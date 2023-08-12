You are here

  • Home
  • Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five

Arsenal began their Premier League title challenge by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1, while Isak and Tonali were on target as Newcastle romped to a 5-1 win over Villa in the Premier League openers. (AFP/Reuters)
Arsenal began their Premier League title challenge by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1, while Isak and Tonali were on target as Newcastle romped to a 5-1 win over Villa in the Premier League openers. (AFP/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m6wms

Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five
  • Italian international Sandro Tonali enjoyed a dream debut as he fired the Magpies into the lead
  • Arsenal have splashed over £200 million ($254 million) on new signings to try and claim their first title for 20 years
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Arsenal began their Premier League title challenge by beating Nottingham Forest 2-1 on Saturday as Alexander Isak scored twice in Newcastle’s 5-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.
After finishing second to Manchester City last season, Arsenal have splashed over £200 million ($254 million) on new signings to try and claim their first title for 20 years.
Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber all made their debuts at the Emirates and Arsenal should have had a far more convincing scoreline to show for their performance.
Eddie Nketiah opened the scoring after some sublime skill by Gabriel Martinelli opened up the Forest defense.
Bukayo Saka then curled into the top corner from outside the area, but the Gunners were guilty of not killing the game off.
Forest had barely threatened until the introduction of Anthony Elanga and Taiwo Awoniyi.
Former Manchester United winger Elanga marked his debut with a fine run and cross for Awoniyi to score in his fifth consecutive Premier League game eight minutes from time.
“We were super dominant,” said Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “There’s no question that we deserved to win the game.
“We have to be more ruthless and more critical of ourselves to be more pushy and kill the games.”
Victory ensured Arsenal did not lose any early ground on City, who began the defense of their title with a 3-0 win at Burnley on Friday.
Newcastle finished fourth last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and their rise under the control of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund shows no sign of stopping.
Italian international Sandro Tonali enjoyed a dream debut as he fired the Magpies into the lead after just six minutes.
Villa equalized almost immediately through one of their own new signings Moussa Diaby.
But Unai Emery’s men, who also ended last season strongly to qualify for Europe, collapsed after Isak restored Newcastle’s lead.
The Swedish striker calmly slotted home his second just before the hour mark.
Harvey Barnes then came off the bench to exemplify Newcastle’s new-found strength in depth as the former Leicester winger teed up Callum Wilson to make it 4-1 and then rounded off the scoring himself in stoppage time to put Eddie Howe’s men top of the table.
Brighton shrugged off the absence of Moises Caicedo to thrash newcomers Luton 4-1.
The Ecuadorian is set to become the most expensive player in Premier League history after a £110 million deal was agreed with Liverpool.
However, Caicedo reportedly still prefers a move to Chelsea, who have had a series of bids rejected by Brighton.
Luton were making their top-flight return after 31 years, having risen from the fifth tier of English football in the past 10 seasons.
But they were outclassed at the Amex as Solly March headed in Kaoru Mitoma’s cross to open the scoring.
Joao Pedro opened his Brighton account from the penalty spot in the second-half before Carlton Morris reduced Luton’s arrears from the spot at the other end.
But late goals from Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson gave a fairer reflection of Brighton’s dominance.
“Not one of the best games in my time, but we need much time to reach the same level, the same quality of play of last season,” said Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi.
“We won a very tough game. I’m really pleased.”
Everton’s need for a striker was laid bare as the Toffees wasted numerous chances in losing 1-0 at home to Fulham. Bobby Decordova-Reid scored the only goal at Goodison Park 17 minutes from time.
Crystal Palace were also 1-0 victors at promoted Sheffield United thanks to Odsonne Edouard’s second-half strike.
West Ham began life without Rice with a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth as Dominic Solanke’s equalizer for the home side canceled out Jarrod Bowen’s opener.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Arsenal

Related

Special Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United
Sport
Long, winding road takes Tino Livramento to Newcastle United
Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer
Football
Arsenal beat Man City in penalty shootout to win Community Shield after stoppage-time equalizer

PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar

PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar

PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar
  • Deal worth $55.2 million for the explosive winger
Updated 30 sec ago
AP

