Oldest Philippine mosque stands witness to centuries of Islamic heritage

This file photo shows the façade of Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque in Tawi-Tawi.
This file photo shows the façade of Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque in Tawi-Tawi. (National Historical Commission of the Philippines)
Updated 11 August 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque was built by Arab trader in 1380, according to folktales
  • It is the oldest known mosque in the Philippines and one of the earliest in Southeast Asia
MANILA: Legend has it that the pillars of Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque in Tawi-Tawi were unbreakable. They survived many attempts at destruction over the past six centuries and till today remain standing.

The first mosque to be established in the Philippines, it was, according to local folklore, built by Arab trader and missionary Makhdum Karim in 1380, which makes it also one of the oldest in Southeast Asia.

“The establishment of the Sheikh Makhdum Mosque in the 14th century ushered the beginning of Islamization in the Philippines,” said Prof. Julkipli Wadi, dean of the Institute of Islamic Studies at the University of the Philippines.

“That was 200 years before the advent of Spanish colonialism and the entrenchment of the Westernized version of Christianity in this part of Southeast Asia.”  

The pillars of the small white mosque in the municipality of Simunul in the southernmost island province of the Philippines, are believed to come from the original mosque and are considered sacred.

“Legend has it there were various attempts to remove the old pillars of the mosque. For some reason, those attempts were unsuccessful. Hence, some old folks thought that those pillars were a source of blessings and people began to take pieces from them and use them as amulets,” Prof. Wadi told Arab News.  

“That led the local government to protect the pillars with plastic glass so that people would not be able to carve pieces from them.”  

The mosque was burned down during the Japanese invasion of 1941 — when everything but the pillars was turned to ashes — and rebuilt in the 1960s, with restoration works done also more recently. In 2013, President Benigno S. Aquino signed a Republic Act declaring Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Mosque a national historical landmark.

Sheikh Makhdum was one of the seven legendary preachers who arrived by sea and introduced Islam to Mindanao and Sulu.

They all belonged to a branch of the Naqshbandi, a major Sunni order of Sufism, or Islamic mysticism that flourished in Central Asia and eventually spread to the Indian subcontinent, particularly today’s Gujarat — a strategic area of the Silk Road connecting China, India, and the Islamic world of the 13th and 14th centuries.  

“It’s enduring physical evidence of Islam in the country,” said Prof. Darwin Absari from the University of the Philippines’ Institute of Islamic Studies.  

“It connects the country to the larger community of Muslims in Southeast Asia and the whole of the Islamic world.”  

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, of which Tawi-Tawi is part, celebrates Sheikh Karimul Makhdum Day as a public holiday on Nov. 7.  

In June, Filipino Muslims urged the Senate to declare the day a non-working holiday across the whole Philippines, as the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage argued that “for more than six centuries, the mosque built under Makhdum’s guidance served as a beacon of continuing legacy and pride of all Muslim Filipinos” and evidence of the “immense contribution of the Islamic faith to the enrichment, vibrance and diversity” of Philippine culture.  

Muslims constitute roughly 6 percent of the country’s 110 million predominantly Catholic population. Most live on the southern islands of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago.  

The Tawi-Tawi mosque is a source of pride not just for the little province but the whole region of the Muslim south. Its existence implies that Islam “has been deeply rooted in the province,” Prof. Nasser Kadil from the Mindanao State University said.

“It has become a source of pride having the oldest mosque and implying that Sheikh Makhdum and his group first landed in Tawi-Tawi, therefore Islam (in this region) started in Tawi-Tawi.”

 

Former South African President Zuma taken back to prison and released again within 2 hours

