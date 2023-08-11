You are here

Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2

Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2
The PUBG Global Series 2 will take place over 11 days at Boulevard Riyadh City. (SEF)
Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2

Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2
  • Gamers8 competition runs from August 10-20 live at Boulevard Riyadh City
  • 24 of the world’s best teams to parachute onto a remote island and attempt to emerge winners from the ultimate battle royale tournament
RIYADH: The highly-anticipated PUBG Global Series 2 is set to take place over 11 days at Gamers8: The Land of Heroes with a total prize money of $2 million at stake.

Running from Aug. 10 to 20 live from Boulevard Riyadh City, “PUBG: Battlegrounds” is the series’ global-level offline tournament that will see 24 of the world’s best teams compete against each other.

One of the most famous battle royale games ever, “PUBG: Battlegrounds” pits up to 100 players against each other as they drop onto a shrinking zone and seek to prevail as the last survivors. While scavenging for weapons and equipment needed to survive and neutralize opponents, the available safe area of the game’s map decreases in size over time, directing surviving players into an ever-tightening space that forces thrilling, edge-of-your-seat encounters.

Given the game’s mass following and popularity around the world, anticipation at home and abroad has been growing ever since the star-studded Gamers8: The Land of Heroes Esports lineup was originally announced.

Faisal bin Homran, chief esports officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “The summer so far has been nothing short of unforgettable and we’re delighted that the action is continuing with the PUBG Global Series 2. ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ really is a game that speaks for itself and we’re thrilled it’s a part of our schedule. There are few games that match the drama ‘PUBG: Battlegrounds’ provides viewers and the competitive nature it brings out in players — meaning this tournament is essentially unmissable.

“Once again, we’re hosting the most elite players and teams from all over the globe, all of them vying for first place, bragging rights, and the title of world’s best. Whether fans are watching in person or tuning in online, they should strap in and get ready for one of the best tournaments we’ve hosted yet!”

The tournament is the second major championship of the 2023 competitive season organized by PUBG Corporation and the first to be held under the new 2023 SUPER Regulations. All matches will be played on the Taego map, the eighth playable map created for “PUBG: Battlegrounds,” with three groups of eight teams in the tournament’s group stage.

The top 16 teams will advance to the Winners Bracket, which will consist of 12 matches over two days, with the bottom eight placed into the Losers Bracket. The top eight teams from each bracket will advance to the Grand Finals, where 18 matches will determine the PUBG Global Series 2 champions.

The winning team will take home $600,000, with $260,000 and $162,000 for those in second and third, respectively.

Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source

Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source

Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source
  • The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave
  • New PSG coach Luis Enrique is expected to address the media Friday ahead of the team’s season opener against Lorient on Saturday
GENEVA: Neymar is headed for an exit from Paris Saint-Germain to follow his former teammate Lionel Messi away from the French champion in its turbulent summer.

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press talks are moving toward Neymar leaving the club this month. The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential negotiations.

The 31-year-old Brazil international was widely reported to have told PSG this week he wants to leave, just days before the team begin their French title defense. His expected preference is a return to Barcelona, which he left for a world-record fee of €222 million ($244 million) six years ago.

The Qatar-owned club is also dealing with uncertainty over Kylian Mbappe’s future at his hometown club.

New PSG coach Luis Enrique is expected to address the media Friday ahead of the team’s season opener against Lorient on Saturday.

Luis Enrique coached Neymar for some of the Brazilian’s peak years at Barcelona. A storied forward line of Messi, Neymar and Luis Suárez fired Barcelona to a treble-winning season of Champions League, La Liga and Spanish Cup in 2014-15.

Eight years later, it is unclear Luis Enrique sees Neymar as key to his plans in Paris despite Messi’s summer departure to Inter Miami and doubts about Mbappé.

Mbappé has been banished from first-team training in an open dispute with PSG over his wish to play out the final season of his contract and join Real Madrid as a free agent next year.

PSG has said it cannot let Mbappé leave for free and wants to sell him now if he will not extend his contract.

Though PSG accepted a world-record bid of 300 million euros ($330 million) for Mbappé from Al Hilal, the France star declined to meet the Saudi Arabian club’s officials in Paris.

The Saudi Pro League is also a possible destination for Neymar with state-backed clubs easily able to afford the transfer fee and salary he would command.

Barcelona used close to half of the sum it received for Neymar in 2017 to buy Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund. The France forward is now being strongly linked this month to joining PSG — possibly replacing Neymar for a second time.

