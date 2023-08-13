You are here

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Rescuers use inflatable boats to evacuate residents of the area flooded due to a dam break in Ussuriysk, Russia, in this still image taken from video released August 12, 2023. (REUTERS)
Rescuers use inflatable boats to evacuate residents of the area flooded due to a dam break in Ussuriysk, Russia, in this still image taken from video released August 12, 2023. (REUTERS)
Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
Rescuers use inflatable boats to evacuate residents of the area flooded due to a dam break in Ussuriysk, Russia, in this still image taken from video released August 12, 2023. (REUTERS)
Reuters

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes

Russia cleans up after Typhoon Khanun floods thousands of homes
  • The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood”
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia sent a task force to oversee cleanup of parts of the country’s Far East on Sunday after Typhoon Khanun passed through the Primorye region, the emergencies ministry in Moscow said.
Russia’s TASS news agency quoted the ministry as saying the number of flooded homes stood at 4,368 while 5,654 adjoining plots and 7 apartment buildings also were flooded. It said 28 settlements remained cut off.
It said most of the affected homes were in the cities of Ussuriysk and Spassk-Dalny, and in the Oktyabrsky municipal district, in the region of Primorye, where the port of Vladivostok is the administrative center.
The ministry said in its Telegram channel that the task force would “coordinate the work to eliminate the consequences of the flood.” It said its aircraft delivered humanitarian aid and Mi-8 helicopters helped transfer rescuers to the site.
It added there were no reports of casualties and that it had avoided more serious damage by sending units in early.
TASS said the flood in Ussuriysk, the second largest city in Primorye, was the worst and biggest in a decade and that it had affected between 35 and 40 percent of its territory.  

 

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs
Reuters

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs

Ukraine border guards remind Russia Snake Island is again theirs
  • Russia abandoned Snake Island on June 30, after taking heavy losses trying to defend it
  • The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian border guards placed a new sign on Snake Island this weekend, recalling the early hours of Russia’s invasion when a comrade on the strategic Black Sea outcrop used a choice phrase to refuse to surrender to a warship.

“The next border sign will be installed in our Ukrainian Crimea after its liberation by the defense forces of Ukraine,” a uniformed man said, standing before a post painted blue and yellow like the country’s flag, in a video shared on Facebook late on Saturday by the head of the border service, Serhiy Deineko.
Tiny Snake Island became synonymous with Ukrainian resistance in the first hours of the Feb. 24, 2022 invasion, when Russian officers on the Black Sea Fleet flagship Moskva radioed Ukrainian guards stationed there and ordered them to surrender or die.
One of them radioed back “Russian warship, go f*** yourself.”
The phrase became a national slogan, depicted on Ukrainian billboards, T-shirts, and eventually a postage stamp.
The strategic island overlooks sea lanes to Odesa, Ukraine’s main Black Sea port.
On April 14, 2022, two Ukrainian missiles struck the Moskva, the biggest warship sunk in combat for 40 years. Russia says one sailor was killed in an accident. Western experts say they believe around half of the crew of about 450 perished at sea.
On June 30, Russia abandoned Snake Island after taking heavy losses trying to defend it. It called its withdrawal another “goodwill gesture.”
Russia still holds swathes of territory in eastern and southern Ukraine. However, Ukraine is pressing ahead with a counteroffensive in which it claimed further progress on Saturday.
“Historical justice has been restored,” Deineko said in his Facebook post. “Ukraine will definitely win!!!”

