Red Sea Global awards Rosewood project’s design contract to SALCO

RIYADH: Red Sea Global, the developer of ambitious tourism destinations such as the Red Sea Project and AMAALA, announced on Thursday it had awarded the design contract of Rosewood Hotels and Resort at Triple Bay to SALCO.

According to a press release, RSG selected SALCO as the contractor because of its expertise in delivering extraordinary outdoor spaces.

Established in 1982, SALCO specializes in external works, site development, infrastructure, utilities, landscape, and irrigation. With a team of 1,500 people, the company has delivered projects exceeding SR2 billion ($533 million) over the last five years.

Commenting on the contract, Fahad Al-Balawi, head of construction at AMAALA, said they are delighted to appoint SALCO for softscape works.

“Our confidence in their ability to enhance the beauty and ambiance of the Rosewood Resort and Branded Residences is unwavering. Equally, their shared commitment to sustainability ensures this strategic partnership helps us achieve our ambition to create a world-leading luxury regenerative tourism destination on the west coast of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Balawi added.

According to RSG’s statement, SALCO brings more than 40 years of expertise and an exceptional track record which makes them an ideal partner for this landmark project. They will transform the outdoor areas of the property, in line with the design concept which aims to implement a spectacular landscape for guests to enjoy.

It added that the property has been crafted at every level to prioritize longevity, while also creating a physical structure that will foster an environment of wellness and tranquility.

“The creation of captivating oases that blend seamlessly with the surrounding natural environment will only serve to elevate the guest experience and showcase the wonders of AMAALA,” RSG said in its press release.

SALCO CEO Yehya Kreidieh said they are thrilled to collaborate with Red Sea Global on this monumental project.

“Our partnership signifies a shared commitment to delivering exceptional projects that surpass expectations. Like Red Sea Global, we are driven by a common vision of excellence, sustainability, and environmental stewardship,” Kreidieh said.

RSG noted that AMAALA’s first phase of development, focused on the Triple Bay project, will encompass eight hotels and upwards of 1,200 hotel keys, upon full completion in 2027, adding that the destination will offer 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

Like The Red Sea project, Triple Bay will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, estimated to annually save around 500,000 tons of carbon emissions.