Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers

Updated 31 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED

Updated 31 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: A team of students at the faculty of artificial intelligence at Kafr El-Sheikh University in Egypt have designed a robot, controlled by an app, that can distribute examination papers across the university’s campus.

“Our vision was to conceive a project that would be of direct use to the university. The robot, infused with artificial intelligence and powered by the ROS (Robot Operating System), streamlines the process of disseminating papers and documents across university buildings,” said Ahmed Ragab Ibrahim El-Shennawy, one of the 12 students involved in the project under the guidance of professor Mohamed Abdo Qassem.

“The robot utilizes two principal models,” he continued. “Initially, it leverages a machine-learning model to ascertain the best parking spots by analyzing various factors such as distance, street width, and traffic. This model is based on historical data.”

Haneen Mohammed Kamal Mohammed, another student on the team, added: “We’ve incorporated a Computer Vision Model, which deciphers road signs like turn indicators, stop signs, and pedestrian signals. This optimizes the robot’s decision-making as it navigates the university grounds.”

Mohammed emphasized the multifaceted advantages of the robot, namely the substantial time and effort saved in shuttling papers between buildings.

“By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, the robot ensures swift and error-free deliveries, enhancing the overall campus experience,” she added.

Their teammate Aladdin Jamal Abbas Abdel Hamid suggested the robot, or others like it, could be used for a multitude of jobs on campus in the future.

“Beyond distributing papers, this robot could be pivotal in tasks like waste collection, recycling, or even transporting equipment for university events,” he said. “This not only mitigates dependence on manual labor but also champions sustainability and efficiency on campus.”

Topics: Egypt

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

  The bill makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines
  Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
Updated 9 sec ago
AP
AMMAN: The King of Jordan approved a bill Saturday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, according to the Jordanian state news agency, legislation that has drawn accusations from human rights groups of a crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship is on the rise.
The measure makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines. These include comments “promoting, instigating, aiding, or inciting immorality,” demonstrating ”contempt for religion” or “undermining national unity.”
It also punishes those who publish names or pictures of police officers online and outlaws certain methods of maintaining online anonymity.
With the approval of King Abdullah II, the bill now becomes law — set to take effect one month after it is published in the state newspaper, Al-Rai. The newspaper is expected to publish the law tomorrow.
After amending the bill to allow judges to choose between imposing prison time and fines, rather than ordering combined penalties, the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, Jordan’s state-run news agency reported. The measure was passed by Jordan’s lower house of parliament in July.
Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
But opposition lawmakers and human rights groups caution that the new law will expand state control over social media, hamper free access to information and penalize anti-government speech.
The president of Jordan’s press association also warned the language could infringe upon press freedom and freedom of speech.

Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

  More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world's deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

TUNIS: At least two Tunisians including a baby died when their Europe-bound boat sank Saturday off the North African country’s southeastern shores, the coast guard said, adding five others were missing.
The vessel carrying 20 Tunisians went down at 2:00 am (0100 GMT) 120 meters (395 feet) from the beach in Gabes, a statement said as search operations continue.
It said 13 passengers had been rescued.
“Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant,” said the statement.
Authorities in the city of Gabes have launched an investigation to “determine the circumstances of this tragedy,” the coast guard added.
Tunisia is a major gateway for local and foreign migrants attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe.
More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world’s deadliest, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The Tunisian coastal city of Sfax, which is located about 130 kilometers (80 miles) from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has emerged as a key migrant launchpad.
On Monday judicial officials reported the deaths of 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, with dozens more missing.