BARCELONA: France forward Ousmane Dembélé joined Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million) for the explosive winger.
Dembélé’s arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of Kylian Mbappé.
“I’m delighted to be joining Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play for my new club,” Dembélé said in a statement released by PSG. “I hope I can continue to grow here and make all the club’s fans proud.”
The 26-year-old Dembélé, born in Vernon outside Paris, came up through the Rennes youth academy. He played the 2016-17 season with Borussia Dortmund before he moved to Spain.
Dembélé joined Barcelona in 2017 on a then club-record transfer from Dortmund that with variables was set to reach 147 million euros (then $173 million) as the club sought a young talent after the unwanted exit of Neymar — to PSG.
After suffering serious injuries early in his stay at Barcelona, Dembélé consolidated himself as one of its most irreplaceable players thanks to his speed and playmaking. He renewed his contract last summer and was set to stay at Barcelona until the end of next season.
Dembélé scored 62 goals in 185 appearances for Barcelona and helped it win three Spanish leagues and two Copa del Rey titles.
He will now play for former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique.
Barcelona said in a statement that Dembélé exercised a buyout clause in his contract to leave the club.
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández said that he will miss the winger.
“He has been a good guy. He helped us, and we cared for him and gave him an important role,” Xavi said. “It is very disappointing that he has decided to leave.”
Dembélé’s exit comes with the Spanish champion needing to reduce its debt and lower its wage burden. It will leave Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as its forward in support of star striker Robert Lewandowski.
Barcelona opens its season on Sunday with a visit to Getafe in the Spanish league.

Topics: Ousmane Dembele Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Related

Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club
Football
Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club
Special Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw
Sport
Al-Nassr hold giants Inter Milan following PSG draw

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club

Harry Kane signs for Bayern Munich until 2027: Club
  • Harry Kane: I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

MUNICH: England captain Harry Kane has signed a four-year deal with Bayern Munich until 2027, the German champions announced on Saturday.

The two clubs have agreed a fee estimated to be worth a Bundesliga record $110 million (100 million euros) for the 30-year-old, who had just one year left on his contract at Tottenham.

“I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now,” Kane said in a club statement.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here.”

The German giants were in desperate need of a striker after struggling to replace Robert Lewandowski last season.

Kane scored 280 goals in 435 games for Spurs and is also England’s all-time top goalscorer with 58 international goals.

He is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.

“Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career,” Kane said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans.”

He finished top scorer at the 2018 World Cup where England reached the semifinals.

Topics: football Harry Kane Bayern Munich

Related

Bayern Munich edge Liverpool 4-3 in Singapore
Football
Bayern Munich edge Liverpool 4-3 in Singapore
Analysis Will Champions League football keep Harry Kane at Tottenham for another season?
Sport
Will Champions League football keep Harry Kane at Tottenham for another season?

Valencia wins 2-1 at Sevilla on Spanish league’s opening day. Bounou plays amid talk of Madrid move

Valencia wins 2-1 at Sevilla on Spanish league’s opening day. Bounou plays amid talk of Madrid move
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

Valencia wins 2-1 at Sevilla on Spanish league’s opening day. Bounou plays amid talk of Madrid move

Valencia wins 2-1 at Sevilla on Spanish league’s opening day. Bounou plays amid talk of Madrid move
  • Twenty-year-old substitute Javi Guerra, who emerged as a talent last campaign, scored the 88th-minute winner
  • Valencia barely avoided relegation last campaign and lost several players in the summer
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

BARCELONA: A Valencia team featuring young players earned a 2-1 win at 10-man Sevilla on the opening day of the Spanish league on Friday.

Twenty-year-old substitute Javi Guerra, who emerged as a talent last campaign, scored the 88th-minute winner after Sevilla had lost defender Loic Bade to a red card.

“I am very happy not just for the goal but for the win by the team,” Guerra said. “There is no better way to start the season.”

Hugo Duro was key to the win. He was breaking clear when Bade fouled him from behind with only the goalkeeper to beat and saw the direct red card in the 80th. And the striker helped recover the ball near Sevilla’s box before he assisted Guerra to slot home the winner.

Valencia barely avoided relegation last campaign and lost several players in the summer with Samuel Lino, Edinson Cavani, Yunus Musah, Justin Kluivert, Ilaix Moriba, and Nico González all leaving the club. Few signings were made by the club owned by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, who is repeatedly criticized by Valencia’s fans for his lack of investment in the squad.

