Iran transfers 5 Iranian-American prisoners to house arrest

The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67 (L). (File/Reuters)
The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi, 58, as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67 (L). (File/Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AP



The Iranian Americans include businessmen Siamak Namazi, 51, and Emad Shargi as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, 67 (L). (
  • “The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development,” Genser said

AP

DUBAI: Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest, US officials said Thursday. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea.
Iranian officials at the United Nations confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press.
The complicated, multinational deal comes amid months of heightened tensions between Iran and the US. A major American military buildup in the Arabian Gulf is underway, with the possibility of armed US troops boarding and guarding commercial ships traveling through the crucial Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of all oil traded passes.
It remains unclear whether the Iranian-Americans’ transfers, however, guarantee they’ll make it home. Iran in past months has overstated progress in talks, likely conducted with mediation from Oman and Qatar, on a potential trade.
The US in March called remarks by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that a deal for a swap was close a “cruel lie.”
US-based lawyer Jared Genser identified three of the transferred prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Sharghi and Morad Tahbaz. Genser, who has represented Namazi, did not identify the fourth and fifth prisoners. The five likely will be held at a hotel under guard until they possibly leave Iran, Genser added.
“The move by Iran of the American hostages from Evin Prison to an expected house arrest is an important development,” Genser said in a statement. “While I hope this will be the first step to their ultimate release, this is at best the beginning of the end and nothing more. But there are simply no guarantees about what happens from here.”
Sharghi’s sister, Neda Sharghi, also acknowledged the transfer.
“My family has faith in the work that President Biden and government officials have undertaken to bring our families home and hope to receive that news soon,” she said in a statement. “Until that point, I hope you can understand that we do not think it will be helpful to comment further.”
Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the White House’s National Security Council, acknowledged the prisoners’ move to house arrest and described the negotiations for their release as “ongoing” and delicate.”
“While this is an encouraging step, these US citizens ... should have never been detained in the first place,” she said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor their condition as closely as possible. Of course, we will not rest until they are all back home in the United States.”
Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not acknowledge a request for comment.
It remains unclear how many Iranian-Americans are held by Tehran, which does not recognize dual citizenship.
The three released prisoners cited by Genser whose identities are known are Namazi, who was detained in 2015 and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years in prison; and Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
Comments by US officials in recent months had suggested there could be a fourth detainee in Iran, and an Iranian newspaper in August had reported there was a fifth prisoner, revealing the case amid apparent negotiations for the release.
Iran, meanwhile, has said it seeks the release of Iranian prisoners held in the US
Iranian media in the past identified several prisoners of interest with cases tied to violations of US export laws and restrictions on doing business with Iran.
The alleged violations include the transfer of funds through Venezuela and sales of dual-use equipment that the US alleges could be used in Iran’s military and nuclear programs. Iran has been enriching uranium and stockpiling it as part of its advancing nuclear program.
The deal hinges on some $6 billion to $7 billion in Iranian assets tied up in South Korean banks, frozen due to international sanctions on Tehran. Already, Tehran seized a South Korean oil tanker amid the dispute and threatened further retaliation in August.
“Definitely Iran will not remain silent, and we have many options that could harm the Koreans and we will certainly use them,” said Fadahossein Maleki, a member of Iran’s parliament who sits on its influential national security and foreign policy committee.
Iran and the US have a history of prisoner swaps dating back to the 1979 US Embassy takeover and hostage crisis following the Islamic Revolution. The most-recent major exchange between the two countries happened in 2016, when Iran came to a deal with world powers to restrict its nuclear program in return for an easing of sanctions.
Four American captives, including Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian, flew home from Iran, and several Iranians in the United States won their freedom. That same day, the Obama administration airlifted $400 million in cash to Tehran.
Iran has received international criticism over its targeting of dual nationals amid tensions with the wider world. A United Nations panel has described “an emerging pattern involving the arbitrary deprivation of liberty of dual nationals.” The West accuses Iran of using foreign prisoners as bargaining chips in political negotiations, an allegation Tehran rejects.
Negotiations over a major prisoner swap faltered after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the nuclear deal in 2018. From the following year on, a series of attacks and ship seizures attributed to Iran have raised tensions. While President Joe Biden entered office with hopes of restarting the deal, diplomatic negotiations on the accord have been stalled for a year.
It remains unclear how any possible deal would affect Biden, who now is ordering the Arabian Gulf buildup. In 2016, then-President Barack Obama received withering criticism from Republicans over that prisoner swap, though he already was nearing the end of his second term. Biden will face re-election in November 2024, potentially against Trump.
Those in the US long critical of diplomacy with Iran began questioning the deal immediately after Genser’s announcement.
“Paying $6 billion in ransom payments means the regime will only take more hostages,” said Mark Dubowitz of the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which led criticism of the Iran nuclear deal. “This has become a lucrative means of international extortion for Iran’s supreme leader.”
That troop buildup, however, may insulate Biden from criticism from Gulf Arab nations in the Arabian Gulf, who rely on American security guarantees. The US also is negotiating with Saudi Arabia over potentially recognizing Israel diplomatically, a deal that may involve further guarantees about military support against Iran. That’s even as Riyadh reached a détente with Iran in March after years of tensions.
Also long missing in Iran is retired FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished on the Iranian island of Kish in 2007. A 2013 Associated Press investigation revealed he had been sent on an unauthorized CIA mission. The US alleges he was abducted by Iranian government agents. Iran has denied arresting Levinson or knowing his whereabouts.
He is presumed to have died in Iranian custody. He would be 75 years old now.

