade order, and severely disrupts the security of global industrial and supply chains,” the Chinese commerce ministry said in a separate statement.
“China expresses serious concern about this and reserves the right to take measures,” the spokesperson said in a statement published by the ministry, without mentioning specific countermeasures.
The restrictions, which are expected to take effect next year, come as Biden’s administration looks to bolster its position vis-a-vis China on a multitude of fronts: military, economic and technological.
China hopes the US will “avoid artificially obstructing global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, and avoid setting up obstacles for the recovery of the world economy,” the Chinese commerce ministry spokesperson.
 

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that will prohibit some new US investment in China in sensitive technologies like computer chips and require government notification in other tech sectors.
The long-awaited order authorizes the US Treasury secretary to prohibit or restrict US investments in Chinese entities in three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies and certain artificial intelligence systems.
The administration said the restrictions would apply to “narrow subsets” of the three areas but did not give specifics. The proposal is open for public input.
The order is aimed at preventing American capital and expertise from helping China develop technologies that could support its military modernization and undermine US national security. The measure targets private equity, venture capital, joint ventures and greenfield investments.
Biden, a Democrat, said in a letter to Congress he was declaring a national emergency to deal with the threat of advancement by countries like China “in sensitive technologies and products critical to the military, intelligence, surveillance or cyber-enabled capabilities.”
China said on Thursday it is “gravely concerned” about the order and that it reserves the right to take measures.
The order affects normal operation and decision-making of enterprises, and undermines the international economic and trade order, a statement from the Chinese Commerce Ministry read.
The minisry also said it hopes the US will respect laws of the market economy and the principle of fair competition, and refrain from “artificially hindering global economic and trade exchanges and cooperation, or set up obstacles for the recovery of the world economy.”
The Chinese foreign ministry said the country was “strongly dissatisfied” with and “resolutely opposes the US’s insistence on introducing investment restrictions on China,” having also lodged solemn representations with the US
China urged the US to fulfil Biden’s promise of no intention to decouple from China or obstruct China’s economic development, the ministry said in a statement.

Semiconductors a priority
The proposal focuses on investments in Chinese companies developing software to design computer chips and tools to manufacture them. The US, Japan and the Netherlands dominate those fields, and the Chinese government has been working to build homegrown alternatives.
The White House said Biden consulted allies on the plan and incorporated feedback from Group of Seven nations.
“For too long, American money has helped fuel the Chinese military’s rise,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. “Today the United States is taking a strategic first step to ensure American investment does not go to fund Chinese military advancement.”
The regulations will only affect future investments, not existing ones, Treasury said, but it may ask for disclosure of prior transactions.
The move could fuel tensions between the world’s two largest economies. The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was “very disappointed” by the measure.
US officials insisted the prohibitions were intended to address “the most acute” national security risks and not to separate the two countries’ highly interdependent economies.
Republicans said the order was rife with loopholes, such as only applying to future investment, and was not aggressive enough.

Some exemptions expected
The order will prohibit some deals and require investors to notify the government of their plans on others.
The Treasury said it anticipates exempting “certain transactions, including potentially those in publicly traded instruments and intracompany transfers from US parents to subsidiaries.”
The Chinese tech industry, once a magnet for US venture capital, has already seen a drastic decline in US investment amid intensifying geopolitical tension.
Last year, total US-based venture-capital investment in China plummeted to $9.7 billion from $32.9 billion in 2021, according to PitchBook data. This year so far, US V.C. investors only put $1.2 billion into Chinese tech startups.
The measure is expected to be implemented next year, a person briefed on the order said, after multiple rounds of public comment, including an initial 45-day comment period.

Republican sees many loopholes
Republican Senator Marco Rubio said the Biden administration’ plan was “almost laughable.”
“It is riddled with loopholes, explicitly ignores the dual-use nature of important technologies, and fails to include industries China’s government deems critical,” he said.
A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington said the White House had not heeded “China’s repeated expression of deep concerns” about the plan.
The spokesman said more than 70,000 US companies do business in China. The restrictions will hurt both Chinese and American businesses, interfere with normal cooperation and reduce investor confidence in the US, he said.
The Semiconductor Industry Association said it hopes the order will enable “US chip firms to compete on a level-playing field and access key global markets, including China.”
Emily Benson of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a bipartisan policy research organization, said key questions are how the plan affects US allies and how China responds.

RIYADH: In an effort to promote innovative financial services, Saudi Central Bank, which is also known as SAMA, has issued a new license to Loan, a fintech company, to provide consumer microfinance solutions in the Kingdom.

With the new licensee, there are now six authorized companies offering consumer microfinance solutions in the Kingdom.

According to SAMA, this decision reflects its endeavor to support the finance sector, increase the efficiency of financial transactions, and promote innovative solutions for financial inclusion in Saudi Arabia.

The bank added in its statement that it emphasizes the importance of dealing exclusively with authorized financial institutions. 

Licensing will also contribute to attracting a new segment of investors and companies that can bring added value to the finance sector.

The bank added that the step complies with its role in promoting financial stability and supporting economic growth in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. 

In July, SAMA licensed Fas Finance Co. to provide consumer microfinance solutions.   

The Shariah-complaint digital consumer finance company, which trades under the umbrella of Fas Labs, is a jointly owned venture by Arabian Centres Co. and Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co.  

Fas Labs currently owns 65 percent of Fas Finance while Egypt’s buy now, pay later platform valU owns the remaining 35 percent after a deal that was signed in June 2022.  