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it’s ok, official says

Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
AP

Afghan universities ready to readmit women but not until Taliban leader says it’s ok, official says

Afghan students queue at one of Kabul University's gates in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Feb. 26, 2022. (AP)
  • Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes
AP

KABUL, Afghanistan: Afghanistan’s universities are ready to readmit female students, but the ruling Taliban’s leader has the ultimate say on when that might happen — if it happens at all, an education official said Saturday.
The Taliban barred women from campuses last December, triggering global outrage. Girls had been banned from school beyond sixth grade soon after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021. Afghanistan is the only country in the world with bans on female education.
Afghanistan’s higher education minister, Nida Mohammed Nadim, said at the time the university ban was necessary to prevent the mixing of genders and because he believed some subjects being taught violated the principles of Islam.
He said the ban, issued from the southern city of Kandahar by the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, was in place until further notice.
An adviser at the Higher Education Ministry, Molvi Abdul Jabbar, said universities were ready to readmit female students as soon as Akhundzada gives the order for the ban to be lifted. He was unable to say when or if that would happen.

Afghanistan's higher education minister Nida Mohammed Nadim is interviewed on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (AP)

Akhundzada “ordered that the universities be closed, so they closed,” he told The Associated Press. “When he says they are open, they will open the same day. All our leaders are in favor of (restarting girls’ education), even our ministers are in favor of it.”
Jabbar said he last met Akhundzada seven or eight years ago. He fought alongside him against the Russians during the 10-year Soviet war in Afghanistan and has been part of the Taliban for 27 years.
“It is only because of our obedience (to Akhundzada) that we are following his orders,” he said.
His comments are another sign of diverging opinions within the Taliban about the decision-making process and Akhundzada’s edicts, with chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid moving quickly to reject reports of division. They also show the authority that Akhundzada wields over the Taliban.
Minister Nadim had presented the ban as a temporary measure while solutions were found to fix issues around gender segregation, course material and dress codes. He said universities would reopen for women once they were resolved.
The Taliban made similar promises about high school access for girls, saying classes would resume for them once “technical issues” around uniforms and transport were sorted out, but girls are still shut out of classrooms.
Jabbar said the education sector was as it was before.
“Everything is ready in advance, whether it’s school or university studies. It may be that the (start) times are different, boys in the morning and in the afternoon there will be girls. Or there will be girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon.”
His comments come days ahead of the second anniversary of the Taliban’s return to power.

 

Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week

Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week
Reuters

Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week

Trump election investigation in Georgia headed to grand jury next week
  • If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months
Reuters

A Georgia prosecutor probing whether Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state’s 2020 election results is expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury next week.
Two witnesses who previously received subpoenas confirmed on Saturday that they have been told to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, the clearest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will lay out her case to the jury after more than two years of investigating.
Geoff Duncan, the state’s former lieutenant governor, told CNN that he had been asked to testify on Tuesday.
“I’ll certainly answer whatever questions are put in front of me,” said Duncan, a Republican who has criticized Trump’s false conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
An independent journalist, George Chidi, said in a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, that he had also been instructed to appear on Tuesday.
A spokesperson for Willis’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Saturday. She has already indicated she would seek charges by the end of next week, and security measures have visibly increased around the county courthouse in recent weeks.
If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. He was charged earlier this month in Washington federal court with orchestrating a multistate conspiracy to reverse the election results.
Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the Washington case, has also charged Trump separately in Florida with illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office and with obstruction of justice.
Manhattan prosecutors, meanwhile, indicted Trump this spring for falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump years ago.
Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, despite his legal woes. He has portrayed all the investigations as part of a coordinated effort by Democrats to undermine his candidacy.
In a post on his Truth Social site on Saturday, Trump again called the Georgia investigation a “witch hunt.”
Willis is expected to charge multiple people, possibly by using the state’s broad racketeering statute. Her investigation began soon after Trump made a phone call to the state’s top election official, Republican Brad Raffensperger, and urged him to “find” enough votes to alter the outcome.
In addition to efforts to pressure Georgia officials, Willis has examined a breach of election machines in a rural county and a plot to use fake electors in a bid to capture the state’s electoral votes for Trump rather than Biden.
Chidi, the journalist, has written about happening upon a secret meeting of those electors at the state capitol in December 2020.
Duncan, the former head of the state Senate, publicly criticized Republican lawmakers and Trump associates who pushed the false narrative that the election was tainted by fraud.

UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found

UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found
Arab News

UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found

UK govt under pressure over refugee barge after legionella found
  • ‘Incompetent’ Home Office failed to complete basic tests, says town mayor
  • Asylum-seekers removed from Bibby Stockholm as Home Office seeks alternative accommodation 
Arab News

LONDON: UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman is facing mounting pressure to abandon the controversial plan of housing asylum-seekers on a barge following the discovery of legionella bacteria on the vessel, the Guardian reported on Saturday. 

This comes as ministers raise their concerns that contractors knew there were traces of the bacteria on the Bibby Stockholm on Monday when the first asylum-seekers boarded the vessel, which is moored in Portland port, Dorset.

Home Office sources said tests for legionella were conducted on July 25, with lower levels of traces identified on Monday when the first asylum-seekers boarded the barge.

Carralyn Parkes, the mayor of Portland, expressed astonishment that a routine check, conducted by councils daily, was not carried out promptly.

“I am shocked and horrified by the incompetence of this government. We were told that all of these checks had been done,” she told the Guardian.

Parkes added: “Portland town council has to do legionnaires’ disease checks on public lavatories and we do that competently. And yet the Home Office, which is supposed to be helping to run the country, has failed to complete basic checks.”

Shadow Immigration Minister Stephen Kinnock described the lack of proper checks as “extraordinary.”

“It’s absolutely right that the barge has to be evacuated, but what a complete and utter shambles. This is a catalog of catastrophe, and government ministers should hang their heads in shame,” he told Sky News.

The Home Office first learned about the early traces on Wednesday, but still sent another six people on to the barge the following day, sources confirmed to the Guardian.

However, after consulting with the UK Health Security Agency, these individuals were removed later that evening, and all others were evacuated on Friday.

Legionnaires’ disease can be contracted if individuals inhale small droplets of water containing the bacteria, leading to lung infections.

None of the asylum-seekers on the barge have tested positive for the disease so far, but it can take up to 16 days for symptoms to appear. 

A leaked Home Office letter, obtained by the Guardian, reveals that asylum-seekers have been informed that they will be tested if they show symptoms such as dry coughs, confusion and diarrhea.

The Home Office clarified that environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm indicated the presence of legionella bacteria, necessitating further investigation. 

A Home Office spokesperson told the Guardian: “The health and welfare of asylum-seekers remains of the utmost priority. All asylum-seekers accommodated on the Bibby Stockholm have now been disembarked as a precaution and moved to alternative accommodation.

“The Home Office and our contractors are following all protocol and advice from Dorset council’s environmental health team, UK Health Security Agency and Dorset NHS who we are working closely with.”

Meanwhile, the Home Office said that the samples related only to the water system on the barge and there was no health risk to the wider Portland community.

Fire Brigades Union  Assistant General Secretary Ben Selby said the government had ignored its concerns over health and safety. 

“The Fire Brigades Union warned the home secretary that forcibly holding migrants on this barge was a huge health and safety risk,” Selby told the Guardian.

“We wrote to Suella Braverman more than a week ago to demand a meeting to discuss these issues. We have had no response to that letter,” he said.

Nicola David from the NGO One Life to Live, which conducted research highlighting the unsuitability of the barge for housing asylum-seekers, emphasized the need for urgent answers from the government, holding ministers ultimately responsible.

David told the Guardian: “There are too many private companies involved in the barge deal and they are not experienced in providing accommodation for asylum-seekers. 

“Tragically, today the asylum-seekers were the last to know about what was going on. This was Suella Braverman’s baby, but when she should be answering questions about what went wrong, she is nowhere to be seen.”

The Home Office is reportedly looking for alternative accommodation for the asylum-seekers.
 