Topics: Iran US Evin Prison

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fires nearly all governors in West Bank in major upheaval

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP



Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. (File/AFP)
  • Only three areas — including Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority — retained their governors
  • Experts said it signals Abbas’ recognition of the authority’s deepening unpopularity

AP

RAMALLAH: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas fired most of the governors in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, responding to long-standing demands for a political shake-up as frustration grows with the semi-autonomous Palestinian Authority.
Abbas issued a decree dismissing the governors of eight provinces under Palestinian administration in the occupied territory. The upheaval included the restive northern cities of Nablus, Jenin and Tulkarem, the focus of a recent surge in Palestinian militancy that has undermined the authority’s leadership. Only three areas — including Ramallah, the seat of the Palestinian Authority — retained their governors. The president’s office said that he would form a committee to suggest replacements.
Although the decision is unlikely to have an immediate impact on the ground, experts said it signals Abbas’ recognition of the authority’s deepening unpopularity and his desire to show that he is heeding calls for change in the face of mounting difficulties.
“It gives the authority a new face, which is important particularly as the governors are in charge of all security matters,” said political analyst Jehad Harb. “But it won’t change anything really. (Abbas) is trying to rebuild some public trust, but it will take much more.”
Palestinians have not had the chance to vote in national elections since 2006. Abbas’ original four-year term technically ended in 2009.
Although governors said they had expected an overhaul for years given growing demands for change, many said Thursday’s decree took them by surprise. Yet none expressed dissent with the decision of the president, who rule has become increasingly autocratic in the past years.
“I can understand how fresh blood is important,” said Jihad Abu Al-Assal, the governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley. “This is the president’s decisions and even if we don’t understand all the reasons for it, we will comply.”
The move comes as the secular nationalist Fatah party, which runs the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority, grapples with mounting crises — internal and otherwise.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right government has imposed numerous sanctions on the authority, expanded settlements on lands Palestinians seek for a future state and overseen Israeli military raids into West Bank cities that Palestinian officials say weaken their control. Powerful ministers in the government have openly called for the collapse of the authority and the annexation of the West Bank. These policies have been accompanied by a surge in vigilante settler violence against Palestinians.
Internal tensions have escalated since 2021, when Abbas delayed Palestinian legislative elections in which Fatah was expected to suffer another embarrassing defeat to the Hamas militant group. Hamas wrested control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 — a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections.
Over the past two years, surging violence in the occupied West Bank has added to the authority’s troubles. The recently emerging ties between Fatah activists and militant groups — particularly in flashpoint cities such as Jenin and Nablus — have rattled the security establishment and underscored internal divisions.
Given that the authority maintains security coordination with Israel, Palestinians increasingly see it less as a government than a vehicle for corruption and collaboration. Public services have declined as strikes for better pay among teachers, lawyers and other civil servants cripple key sectors.
Abbas’ decree also fired four governors in the Gaza Strip, whose role has remained symbolic since the 2007 Hamas takeover of the enclave.

Topics: Palestinian West Bank Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran's N.Khorasan province -ISNA

Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran’s N.Khorasan province -ISNA
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters



Explosion occurs at steel complex in Iran’s N.Khorasan province -ISNA

Reuters

DUBAI: A huge explosion has occurred at the Esfarayen Industrial Complex EICO in Iran's northern province of North Khorasan, and eight people have been injured, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.

