Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 

Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo with their children in Riyadh. (Instagram)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 

Georgina Rodriguez and family return to Riyadh post summer holiday 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Georgina Rodriguez, longterm partner of Saudi Pro League footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is back in Riyadh with the duo’s children after a summer spent abroad.  

The Argentinian model and social media star took to Instagram on Sunday to post a carousel of images since the family’s return to Saudi Arabia, captioning the post, “Home,” along with a heart emoji. 

Seen wearing a stylish form-fitting red dress, Rodriguez also posted a picture holding Ronaldo’s Golden Boot award. 

Ronaldo also won his first piece of silverware for Saudi Pro League team Al Nassr as he lifted the Arab Club Champions Cup title, after scoring twice in a 2-1 victory over Al Hilal. 

Another photo shows the duo’s kids proudly posing in front of the TV as Ronaldo lifts the trophy on screen. 

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign

Loli Bahia stars in new Isabel Marant fall-winter campaign
Updated 13 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: French Algerian model Loli Bahia channels cozy vibes and comfort in French label Isabel Marant’s fall-winter 2023 campaign. 

The campaign also features models Vasko Luyckx, Alaato Jazyper, Liya Kebede and Irina Shayk. 

The campaign, shot in black-and-white by photographer Robin Galiegue, sees Bahia dressed in a chic sweater paired with tights, all brought together with a leather jacket. 

Earlier this year, Bahia walked the runway for Isabel Marant at Paris Fashion Week, wearing the label’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Also walking alongside her were modelling big names such as Natasha Poly, Liya Kebede, Anna Ewers, Caroline Trentini, Liu Wen, Jessica Stam, Malgosia Bela, Kasia Struss and Imaan Hammam, among others. 

In January 2023, 19-year-old Bahia was also named as one of Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s brand ambassadors.   

The model took to Instagram to share the news with her 62,000 followers, showing a picture from her latest shoot with the French luxury label.   

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

“Super happy to be one of the YSL Beauty ambassadors,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.   

The model posed wearing a black leather suit with a black top. Her makeup was soft with a neutral matte lip.  

In the pictures shared on YSL Beauty’s Instagram page, Bahia posed holding the brand’s slim matte lipstick.   

Bahia starred in the campaign alongside Chinese model Tao Ye — signed with Heroes Model Management — who was also announced as one of the brand’s ambassadors.   

YSL Beauty congratulated the two stars by sharing pictures of the campaign on its Instagram Stories. “Welcome to the YSL Beaute family,” the three consecutive Stories read.   

At just 19, Bahia is quickly shaping up to be one of the most in-demand models in the industry, becoming a runway fixture in just a few months after a breakthrough spring 2022 fashion season, where she walked in 65 shows.  

The catwalk star has strutted down the catwalks of a host of prestigious labels, including Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Givenchy, Lanvin and Valentino, to name but a few.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @lolibahiaa

Bahia, who is signed to Women Management Paris, made her runway debut in 2020 at Louis Vuitton’s fall 2021 show. She would go on to star in the Parisian luxury house’s advertising campaign for fall 2021.  

She has also featured in campaigns for Saint Laurent, Courreges and Max Mara in addition to starring on the cover of Vogue Italia. 

Review: 'Painkiller' tough, necessary viewing on drug epidemic

Review: ‘Painkiller’ tough, necessary viewing on drug epidemic
Updated 13 August 2023
Matt Ross

Review: ‘Painkiller’ tough, necessary viewing on drug epidemic

Review: ‘Painkiller’ tough, necessary viewing on drug epidemic
Updated 13 August 2023
Matt Ross

LONDON: Prepared to be floored from the first shot of Netflix’s “Painkiller” – a six-part limited series depicting the story behind the rise of Purdue Pharma and its role in the US’ OxyContin epidemic.

The opening of each episode explains that, while certain events, dialog, and characters have been fictionalized for the show, this was (and remains) a very real crisis that affects very real people.

‘Painkiller’ is a six-part limited series depicting the story behind the rise of Purdue Pharma and its role in the US’ OxyContin epidemic. (Netflix)

To that end, each instalment is introduced by the families of victims of the opioid crisis, explaining how the loss of their loved ones has impacted their lives since.

