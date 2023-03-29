RSG signs global hotel brand Rosewood to manage 110-key property in AMAALA 

RIYADH: Saudi construction firm Red Sea Global has signed on the international hospitality brand Rosewood Hotel & Resorts to manage a 110-key hotel at its upcoming integrated wellness destination AMAALA.

Rosewood AMAALA which also features 25 residences will explore “what it truly means to be regenerative,” the company said in a press release, adding that it will offer “unique experiences that weave together wellness and sustainability.”

“Rosewood’s values of prioritizing both people and planet through impactful offerings connect seamlessly with the development’s larger vision, and we look forward to embracing our role of providing a wellness oasis nestled within this ambitious project,” said Sonia Cheng, CEO at Rosewood Hotel Group.

The property will be surrounded by the world's fourth-largest reef and the scenic Hijazi mountains as RSG aims to protect the environment and enhance the natural ecosystems.

“Rosewood AMAALA has been meticulously designed to seamlessly integrate indoor and outdoor living while offering guests a level of privacy and exclusivity often found in an all-villa resort,” said John Pagano, group CEO of RSG.

The property's overall design will be based on sustainability, and the larger AMAALA development has set meaningful targets for zero impact. The entire destination will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy and will strive for a zero-carbon footprint and zero waste to landfill.

The giga project, the first phase of which is currently underway, is set to welcome the first guests in 2024. It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys. Once complete,

AMAALA will be home to more than 3,000 rooms across 25 hotels, and around 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes.

In January, RSG awarded a nearly SR1 billion ($270 million) contract to Saudi-based Al-Ayuni Investment and Contracting Co. to develop utilities infrastructure systems at one of its resorts.

The firm will carry out the work in the first phase of development at AMAALA, while also working on minimizing Triple Bay’s carbon footprint.

The Public Investment Fund-owned developer earlier this month partnered with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to create a facility on Shura Island as part of the tourist attraction’s development.

The resort will have 149 rooms and suites, six restaurant and lounge outlets, events spaces, and a marine discovery center.