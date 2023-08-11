You are here

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
AFP

Blinken says no sanctions relief for Iran under prisoner deal
  • The US has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison, Blinken says
WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that the United States would offer no sanctions relief to Iran under a draft deal that would free five Americans.
“In any event, in any respect, Iran will not be receiving any sanctions relief,” Blinken told reporters when asked about the expected release of $6 billion in frozen Iranian funds.
“Iran’s own funds would be used and transferred to restricted accounts such that the monies can only be used for humanitarian purposes,” he said.
Blinken said that the United States has been in contact with the families of five Americans freed from prison to house arrest in an expected first step to their release.
“My belief is that this is the beginning of the end of their nightmare, and the nightmare that their families have experienced,” he said.
Blinken said he was not aware of other Americans held in Iran.

Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, part of a possible deal over billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea.
Three of the five prisoners have been previously identified while two others have not been named publicly. Those identified include:
Siamak Namazi
Siamak Namazi, an energy executive, was arrested in 2015. He had been an advocate of closer ties between Iran and the West.
Iran sentenced both Namazi and his father, Baquer Namazi, to 10 years in the country’s notorious Evin Prison on what the US and UN say are trumped-up spying charges.
Baquer was placed under house arrest for medical reasons in 2018 but prevented from leaving Iran despite his family’s pleas that he travel to receive emergency heart surgery after suffering multiple hospitalizations. He ultimately left Iran in October 2022.
Siamak is the longest-held Iranian-American held in Tehran. He appealed to President Joe Biden in an essay in The New York Times in June 2022 as American and Iranian nuclear negotiators met for indirect talks in Doha, Qatar, demanding he intervene to “end this nightmare.”
Emad Sharghi
The murky espionage charges against Iranian-American businessman Emad Sharghi came to light in early 2021, when an Iranian court announced that the venture capitalist had been sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.
His family says Iran had cleared him of spying charges in December 2019 after jailing and interrogating him for months. Iran says security forces then caught Sharghi on the country’s northwestern border and re-arrested him as he tried to flee Iran while free on bail.
Morad Tabhaz
Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent, was meant to be released from prison on furlough as part of Iran’s deal with the UK to resolve a long-running debt dispute in March 2022.
That agreement freed two high-profile detainees, charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and retired civil engineer Anoosheh Ashoori, who flew home to London. But Tahbaz remained stuck in Iran. Reports soon emerged that he was sent back to prison despite the furlough promise.
Tahbaz was caught in a dragnet targeting environmental activists while visiting Iran in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon
Updated 11 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon

UN official paints bleak picture of trauma among Palestinians after clashes at camp in Lebanon
  • Head of UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees told Arab News the economic crisis in the country further complicates relations between refugees and host communities
  • Several days of fighting between rival armed factions in Ein El-Hilweh camp last week left 11 people dead and dozens injured
Updated 11 August 2023
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: The armed hostilities between July 30 and Aug. 3 at Ein El-Hilweh, a camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon, and their aftermath have once again shone a spotlight on the dire circumstances in which the camp residents are living.

Dorothy Klaus, director of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, on Thursday described the effects of the violence on the people in the camps as “profound” as she called for an urgent and sustained aid effort.

She said that about 400 houses were destroyed during the recent hostilities and hundreds of families were displaced either within the camp or to nearby areas. The fighting also took a toll on vital infrastructure in the camp, including an UNRWA school complex that serves more than 3,000 children. The agency is still having difficulty accessing some parts of the camp, she added.

Ein El-Hilweh is the largest of 12 camps for Palestinian refugees that were established in Lebanon in 1948 after the creation of Israel. Since a 1969 agreement between Lebanese authorities and the Palestine Liberation Organization, the nation’s army has largely avoided entering the camps.

However, in the wake of the recent clashes between rival armed groups in Ein El-Hilweh, which left at least 11 people dead and dozens wounded, some Lebanese officials are calling for the military to take control of the camps.

