Riyadh to host inaugural Thai exhibition featuring over 100 prominent brands 

RIYADH: In a move poised to fortify economic and trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Thailand, Riyadh will host an exhibition this month showcasing over 100 prominent brands from the Southeast Asian nation.

Set to be held in the city’s International Convention and Exhibition Center on Aug. 27, the four-day event is a result of collaborative effort between the Thai Embassy and the Saudi General Authority for Foreign Trade, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

The exhibition aims to catalyze and enrich trade and economic interactions between the two nations, and will be attended by entrepreneurs, professionals, and companies eager to tap into potential business prospects and forge partnerships,

In addition to the business aspect, the event will provide an opportunity for visitors interested in tourism and cultural exchange to explore Thailand’s heritage and attractions.

The announcement of the exhibition came on the same day as GAFT Deputy Gov. for International Relations Abdulaziz Al-Sakran held a meeting with Thai businessman Aswin Techajareonvikul.

They discussed collaboration opportunities with Thai companies.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the Southeast Asian nation have been growing stronger in recent months.

Last November, authorities in Thailand proposed a bilateral cooperation plan to strengthen their country’s newly restored relations with the Kingdom, as a high-profile investment delegation from Riyadh visited Bangkok.