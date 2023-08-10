Philippines sees potential for trade growth with Saudi Arabia  

You are here

Filipino companies display halal-certified food products at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 3, 2019. (MIHAS)
Ellie Aben

  • With Saudi Arabia, Philippines can boost trade beyond its usual approach, expert says 
  • With 1.7 million Filipinos in the Kingdom, Filipino franchise brands also have growth potential 
Ellie Aben

 

MANILA: The Philippines is expecting trade with Saudi Arabia to continue rising, an official from the Department of Trade and Industry told Arab News as she highlighted areas for growth, including a mutual recognition agreement for halal certification.  

In 2022, the Philippines recorded a 2.8 percent increase in total trade with Saudi Arabia since 2018. That same year, the Kingdom was ranked as the Philippines’ 16th major trading partner and 37th export market.  

Despite the relatively small number, Filipino officials highlighted many opportunities for trade growth between the two countries, with commodities such as bananas, preserved tuna and data storage units holding the greatest export potential to Saudi Arabia.  

“Rise in trade volume with Saudi Arabia is expected to continue to increase,” Charmaine Mignon S. Yalong, the DTI’s commercial attaché to the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.  

Data processing machines are among “the best options for the Philippines’ export diversification in Saudi Arabia,” she said, citing the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which carries a major digital growth component, as the primary drive in demand for such products.  

Saudi-Philippine trade can be further enhanced through other channels, including mutual recognition of each country’s halal certification.  

“Signing a mutual recognition agreement on the accreditation of halal certifying bodies could also increase potential trade and investments between the two countries,” she said.  

“The MRA would aid in developing quality Philippine halal exports through capacity-building and the expertise of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, as well as streamline the food standards and requirements of both countries.”  

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority launched a promotion campaign for the country’s domestic halal industry earlier this year, as Manila seeks to expand the market presence of its halal-certified food, especially in Gulf countries.  

The Philippines also sees potential for growth for Filipino franchise brands in Saudi Arabia, citing the more than 1.7 million Filipinos who live in the Kingdom, which is also the favorite destination for overseas Filipino workers.  

“Apart from trade, Filipino franchise brands and companies hold potential for growth due to the large Filipino expatriate community in Saudi Arabia,” Yalong said, citing Filipino brands with a presence in Saudi cities, such as fast food joints Jollibee, Chowking and Potato Corner.  

With Saudi Arabia, the Philippines could boost trade beyond its usual partners and exportation of manpower, said John Paolo Rivera, president and chief economist of Oikonomia Advisory and Research in Manila. 

“This diversifies market opportunities to other trading partners, reducing the risks involved in having just a few major trading partners,” Rivera told Arab News.  

Philippines Saudi Arabia trade

India PM Modi’s government defeats no-confidence motion

India PM Modi’s government defeats no-confidence motion
AFP

  • Opposition lawmakers brought the motion over months of ethnic violence in Manipur state 
  • No-confidence vote was dismissed by the government ahead of a general election next year
AFP

The government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defeated a no-confidence motion in parliament on Thursday after a fiery speech by the premier at the climax of a three-day debate.

Opposition lawmakers — who had brought the motion over months of ethnic violence in Manipur state — walked out of the chamber, prompting a furious rebuke from the premier, with the government then winning the vote.

The walkouts, according to broadcasters, included Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Wednesday said Modi’s government was “set on burning the whole country.”

Modi denounced them, saying: “Those who don’t trust democracy are always ready to make a comment but don’t have the patience to hear (the rebuttal).”

They would “speak ill and run away, throw garbage and run away, spread lies and run away,” he added, to cheers from his own benches.

“This is their game and the country can’t expect much from them.”

The no-confidence vote was dismissed by the government ahead of the vote as a headline-grabbing gimmick ahead of a general election next year.

Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a large majority in the 543-member lower house, and is widely expected to win a third term in power.

Its muscular appeals to India’s Hindu majority have proven a winning formula, and Modi has already steered it to two landslide victories over Gandhi and his Congress party.

“I can understand the Congress party’s problem,” Modi said Thursday. “They have been launching the same failed product again and again, but the launch fails every time.”

‘Peace in Manipur’

Gandhi, 53, is the son, grandson and great-grandson of three former Indian premiers.

He spearheaded the parliamentary attack on the government Wednesday, condemning what he said was Modi’s inaction over the deadly Manipur violence.

In a speech to lawmakers, Gandhi had charged that Modi was “killing Mother India.”

The opposition leader was restored to parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court suspended his defamation conviction over past comments criticizing Modi.

Gandhi had been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world’s largest democracy.

Modi’s party has been repeatedly accused by political opponents and rights groups of fomenting religious divisions for electoral purposes.