Ein El-Hilweh, which is home to about 50,000 people, has experienced many bouts of violence over the decades, including interfactional fighting and clashes between Palestinian groups and Lebanese forces.

Klaus said that since the latest violence subsided, UNRWA has managed to restore essential services in “about 50 percent of the camp … we’ve been collecting garbage, disinfecting and started removing rubble there.”

But she painted a harrowing picture of “trauma and distress” among the residents, including “children having been traumatized, women’s hair having been turned white during the hostilities.”

The trauma experienced by communities of Palestinian refugees is deeply rooted in decades of displacement and conflict, Klaus added. The residents of many refugee camps, including Ain El-Helweh, have endured violent clashes and destruction of property many times, creating an environment in which psychological scars run deep, she said.

Traumatic experiences have also contributed to alarmingly high rates of non-communicable diseases, which Klaus attributed to extreme levels of stress among refugees.

Relations between camp residents and communities in surrounding areas add to the complexity of the situation, Klaus said as she highlighted the detrimental effects hostilities in camps can have on nearby locations. The city of Saida, for example, suffered economic losses during the recent violence due to shutdowns during the peak summer tourism season, she added.

This in a country that is four years into a devastating economic crisis during which the nation’s currency has lost about 98 percent of its value, gross domestic product has fallen by 40 percent, inflation is in triple digits, and about two-thirds of the central bank’s foreign-currency reserves have been drained, according to the International Monetary Fund. As a result, a large proportion of the population has been pushed into poverty.

This financial crisis has been exacerbated by vested interests among authorities in the country, which have resisted calls for the implementation of crucial economic and political reforms, the IMF said last month, warning that a continued lack of remedial action from authorities could lead the country “down an unpredictable road.”

Klaus told Arab News that this very fragile environment further complicates the relationship between Palestinian refugees and their host country, in which their access to employment opportunities is already restricted, along with property-ownership rights, and access to basic services.

She said the refugees, who had already been grappling with poverty, have been pushed into increasingly dire circumstances by the economic crisis and approximately 80 percent of them now live in impoverished conditions.

“Poverty has already been more than twice the level of what it used to be in the Lebanese population prior to the economic crisis,” Klaus said.

“So that means the resilience levels in the Palestinian population in Lebanon have been even less, with the impact of the crisis on employment (being) relegated to sectors which do not offer fixed employment. And Palestinians in Lebanon hardly ever have a regular contract, let alone any form of social security.

“So that means about 50 percent of men above the age of 16 are currently unemployed and the remainder have sporadic unemployment, and all of that difficulty is reflected in their income and their ability to sustain themselves.”

War shatters Sudan education sector

War shatters Sudan education sector
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

War shatters Sudan education sector

War shatters Sudan education sector
  • Dozens of schools used as shelters for the displaced
  • Remote learning hampered by lack of internet
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: When war in Sudan’s capital forced Sarah Al-Sharif and her family to flee, the 19-year-old information technology student left her books and computer behind.

Now in Sennar, 30km southeast of Khartoum, she lacks a stable internet connection or passport to travel abroad and like many others sees no way of continuing her studies while fighting between rival military factions rages.

The conflict, which began in mid-April, has pushed Sudan’s faltering education system into a state of collapse, with many schools shut down or repurposed to host displaced people, and most national end-of-year exams canceled.

“This war has spelled the end of education in Sudan, and things have turned from bad to impossible,” said Sharif.

The conflict has brought daily battles to the streets of Khartoum, a revival of ethnically targeted attacks in Darfur, and the displacement of more than 4 million people within Sudan and across its borders.

According to Simone Vis of UNICEF in Sudan, there are “an alarming number of reports that both boys and girls are being recruited by armed groups.”

At least 89 schools across seven states are being used as shelters for the displaced, according the UN, raising fears that many children will have no access to schools in the new academic year and could be exposed to child labor and abuse.

On Wednesday, the education minister canceled most end of year school exams in war-affected areas.