  • The preferential treatment for Zuma to avoid serving out a 15-month sentence was authorized by President Cyril Ramaphosa
  • Opposition leaders slammed the move as a "cynical manipulation of the justice system”
JOHANNESBURG: Former South African President Jacob Zuma was taken back to prison on Friday after his parole was ruled invalid, only to be released again within two hours under a new program to reduce overcrowding in jails.
The move immediately raised more questions over whether the 81-year-old is receiving preferential treatment to avoid serving out a 15-month sentence for contempt of court for refusing to testify at an inquiry into corruption. It was called “an absolute joke” by South Africa’s main opposition party.
The remissions program was authorized by President Cyril Ramaphosa and made public for the first time Friday. While justice officials said it aims to release more than 9,400 inmates from jail and put them under correctional supervision at home, Zuma appeared to be the first to benefit from it.
Zuma reported to the Estcourt Correctional Center in the Kwa-Zulu Natal province at 6 a.m., ostensibly to serve the remaining 13 months of his sentence. But he was released some time after 7 a.m. when his remission was processed, said Makgothi Thobakgale, the acting national commissioner of the corrections department.
Zuma later arrived back at his rural Nkandla estate in a convoy of black SUVs, according to video broadcast by South African media.
“Surprise, surprise, he is the first beneficiary of a brand new policy,” said John Steenhuisen, the leader of South Africa’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance. “This is a cynical manipulation of the justice system.”
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said President Ramaphosa had taken the decision to “remit the sentence” of his predecessor under the constitutional authority he has to remit the sentence of “any offender at any time.”
“The president’s decision is to remit sentences of offenders across the country. It is not a specific decision about former president Zuma. It’s about all the offenders across the country,” Lamola said.
Friday’s twist continued a two-year legal wrangle over Zuma’s sentence. He was sent to prison in July 2021 for defying a court order to testify at a corruption inquiry, but was released on medical parole having served just two months.
That medical parole — granted to Zuma by a former prisons boss seen as one of his political allies — was ruled invalid in court, forcing the Department of Corrections to make a new call on whether Zuma should go back to jail to serve the outstanding 13 months or whether his time on medical parole should count as him having served his sentence.
Instead, the corrections department went for neither. Including Zuma in the newly announced remissions program to ease prison congestion was viewed as a fudge by some to avoid the kind of violent unrest that erupted in South Africa the first time Zuma was sent to jail.
In 2021, more than 350 people died in some of the worst violence the country has seen since the final days of apartheid in the late 1980s and early 1990s, as rioting swept across Zuma’s home province of Kwa-Zulu Natal and the economic hub province of Gauteng.
South Africa had deployed the army to provide extra security in four provinces last month when the Constitutional Court ruled that Zuma’s early release on medical parole was improper, and security forces were on high alert again this week.
Zuma has recently returned from Russia where he received medical treatment for an undisclosed illness.
He is also on trial for corruption in a separate case, where he faces a 15-year jail sentence having been charged with corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering. Those charges were laid in early 2021 but the trial — which centers on a multibillion-dollar arms deal South Africa secured before Zuma was president — has been bogged down in hearings and no testimony has yet been heard.
Zuma was acquitted of rape in a trial in 2006 and revived his political career to be elected president of Africa’s most developed economy in 2009. He was forced to resign in 2018 in the face of corruption allegations and was later called to testify at a judicial inquiry into the alleged graft during his tenure.
At the inquiry, witnesses testified to massive graft during Zuma’s presidency, mostly involving huge contracts at state-owned businesses. Zuma refused to testify, leading to him being convicted of contempt of court.
Although the inquiry showed how South Africa lost billions of dollars of public money to rampant corruption under Zuma, no one has been convicted over that graft and no major figures have been brought to trial.
 

West African countries suspend key military meeting on Niger as coup supporters protest foreign intervention

West African countries suspend key military meeting on Niger as coup supporters protest foreign intervention
Updated 27 min 43 sec ago

West African countries suspend key military meeting on Niger as coup supporters protest foreign intervention

West African countries suspend key military meeting on Niger as coup supporters protest foreign intervention
  • On Thursday, the ECOWAS bloc said it had decided to deploy a “standby force” aimed at restoring Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum to power
  • US laments that Niger’s military leaders have refused to release the family of the detained president in a proposed goodwill gesture
Updated 27 min 43 sec ago