Doctor allowed to see detained Niger president as Nigerian religious leaders meet with junta

Doctor allowed to see detained Niger president as Nigerian religious leaders meet with junta
AFP

Doctor allowed to see detained Niger president as Nigerian religious leaders meet with junta

Doctor allowed to see detained Niger president as Nigerian religious leaders meet with junta
  • The Muslim leaders visited Niamey with the blessing of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, head of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS
  • The doctor, a member of the entourage, saw ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and also brought food for him, his wife and son: Source
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: Niger’s detained president was seen by his doctor on Saturday, his entourage said amid mounting concern for his condition, while Nigerian religious leaders met the officers who seized power last month to try to defuse the crisis.
The Muslim leaders visited the capital Niamey with the blessing of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, head of the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, a source close to the delegation told AFP.
ECOWAS has approved the deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order” in Niger as soon as possible, but scrapped a Saturday crisis meeting on the coup that deposed Mohamed Bazoum.
Bazoum, 63, was toppled on July 26 by his presidential guard, which has since held him and his family at his official Niamey residence.
The European Union, the African Union and the United Nations joined others in sounding the alarm for Bazoum on Friday after reports described worsening detention conditions.
Bazoum “had a visit by his doctor today,” a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son.
“He’s fine, given the situation,” the source added.
Human Rights Watch said it had spoken with Bazoum earlier this week. The ousted leader had described the treatment of himself, his wife and their unwell 20-year-old son as “inhuman and cruel,” HRW said.
“My son is sick, has a serious heart condition, and needs to see a doctor,” the group quoted him as saying. “They’ve refused to let him get medical treatment.”
UN rights chief Volker Turk on Friday said Bazoum’s reported detention conditions “could amount to inhuman and degrading treatment, in violation of international human rights law.”
Top US diplomat Antony Blinken said he was “dismayed” by the military’s refusal to release Bazoum’s family as a “demonstration of goodwill.”

The delegation of Nigerian religious leaders was received by newly appointed Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine in Niamey, and then strongman General Abdourahamane Tiani, according to Niger’s national television.
The group was headed by Sheikh Bala Lau, leader of the Izala Salafist movement in Nigeria, Niger’s ANP press agency reported.
A source close to the delegation told AFP they had left on the mandate of Tinubu “to douse tension created by the prospect of military intervention by ECOWAS.”
“The clerics are in Niamey to explain to the junta leaders that Nigeria is not fighting Niger and that the decisions taken on Niger are not Nigeria’s but those of ECOWAS as a regional bloc,” the source added.
Lau had earlier in the week led a delegation of clerics who met with Tinubu in Nigeria’s capital Abuja where the mission was discussed, the source said.
On Friday, West African leaders suspended the crisis meeting that had been set for Saturday in Ghana’s capital Accra. Chiefs of staff from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) cited “technical reasons.”

Sources said the meeting was originally set up to inform the organization’s leaders about “the best options” for activating and deploying the standby force.
“The military option seriously envisaged by ECOWAS is not a war against Niger and its people but a police operation against hostage takers and their accomplices,” Hassoumi Massaoudou, foreign minister in the ousted civilian government, said Saturday.
ECOWAS is determined to stop the sixth military takeover in the region in just three years.
It has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world’s poorest countries.
ECOWAS had previously issued a seven-day ultimatum to the coup leaders to reinstate Bazoum, but the generals defied the deadline, which expired on Sunday.

Thousands of coup supporters rallied in Niamey on Friday to protest against the ECOWAS plan to send troops.
Protesters gathered near a French military base on the outskirts of Niamey shouting “Down with France, down with ECOWAS.”
Niger’s new leaders have accused former colonial power France, a close Bazoum ally, of being behind the hard-line ECOWAS stance.
France has around 1,500 troops in Niger as part of a force battling an eight-year jihadist insurgency.
It is facing growing hostility across the Sahel, withdrawing its anti-jihadist forces from neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso last year after falling out with military governments that ousted elected leaders.
 