“In the current circumstances, anyone would see that it is impossible to have a new academic year,” said Sahar Abdullah, a displaced teacher from Khartoum also seeking refuge in Sennar.

Even before the war between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces or RSF, Save The Children ranked Sudan as one of the top four countries globally where education was at extreme risk.

Now the number of children out of school has risen to 9 million from 6.9 million, more than 1 million school-aged children have been displaced and at least 10,400 schools have been closed since fighting started, according to the charity.

While Khartoum has a proud intellectual tradition, the schooling system had been run down by underinvestment, political interference and a grinding economic crisis. It was then disrupted by street protests before and after the 2019 ousting of former leader Omar Bashir, by unusually heavy floods in 2020 and by the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to overcrowded school classrooms, “some of the students would bring chairs with them to class. There weren’t enough textbooks to help teachers do their job,” said Abdullah, the displaced teacher.

State-employed teachers staged a three-month strike over pay and working conditions just before the war broke out. As many as 300,000 teachers have not been paid since March, a senior member of the Sudanese Teachers’ Committee said.

“I haven’t been paid a salary in four months, and I have no idea when I’ll return to work,” said Fatima Mohammed, a displaced teacher who fled Khartoum to Gedaraf state after her school was overtaken by the RSF.

Despite the interruptions in recent years, Rabab Nasreldeen had managed to get to the third year of law studies at the University of Khartoum when the war broke out.

Then she too had to flee, abandoning educational certificates and papers that might allow her to continue studying elsewhere. 

“The only option we have is to wait and hope for the best,” she said. Aid workers are trying to help alleviate the crisis, setting up safe learning spaces and providing children with psychosocial support.

Education Cannot Wait, the UN global fund dedicated to education in emergencies, has raised $12.5 million and aims to provide educational services for 120,000 children in Sudan and neighboring countries.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents in wealthy countries “didn’t want the children to wait a year or a month for their education,” said Yasmine Sherif, the fund’s executive director.

“So why should we expect them (in Sudan) to wait for education until the conflict is over?“

Some of those who have fled Sudan are seeking entry to schools and universities outside its borders, including in Egypt. But in Chad, where more than 377,000 refugees have arrived, there are no such options.

“I cannot go back to continue my education and I lost contact with my family,” said Khalifa Adam, a displaced student who escaped to Adre, Chad from Darfur. 

“I was told I can continue studying online but the internet connection here in Adre is very bad.”

Iraq court annuls death sentence in academic’s murder

Iraq court annuls death sentence in academic’s murder
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

Iraq court annuls death sentence in academic’s murder

Iraq court annuls death sentence in academic’s murder
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court has overturned the death sentence handed down over the 2020 killing of prominent academic Hisham Al-Hashemi and sent the case back to investigators.

Ahmed Hamdawi Oueid was sentenced to death by a Baghdad criminal court in May after being found guilty of killing Al-Hashemi, an internationally recognized expert in Sunni Muslim extremism.

Al-Hashemi, who was also a security adviser to the Iraqi government, was shot dead on July 6, 2020 by men on motorcycles in front of his home.

“All the decisions rendered by the central court are annulled ... and the case is returned to the competent court responsible for investigating,” the court of cassation said.

The ruling was issued on July 31 and published on the court’s website this week.

Explaining its decision, the court said the committee responsible for investigating the killing had “no legal power” to do so.

The now-disbanded “Committee 29” had been set up by former Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi to fight corruption, among other issues.

In 2021, Al-Kadhemi announced arrests and state television aired the “confessions” of Oueid, a 36-year-old policeman.

Al-Hashemi’s murder sparked outrage across Iraq and was denounced by Western countries as well as the United Nations.

Al-Hashemi had thrown his support behind popular protests that had broken out in Iraq a year before his death against the ruling establishment, which was seen by many as inept and corrupt.

More than 600 people were killed and thousands wounded in the protests that had erupted in October 2019 and the ensuing crackdown on the demonstrations.