NIAMEY, Niger: West African nations on Friday suspended a key military meeting on the crisis in Niger, a day after saying they would muster a “standby” force in their bid to reinstate the country’s deposed leader.
Fears also mounted for elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by members of his guard on July 26, with reports saying his detention conditions were deteriorating.
Chiefs of staff from West African ECOWAS bloc countries were set to attend a meeting on Saturday in Ghana’s capital Accra, regional military sources had said on Friday.
But they later said that it had been suspended indefinitely for “technical reasons.”
The sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organization’s leaders about “the best options” for activating and deploying the standby force.
ECOWAS has yet to provide details on the force or a timetable for action, and the leaders have emphasised they still want a peaceful solution.
The last-minute cancelation came as thousands of coup supporters rallied near a French military base in Niger on Friday.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented that Niger’s military leaders have refused to release the family of the detained president in a proposed goodwill gesture.
In a phone call with Niger’s former president Mahamadou Issoufou, a fellow Western ally whom Bazoum served, Blinken “expressed his grave concern at the continued unlawful detention under deteriorating conditions of President Bazoum and his family.”
Blinken “shared that he is particularly dismayed by the refusal of those who seized power in Niger to release Bazoum’s family members as a demonstration of goodwill,” a State Department statement said.
During Friday's rally, protesters near the base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey shouted “down with France, down with ECOWAS.”
Niger’s new leaders have accused ex-colonial power France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hard-line ECOWAS stance against the coup.
Many brandished Russian and Niger flags and shouted their support for the country’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.
“We are going to make the French leave! ECOWAS isn’t independent, it’s being manipulated by France,” said one demonstrator, Aziz Rabeh Ali, a member of a students’ union.
France has around 1,500 personnel in Niger as part of a force battling an eight-year jihadist insurgency.
It is facing growing hostility across the Sahel, withdrawing its anti-jihadist forces from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso last year after falling out with military governments that ousted elected leaders.
Niger’s new leaders scrapped defense agreements with France last week, while a hostile protest outside the French embassy in Niamey on July 30 prompted Paris to evacuate its citizens.

EU, AU sound alarm
The European Union and African Union (AU) joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday.
“Bazoum and his family, according to the latest information, have been deprived of food, electricity and medical care for several days,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
UN rights chief Volker Turk said Bazoum’s reported detention conditions “could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law.”
The AU said “such treatment of a democratically elected president” was “unacceptable.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the “coup plotters must face harsh consequences should anything happen” to Bazoum or his family.
A source close to Bazoum said “he’s OK, but the conditions are very difficult.” The coup leaders had threatened to assault him in the event of military intervention, the source added.
Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to Bazoum earlier this week. The 63-year-old described the treatment of himself, his wife and their 20-year-old son as “inhuman and cruel,” HRW said.
“I’m not allowed to receive my family members (or) my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us,” the group quoted him as saying.
“My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor,” he was quoted as saying. “They’ve refused to let him get medical treatment.”
Under pressure to stem a cascade of coups among its members, ECOWAS had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum to the coup leaders to return Bazoum to power.
But they defied the deadline, which expired on Sunday without any action being taken.
The coup leaders have since named a new government, which met for the first time on Friday.

Fifth coup in 63 years
Since 1990, the 15-country bloc has intervened among six of its members at times of civil war, insurrection or political turmoil.
But the possibility of intervention in deeply fragile Niger has sparked debate within its ranks and warnings from neighboring Algeria as well as from Russia.
Moscow, whose influence in the region has grown, said a military solution “could lead to a protracted confrontation” in Niger and “a sharp destabilization” across the Sahel.
The president of ECOWAS member Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves, spoke out against a military intervention on Friday and said his country was unlikely to participate in such a campaign.
Military-ruled ECOWAS nations Mali and Burkina Faso have warned an intervention would be a “declaration of war” on their countries.
General Salifou Mody, Niger’s new defense minister, made a brief visit to Mali on Friday, according to a Malian presidential adviser speaking on condition of anonymity.
The coup is Niger’s fifth since the landlocked country gained independence from France in 1960.
Like Mali and Burkina Faso, the country is struggling with a brutal jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives, forced many people from their homes and undermined faith in government.

 

