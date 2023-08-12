West African countries suspend key military meeting on Niger as coup supporters protest foreign intervention

You are here

Members of a military council that staged a coup in Niger attend a rally in Niamey. Russia has warned against any foreign military intervention in Niger. (Reuters)
  • On Thursday, the ECOWAS bloc said it had decided to deploy a “standby force” aimed at restoring Niger's elected president Mohamed Bazoum to power
  • US laments that Niger’s military leaders have refused to release the family of the detained president in a proposed goodwill gesture
NIAMEY, Niger: West African nations on Friday suspended a key military meeting on the crisis in Niger, a day after saying they would muster a “standby” force in their bid to reinstate the country’s deposed leader.
Fears also mounted for elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted by members of his guard on July 26, with reports saying his detention conditions were deteriorating.
Chiefs of staff from West African ECOWAS bloc countries were set to attend a meeting on Saturday in Ghana’s capital Accra, regional military sources had said on Friday.
But they later said that it had been suspended indefinitely for “technical reasons.”
The sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organization’s leaders about “the best options” for activating and deploying the standby force.
ECOWAS has yet to provide details on the force or a timetable for action, and the leaders have emphasised they still want a peaceful solution.
The last-minute cancelation came as thousands of coup supporters rallied near a French military base in Niger on Friday.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken lamented that Niger’s military leaders have refused to release the family of the detained president in a proposed goodwill gesture.
In a phone call with Niger’s former president Mahamadou Issoufou, a fellow Western ally whom Bazoum served, Blinken “expressed his grave concern at the continued unlawful detention under deteriorating conditions of President Bazoum and his family.”
Blinken “shared that he is particularly dismayed by the refusal of those who seized power in Niger to release Bazoum’s family members as a demonstration of goodwill,” a State Department statement said.
During Friday's rally, protesters near the base on the outskirts of the capital Niamey shouted “down with France, down with ECOWAS.”
Niger’s new leaders have accused ex-colonial power France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hard-line ECOWAS stance against the coup.
Many brandished Russian and Niger flags and shouted their support for the country’s new strongman, General Abdourahamane Tiani.
“We are going to make the French leave! ECOWAS isn’t independent, it’s being manipulated by France,” said one demonstrator, Aziz Rabeh Ali, a member of a students’ union.
France has around 1,500 personnel in Niger as part of a force battling an eight-year jihadist insurgency.
It is facing growing hostility across the Sahel, withdrawing its anti-jihadist forces from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso last year after falling out with military governments that ousted elected leaders.
Niger’s new leaders scrapped defense agreements with France last week, while a hostile protest outside the French embassy in Niamey on July 30 prompted Paris to evacuate its citizens.

EU, AU sound alarm
The European Union and African Union (AU) joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday.
“Bazoum and his family, according to the latest information, have been deprived of food, electricity and medical care for several days,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
UN rights chief Volker Turk said Bazoum’s reported detention conditions “could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law.”
The AU said “such treatment of a democratically elected president” was “unacceptable.”
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that the “coup plotters must face harsh consequences should anything happen” to Bazoum or his family.
A source close to Bazoum said “he’s OK, but the conditions are very difficult.” The coup leaders had threatened to assault him in the event of military intervention, the source added.
Human Rights Watch said it had spoken to Bazoum earlier this week. The 63-year-old described the treatment of himself, his wife and their 20-year-old son as “inhuman and cruel,” HRW said.
“I’m not allowed to receive my family members (or) my friends who have been bringing food and other supplies to us,” the group quoted him as saying.
“My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor,” he was quoted as saying. “They’ve refused to let him get medical treatment.”
Under pressure to stem a cascade of coups among its members, ECOWAS had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum to the coup leaders to return Bazoum to power.
But they defied the deadline, which expired on Sunday without any action being taken.
The coup leaders have since named a new government, which met for the first time on Friday.