Valencia coach Rubén Baraja surprised by aligning central defender Mouctar Diakhaby as a box-to-box holding midfielder. The move paid off. Diakhaby was found by André Almeida arriving late to the area to score in the 59th minute.

“It was a position that I think he can play in because he has energy and likes to dispute the ball,” Baraja said about Diakhaby. “He did a great job for us and the goal was a bonus that we did not expect. We deserved this prize.”

Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri equalized for the hosts in the 69th by heading in a cross by Suso.

Valencia also got impressive performance from attacking players Diego Lopez (21) and Fran Perez (20) to help pull off the upset at Sevilla, last season’s Europa League winner.

Sevilla next face Manchester City in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

NO OFFER FOR BOUNOU

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou started for Sevilla amid speculation in the local media that Real Madrid could be interested in signing him to replace the injured Thibaut Courtois, who will miss several months after tearing a knee ligament on Thursday.

Sevilla president Pepe Castro said that Madrid have not made any moves to sign his club’s goalie.

“Sevilla has not received any offers (for Bounou) from any club,” Castro said.

RAYO WIN

Rayo Vallecano forward Randy Nteka scored one goal and helped produce another in a 2-0 win at Almeria.

Rayo took control of the league’s inaugural match thanks to two early penalties in the debut of coach Francisco Rodríguez, who replaced the successful Andoni Iraola after he took over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Midfielder Isi Palazon, Rayo’s leading scorer last season, converted a 20th-minute penalty after Almeria defender Edgar Gonzalez fouled Nteka in the area while disputing a ball.

Nteka, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Elche, fired a second spot kick into the corner of the net eight minutes later after Almeria’s Sergio Akieme used his arm to block a cross by Nteka in the area.

Last season, Rayo flirted with a Europa League berth before finishing 11th. This summer they reinforced their squad with the arrival of central defender Aridane Hernandez from Osasuna and left back Alfonso Espino from Cadiz.

Madrid open their season on Saturday at Athletic Bilbao, while Barcelona are at Getafe on Sunday.

Topics: Javi Guerra Spanish league Sevilla Hugo Duro Valencia

Related

Special New era of Saudi football kicks off
Sport
New era of Saudi football kicks off
Roberto Firmino hat-trick in debut for Al-Ahli kicks Saudi Pro League season off in style
Sport
Roberto Firmino hat-trick in debut for Al-Ahli kicks Saudi Pro League season off in style

Lille rescue point at Nice in Ligue 1 opener

Lille rescue point at Nice in Ligue 1 opener
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

Lille rescue point at Nice in Ligue 1 opener

Lille rescue point at Nice in Ligue 1 opener
  • The Nice forward’s 19th minute close range effort put the Ineos-owned south coast club in control and en route to give their new coach Francesco Farioli the perfect start to his tenure
  • On Saturday Paris Saint-Germain begin their quest for a 10th title in 12 years with Kylian Mbappe’s future casting a dark cloud over their pre-season buildup
Updated 12 August 2023
AFP

PARIS: Nice and Lille battled out a 1-1 draw on Friday as the wraps came off the new-look Ligue 1 season on Friday.

Gaetan Laborde earned a minor footnote in the history of the French topflight by scoring the first goal of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Nice forward’s 19th minute close range effort put the Ineos-owned south coast club in control and en route to give their new coach Francesco Farioli the perfect start to his tenure.

Farioli is the club’s third coach this year after Didier Digard who took over from Lucien Favre in January.

But his perfect start was spoiled when Bafode Diakite struck in the fourth minute of injury time to grab the visitors a share of the points.

Nice are looking to improve after a disappointing ninth place last term, while Lille came in fifth.

On Saturday Paris Saint-Germain begin their quest for a 10th title in 12 years with Kylian Mbappe’s future casting a dark cloud over their pre-season buildup.

New manager Luis Enrique’s champions host Lorient without their superstar forward. Also missing from the Parc des Princes are Neymar, with Lionel Messi having left for Inter Miami during the summer.

Ligue 1 sports a new look this campaign as it has been reduced to 18 clubs.

The move, after over two decades with 20 teams in the top flight, has been made with the aim of helping French clubs become more competitive in Europe by having fewer league games.