It is heavy stuff – but then this is a heavy subject.

Much like Disney/Hulu’s “Dopesick” in 2021, “Painkiller” picks apart the horrific true story behind the creation, aggressive marketing, criminal misinformation, and tragic impact of OxyContin on the US.

That the story is true – the opening caveats aside – only makes this show all the harder to watch.

Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) stars as Edie Flowers, a driven investigator working for the US Attorney. (Netflix)

Indeed, Netflix has wisely opted to base “Painkiller” on the shocking book of the same name by Barry Meier, and the New Yorker article “The Family That Built an Empire of Pain” by Patrick Radden Keefe.

Matthew Broderick is Richard Sackler, the man at the top of Purdue, and Uzo Aduba (“Orange is the New Black”) stars as Edie Flowers, a driven investigator working for the US Attorney.

An excellent supporting cast includes Clark Gregg as Richard’s dead uncle (appearing as a figment of his troubled imagination), Taylor Kitsch as an injured mechanic and early recipient of OxyContin, Saudi actress Dina Shihabi as glamorous drug rep Britt, and West Duchovny as an idealistic new sales rep who witnesses the horrific effects of the drug first hand.

While Broderick’s evil megalomaniac feels a little lacking in nuance, and Peter Berg’s direction relies a little too often on explanatory flashbacks, Aduba is simply mesmerizing as the investigative heart of the case against Purdue.

She flits from eloquent righteousness to dazzlingly passionate fury with staggering dexterity. It is impossible not to get swept up in her outrage, or to share in her appalled realizations.

“Painkiller” is a tough watch – but thanks to Aduba, and the horrifying fact that this really happened, it is an essential one.

Pakistan's first Global Cuisine Show sparks international delight, appetite for local ingredients 

Pakistan’s first Global Cuisine Show sparks international delight, appetite for local ingredients 
Updated 13 August 2023

Pakistan’s first Global Cuisine Show sparks international delight, appetite for local ingredients 

Pakistan’s first Global Cuisine Show sparks international delight, appetite for local ingredients 
  • The three-day show was part of the country’s International Food and Agriculture Exhibition that ended on Saturday 
  • Chefs from countries like France, Italy, Indonesia and South Korea prepared their cuisine using Pakistani ingredients 
Updated 13 August 2023
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: As Pakistan’s first Global Cuisine Show concluded on Saturday, the organizers revealed its purpose was to enhance the country’s exports and introduce international chefs to the potential and quality of locally sourced food ingredients. 

The cuisine show was a part of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan’s inaugural International Food and Agricultural Exhibition, bringing together culinary experts from around the world to tantalize the taste buds of international guests visiting the country. 

Chefs from 11 different countries, including France, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, and South Korea, created recipes using Pakistani ingredients. The prominent stalls at the cuisine show featured a diverse range of products such as mangoes, honey, dates, and rice, alongside local food stalls. 

“It’s the first ever global cuisine show happening in Pakistan,” Hasan Daudpota, CEO of Keys Productions that organized the show, told Arab News on the sidelines of the event. “The purpose was to increase the exports of Pakistan to benefit our economy.” 

“The 700 buyers who have come from all over the world for the [food and agriculture] exhibition, we decided to make them taste their own dishes that were made by using Pakistani ingredients,” he continued. “The idea was to let them know of the potential and quality of our [homegrown] ingredients. How tasteful and nutritious our fruits and vegetable are.” 

Korean chef Minho Shin made his country’s famous street food, Tteokbokki, made of rice and fishcake, using Pakistani ingredients. 

“We make yeast sweet and spicy,” Shin told Arab News. “For the sweet yeast, I did not use sugar. I used Pakistani dates. I made the sauce with a bowl of dates. And then I chopped the dates for garnish.” 

“Another [dish] is kimchi, which is also a famous Korean cuisine which I made with Pakistani mangoes. [I] mixed it with Pakistani cabbage and other ingredients but mainly the mango taste is good and nice. It fits the Korean dish.” 