Fifth coup in 63 years
Since 1990, the 15-country bloc has intervened among six of its members at times of civil war, insurrection or political turmoil.
But the possibility of intervention in deeply fragile Niger has sparked debate within its ranks and warnings from neighboring Algeria as well as from Russia.
Moscow, whose influence in the region has grown, said a military solution “could lead to a protracted confrontation” in Niger and “a sharp destabilization” across the Sahel.
The president of ECOWAS member Cape Verde, Jose Maria Neves, spoke out against a military intervention on Friday and said his country was unlikely to participate in such a campaign.
Military-ruled ECOWAS nations Mali and Burkina Faso have warned an intervention would be a “declaration of war” on their countries.
General Salifou Mody, Niger’s new defense minister, made a brief visit to Mali on Friday, according to a Malian presidential adviser speaking on condition of anonymity.
The coup is Niger’s fifth since the landlocked country gained independence from France in 1960.
Like Mali and Burkina Faso, the country is struggling with a brutal jihadist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives, forced many people from their homes and undermined faith in government.

 

Topics: Niger Coup ECOWAS

Eritrea summons British diplomat over Tigray remarks

Eritrea summons British diplomat over Tigray remarks
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Eritrea summons British diplomat over Tigray remarks

Eritrea summons British diplomat over Tigray remarks
  • Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a border war with its neighbor, which poisoned relations until a peace deal in 2018, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

NAIROBI: Eritrea’s information minister said Friday that his government had summoned a British diplomat to protest remarks by the UK ambassador to Ethiopia urging Asmara to withdraw from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Eritrean troops supported Ethiopian forces during the federal government’s two-year war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and have been accused by the United States and rights groups of some of the conflict’s worst atrocities.
The war ended with a peace deal signed in November last year that called for the withdrawal of foreign forces, but Asmara was not a party to the agreement and its troops continue to be present in bordering areas of Tigray.
In an interview posted online on Wednesday, the British envoy to Ethiopia Darren Welch told the TPLF-linked broadcaster Tigrai TV that the UK government backed “calls for Eritrean forces to withdraw completely back to their own borders.”
Eritrea’s foreign ministry summoned the British charge d’affaires in Asmara on Thursday “to convey strong message to Whitehall on unwarranted remarks of (the) British Ambassador to Ethiopia... apparently endorsing TPLF’s irredentist claims,” Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel said on X, formerly Twitter.
Eritrea broke away from Ethiopia in 1993 and fought a two-year border war with its neighbor — then ruled by the TPLF — which poisoned relations until a peace agreement in 2018, after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in Addis Ababa.
Dubbed the “North Korea” of Africa, Eritrea was sanctioned by the United States in 2021 after sending troops into Tigray.
Its forces have been accused of murder, rape and looting, according to residents who say Eritrean soldiers still remain in Tigray, more than nine months after the war ended.
During a rare press conference in Kenya earlier this year, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki dismissed accusations of rights abuses by Eritrean troops in Tigray as “fantasy.”
Human Rights Watch in February called for fresh sanctions against Eritrea, accusing it of rounding up thousands of people, including minors, for mandatory military service, during the Tigray war.
The country sits near the bottom of global rankings for press freedom, as well as human rights, civil liberties and economic development.
 

Topics: Eritrea Tigray Ethiopia Tigray People's Liberation Front

US judge in election case warns Trump over ‘inflammatory’ statements

US judge in election case warns Trump over ‘inflammatory’ statements
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

US judge in election case warns Trump over ‘inflammatory’ statements

US judge in election case warns Trump over ‘inflammatory’ statements
  • Prosecutors had sought a protective order after the mercurial former president threatened on his Truth Social platform that: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US judge handling the historic case against Donald Trump for allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election warned him on Friday against making “inflammatory” statements and said she would not allow a “carnival atmosphere” at his eventual trial.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued the stern warning at a hearing between prosecutors and defense attorneys held to decide what the former president can reveal publicly about the case as it proceeds to trial.
“I will take whatever measures are necessary to protect the integrity of these proceedings,” Chutkan said during the 90-minute hearing at a federal courthouse in downtown Washington.
“Inflammatory statements about this case which could taint the jury pool,” Chutkan said in comments clearly directed at Trump and his attorneys, would force her to “proceed to trial quickly.”
Special counsel Jack Smith has asked for the trial of the former president to begin on January 2, 2024 — nearly three years to the day after Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to halt certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.
Defense attorneys for Trump — the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination — are expected to seek a later trial date.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan. (AP)

Chutkan, who was appointed by former Democratic president Barack Obama, is to set a date for the start of the trial at a hearing to be held on August 28.
The 77-year-old Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges that he plotted with aides to overturn the results of the 2020 election, was not present for Friday’s hearing.
The judge said she would ensure that the former president’s rights “as a criminal defendant” are respected but his First Amendment free speech rights are “not absolute.”
“I also take seriously my obligation to prevent (what the US Supreme Court) has called a carnival atmosphere of unchecked publicity and trial by media,” Chutkan said.