PSG also have signed Portugal forward Gonçalo Ramos on a one-year loan deal from Benfica with an option to buy outright.

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener
Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener

Jordan Spieth keeps a clean card in the mud for a 63 to lead the PGA Tour playoff opener
  • Spieth chipped in for eagle and made a key par putt on the 17th to take his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January
  • The start to the PGA Tour postseason was sloppy one
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: Jordan Spieth kept a clean card and clean pants, even without having to roll them up to his calves on a rain-soaked course.

He opened with a 7-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Spieth chipped in for eagle and made a key par putt on the 17th to take his first 18-hole lead on the PGA Tour since the Sony Open in January. He missed the cut the next day in Honolulu. That won’t be possible at the TPC Southwind — the 70-player field has no cut.

The start to the PGA Tour postseason was sloppy one. Storms dumped 2 inches of rain in the early morning that caused a delay of just over two hours and players sent off on both sides. The greens were soft but fast. The TPC Southwind was soggy and muddy.

It was not the best day to be wearing white pants.

Tom Kim, who knows a little about mud, probably should have known better. He decided to roll up his pants to make them look like capris. He was briefly tied with Spieth until a late bogey sent him to a 64.

“I didn’t want to get myself dirty,” Kim said. “Just don’t like it. I’ve had a really bad week once this year, so just trying to stay away from it, really.”

It was more like one bad day at Oak Hill for the PGA Championship. He went into a marshy area to look for his tee shot, slipped and emerged with his shirt and pants covered in mud.

Kim is packing light for the three-week stretch of FedEx Cup playoffs.

“I had to make sure I was able to use those pants for a really long time, so I had to make sure they stayed really clean,” he said.

Collin Morikawa had six birdies for a 65 to join Emiliano Grillo two shots behind. That’s $6,000 for relief efforts from the Hawaii wildfires — he has pledged $1,000 per birdie during the playoffs. Morikawa’s grandparents were born in Lahaina and once had a restaurant on Front Street, which closed many years ago.

Jon Rahm had dirty pants and a scorecard to match. The No. 1 seed in the chase for the $18 million FedEx Cup bonus, he was going along fine until hitting his tee shot out-of-bounds on the par-5 16th hole and had to salvage a bogey. Two holes later, he drove into the water and nearly found the water again on his third shot at the 18th. That was a double bogey.

His front nine — Rahm started on No. 10 — wasn’t much better with three bogeys that led to a 73. He ended with a three-putt bogey.

Rahm played alongside the next two top seeds, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, each posting a 67. Scheffler was 2 over early and responded with six birdies over his last 12 holes.

“It’s frustrating obviously when you see everybody is making birdies and you’re 2 over through four or five holes,” Scheffler said. “It was frustrating, but hung in there nicely and played some really good golf after that.”

McIlroy was disappointed he wasn’t lower the way he hit it off the tee, critical on a day when players could lift, clean and replace their golf balls from the short grass.

“I don’t know if I can remember a round where I’ve driven it that well, at least in recent memory,” McIlroy said. “I drove it really well today and gave myself so many looks from the fairway. Sort of walking off the course disappointed with 3 under.”

Spieth was good from start to finish. He had three birdies through five holes, had a few important par-saving putts and then saved his best for a chip-in for eagle on the 16th.

“The pivotal holes where you get wedge in your hand, if you hit a nice drive, you’re looking to attack,” Spieth said. “I did hit the fairways on those holes, and that was important. Then the really hard ones, you’re just trying to get it on the surface and tap in for par.”

Spieth is at No. 31 in the FedEx Cup, guaranteed to be among the top 50 from the 70-man field who advance to the BMW Championship next week. That assures players a spot in eight $20 million signature tournaments next year.

The ultimate goal is top 30 to reach the Tour Championship, so this becomes an important week for Spieth to get himself high enough in the standings.

Lucas Glover was at No. 112 until winning the Wyndham Championship last week, moving to No. 49. With that shot of confidence, he opened with a 66. Glover has never been a fan of the FedEx Cup playoffs or the points system. So he’s trying to keep it as simple as possible.

“I think the state of my game, if I take care of me, I’m going to be there,” he said. “That’s how I like it — it’s up to me. I’m not going to pull for or against the guy in 50th or 51st or whatever. I feel like if do my job, I’ll be in Chicago next week. I think that’s probably how it should be.”

Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe's largest soccer stadium is overhauled

Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe’s largest soccer stadium is overhauled
Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe's largest soccer stadium is overhauled

Barcelona to miss Camp Nou advantage this season as Europe’s largest soccer stadium is overhauled
  • Some 35,000 people turned out for Barcelona’s first game at their temporary home on Tuesday, against Tottenham in a friendly
  • While Barcelona have proven beatable at home in recent years, there was a time not too long ago when they were nearly invincible at Camp Nou
BARCELONA: Beyond courting and developing some of the world’s top talent, Barcelona have also based their success on a strong home advantage thanks to Europe’s largest soccer stadium.

That will be different this season, when the team play at a smaller, less accessible stadium while their 99,000-seat Camp Nou undergoes a complete facelift that won’t be finished for at least three years.

Barcelona will spend their time away from Camp Nou at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium, which can hold 49,000 people. That will surely translate to a quieter, less intimidating atmosphere for rivals, as well as less revenue for a club still battling severe financial problems.

Some 35,000 people turned out for Barcelona’s first game at their temporary home on Tuesday, against Tottenham in a friendly that the club uses to present its team for the upcoming campaign. That’s compared to the 83,000 who showed up at Camp Nou for the equivalent game on year ago.

Coach Xavi Hernandez took the microphone to address the crowd that watched his team beat Tottenham 4-2. He asked them to hang in there.

“We have the same motivation as last season. But this season will not be easy. It will be an atypical season. We won’t be at our home,” Xavi told the stadium. “We will need you more than ever, need your support, your solidarity, your sacrifice. It is important that you make us feel like we were at Camp Nou.”

While Barcelona have proven beatable at home in recent years, there was a time not too long ago when they were nearly invincible at Camp Nou. With Lionel Messi and company at their best, Barcelona went more than seven years without losing a Champions League home game between September 2013 and December 2020. During that stretch it was also rare for the team to lose a Spanish league game when they were playing in front of their fans.

Only 17,000 club members bought season tickets for this campaign, far from the 27,000 that club president Joan Laporta had hoped for. The rest of the seats will be sold on a game-by-game basis. Last season, the club sold 83,000 season tickets to its club members and had an average turnout that was roughly the same. The top turnout for a single game last season was the 95,000 who saw Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1 in a match that put the team on their way to winning the Spanish league title.

Barcelona open the Spanish league season away at Getafe on Sunday. It will then play their first home game against Cadiz on Aug. 20.

The stadium that featured in 1992 Summer Olympics is not without its attractions. It sits atop the Montjuic hill which provides spectacular views of the city, and has other lures particularly for tourists, including parks, an Olympic museum, and an art museum. Barcelona’s crosstown rival Espanyol played at the Olympic Stadium from 1997-2009 while it was building its new stadium.

But many local fans consider the Olympic Stadium harder to get to than Camp Nou, which is within easy walking distance from nearby subway stations.

Even Laporta had to admit that “going up to Montjuic is inconvenient, but it doesn’t seem like a large one to me.”

To help fans avoid the hike up the hill there will be shuttle buses to help ticket holders reach the stadium.

The club has also upgraded the Olympic Stadium’s facilities, including putting a cover over its athletics track and giving its changing rooms a makeover.

Perhaps more importantly for Barcelona in the mid-term, the time away from Camp Nou will mean a financial blow to a club that is struggling to reduce a massive debt of some 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion). That figure does not include the loan commitments the club has taken on to remodel its stadium.

The club said that the rental cost of the municipal stadium will run between 15-20 million euros ($16.5-$22 million) for the season. In April, Laporta said that playing away from Camp Nou will leave a hole of around 93 million euros ($102 million) in the club’s accounts between the rent paid and the lower revenues. Laporta has said the club is trying to cash in on its recent league title and the Champions League success of its women’s team to lock up new sponsors to make up for the shortfall. Its women’s team, however, is still set to play at its much smaller stadium outside the city.

Unlike rival Real Madrid, who took advantage of the pandemic to renovate their Santiago Bernabeu when health restrictions prohibited the public from attending games anyway, Barcelona’s plans to overhaul Camp Nou have been delayed for years. They finally got underway this summer when crews started demolishing parts of it.

Barcelona hope to be able to return to playing games at Camp Nou in November 2024. The new-look stadium will seat 105,000 people and have better retail services to further boost game-day revenues. Work, however, is expected to continue on the stadium into 2026, meaning that attendance will still be reduced until then. The entire project has required Barcelona to secure &euro;1.45 billion ($1.6 billion) in backing from multiple investors.

