Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high

Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through the Red Sea, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (File/AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high

Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
  • US is exploring plans to put armed troops on commercial ships to deter Iran amid a buildup of troops, ships, aircraft in the region
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Western-backed maritime forces in the Middle East on Saturday warned shippers traveling through the strategic Strait of Hormuz to stay as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible to avoid being seized, a stark advisory amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US
A similar warning went out to shippers earlier this year ahead of Iran seizing two tankers traveling near the strait, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which 20 percent of the world’s oil passes.
While Iran and the US now near an apparent deal that would see billions of Iranian assets held in South Korea unfrozen in exchange for the release of five Iranian-Americans detained in Tehran, the warning shows that the tensions remain high at sea. Already, the US is exploring plans to put armed troops on commercial ships in the strait to deter Iran amid a buildup of troops, ships and aircraft in the region.
US Navy Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the Mideast-based 5th Fleet, acknowledged the warning had been given, but declined to discuss specifics about it.
A US-backed maritime group called the International Maritime Security Construct “is notifying regional mariners of appropriate precautions to minimize the risk of seizure based on current regional tensions, which we seek to de-escalate,” Hawkins said. “Vessels are being advised to transit as far away from Iranian territorial waters as possible.”
Separately, a European Union-led maritime organization watching shipping in the strait has “warned of a possibility of an attack on a merchant vessel of unknown flag in the Strait of Hormuz in the next 12 to 72 hours,” said private intelligence firm Ambrey.
“Previously, after a similar warning was issued, a merchant vessel was seized by Iranian authorities under a false pretext,” the firm warned.
The EU-led mission, called the European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Iran through its state media did not acknowledge any new plans to interdict vessels in the strait. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Strait of Hormuz is in the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, which at its narrowest point is just 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide. The width of the shipping lane in either direction is only 3 kilometers (2 miles). Anything affecting it ripples through global energy markets, potentially raising the price of crude oil. That then trickles down to consumers through what they pay for gasoline and other oil products.
There has been a wave of attacks on ships attributed to Iran since 2019, following the Trump administration unilaterally withdrawing America from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposing crushing sanctions on Tehran.
Those assaults resumed in late April, when Iran seized a ship carrying oil for Chevron Corp. and another tanker called the Niovi in May.
The taking of the two tankers in under a week comes as the Marshall Island-flagged Suez Rajan sits off Houston, likely waiting to offload sanctioned Iranian oil apparently seized by the US
Those seizures led the US military to launch a major deployment in the region, including thousands of Marines and sailors on both the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall, a landing ship. Images released by the Navy showed the Bataan and Carter Hall in the Red Sea on Tuesday.

Topics: Iran Iran-US tensions

EDGE inks agreement with Brazilian aero engine developer Turbomachine

EDGE inks agreement with Brazilian aero engine developer Turbomachine
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

EDGE inks agreement with Brazilian aero engine developer Turbomachine

EDGE inks agreement with Brazilian aero engine developer Turbomachine
  • Two will collaborate on developing engines for EDGE’s portfolio of UAVs and missiles
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi-based defense contractor EDGE signed on Saturday a strategic agreement with Brazilian turbine engine developer Turbomachine, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The signing took place at Turbomachine’s headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos.

Under the agreement, the two sides will collaborate on developing engines, including turbofan and propellant fan, for EDGE’s portfolio of UAVs and missiles.

“This is another example of a valuable international partnership built on trust, common values, knowledge-sharing, and a common goal of pushing the boundaries of innovation to develop advanced technological solutions, for the benefit of all involved,” said Turbomachine Vice Admiral Marco Antonio Ismael Trovao de Oliveira.

Hamad Al-Marar, president of EDGE’s Missiles and Weapons cluster, said: “The partnership with Turbomachine marks a significant step toward advancing our technological capabilities and strengthening our commitment to innovation in the aerospace and defense sectors. 

“Together, we look forward to developing gas turbine engines and plasma-assisted combustion solutions, which will increase the power and performance of EDGE’s portfolio of UAVs and missiles.”

Turbomachine CEO Alberto Carlos Pereira Filho said that the partnership with EDGE “sets a path for great achievements in the future.”

Turbomachine specializes in research, innovation, and engineering and development of gas turbine engines and plasma-assisted combustion solutions in the aerospace field.

A high-level EDGE delegation toured the company’s headquarters as part of its visit to Brazil, where it is meeting local dignitaries and major Brazilian industry players. 

 
 

Topics: Brazil EDGE Group

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector

Abu Dhabi reduces hotel fees to boost hospitality, tourism sector
  • Amendments include lowering and removing tourism, municipality fees
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi has reduced government fees imposed on hotels in the emirate in a bid to boost the growth of the hospitality and tourism sector, Emirates News Agency reported on Saturday. 

