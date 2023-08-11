Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2

RIYADH: The highly-anticipated PUBG Global Series 2 is set to take place over 11 days at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes with a total prize money of $2 million at stake.
Running from Aug. 10 to 20 live from Boulevard Riyadh City, “PUBG: Battlegrounds” is the series’ global-level offline tournament that will see 24 of the world’s best teams compete against each other.
One of the most famous battle royale games ever, “PUBG: Battlegrounds” pits up to 100 players against each other as they drop onto a shrinking zone and seek to prevail as the last survivors. While scavenging for weapons and equipment needed to survive and neutralize opponents, the available safe area of the game’s map decreases in size over time, directing surviving players into an ever-tightening space that forces thrilling, edge-of-your-seat encounters.
Given the game’s mass following and popularity around the world, anticipation at home and abroad has been growing ever since the star-studded Gamers8: The Land of Heroes Esports lineup was originally announced.
Faisal bin Homran, chief esports officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The summer so far has been nothing short of unforgettable and we’re delighted that the action is continuing with the PUBG Global Series 2. ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ really is a game that speaks for itself and we’re thrilled it’s a part of our schedule. There are few games that match the drama ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ provides viewers and the competitive nature it brings out in players — meaning this tournament is essentially unmissable.
“Once again, we’re hosting the most elite players and teams from all over the globe, all of them vying for first place, bragging rights, and the title of world’s best. Whether fans are watching in person or tuning in online, they should strap in and get ready for one of the best tournaments we’ve hosted yet!”
The tournament is the second major championship of the 2023 competitive season organized by PUBG Corporation and the first to be held under the new 2023 SUPER Regulations. All matches will be played on the Taego map, the eighth playable map created for “PUBG: Battlegrounds,” with three groups of eight teams in the tournament’s group stage.
The top 16 teams will advance to the Winners Bracket, which will consist of 12 matches over two days, with the bottom eight placed into the Losers Bracket. The top eight teams from each bracket will advance to the Grand Finals, where 18 matches will determine the PUBG Global Series 2 champions.
The winning team will take home $600,000, with $260,000 and $162,000 for those in second and third, respectively.