At least 152 people have been killed in Manipur since May, according to government figures, after armed clashes broke out between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

The state has fractured on ethnic lines, with rival militias setting up blockades to keep out members of the opposing group.

On Thursday, Modi called the violence “saddening” and said that “there will be peace in Manipur in the coming times.”

Tens of thousands of additional soldiers have been rushed from elsewhere to contain the violence, and a curfew and Internet shutdown remain in force across Manipur.

Human Rights Watch has accused BJP-led state authorities in Manipur of facilitating the conflict with “divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism.”

Modi faced a barrage of criticism from opponents for taking more than two months to speak about the conflict.

He broke his silence in July after the publication of a graphic video showing a baying mob parading two Kuki women naked, saying that the incident had filled his heart with “pain and anger.”

Muslims flee Indian business hub outside New Delhi after religious clashes, attacks

Muslims flee Indian business hub outside New Delhi after religious clashes, attacks
Reuters

  • Violence began on July 31 after a Hindu religious procession was targeted and a mosque attacked in retaliation
  • Minor attacks targeting Muslims have continued for days, scaring families who had moved to urban centre of Gurugram
Reuters

GURUGRAM, India: Over 3,000 poor Muslims have fled a business hub outside New Delhi this month, fearing for their lives after Hindu-Muslim clashes and sporadic attacks targeting them, residents, police and a community group said.

Shops and shacks owned or run by Muslims and their houses in two large slum areas were padlocked when Reuters visited them more than a week after seven people were killed in clashes in Nuh and Gurugram districts in Haryana state, adjoining the Indian capital.

The violence began on July 31 after a Hindu religious procession, organized by groups ideologically aligned with the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was targeted and a mosque attacked in retaliation. Police quelled the unrest in 48 hours.

But minor attacks targeting Muslims have continued for days, scaring families who had moved to the new urban center of Gurugram — where 250 of the Fortune 500 companies have offices — in search of a livelihood.

Stone-throwing, arson and vandalization of two small Muslim shrines in the slum districts forced hundreds of Muslim families to abandon their single-room houses and seek shelter at a train station before heading out, witnesses said.

“Many of us spent the entire night on a railway platform because it was much safer there,” Raufullah Javed, a tailor who fled to his home village in the eastern state of Bihar, told Reuters by phone.

The Gurugram president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind (Council of Indian Muslim Theologians) Mufti Mohammed Salim estimated that more than 3,000 Muslims had left the district after the violence.

Four Muslim shopkeepers who also fled to their villages in eastern India said by phone that members of hard-line Hindu groups had questioned them about their businesses and families.

“Some Hindu men came in a large group and started asking questions such as how much money I earn,” said Shahid Sheikh, a barber who fled from Tigra village, home to over 1,200 Muslim families.

“Many Muslims decided it’s best to leave for a while,” said Sheikh, adding that some Hindu owners of shops rented out to Muslims wanted them to vacate.

Tensions between India’s majority Hindus and minority Muslims have risen over issues such as the eating of beef and inter-faith marriages with Muslims saying they have been increasingly targeted by Hindu activists since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP government took power in 2014.

BJP leaders say clashes between the two communities have broken out in the past as well and have been less frequent since they came to power.

The trouble in Gurugram, a city of over 1.5 million people formerly known as Gurgaon, has exposed multinationals such as Google, American Express, Dell, Samsung, Ernst & Young and Deloitte based there to risks of violence and disruption.

Haryana police said they had arrested over 200 men from both communities in connection with the violence and some Muslims who had fled had begun to trickle back.

Anil Vij, the interior minister of Haryana’s BJP government, said he had received reports of some Muslims leaving but the situation is completely under control now.

“No one is asking them to leave and we are providing full security in all communally sensitive areas,” he told Reuters.

Afghans are largest cohort as English Channel migrants cross 100,000 mark

A rescue boat is prepared to help migrants following a problem with their boat’s engine in French waters.
A rescue boat is prepared to help migrants following a problem with their boat’s engine in French waters.
Arab News

A rescue boat is prepared to help migrants following a problem with their boat’s engine in French waters.
  • Number of Afghan migrants has increased considerably since Taliban takeover in August 2021
  • Iranians, Iraqis and Syrians also make up significant numbers
Arab News

LONDON: The number of migrants to have crossed the English Channel into the UK by small boat since 2018 reached 100,000 people this week, driven in part by refugees fleeing from Afghanistan and the Middle East.

At least nine boats were intercepted by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution on Thursday, carrying an estimated 400 people.

On Wednesday, Home Office figures put the total number of people to have made the journey at 99,960.

Around 8,600 of them are Afghans, with numbers from the Central Asian country increasing significantly following the withdrawal of US-led coalition forces in August 2021 and the subsequent takeover of the government by the Taliban. So far, 898 Afghans are known to have made the trip in 2023.

