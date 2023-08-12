You are here

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers
Stunts Master Class students attend a training session at the Tempest Academy, in Chatsworth, California, on August 10, 2023. (AFP)
Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers
The Stunts Master Class students practice how to work in front of a camera during a training session at the Tempest Academy, in Chatsworth, California, on August 10, 2023. (AFP)
Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers
Stunts Master Class students attend a training session at the Tempest Academy, in Chatsworth, California, on August 10, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers

Rise of the machines: AI spells danger for Hollywood stunt workers
  The rise of AI means cheaper and more powerful techniques are being explored to create highly elaborate action sequences such as car chases and shootouts — without those pesky (and expensive) humans
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s striking actors fear that artificial intelligence is coming for their jobs — but for many stunt performers, that dystopian danger is already a reality.
From “Game of Thrones” to the latest Marvel superhero movies, cost-slashing studios have long used computer-generated background figures to reduce the number of actors needed for battle scenes.
Now, the rise of AI means cheaper and more powerful techniques are being explored to create highly elaborate action sequences such as car chases and shootouts — without those pesky (and expensive) humans.
Stunt work, a time-honored Hollywood tradition that has spanned from silent epics through to Tom Cruise’s latest “Mission Impossible,” is at risk of rapidly shrinking.
“The technology is exponentially getting faster and better,” said Freddy Bouciegues, stunt coordinator for movies like “Free Guy” and “Terminator: Dark Fate.”
“It’s really a scary time right now.”
Studios are already requiring stunt and background performers to take part in high-tech 3D “body scans” on set, often without explaining how or when the images will be used.
Advancements in AI mean these likenesses could be used to create detailed, eerily realistic “digital replicas,” which can perform any action or speak any dialogue its creators wish.
Bouciegues fears producers could use these virtual avatars to replace “nondescript” stunt performers — such as those playing pedestrians leaping out of the way of a car chase.
“There could be a world where they said, ‘No, we don’t want to bring these 10 guys in... we’ll just add them in later via effects and AI. Now those guys are out of the job.”
But according to director Neill Blomkamp, whose new film “Gran Turismo” hits theaters August 25, even that scenario only scratches the surface.
The role AI will soon play in generating images from scratch is “hard to compute,” he told AFP.
“Gran Turismo” primarily uses stunt performers driving real cars on actual racetracks, with some computer-generated effects added on top for one particularly complex and dangerous scene.
But Blomkamp predicts that, in as soon as six or 12 months, AI will reach a point where it can generate photo-realistic footage like high-speed crashes based on a director’s instructions alone.
At that point, “you take all of your CG (computer graphics) and VFX (visual effects) computers and throw them out the window, and you get rid of stunts, and you get rid of cameras, and you don’t go to the racetrack,” he told AFP.
“It’s that different.”

The lack of guarantees over the future use of AI is one of the major factors at stake in the ongoing strike by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Hollywood’s writers, who have been on the picket lines 100 days.
SAG-AFTRA last month warned that studios intend to create realistic digital replicas of performers, to use “for the rest of eternity, in any project they want” — all for the payment of one day’s work.
The studios dispute this, and say they have offered rules including informed consent and compensation.
But as well as the potential implications for thousands of lost jobs, Bouciegues warns that no matter how good the technology has become, “the audience can still tell” when the wool is being pulled over their eyes by computer-generated VFX.
Even if AI can perfectly replicate a battle, explosion or crash, it cannot supplant the human element that is vital to any successful action film, he said, pointing to Cruise’s recent “Top Gun” and “Mission Impossible” sequels.
“He uses real stunt people, and he does real stunts, and you can see it on the screen. For me, I feel like it subconsciously affects the viewer,” said Bouciegues.
Current AI technology still gives “slightly unpredictable results,” agreed Blomkamp, who began his career in VFX, and directed Oscar-nominated “District 9.”
“But it’s coming... It’s going to fundamentally change society, let alone Hollywood. The world is going to be different.”
For stunt workers like Bouciegues, the best outcome now is to blend the use of human performers with VFX and AI to pull off sequences that would be too dangerous with old-fashioned techniques alone.
“I don’t think this job will ever just cease to be,” said Bouciegues, of stunt work. “It just definitely is going to get smaller and more precise.”
But even that is a sobering reality for stunt performers who are currently standing on picket lines outside Hollywood studios.
“Every stunt guy is the alpha male type, and everybody wants to say, ‘Oh, we’re good,’” said Bouciegues.
“But I personally have spoken to a lot of people that are freaked out and nervous.”

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Hollywood Stunts

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki has been announced as a jury member for the 80th Venice International Film Festival, to take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

She will be joined by French Cesar-winning actor and producer Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican actor and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian screenwriter Misan Sagay and renowned Italian director Stefano Savona.

According to Variety, Labaki and the team will assess the films’ artistic creativity, their relevance in the global political climate, their potential to challenge audience perspectives on the issues presented and their potential to inspire audiences to take action.

Labaki will also be a jury member for the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, to take place from Sept. 7-17. She will serve on the TIFF Platform jury.