In the aftermath of the protests, a spate of killings, attempted murders and abductions targeted dozens of activists in Iraq.

Yemeni military leader dies in Al-Qaeda roadside blast

Al-Sayed was born in the Khanfar region of Abyan in 1972 and was a member of Al-Qaeda until defecting in 2012.
Al-Sayed was born in the Khanfar region of Abyan in 1972 and was a member of Al-Qaeda until defecting in 2012.
Updated 10 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemeni military leader dies in Al-Qaeda roadside blast

Al-Sayed was born in the Khanfar region of Abyan in 1972 and was a member of Al-Qaeda until defecting in 2012.
Updated 10 August 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: A Yemeni military commander at the forefront of the fight against terror groups in Yemen for more than a decade was killed in a blast from an explosive device planted by Al-Qaeda in southern Yemen on Thursday.

Brig. Abdul Latif Al-Sayed, commander of the Security Belt forces in Abyan province, was the highest-ranking official to die in the campaign against Al-Qaeda in more than a year. 

Al-Sayed and three of his troops were killed when their vehicle was destroyed by an IED planted by Al-Qaeda in the Omaran valley.

The Yemeni commander was inspecting forces sent into mountainous terrain in the Moudia district of Abyan to expel Al-Qaeda militants from their strongholds.

The pro-independence Security Belt, backed by various military and security units loyal to the Southern Transitional Council, launched an offensive in the southern provinces of Abyan and Shabwa a year ago, targeting Al-Qaeda militants using rural and remote mountain areas in the two provinces as havens.

Al-Qaeda has employed lethal guerrilla tactics against the advancing troops, planting land mines and roadside bombs, and carrying out hit-and-run attacks.

More than 100 soldiers, including some field commanders, have died in the attacks.

Mohammed Al-Naqeeb, a spokesman for pro-independence southern forces, told Arab News that Al-Sayed’s death will not deter troops from their operations against Al-Qaeda.

“We will not retreat from our war against terrorism, despite the high cost. Each time a commander receives the honor of martyrdom, our ground forces make significant advances,” he said.

Al-Naqeeb said that southern forces have advanced into mountainous regions in Abyan in the past three days, seizing control of a Al-Qaeda base in the Al-Janan valley.

Al-Sayed was born in the Khanfar region of Abyan in 1972 and was a member of Al-Qaeda until defecting in 2012. Using his knowledge of the terror group, he founded armed groups in Abyan to help the army in its fight. 

Early in 2015, when the Houthis advanced into the southern province, Al-Sayed relocated his fighters from Abyan to Aden to repel the militants.

Al-Qaeda tried to kill Al-Sayed more than 10 times and executed some of his relatives in an effort to force him to surrender.

Local and international terrorism experts believe Al-Sayed’s death will severely affect military operations against Al-Qaeda, despite security and military officials’ assurances that they will continue the fight.

“His passing is a devastating setback to efforts to combat terrorism, especially in Aden and Abyan,” Fatehi bin Lazerq, editor of Aden Al-Ghad newspaper, told Arab News.

Al-Sayed’s significance “extended far beyond his role as a security official, so his passing will have a major effect,” Lazerq said.

After the liberation of Aden from the Houthis in July 2015, Al-Sayed took part in military operations across Aden and the neighboring province of Abyan to expel Al-Qaeda and Daesh militants who exploited the chaos to seize control of areas in both provinces.

Elisabeth Kendall, a terrorism expert and mistress of Girton College at the University of Cambridge in the UK, told Arab News that in addition to being a severe setback for anti-Al-Qaeda troops, Al-Sayed’s killing represents a significant triumph for Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, often known as AQAP, which had been hunting him for years. 

“On the practical level, (Al-Sayed) has been one of the fiercest opponents of AQAP. On the symbolic level, AQAP has been attempting to assassinate him for around a decade, so achieving this at last is a significant boost, particularly to AQAP in Abyan,” she said.

“His assassination removes one of AQAP’s most capable and driven opponents from the southern arena and will raise AQAP morale.”