Topics: French league Lique 1 Gaetan Laborde

Related

Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source
Football
Neymar heading toward exit from Paris Saint-Germain: AP source
Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club
Football
Mbappe’s standoff with PSG continues amid report that Neymar now wants to leave the French club

Erling Haaland score 2 as Man City open Premier League title defense with 3-0 win at Burnley

Erling Haaland score 2 as Man City open Premier League title defense with 3-0 win at Burnley
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

Erling Haaland score 2 as Man City open Premier League title defense with 3-0 win at Burnley

Erling Haaland score 2 as Man City open Premier League title defense with 3-0 win at Burnley
  • Haaland opened last season with a double at West Ham in a signal of what was to come and he made another statement at Turf Moor, even if it didn’t completely satisfy Guardiola
  • It wasn’t the perfect evening for City, who are bidding to become the first team in English soccer history to win four straight top-flight league titles
Updated 12 August 2023
AP

BURNLEY, England: Erling Haaland has started his second season in English soccer just like his first — with two goals in a win to open Manchester City’s title defense in the Premier League.

The Norway striker dispatched clinical finishes in the fourth and 36th minutes on Friday as City eased to a 3-0 victory at Burnley, a promoted team managed by City great Vincent Kompany, in the first match of England’s top division. Defensive midfielder Rodri scored the other goal.

Haaland enjoyed a spectacular first year at City, scoring 52 goals in all competitions — including 36 in the league — as Pep Guardiola’s team won the Premier League-FA Cup-Champions League treble.

He opened last season with a double at West Ham in a signal of what was to come and he made another statement at Turf Moor, even if it didn’t completely satisfy Guardiola. The City manager came onto the field at halftime and remonstrated with Haaland as they walked toward the tunnel, even flicking away a camera that was following the pair.

“We are still in the start phase of this marathon but I’m not stressing. I’m relaxed,” Haaland said. “I have to keep on developing and enjoy the chaos around me and perform on the pitch.”

It wasn’t the perfect evening for City, who are bidding to become the first team in English soccer history to win four straight top-flight league titles.

Kevin De Bruyne, starting for the first time since coming off early in the Champions League final with a hamstring problem, lasted 23 minutes before needing to be substituted after pulling up.

Guardiola said it was a recurrence of the same problem.

“It’s a pity — he has recovered well but now we have lost him for some time,” Guardiola said.

Also during the first half, City defender Rico Lewis was struck by a lighter thrown from the crowd as he lay on the ground near the corner flag after being fouled. Burnley said a fan had been removed from the stadium by police in an incident that further ruined its return to the Premier League after one season away.

Haaland gave City the lead with his first touch in the game when he latched onto Rodri’s nod-down from De Bruyne’s right-wing cross and sidefooted a finish into the bottom corner.

His second goal was more spectacular and came after Julian Alvarez laid off a cross from Kyle Walker. With his back to goal, Haaland sent a first-time shot on the turn off the underside of the crossbar and into the top corner.

Haaland was without a goal in his last six matches for City, including the loss to Arsenal in a penalty shootout in the Community Shield on Sunday.

“I just have to keep on working, keep relaxing and not to focus on negative things,” Haaland said.

Rodri, who scored City’s winner in the Champions League final against Inter Milan in June, smashed home the third goal from close range in the 75th minute after Burnley failed to clear a free kick into the area.

Burnley ended the game with 10 men when Morocco winger Anass Zaroury was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Walker deep into second-half stoppage time. The referee initially gave a yellow card but upgraded it after viewing the pitchside monitor.

City, who gave a debut to center back Josko Gvardiol as a second-half substitute, next play Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday. It’s a match between the winners of last season’s Champions League and Europa League.

Topics: Erling Haaland Manchester city Premier league

Related

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway
Football
Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway
Erling Haaland on the brink of achieving lifelong dream of Champions League glory
Football
Erling Haaland on the brink of achieving lifelong dream of Champions League glory

follow us

Latest updates

Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five
Arsenal launch Premier League title bid as Newcastle hit Villa for five
6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel
6 dead, more than 50 rescued from capsized migrant boat in the English Channel
PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar
PSG signs Ousmane Dembélé from Barcelona amid uncertainty over future of Mbappe and Neymar
Iran says unblocked S.Korea funds to be used for ‘non-sanctioned goods’
Iran says unblocked S.Korea funds to be used for ‘non-sanctioned goods’
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high
Shippers warned to stay away from Iranian waters over seizure threat as US-Iran tensions high

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.