The hearing was called after prosecutors sought a protective order over what Trump can reveal publicly about witnesses and evidence in the case.
Prosecutors cited a post by Trump on his Truth Social platform in which he said: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!“
Chutkan cautioned that “even arguably ambiguous statements” could be seen as a potential bid to “intimidate witnesses or prejudice potential jurors” and she would be forced to intervene.
The judge said Trump would be allowed to review sensitive materials such as witness interviews and transcripts of grand jury proceedings without his legal team present but he cannot photograph or reproduce them.
Chutkan elicited laughter in the courtroom when she said Trump has “shown a tendency to hold on to material he shouldn’t have” — an apparent reference to his pending case in Florida for allegedly mishandling top secret government documents.
Trump is facing prosecution in multiple jurisdictions over allegations of criminal conduct before, during and after his presidency.
He is to go on trial in Florida in May in the classified documents case and in New York in March for alleged election-eve hush money payments made to a porn star.
Smith, a former war crimes prosecutor at The Hague, brought the charges against Trump in the documents case and has also charged him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against the right to vote.
Trump was impeached twice while in office — first for trying to get Ukraine to dig up political dirt on Biden and then over allegations that he incited the 2021 assault on the US Capitol.

Topics: Donald Trump Judge Tanya Chutkan US Capitol on January 6

Hunter Biden could face trial, newly named US special counsel says

Hunter Biden could face trial, newly named US special counsel says
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

Hunter Biden could face trial, newly named US special counsel says

Hunter Biden could face trial, newly named US special counsel says
Updated 11 August 2023
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial, US Special Counsel David Weiss said shortly after promotion into that role on Friday, in a sign that courtroom drama could play an outsized role in the 2024 presidential election.
A potential trial raises the possibility of an unprecedented spectacle in US history: The son of a sitting president facing criminal charges while his father campaigns for re-election, likely against Republican Donald Trump, who faces at least three upcoming criminal trials of his own.
Republicans in the House of Representatives are also threatening an impeachment inquiry into unproven claims that President Biden benefited from his 54-year-old son’s business ventures.
Weiss, who has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019, filed misdemeanor criminal tax and gun charges in June, but a federal judge refused to accept a proposed plea deal.
Weiss said in a court filing on Friday that talks between the two sides have since broken down. “The Government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial,” he wrote.
The filing came moments after US Attorney General Merrick Garland elevated Weiss to special counsel status, giving him additional authority and independence to pursue the investigation.
Hunter Biden in July pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to pay taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018 despite owing more than $100,000. He did not enter a plea in a separate case where he is charged with unlawfully owning a firearm while using illegal drugs, which is a felony.