Dygert puts injuries behind her to win individual time trial world title

Dygert puts injuries behind her to win individual time trial world title
Dygert puts injuries behind her to win individual time trial world title

Dygert puts injuries behind her to win individual time trial world title
  • Dygert showed a week ago her form was back by winning a track cycling gold in the individual pursuit at the velodrome in Glasgow and qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
  • In the mountain bike short track cross country race, New Zealand’s Sam Gaze took gold ahead of Frenchman Victor Koretzky and Britain’s Tom Pidcock
GLASGOW: Three years after a horror crash almost ended her career, Chloe Dygert of the US won the women’s individual time trial at the cycling world championships on Thursday.

Dygert was world champion in 2019 but in a frightening accident during the defense of the title at the 2020 worlds in Imola, Italy, she careered over a roadside barrier, leading to emergency surgery on her leg.

After two further bouts of surgery her left leg is now an inch (3cm) shorter.

Dygert showed a week ago her form was back, however, by winning a track cycling gold in the individual pursuit at the velodrome in Glasgow and qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

There she did a victory lap of the track holding the American flag, little knowing she was among many who had picked up a respiratory bug at the noisy indoor event.

“I spent the last four days praying to God to be OK today,” she said after her win.

“If the race had been yesterday I’m not sure I’d have started,” said the champion, who has also undergone heart surgery and overcome a bout of the Epstein Barr virus.

Setting a pulsating early time on Thursday, the American took the title five seconds ahead of Grace Brown of Australia with Austria’s Christina Schweinberger in third, 1min 12sec off the pace.

Dygert’s blistering pace of 46min 59sec on the 36.2km course that culminated with a steep climb to the imposing Stirling Castle stunned the field with only Brown getting anywhere near the champion.

“This title is truly special,” said the 26-year-old.

“Not just for me, for everybody behind me: the team, USA Cycling, my family, my personal team, this means a lot for us. I’m really thankful.”

Pre-race favorite Marlen Reusser, a faller in the mixed relay time trial, abandoned the race in tears halfway through while 2022 champion Ellen van Dijk was absent due to her pregnancy.

Another threat was Women’s Tour de France winner Demi Vollering of the Netherlands, who came in sixth.

“No regrets, I came close to a medal,” said the Dutch rider.

With 86 riders going down the ramp at 75-second intervals Arefa Amini of Afghanistan was first to start and ended 21min 49sec slower than the winner.

Her compatriot Fariba Hashimi, however, was less than ten minutes off the pace in 66th place.

Dygert embarked way before the other main contenders and faced a long wait before she was crowned champion.

In the mountain bike short track cross country race, New Zealand’s Sam Gaze took gold ahead of Frenchman Victor Koretzky and Britain’s Tom Pidcock.

Pidcock brushed off a claim he had driven rival rider Luca Schwarzbauer off the track on the final corner.

“It’s part of racing,” Pidcock said. “I went for the inside and pushed him out on to the gravel and then Luca crashed unfortunately.”

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot of France defended her world title in the women’s short track ahead of Puck Pieterse of the Netherlands and Britain’s Evie Richards.

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup
New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup

New trophy unveiled for 2023 King Salman Club Cup
  • Specially created for the tournament, also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, the trophy was revealed during an event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif
  • The design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire, and is topped by a golden soccer ball
RIYADH: The Union of Arab Football Associations on Thursday unveiled the new trophy that will be presented this weekend to the winners of the 2023 King Salman Club Cup.

The brand new trophy, specially created for the tournament, which is also known as the Arab Club Champions Cup, was revealed during a special event at Tera Mall in the western Saudi city of Taif.

The brand new trophy was specially created for this year's Arab Club Champions Cup. (Supplied)

Made by Sports Partners International, the trophy’s design includes elements inspired by the headscarf that is one of the symbols of formal Saudi attire. It is topped by a golden soccer ball, and an inscription at the bottom includes the name of the tournament. Made from bronze-coated copper, plated with 24-carat gold, it weighs 6.1 kilograms and stands 39.5 centimeters tall.

Special guests at the unveiling included tournament director Mu’eed Al-Shahri and Abdullah Al-Zayedi, the director of the Ministry of Sports in Taif. Afterwards, fans had a chance to have their photo taken with the trophy.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr will battle it out for the trophy in the final of the competition, which kicks off at 7pm on Aug. 12 at King Fahd Stadium in Taif.

 

 

Supremacy at stake as Gamers8: The Land of Heroes hosts $2m PUBG Global Series 2