Eritrea summons British diplomat over Tigray remarks

  • Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a border war with its neighbor, which poisoned relations until a peace deal in 2018, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power
NAIROBI: Eritrea’s information minister said Friday that his government had summoned a British diplomat to protest remarks by the UK ambassador to Ethiopia urging Asmara to withdraw from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Eritrean troops supported Ethiopian forces during the federal government’s two-year war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and have been accused by the United States and rights groups of some of the conflict’s worst atrocities.
The war ended with a peace deal signed in November last year that called for the withdrawal of foreign forces, but Asmara was not a party to the agreement and its troops continue to be present in bordering areas of Tigray.
In an interview posted online on Wednesday, the British envoy to Ethiopia Darren Welch told the TPLF-linked broadcaster Tigrai TV that the UK government backed “calls for Eritrean forces to withdraw completely back to their own borders.”
Eritrea’s foreign ministry summoned the British charge d’affaires in Asmara on Thursday “to convey strong message to Whitehall on unwarranted remarks of (the) British Ambassador to Ethiopia... apparently endorsing TPLF’s irredentist claims,” Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said on X, formerly Twitter.
Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a two-year border war with its neighbor — then ruled by the TPLF — which poisoned relations until a peace agreement in 2018, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in Addis Ababa.
Dubbed the “North Korea” of Africa, Eritrea was sanctioned by the United States in 2021 after sending troops into Tigray.
Its forces have been accused of murder, rape and looting, according to residents who say Eritrean soldiers still remain in Tigray, more than nine months after the war ended.
During a rare press conference in Kenya earlier this year, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki dismissed accusations of rights abuses by Eritrean troops in Tigray as “fantasy.”
Human Rights Watch in February called for fresh sanctions against Eritrea, accusing it of rounding up thousands of people, including minors, for mandatory military service, during the Tigray war.
The country sits near the bottom of global rankings for press freedom, as well as human rights, civil liberties and economic development.
 

Death toll from Maui wildfires rises to 67 as survivors begin returning home to assess damage

  • Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire started Tuesday and took Maui by surprise, racing through parched growth covering the island and then feasting on homes and anything else that lay in its path
LAHAINA, Hawaii: The death toll in Maui rose to 67 on Friday as officials confirmed another 12 fatalities from a massive blaze that turned large swaths of a centuries-old town into a hellscape of ashen rubble.
Maui County officials said in an online statement that firefighters continued to battle the blaze, which was not yet fully contained. Meanwhile, residents of Lahaina were being allowed to return home for the first time to assess the damage.
Associated Press journalists witnessed the devastation, with nearly every building flattened to debris on Front Street, the heart of the Maui community and the economic hub of the island. The roosters known to roam Hawaii streets meandered through the ashes of what was left, including an eerie traffic jam of the charred remains of dozens of cars that didn’t make it out of the inferno.
Incinerated cars crushed by downed telephone poles. Charred elevator shafts standing as testaments to the burned-down apartment buildings they once served. Pools filled with charcoal-colored water. Trampolines and children’s scooters mangled by the extreme heat.
“It hit so quick, it was incredible,” Lahaina resident Kyle Scharnhorst said as he surveyed his apartment complex’s damage in the morning. “It was like a war zone.”

The wildfires are the state’s deadliest natural disaster in decades, surpassing a 1960 tsunami that killed 61 people. An even deadlier tsunami in 1946, which killed more than 150 on the Big Island, prompted the development of the territory-wide emergency system that includes sirens, which are sounded monthly to test their readiness.
But many fire survivors said in interviews that they didn’t hear any sirens or receive a warning that gave them enough time to prepare, realizing they were in danger only when they saw flames or heard explosions nearby.
“There was no warning. There was absolutely none. Nobody came around. We didn’t see a fire truck or anybody,” said Lynn Robinson, who lost her home in the fire.
Hawaii emergency management records show no indication that warning sirens sounded before people had to run for their lives. Instead, officials sent alerts to mobile phones, televisions and radio stations — but widespread power and cellular outages may have limited their reach.
Gov. Josh Green warned that the death toll would likely rise as search and rescue operations continue. He also said that Lahaina residents would be allowed to return Friday to check on their property and that people would be able to get out, too, to get water and access other services. Authorities set a curfew from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.
“The recovery’s going to be extraordinarily complicated, but we do want people to get back to their homes and just do what they can to assess safely, because it’s pretty dangerous,” Green told Hawaii News Now.
Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, at least three wildfires erupted on Maui this week, racing through parched brush covering the island.
The most serious one swept into Lahaina on Tuesday and left it a grid of gray rubble wedged between the blue ocean and lush green slopes. Skeletal remains of buildings bowed under roofs that pancaked in the blaze. Palm trees were torched, boats in the harbor were scorched and the stench of burning lingered.
The wildfire is already projected to be the second-costliest disaster in Hawaii history, behind only Hurricane Iniki in 1992, according to calculations by Karen Clark & Company, a prominent disaster and risk modeling company.
Summer and Gilles Gerling sought to salvage family keepsakes from the ashes of their home. But all they could find was the piggy bank Summer Gilles’ father gave her as a child, their daughter’s jade bracelet and the watches they gifted each other for their wedding.
Their wedding rings were gone.
They described their fear as the strong wind whipped and the smoke and flames moved closer. But they said they were just happy that they and their two children made it out alive.
“It is what it is,” Gilles Gerling said. “Safety was the main concern. These are all material things.”
Cadaver-sniffing dogs were brought in Friday to assist the search for the dead, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said.
The wildfire is the deadliest in the US since the 2018 Camp Fire in California, which killed at least 85 people and laid waste to the town of Paradise.
Lahaina’s wildfire risk is well known. Maui County’s hazard mitigation plan, last updated in 2020, identified Lahaina and other West Maui communities as having frequent wildfires and a large number of buildings at risk of wildfire damage.
The report also noted that West Maui had the island’s second-highest rate of households without a vehicle and the highest rate of non-English speakers.
“This may limit the population’s ability to receive, understand and take expedient action during hazard events,” the plan noted.
Maui’s firefighting efforts may also have been hampered by a small staff, said Bobby Lee, president of the Hawaii Firefighters Association. There are a maximum of 65 firefighters working at any given time in the county, and they are responsible for three islands — Maui, Molokai and Lanai — he said.
Those crews have about 13 fire engines and two ladder trucks, but the department does not have any off-road vehicles, he said. That means crews can’t attack brush fires thoroughly before they reach roads or populated areas.
Lahaina resident Lana Vierra was eager to return even though she knows the home she raised five children in is no longer there.
“To actually stand there on your burnt grounds and get your wheels turning on how to move forward — I think it will give families that peace,” she said.
When she fled Tuesday, she thought it would be temporary. She spent Friday morning filling out FEMA assistance forms at a relative’s house in Haiku.
She was eager to see Lahaina but unsure how she would feel once there, thinking about the sheds in the back that housed family mementos.
“My kids’ yearbooks and all that kind of stuff. Their baby pictures,” Vierra said. “That’s what hurts a mother the most.”