Lebanon defense minister survives assassination attempt

Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News



Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem. (@SleemMaurice)
  • The minister was transported to a safe area and was not injured

Arab News

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Minister of Defense Maurice Sleem survived an assassination attempt on Thursday after the car he was traveling in was shot at in the Jisr Al-Basha area.

The minister was transported to a safe area and was not injured, media reports stated.

In comments to MTV Lebanon, the minister said he was fine but the rear windshield of his car had been shattered by the impact of bullets.

The assassination attempt comes a day after a truck belonging to the militant Hezbollah group overturned on a mountain road near the Lebanese capital and was followed by a shooting that left two people dead.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese Minister of Defense

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon's former central bank chief Riad Salameh

US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh
Updated 10 August 2023
AFP



US, UK and Canada sanction Lebanon’s former central bank chief Riad Salameh
  • US Treasury: Riad Salameh abused his position of power to enrich himself and his associates
  • Sanctions were also imposed against “four close associates of Salameh”

AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury announced coordinated sanctions with Canada and Britain on Thursday against Riad Salameh, Lebanon’s longtime central bank chief who recently left office without a successor.

Salameh is wanted for alleged financial crimes in several European countries and stepped down at the end of his term in late July after three decades in the post. He has denied all the charges and vowed to challenge them.

The 73-year-old’s “corrupt and unlawful actions have contributed to the breakdown of the rule of law in Lebanon,” the US Treasury department said in a statement, adding that its action had been coordinated with Britain and Canada.

“Salameh abused his position of power, likely in violation of Lebanese law, to enrich himself and his associates by funneling hundreds of millions of dollars through layered shell companies to invest in European real estate,” the statement said.

Sanctions were also imposed against “four close associates of Salameh, including members of Salameh’s family and his primary assistant,” it said.

The sanctions effectively freeze any US-based assets of Salameh and his associates and prohibit transactions between them and US citizens or businesses.

The statement made clear the sanctions do not apply to the Lebanese central bank.

Salameh remains the subject of judicial investigations at home and abroad into allegations including embezzlement, money laundering, fraud and illicit enrichment, charges that he denies.

He is wanted in France and Germany, and Interpol has issued a Red Notice for his arrest, but Lebanon does not extradite its nationals.

A European diplomatic source has told AFP that Salameh is soon to be tried in Paris.

France, Germany and Luxembourg seized assets worth 120 million euros ($135 million) in March 2022 in a move linked to a probe into Salameh’s wealth.

In February, Lebanon also charged Salameh with embezzlement, money laundering and tax evasion as part of its own investigations.

Topics: US UK Lebanon Riad Salameh Canada

Israel's Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns

Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns
Updated 10 August 2023
Reuters



Israel’s Netanyahu pledges to unfreeze funds for Arab towns
  • Netanhayu said the money would be transferred after a review but gave no details
  • Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich doubled down on the fund freeze

Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Wednesday to release at least $54 million to Arab towns after his finance minister’s decision to withhold them drew accusations of racism.
Netanhayu said the money would be transferred after a review but gave no details on what that would entail or how long it would take. His spokesperson declined further comment.
“Israel’s Arab citizens deserve what all citizens do and I’m committed to this. I demand this of all government ministries and it will be carried out following an evaluation to ensure that funds are transferred for their designated purpose – Israel’s Arab citizens,” Netanyahu said in a statement.
At the same time, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich doubled down on the fund freeze at a press briefing.
Echoing his earlier announcement, Smotrich, a member of Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition, told reporters on Wednesday that he was withholding budget funds marked for Arab local councils out of fear that the money would end up in the hands of criminals and terrorists.
Arab community leaders said the minister was guided by racism.
“The finance minister is continuing his campaign of incitement against Arab society and its elected leaders,” said the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.
Arab citizens, most of whom are descendants of Palestinians who stayed in the new Israeli state after the 1948 war surrounding its creation, make up about a fifth of Israel’s population.
Palestinian citizens in Israel have for decades faced social and economic disparities with Jewish citizens, including high poverty, overcrowding, inadequate infrastructure and poorly funded schools.
The funding, earmarked for basic services and development in 67 Arab local councils, is an effort to correct years of insufficient budget allocations and to narrow the gaps between Jewish Israeli and Palestinian communities, said Ameer Bisharat, CEO of the National Committee of Arab Local Councils in Israel.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Palestine

