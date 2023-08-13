Red Sea Global launches world’s first zero-carbon 5G network with Zain KSA

RIYADH: In an effort to accelerate sustainable and faster connectivity in Saudi Arabia, Red Sea Global has collaborated with mobile telecom operator Zain KSA to launch the first zero-carbon 5G network in the world.
The Public Investment Fund-owned multi-project developer behind the regenerative tourism destinations, the Red Sea and AMAALA, and Zain KSA introduced the project at the Six Senses Southern Dunes resort at the Red Sea, offering high-speed 5G connectivity in the region. It is fueled by 100 percent renewable energy from over 760,000 solar panels built by RSG.
“We aspire to be global pioneers of regenerative tourism development, adopting 100 percent renewable energy at our flagship destination, the Red Sea, and working toward the achievement of a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040. These ambitious goals demand ambitious partners, and our collaboration with Zain KSA transcends telecommunications, extending into sustainability and environmental protection,” said John Pagano, Group CEO at Red Sea Global.”
The project, powering the entire 28,000 sq. km. destination, will accomplish three main objectives: protecting the environment, reducing emissions by using renewable energy, and mitigating visual distortion.
Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Deghaither, CEO of Zain KSA, said: “By collaborating with ‘Red Sea Global,’ one of the world’s most visionary developers of sustainable development, we reaffirm our commitment to a shared vision that balances achieving human prosperity with the preservation of nature and its sustainability for future generations, as outlined by Saudi Vision 2030.”
Due to opening its doors to its first guests later this year, the Red Sea will consist of 50 resorts, offering up to 8,000 hotel rooms and more than 1,000 residential properties across 22 islands and six inland sites once completed.