The largest group of migrants across the period are Albanians, with at least 12,300 people coming to the UK between 2018 and 2022, followed by Afghans, Iranians (at least 5,600), Iraqis (4,400) and Syrians (2,900).

The number of crossings has increased steadily up to the start of 2023, with greater demand to reach the UK creating more opportunities for people-traffickers to profit.

Crossings from France become more frequent during the late summer months as weather conditions turn more favorable.

Up to the end of July 2023, there had been 15,072 recorded crossings, down around 15 percent from the same point in 2022, when the yearly total ended up at 45,755.

However, August 2022 saw an uptick in crossings with 8,641 people detected across the month alone.

The period from the start of August to the end of October witnessed 51 percent of the year’s total number of crossings, with a similar surge expected this year.

The UK Border Force warned that Friday could be a “red day” — a term to denote an increased number of people traveling — due to expected good weather and fewer French police and border force officials on duty on the other side of the Channel as a result of annual leave. 

French authorities are expected to temporarily lose as much as 20 percent of their personnel in the north of the country over the coming weeks, with other officers deployed to the south of the country to handle increased numbers of tourists and holiday-makers.

Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife

Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan is allowed a brief visit by his wife
AP

  • It was the first time Bibi saw her husband since Khan was convicted by an Islamabad court over the weekend
  • Opposition leader sentenced to three years for concealing assets from selling state gifts he received while in power
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan was allowed a brief visit by his wife on Thursday at a high-security prison where the top opposition leader and national cricket hero is being held, his lawyer said.
The visit comes as Pakistan is inching toward new parliamentary elections. The National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, was dissolved on Wednesday and Khan’s successor, incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is now expected to install a caretaker government to administer day-to-day affairs and lead the country until the vote, possibly by November.
Sharif’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League party is expected to face tough competition from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party or PTI — though Khan himself would be unable to take part unless his conviction is overturned. Under Pakistan’s laws, no one with a criminal conviction can lead a party, run in elections or hold public office.
Thursday’s prison visit was the first time that the 70-year-old Khan saw his wife, Bushra Bibi, since he was convicted by an Islamabad court over the weekend and sentenced to three years for concealing assets from selling state gifts he received while in power.
Bibi, a spiritual healer from a deeply conservative family, is facing separate charges with Khan for accepting a piece of land as a gift in exchange for providing benefits to a real estate tycoon during Khan’s term in office.
The visit lasted just over half an hour — a time typically granted to common prisoners, lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha said in a video message on X, formerly known as Twitter. High-profile prisoners are usually granted a longer time for the weekly family visits.
The lawyer, who is appealing what he says are dire prison conditions for Khan, said he is still held in a small cell without air-conditioning and has been denied permission to get home-cooked food and see his longtime physician. The Attock prison in eastern Punjab province is notorious for its harsh conditions and its inmates include convicted militants.
The prison department said Thursday Khan can watch television, read newspapers and get medical care provided by a prison doctor.
Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains hugely popular. He has been slapped with some 150 legal cases since his ouster, and has insisted that his removal from power was a conspiracy by Washington, Sharif and the Pakistani military — accusations that all three have denied.
Khan was previously arrested in May, also on corruption charges, triggering a wave of violent protests across the country. Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered his release days later, saying the arrest was illegal.
In a separate development, a court in the capital, Islamabad, on Thursday canceled bail that Khan was granted a week ago in the real estate case where Bibi is the co-accused.
Although after parliament is dissolved, new elections have to be held within 90 days, this time there is a twist. A delay until the spring is possible if Pakistan’s election commission opts for redistricting ahead of an election, based on the results of a recent census.

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque

UK police arrest teenage boys for arson at Essex mosque
Arab News

  • Fire damaged carpets and curtains in the prayer space, no injuries
Arab News

LONDON: UK police have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a suspected racially aggravated arson at a mosque in Essex, the BBC reported. 

Emergency services were called to Northbrooks Mosque in Harlow on Tuesday evening. 

Essex Police reported no injuries and firefighters contained the damage.

Meanwhile, the teenagers remain in custody and are being questioned. 

“We are absolutely devastated and shocked,” Jamal Uddin, Northbrooks Mosque secretary, told BBC. 

Uddin said the fire damaged carpets and curtains in the prayer space.

“We have been here for a long, long time and we have never had anything like this happen to us before,” he added.

Up to 700 people regularly attend the mosque throughout the week, with around 300 attending Friday prayers. 

Uddin lauded the emergency services for their “absolutely excellent” response. 

Conservative Harlow Council leader Dan Swords told the BBC: “I am shocked and appalled to hear about this incident.

“Whatever the motives are for this, we will not tolerate any attacks on our communities and as a town we stand united.”

Chief Inspector Paul Austin has assured that there will be an officer presence in the area, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
 

