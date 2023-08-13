Saudi’s Islamic affairs minister meets Egypt’s Grand Mufti

Beat the heat: Escape to Snow City in Riyadh

RIYADH: Visitors to Snow City in Riyadh can escape the scorching summer heat and experience polar weather while snowboarding in a chilling atmosphere that reaches three degrees below zero.

It is a popular year-round entertainment destination, offering a range of 13 snow games in a spacious area that can accommodate up to 600 visitors.

Visitors are provided with suitable outfits to enjoy the games and sports offered throughout the site. The area is also equipped with electronic games, a laser show, giant balls, ski tires, snow tunnels, a maze adventure, and a flying bridge.

The skating rink offers city-goers the chance to enjoy skiing on snowy slopes using skis and wooden boards, with the guidance of specialized trainers.

The city features snow sculptures including Olaf the snowman, penguins, white polar bears, and a snow cave.