Fas Labs first received preliminary approval to establish the digital consumer company in January 2022.  

RIYADH: In a significant catalyst to Saudi Arabia’s entrepreneurial sector, the Social Development Bank provided SR6.4 billion ($1.7 billion) in financing during the first half of 2023, largely targeting small and medium enterprises.   

In a board meeting chaired by Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi, SDB announced that over 150,000 beneficiaries availed the bank’s financial services with a total of SR2.6 billion dedicated to supporting 5,700 SMEs through the first half of the year.  

The bank reported it enhanced the saving behavior among its clients by 20 percent, with an addition of over 23,000 new savings accounts during the first half of the year.   

Highlighting the bank’s achievements, Al-Rajhi mentioned that the SDB’s support to enterprises exceeded its initial targets by 30 percent.  

During the meeting, Ibrahim Al-Rashid, CEO of SDB, unveiled plans for the upcoming years as the bank intends to allocate over SR35 billion from the current year to 2025, with SR24 billion earmarked specifically for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers.   

Al-Rashid also discussed the bank’s initiatives to launch specialized platforms, including the Dulani Business Center to further support the entrepreneurial sector.  

In an international collaboration effort, SDB, in partnership with the UN Conference on Trade and Development, is preparing to host the annual meeting of Empretec center managers in Riyadh in October 2023.   

The event will spotlight two initiatives focusing on Saudi Arabia’s growing technology and logistics sectors.  

These efforts by SDB align with the broader objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, emphasizing its role in providing financing, supporting new enterprises, and building a resilient economic framework for the nation.  

Moreover, during the first half of the year, SDB introduced several targeted empowerment programs and capacity-building solutions to strengthen SMEs and ensure their sustainability.  

One of these programs was the innovative training project launched in May to empower Saudi families and microenterprises.  

The project brought together regional and global experts to deliver 13 specialized training programs.  

Additionally, SDB was one of the leading partners for this year’s Biban, the Kingdom’s flagship startup and SME conference.  

During the event, the bank showcased its efforts to empower entrepreneurs and enhance entrepreneurship in Saudi Arabia by creating greater access to an extensive suite of financial and non-financial services offerings. 

MOSCOW: Russia’s current account surplus shrank to $25.2 billion in January-July, an 85 percent decrease compared with the same period last year, the central bank said on Wednesday, but up slightly from the figure for the first six months of the year.

Russia’s current account surplus hit a record high in 2022, helped by a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports that kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy over the conflict in Ukraine.

But oil and gas revenues, the lifeblood of Russia’s economy, have slumped 41.4 percent year-on-year in the first seven months, which the Finance Ministry has put down to lower prices for Urals crude and lower natural gas export volumes.

The current account, a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers and what flows back out, had recorded a $165.4 billion surplus in January-July 2022.

The central bank has blamed this year’s rouble weakening on a drop in exports and a sharp recovery in imports, with the Russian currency down around 28 percent in the year to date, adding to already intense inflationary pressure.

The bank said a 68.4 percent drop in the trade surplus year-on-year had played a decisive role in the overall slump.

The central bank forecasts the 2023 current account surplus at $26 billion, sharply down from last year’s $227 billion.

Russia’s budget deficit for January-July widened to 2.82 trillion rubles ($29.3 billion), preliminary Finance Ministry data showed on Tuesday, or 1.8 percent of gross domestic product.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 41.94 points, or 0.37 percent, to close at 11,286.21. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.65 billion ($1.5 billion) as 145 of the 228 stocks advanced, while 68 retreated.  

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also surged 162.71 points, or 0.69 percent, to close at 23,702.46 while MSCI Tadawul Index soared 6.24 points, or 0.43 percent, to close at 1,466.77. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Gulf Union Alahlia Cooperative Insurance Co. The company’s share price rose 9.95 percent to SR13.48. 

Other top performers included National Agricultural Development Co. and Arabian Pipes Co., whose share prices soared by 7.28 percent and 7.15 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer was Savola Group, whose share price dropped 7.45 percent to SR36.65.  

On Nomu, Gas Arabian Services Co. was the top gainer as its share price rose 15.35 percent to SR8.19.  

Another best performer on Nomu was Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim Albabtin Co. The company’s share price soared 5.47 percent to SR55.90.  

National Building and Marketing Co. was the major loser on Nomu, as its share price dropped 6.12 percent to SR261.  

The share price of Shatirah House Restaurant Co. also dropped 5.31 percent to SR9.09.  

On the announcements front, industrial building construction company Emaar The Economic City turned profitable in the second quarter of 2023 by SR95 million, supported by an increase in sales of real estate assets and a decrease in expenses. 

According to a Tadawul statement, this compares to a net loss of SR251 million in the corresponding quarter a year ago. 

On another note, Saudi Industrial Development Co. also announced its financial results for the first half of 2023. 

According to a bourse filing, an increase in non-operational income led the company’s net loss to drop by 9.23 percent to reach SR10.3 million in the first half of 2023, from the SR11.38 million loss it incurred in the corresponding period a year earlier. 

Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. also disclosed its financial results for the first half of 2023. The firm turned profitable in the first six months of 2023 by SR20.1 million, supported by a decrease in insurance service expenses as well as an increase in investment income. 

According to a bourse filing, this compares to a net loss of SR60.9 million in the first half of 2022. 

Another firm that announced its financial results was Savola Group. Its net profit hit SR524.8 million in the first six months of 2023, reflecting an 8.29 percent surge when compared to SR484.6 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.