 

 

US judge in election case warns Trump over 'inflammatory' statements

  • Prosecutors had sought a protective order after the mercurial former president threatened on his Truth Social platform that: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”
WASHINGTON: The US judge handling the historic case against Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election warned him on Friday against making “inflammatory” statements and said she would not allow a “carnival atmosphere” at his eventual trial.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the stern warning at a hearing between prosecutors and defense attorneys held to decide what the former president can reveal publicly about the case as it proceeds to trial.
“I will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the integrity of these proceedings,” Chutkan said during the 90-minute hearing at a federal courthouse in downtown Washington.
“Inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool,” Chutkan said in comments clearly directed at Trump and his attorneys, would force her to “proceed to trial quickly.”
Special counsel Jack Smith has asked for the trial of the former president to begin on January 2, 2024 — nearly three years to the day after Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
Defense attorneys for Trump — the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — are expected to seek a later trial date.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. (AP)

Chutkan, who was appointed by former Democratic president Barack Obama, is to set a date for the start of the trial at a hearing to be held on August 28.
The 77-year-old Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges that he plotted with aides to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was not present for Friday’s hearing.
The judge said she would ensure that the former president’s rights “as a criminal defendant” are respected but his First Amendment free speech rights are “not absolute.”
“I also take seriously my obligation to prevent (what the US Supreme Court) has called a carnival atmosphere of unchecked publicity and trial by media,” Chutkan said.

The hearing was called after prosecutors sought a protective order over what Trump can reveal publicly about witnesses and evidence in the case.
Prosecutors cited a post by Trump on his Truth Social platform in which he said: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!“
Chutkan cautioned that “even arguably ambiguous statements” could be seen as a potential bid to “intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors” and she would be forced to intervene.
The judge said Trump would be allowed to review sensitive materials such as witness interviews and transcripts of grand jury proceedings without his legal team present but he cannot photograph or reproduce them.
Chutkan elicited laughter in the courtroom when she said Trump has “shown a tendency to hold on to material he shouldn’t have” — an apparent reference to his pending case in Florida for allegedly mishandling top secret government documents.
Trump is facing prosecution in multiple jurisdictions over allegations of criminal conduct before, during and after his presidency.
He is to go on trial in Florida in May in the classified documents case and in New York in March for alleged election-eve hush money payments made to a porn star.
Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, brought the charges against Trump in the documents case and has also charged him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.
Trump was impeached twice while in office — first for trying to get Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Biden and then over allegations that he incited the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