Topics: Tunisia

Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

  Shooting on an army bus was the extremist group's deadliest attack on government forces this year
  Daesh claimed the attack later Friday, saying its fighters had carried out the ambush
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: An attack by Daesh group militants on Syrian government forces in the war-torn country’s east has killed 33 soldiers, a monitor said Saturday, revising an earlier toll of 26 deaths.
The shooting Thursday evening on an army bus was the extremist group’s deadliest attack on government forces this year, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Despite losing their last piece of territory in Syria in 2019, Daesh has maintained hideouts in the vast Syrian desert from which it has carried out ambushes and hit-and-run attacks.
“The death toll from the army bus attack rose to 33 soldiers,” said Rami Abdel Rahman, who heads the British-based monitoring group which relies on a wide network of sources inside Syria.
The militants surrounded the bus in the desert near Mayadeen, in Deir Ezzor province, and opened fire, the Observatory reported on Friday.
Daesh claimed the attack later Friday, saying its fighters had carried out an ambush “on two military buses,” targeting them “with heavy weapons and rocket-propelled grenades” and setting one on fire, according to a statement from the militants’ Amaq news agency.
Syrian state news agency SANA said the “terrorist attack” had caused a number of military casualties, citing an army source.
Abdel Rahman said Daesh “has recently been escalating its deadly military attacks... aiming to cause as many deaths as possible.”
By doing so, the militants are trying to show that Daesh “is still active and powerful despite the targeting of its leaders,” he said.
Last week, Daesh announced the death of its leader Abu Al-Hussein Al-Husseini Al-Qurashi, who it said was killed in clashes in northwestern Syria, and named a successor.
Daesh members in recent weeks have increased their attacks in Syria’s north and northeast.
Earlier this week, 10 Syrian soldiers and pro-government fighters were killed in an Daesh attack in the former militant stronghold of Raqqa province, the Observatory said.
Syria’s war broke after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011. It has since drawn in foreign powers and global militants.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and driven half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Daesh Syria

Updated 12 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

  The Turkish government has not yet officially reacted to the alleged deal
Updated 12 August 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The UK and Turkiye have unveiled a deal aimed at tackling the pressing issue of migration in the Mediterranean region.

The announcement, reported by Reuters on Wednesday, has ignited fresh discussions surrounding the potential impact of the agreement on Ankara’s already weighty humanitarian responsibilities.

The Turkish government has not yet officially reacted to the alleged deal.

Against the backdrop of upcoming elections in both nations, the refugee crisis remains a paramount concern, prompting the governments of the UK and Turkiye to commit to curbing the influx of migrants crossing their borders.

The pact is poised to usher in augmented financial support and aid from the UK to Turkiye, specifically earmarked for bolstering efforts at migrant management.

This aid will encompass a comprehensive spectrum of initiatives, possibly ranging from enhancing maritime border security training to deploying state-of-the-art customs detection equipment.

A recent investigation for The Guardian revealed that the UK provided more than £3 million ($3.8 million) in funding to Turkish border forces in the last year to prevent UK-bound migrants.

The contours of the accord also encompass provisions for sharing customs data, conducting joint police operations to dismantle human-smuggling networks, and disrupting the supply chain responsible for ferrying hundreds of small boats and related components across Europe.

The agreement presently does not address the repatriation of failed Turkish asylum-seekers. Indeed, there remains a lack of formal return protocols between the two nations since Brexit.

Turkiye has hitherto only entered into an arrangement with the EU for the readmission of irregular migrants who have traversed its territory.

British Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick undertook a recent visit to Turkiye in preparation for the landmark accord.

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: “This partnership with our dear ally Turkiye will enable our law enforcement agencies to collaboratively address this international challenge and disrupt the illicit small boat supply chain.”

Turkiye has the busiest border crossing in Europe at Kapikule, and some 1,486 Turkish nationals in small boats have attempted to gain entry to the UK via the English Channel in the first seven months of the year, second in number only to Afghans attempting the crossing.

The British government has unveiled plans to establish a “center of excellence” under the aegis of the Turkish National Police.

This endeavor is geared toward fortifying collaborative ties between the two countries’ authorities and expediting the exchange of real-time intelligence relating to refugees.

Turkiye’s current status as a non-designated “safe home” country, under the Illegal Migration Act, has prompted the realization that the UK Parliament will necessitate amending its legislation to incorporate Ankara into the list.

