You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples
Short Url

https://arab.news/v9248

Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples

What We Are Reading Today: Nature’s Temples
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Joan Maloof 

Standing in an old-growth forest, you can instinctively sense the ways it is different from forests shaped by humans. These ancient, undisturbed ecosystems are increasingly rare and largely misunderstood.

“Nature’s Temples” explores the science and alchemy of old-growth forests and makes a compelling case for their protection.

Many foresters are proponents of forest management, while ecologists and conservation biologists believe that the healthiest forests are those we leave alone.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: ’The Talent Code’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today; ‘Of Rule and Office’

What We Are Reading Today: ’The Talent Code’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

What We Are Reading Today: ’The Talent Code’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 13 August 2023
Haifa Alshammari

It helps to be eager, or happy, about being awful in order to grow better. This is how Daniel Coyle, the author of “The Talent Code” (2009), described his successful plan to improve any skill.

The book provides an explanation of the neuroscience behind skill training and how individuals can cultivate and refine their skills through the growth of myelin around nerve centers in the brain.

Coyle argues that talent is not innate, but rather acquired through learning and repetitive practice.

The author believes that there are no shortcuts or quick fixes to becoming skilled or talented overnight. Instead, he emphasizes the importance of dedicated effort and continuous improvement.

In his book, he illustrates that talented individuals were not inherently gifted from birth but rather achieved their goals through sustained commitment and hard work.

In “The Talent Code,” the author outlines three key points that readers should concentrate on to develop exceptional talent.

The first point is deep practice, which involves effort and repetition to form neural circuits in the brain. These circuits represent the instructions for executing tasks. Myelin formation around these neural connections, facilitated by deep practice, enhances efficient neuron transmission. Faster information exchange between neurons leads to quicker skill acquisition.

The second point the author emphasizes is ignition, which refers to the constant learning and striving required to sharpen a skill. This process can be tedious, but it necessitates a great deal of motivation to sustain the effort. Ignition acts as a driving force, providing the fuel needed for hours of intensive training.

Lastly, the author stresses the importance of having the right mentor. According to him, coaches play a crucial role in providing precise information and guidance to help students refine their talent and develop myelin in the right areas of the brain.

 

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today; ‘Of Rule and Office’
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Thinking like an Economist

What We Are Reading Today; ‘Of Rule and Office’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today; ‘Of Rule and Office’

Photo/Supplied
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Author: MELISSA LANE 

Plato famously defends the rule of knowledge. Knowledge, for him, is of the good. But what is rule? In this study, Melissa Lane reveals how political office and rule were woven together in Greek vocabulary and practices that both connected and distinguished between rule in general and office as a constitutionally limited kind of rule in particular. In doing so, Lane shows Plato to have been deeply concerned with the roles and relationships between rulers and ruled.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Thinking like an Economist
What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking like an Economist

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Thinking like an Economist

Photo/Supplied
Updated 11 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Elizabeth Popp Berman

For decades, Democratic politicians have frustrated progressives by tinkering around the margins of policy while shying away from truly ambitious change. What happened to bold political vision on the left, and what shrunk the very horizons of possibility? In “Thinking like an Economist,” Elizabeth Popp Berman tells the story of how a distinctive way of thinking—an “economic style of reasoning”—became dominant in Washington between the 1960s and the 1980s and how it continues to dramatically narrow debates over public policy today.
Introduced by liberal technocrats who hoped to improve government, this way of thinking was grounded in economics but also transformed law and policy. At its core was an economic understanding of efficiency, and its advocates often found themselves allied with Republicans and in conflict with liberal Democrats who argued for rights, equality, and limits on corporate power.
By the Carter administration, economic reasoning had spread throughout government policy and laws affecting poverty, healthcare, antitrust, transportation, and the environment. Fearing waste and overspending, liberals reined in their ambitions for decades to come.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation
What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich

Review: Web serial ‘John Dies at the End’ combines comedy and horror

Review: Web serial ‘John Dies at the End’ combines comedy and horror
Updated 11 August 2023
Ghadi Joudah

Review: Web serial ‘John Dies at the End’ combines comedy and horror

Review: Web serial ‘John Dies at the End’ combines comedy and horror
Updated 11 August 2023
Ghadi Joudah

“John Dies at the End” is a horror-comedy novel by Jason Pargin.
It was first published as a web serial by Pargin, who writes under the pseudonym David Wong.
The story gained a cult following and was eventually adapted into a novel published in 2007.
The book follows David Wong, a young man who, along with his friend John, becomes embroiled in bizarre and terrifying events after taking a drug known as “soy sauce” that grants them strange abilities and allows them to see into other dimensions. David and John face various supernatural entities as the plot unfolds, including a monstrous creature known as Korrok, which seeks to conquer and enslave humanity.
They encounter a range of strange characters, including a dog that can speak through a computer, a journalist who is also a shape-shifting spider, and a psychic who may hold the key to defeating Korrok. Despite the dark and sometimes gruesome subject matter, the book is written in a humorous and irreverent style.
The book’s title is somewhat misleading, as John does not actually die at the end, but instead undergoes a transformation that establishes the possibility of a sequel. “John Dies at the End” is the first book of Pargin’s series.
The book combines horror, comedy, and science fiction elements and has been compared to the works of authors such as H.P. Lovecraft and Douglas Adams.
It also draws heavily from popular culture, including video games, movies, and comic books.
Pargin is an American writer and executive editor of the humor website Cracked.com. He has also written articles and essays on different topics for various publications.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: After Kant

What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation

What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation

What We Are Reading Today: Making a Mindful Nation
Updated 10 August 2023
Arab News

Author: Joanna Cook

In “Making a Mindful Nation,” Cook uses the lens of mindfulness to show how cultiva-ting a relationship with the mind is now central to the ways people envision mental health.

Drawing on long-term fieldwork with patients, therapists, members of Parliament and political advocates in Britain, Cook explores how the logics of preventive mental healthcare are incorporated into people’s relationships with themselves, therapeutic interventions, structures of governance and political campaigns.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Bronx Nobody Knows by Wiilliam B. Helmreich
What We Are Reading Today: Inshore Fishes of Britain and Ireland
books
What We Are Reading Today: Inshore Fishes of Britain and Ireland

Latest updates

Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
Taiwan will not back down to threats, VP William Lai says on US trip
Australia’s Cameron Smith captures LIV Golf Bedminster crown
Australia’s Cameron Smith captures LIV Golf Bedminster crown
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Afghan women take protests online as Taliban crush dissent
Afghan women take protests online as Taliban crush dissent
Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis
Migrant deaths are ‘open wound’ for humanity: Pope Francis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.