Trump appointee
Weiss was originally appointed to his position as US Attorney for Delaware by Trump and was allowed to stay on during the Biden administration.
As a special counsel, Weiss will be free from day-to-day supervision from the Justice Department and file charges anywhere in the United States. Garland can overrule his proposed actions but must notify Congress if he does so.
Weiss said he might bring different charges against Hunter Biden in Washington or California, where the alleged criminal conduct took place.
A lawyer for Hunter Biden said he expected Weiss not to bend to political pressures.
“Whether in Delaware, Washington, D.C. or anywhere else, we expect a fair resolution not infected by politics and we’ll do what is necessary on behalf of Mr. Biden to achieve that,” lawyer Chris Clark said in a statement.
Weiss will produce a report when his work is done, Garland said, and the Justice Department will make as much of it public as is possible.
“The appointment of Mr. Weiss reinforces for the American people the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland told a press conference.
Republicans have accused the elder Biden of profiting from his son’s business ventures in Ukraine and China, though they have yet to produce any evidence of wrongdoing. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy said in July that the chamber might launch an impeachment inquiry in the autumn.
The White House declined to comment. Biden officials have previously dismissed Republican allegations as “insane conspiracy theories” and has said that Biden did not participate in his son’s business affairs.
Hunter Biden has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, consultant and investment banker and has said he has struggled with alcoholism and crack cocaine use.
Republicans said Weiss lacked credibility to continue the investigation. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a Special Counsel?” McCarthy said.
Weiss is the third special counsel appointed by Garland to investigate politically sensitive matters.
One of those, Jack Smith, has filed criminal charges against Trump in two separate cases, while another, Robert Hur, is probing whether Biden mishandled classified documents after he left office as vice president.
In previous administrations, special counsels have investigated the outing of a CIA agent and Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Hunter Biden has been a focus of several Republican congressional committees.
One former associate told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter gave an impression that he emphasized his family ties while he was doing business in Ukraine nearly a decade ago, while his father was vice president. That witness, Devon Archer, said Hunter spoke with his father daily but said the conversations did not involve business dealings.
Trump also has frequently mentioned the younger Biden in an attempt to tar his father as the two gear up for a possible rematch in the 2024 presidential election. His spokesperson Stephen Cheung said Weiss should “quickly conclude” that Biden and his son “should face the required consequences.”
A June Reuters/Ipsos poll found half of Americans, including 75 percent of Republicans and 33 percent of Democrats, believed the younger Biden received preferential treatment from Weiss. But most said that would not affect their vote next year.

Topics: Hunter Biden US Special Counsel David Weiss Merrick Garland Kevin McCarthy

Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East on the increase

Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East on the increase
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East on the increase

Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East on the increase
  • Connectivity to the Middle East from Birmingham Airport will be “better than ever before"
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Birmingham Airport’s flights to the Middle East are running at “virtually full capacity” this summer following the launch and resumption of operations by airlines Saudia, Emirates, and Qatar Airways, BirminghamLive reported on Thursday.

The Kingdom’s national airline Saudia launched flights from Birmingham for the first time in July, flying three times a week to Jeddah. The move enables Midlands pilgrims traveling for Hajj and Umrah to benefit from the new route.

Emirates resumed its A380 network in July with a regular flight schedule to Dubai after being pulled from BHX during the pandemic.

BHX told BirminghamLive that flights to the UAE were practically “fully booked.”

Qatar has resumed its daily Doha service to BHX after its operations were suspended in 2020. 

Connectivity to the Middle East from Birmingham Airport will be “better than ever before,” BHX chiefs told BirminghamLive.

The expansion of services has also opened routes to destinations such as Australia and New Zealand.


 

Topics: Birmingham

Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions

Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions

Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions
  • Relations between Minsk and Warsaw have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine
Updated 11 August 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had ordered “contact” with Poland and that he was ready to talk amid rising border tensions between the NATO member and Moscow ally.
Last week, Poland said two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace and detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a “Russian spy ring.”
Relations between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.
Tensions further escalated when Minsk became a new base for fighters from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group, with Poland saying this was a security threat and strengthening border defense.
“We need to talk to the Poles. I ordered the prime minister to contact them,” Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.
“We are neighbors and you don’t choose your neighbors.”
The unusual comment came a day after Warsaw announced it would send 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus.
“They have parliamentary elections on October 15, of course they need to escalate the situation... to show that they have properly armed (Poland),” Lukashenko said.
Poland’s Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said that if the Belarusian leader “really wants to improve relations with Poland, he can do it in a very simple way.”
He urged Lukashenko to “stop attacking our border, free the more than one thousand political prisoners and (Belarusian-Polish journalist) Andrzej Poczobut, stop this hate campaign, this hybrid war against Poland.”
“We have no hostile intentions toward Belarus and never have,” he told Polsat television.
But Jablonski said “Lukashenko’s words remain at odds with his actions.”
Poland has warned of “provocations” involving the Wagner group, which Lukashenko is hosting after their failed mutiny in Russia.
While on a trip to Saint Petersburg last month, Lukashenko sitting next to Putin, joked that Wagner fighters are “asking to go West, ask for permission... to go on a trip to Warsaw, to Rzeszow.”
Poland has become a hub for thousands of Belarusians who have fled their homeland, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994.
 

Topics: Russia invasion in Ukraine belarus Alexander Lukashenko Poland NATO Wagner group