This anticipated amendment is expected to spark impassioned debate.

Under the act that passed last month, the home secretary is tasked with detaining and removing those arriving in the UK illegally, either to Rwanda or another “safe” third country.

Jon Featonby, chief policy analyst at the Refugee Council, tweeted: “The forthcoming small boats agreement appears to incorporate a repatriation arrangement with Turkiye that could prove inconsequential once the Illegal Migration Act comes into force.

“This legislation stipulates that Turkish nationals seeking asylum cannot be repatriated to Turkiye.”

This momentous accord is poised to command center stage during the forthcoming UK-Turkiye Migration Dialogue, scheduled to convene in London this autumn.

In a parallel development this week, the UK has begun to house asylum-seekers on a barge, Bibby Stockholm.

On Friday, migrants were temporarily removed from the barge after traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the water system on board.

The move was part of the government’s controversial plan to deal with the large numbers of people arriving in the UK on small boats, and to reduce the amount of money it spends on accommodating refugees.

Ahead of local elections, the Turkish police force is expected to ramp up operations against irregular migrants in the country and to further target human smugglers by combating migration routes.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya recently announced that Turkish police had conducted over 2,000 operations in the fight against smuggling networks, and arrested more than 1,300 people.

Basak Yavcan, head of research at Migration Policy Group in Brussels, thinks that the UK is employing a general externalization policy with many countries around the world.

“The consequences of this policy with France off Calais on France’s northern coast have produced major human rights violations,” she told Arab News.

Migrants still continue to try to cross the English Channel to reach the UK despite an agreement between London and Paris to boost police enforcement capacity.

According to Yavcan, this policy has not proved to be very effective because it does not address the root causes of migration.

She said: “In the past, it backfired vis-a-vis Belarus and Morocco. It creates human rights violations because it allows these third countries to deal with illegal migration as they wish.

“If the UK foresees something like it did with Rwanda in the future, this may create a case where Turkiye becomes a country where migrants are kept in large quantities.

“It is also problematic to call a country as a ‘safe country’ where still very large groups of refugees come to Europe based on human rights concerns.

“Every refugee application is individual. There could be cases in which individual applicants could face certain persecution risks based on his/her peculiar circumstances.”

Begum Basdas, Amnesty International researcher at the Europe Regional Office, believes that there is nothing the UK government will not do to make people seeking asylum feel unwelcome and unsafe.

“We must acknowledge that Turkiye continues to host the highest number of refugees in the region, and it is important for the international community to share responsibility, not shirk it,” she told Arab News.

“There’s a backdrop of rising anti-refugee racist rhetoric by politicians in the UK and Turkiye — there’s also increased unlawful returns of refugees, so any deal struck with Turkiye must put human rights at the center.”

Topics: Turkey UK

Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

  "Youth have the necessary potential and are the main engine for achieving sustainable development" Sheikh Nasser says
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Authorities in Bahrain are working to instill in the nation’s youth the values and principles of leadership and ambition, while supporting and empowering them to fulfill their full potential, according to Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, the king’s representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs.

Speaking ahead of annual International Youth Day on Aug. 12, which this year has the theme “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,” Sheikh Nasser said his country is keen in particular to ensure young people to play a leading role in national initiatives to help achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Friday.

“Youth have the necessary potential and are the main engine for achieving sustainable development,” he said. “We have great confidence in their ability to share their ideas and initiatives with their international counterparts on ways to achieve SDGs and build a developed world based on a green economy.”

He added: “We have been keen to secure a positive environment that supports Bahraini youth in all fields, improve programs, initiatives and innovations related to capacity and skills development, support entrepreneurs and their projects based on the green foundations of the Bahraini economy, and enhance the role of youth because of their capabilities to find innovative and sustainable solutions that can contribute to advancing the green-growth process to achieve sustainable and comprehensive development.”
 

Topics: Bahrain