The government fee amendments include lowering the tourism fee for guests from 6 percent to 4 percent, removing a municipality fee of AED15 ($4) per room per night, and removing a 6 percent tourism fee and 4 percent municipality fee applied to hotel restaurants. 

The municipality fee for 4 percent of the value of the invoice issued to the customer, on the other hand, will remain.

The change will come into effect on Sept. 1 and follows directives from the Abu Dhabi Executive Council to further encourage tourists and residents to enjoy hospitality offerings in the emirate.
 

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector

Jordan policy amendments aim to stimulate investment in media sector
  • Amendments to reduce broadcasting and licensing fees
  • Move follows the govt’s approval of multiple subsidies to newspapers
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s government is planning to amend the system of broadcasting licenses and TV and radio re-broadcasts in a bid to stimulate investment in the country’s media sector.

The announcement was made by Minister of Government Communications Faisal Shboul during a meeting on Saturday with editors-in-chief of daily newspapers and directors of official media institutions, Jordan News Agency reported.

The amendments aim to reduce broadcasting and re-broadcasting fees, licensing fees for satellite news gathering equipment, and fees collected by the Media Commission of Jordan. 

This move follows the government’s approval of multiple subsidies to newspapers. The state raised the price of government announcements and tender advertisements in daily print newspapers to 1 Jordanian dinar ($1.41) per word instead of 55 piasters, in a bid to support the achievement of sustainable revenues.

Sixty-three institutions — including 22 TV stations, 39 radio stations and two re-transmission stations — operate in Jordan’s audiovisual media sector.

 
 

Topics: Jordan

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers
Updated 12 August 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers

Egyptian students design robot to distribute exam papers
Updated 12 August 2023
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: A team of students at the faculty of artificial intelligence at Kafr El-Sheikh University in Egypt have designed a robot, controlled by an app, that can distribute examination papers across the university’s campus.

“Our vision was to conceive a project that would be of direct use to the university. The robot, infused with artificial intelligence and powered by the ROS (Robot Operating System), streamlines the process of disseminating papers and documents across university buildings,” said Ahmed Ragab Ibrahim El-Shennawy, one of the 12 students involved in the project under the guidance of professor Mohamed Abdo Qassem.

“The robot utilizes two principal models,” he continued. “Initially, it leverages a machine-learning model to ascertain the best parking spots by analyzing various factors such as distance, street width, and traffic. This model is based on historical data.”

Haneen Mohammed Kamal Mohammed, another student on the team, added: “We’ve incorporated a Computer Vision Model, which deciphers road signs like turn indicators, stop signs, and pedestrian signals. This optimizes the robot’s decision-making as it navigates the university grounds.”

Mohammed emphasized the multifaceted advantages of the robot, namely the substantial time and effort saved in shuttling papers between buildings.

“By harnessing cutting-edge technologies, the robot ensures swift and error-free deliveries, enhancing the overall campus experience,” she added.

Their teammate Aladdin Jamal Abbas Abdel Hamid suggested the robot, or others like it, could be used for a multitude of jobs on campus in the future.

“Beyond distributing papers, this robot could be pivotal in tasks like waste collection, recycling, or even transporting equipment for university events,” he said. “This not only mitigates dependence on manual labor but also champions sustainability and efficiency on campus.”

Topics: Egypt

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity

King of Jordan approves a bill to criminalize online speech harmful to national unity
  • The bill makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines
  • Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

AMMAN: The King of Jordan approved a bill Saturday to punish online speech deemed harmful to national unity, according to the Jordanian state news agency, legislation that has drawn accusations from human rights groups of a crackdown on free expression in a country where censorship is on the rise.
The measure makes certain online posts punishable with months of prison time and fines. These include comments “promoting, instigating, aiding, or inciting immorality,” demonstrating ”contempt for religion” or “undermining national unity.”
It also punishes those who publish names or pictures of police officers online and outlaws certain methods of maintaining online anonymity.
With the approval of King Abdullah II, the bill now becomes law — set to take effect one month after it is published in the state newspaper, Al-Rai. The newspaper is expected to publish the law tomorrow.
After amending the bill to allow judges to choose between imposing prison time and fines, rather than ordering combined penalties, the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, Jordan’s state-run news agency reported. The measure was passed by Jordan’s lower house of parliament in July.
Lawmakers have argued that the measure, which amends a 2015 cybercrime law, is necessary to punish blackmailers and online attackers.
But opposition lawmakers and human rights groups caution that the new law will expand state control over social media, hamper free access to information and penalize anti-government speech.
The president of Jordan’s press association also warned the language could infringe upon press freedom and freedom of speech.