Topics: Nadine Labaki Venice International Film Festival

Yara Shahidi attends dinner honoring the March on Washington

Yara Shahidi attends dinner honoring the March on Washington
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Yara Shahidi attends dinner honoring the March on Washington

Yara Shahidi attends dinner honoring the March on Washington
Updated 2 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Part Middle-Eastern actress Yara Shahidi this week attended TIME’s “Impact Family Dinner,” an event that honors the 60th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The star and activist wore a beige set from Italian luxury label Ferragamo’s pre-fall 2023 collection. The figure-hugging co-ord featured a long-sleeve top and a floor-length skirt.

The “Grown-ish” actress, who is Iranian-American, accessorized her look with a chunky black-and-gold statement belt clinched at the waist.

The actress wore a beige set from Italian luxury label Ferragamo. (Getty Images)

Shahidi took to Instagram to share pictures from the event and wrote: “Sitting in gratitude for the opportunity to host the @time 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.”

The dinner, held at Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights, was hosted by TIME in partnership with American Family Insurance.

The March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom was held in Washington, D.C. on Aug. 28, 1963.

The purpose of the march was to advocate for the civil and economic rights of African-Americans.

The dinner was held at Atlanta’s National Center for Civil and Human Rights. (Instagram)

At the march, King Jr. — standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial — delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech in which he called for an end to racism.

In her speech, Shahidi said: “I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the momentous anniversary than sharing space with three generations of awe-inspiring Black women whose commitments to equality have allowed us to all join in the dream.”

According to TIME, guests at the dinner were greeted with toasts by various notable speakers — from Dr. Bernice A. King, King’s youngest child and the CEO of nonprofit The King Center, to voting rights activist and author Stacey Abrams, the former minority leader of the Georgia house.

Shahidi (L) was joined by actress Odessa A’zion (R) at the strike. (Instagram)

This is not Shahidi’s only humanitarian act this month.

Last week, she was spotted on the picket lines of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ strike.

The SAG-AFTRA labor action, which started in mid-July, is being taken by Hollywood actors and screenwriters who are protesting about pay and working conditions.

“I stand alongside my peers in SAG who hold a deep belief that more equitable solutions must be created to continue on,” she previously wrote on Instagram.

Topics: Yara Shahidi

Bella Hadid returns to modeling after Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid returns to modeling after Lyme disease treatment
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Bella Hadid returns to modeling after Lyme disease treatment

Bella Hadid returns to modeling after Lyme disease treatment
Updated 23 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The US-Dutch-Palestinian model this week took to TikTok to document her return to modeling after taking time off to treat Lyme disease.

The model posted two videos from a shoot she had this week. The first was of her lip-syncing to Central Cee and Dave’s song “Sprinter.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

“First day back on set in five months,” she captioned the video.

The second clip was a fun video singing with the team she was working with.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)

Earlier this month, Hadid gave fans on Instagram an update on her health, confirming that she has returned to good form after extensive treatment throughout the year.

“If I had to go through all of this again, to get here, to this exact moment I’m in right now, with all of you, finally healthy, I would do it all again,” she said.

Topics: Bella Hadid

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September

Royal Commission for AlUla to host archaeology summit in September
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

 

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia is set to host the AlUla World Archaeology Summit, organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, from Sept. 13 to 15 at Maraya.

The three-day event will feature panel discussions and talks by international experts and pioneers in archeology and cultural heritage.

The invite-only summit will have 60 speakers who will explore the relevance of archaeology to global issues.

 
 

Topics: AlUla AlUla World Archaeology Summit

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 
Updated 11 August 2023
Matt Ross

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 

REVIEW: Trouble lies ahead in ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ 
  • Sigourney Weaver shines in this new drama on Amazon Prime 
Updated 11 August 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: There’s a fascinating opening few minutes to Amazon’s new limited series, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” — adapted from Holly Ringland’s novel of the same name. Nine-year-old Alice lives a seemingly idyllic life in the gorgeous Australian countryside with her doting mother and (initially, at least) loving father. But then, over the course of a few scenes, we start to notice that Alice, and her mother Agnes, are sporting some nasty looking bruises, and that her father, Clem, rules his house with a decidedly closed fist. It’s an arresting about-turn, especially for the first episode. 

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” is Amazon’s new limited series. (Supplied)

Once we’re all up to speed, however, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” wastes no more time — limited, in this case, is right, as the show premieres with three episodes, with weekly releases for the following four. As the reality of Agnes and Alice’s situation sinks in, we learn exactly why a very young girl dreams of setting her father on fire. Soon after reading a book about a phoenix rising from the ashes, their house is consumed in a mysterious blaze, with Alice the only survivor. If that seems a little on the nose, it’s because it is. And it’s not the only time “The Lost Flowers” leans into portentous forbearing. The entire thing is dripping with symbolism. So much so that, on occasion, it can feel a little condescending — hand-holding to the point of being patronizing can leave a nasty taste in the mouth.  

But “The Lost Flowers” has a secret weapon: Sigourney Weaver as Alice’s grandmother June, who takes her to live on her flower farm. Her (presumably) Australian accent might be a little hit-and-miss, but everything else about her performance is a triumph. Every worried frown and eye flick betrays unspoken secrets and (as yet) unrevealed truths about the farm, Clem, Agnes and even Alice herself. Between Weaver and the extremely talented Alyla Browne as Alice — Alycia Debnam-Carey (“Fear The Walking Dead”) plays the adult Alice later in the series — it’s possible to forgive the more egregious bouts of pretension and enjoy this beautifully shot, scored and acted show.  

Topics: The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Amazon Prime