Shin said everyone who tasted the dishes at the event was happy with the recipes. 

“I was just showing them, ‘your mango can be like this,’” he said, adding he could use Pakistani mangoes and dates back in his country as well. 

French chef Valentin Mechin, who works at Verde Dubai restaurant, said he was “very happy” with local mangoes in Pakistan which he used to make a scallop dish at the show. 

“Seriously and honestly, I am very happy,” he told Arab News. “I think we don’t find that outside. I tried the mango more than other [chefs]. It’s very amazing. The flavor, it’s so sweet. The color, it’s perfect. It’s so difficult to find that in Dubai. But here, it’s so easy.” 

Chef Sylvia Rozeboom, who co-hosted the global cuisine show with Pakistan’s Faizan Haque, said people were “surprised” by the taste and quality of Pakistani ingredients. 

“I have only heard good things about the locally produced [ingredients in Pakistan],” she said. “All of us are really surprised. This is actually a very good show to do every year and we should invite more people to come over to Pakistan to learn.” 

Responding to a question about what was unique about Pakistani ingredients, Rozeboom said: “The freshness is, obviously, number one. Secondly, the sea food is really good. We didn’t know. And the meat, it is different. The flavor also very nice. I really like it.” 

The Global Cuisine Show will be turned into an annual event in Pakistan, according to the organizers. 

“The next target is to take it internationally as well,” Daudpota said. “International forums such as GulFood, SIAL Food, and others wish to take Global Cuisine Show to the Pakistani pavilions there.” 

Over 40 Saudi designers to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week 

Over 40 Saudi designers to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week 
Updated 12 August 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

Over 40 Saudi designers to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week 

Over 40 Saudi designers to exhibit at Milan Fashion Week 
  • Clothes, jewelry, accessories designed in Kingdom will be displayed Sept. 22-25
  • Participation organized in cooperation with Saudi Fashion Commission as part of Saudi 100 Brands project
Updated 12 August 2023
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: More than 40 Saudi designers will exhibit their creations during Milan Fashion Week at White Milano, an international showcase of the global fashion scene dedicated to all-around, ready-to-wear collections.

Clothes, jewelry and accessories designed in the Kingdom will be displayed at the Visconti Pavilion between Sept. 22 and 25 at an event seen as a meeting point between emerging Arab designers and the most influential representatives in the fashion scene.

“The White Milano event is one of the most important on the fashion calendar for emerging brands wishing to establish themselves,” said Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.

“With the growing interest of consumers and investors in Saudi fashion globally, our designers are excited to interact with buyers and see where the most interesting business opportunities are.”

Saudi participation at the event will be organized in cooperation with the commission as part of the Saudi 100 Brands project.

Launched in 2021, this scheme allows selected Saudi fashion designers to take part in a year-long series of masterclasses, one-on-one mentorships and workshops on design and innovation, sales strategies and exhibitions, providing them with the best tools to grow brands both locally and internationally.

Courses are held by an international team of experts from leading fashion houses including LVMH, Kering, Valentino, Chanel, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford, Bulgari, Camper and Swarovski.

Lectures are also held by representatives of the London Royal College of Art, Bocconi University in Milan, the London School of Economics and Yale University.

In its first year, Saudi 100 Brands provided more than 5,000 hours of specialized mentoring. The designers taking part in the project are aged 20-70, and 85 percent of them are women. Most attended the best design schools in the world, although some are self-taught.

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest

Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice film fest
Updated 12 August 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese filmmaker and actress Nadine Labaki has been announced as a jury member for the 80th Venice International Film Festival, to take place from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

She will be joined by French Cesar-winning actor and producer Elsa Zylberstein, Mexican actor and Oscar nominee Yalitza Aparicio, British-Nigerian screenwriter Misan Sagay and renowned Italian director Stefano Savona.

According to Variety, Labaki and the team will assess the films’ artistic creativity, their relevance in the global political climate, their potential to challenge audience perspectives on the issues presented and their potential to inspire audiences to take action.

Labaki will also be a jury member for the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, to take place from Sept. 7-17. She will serve on the TIFF Platform jury.

