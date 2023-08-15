You are here

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
Members of the United Nations Security Council attend a meeting after North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, at UN headquarters in New York, US, October 5, 2022. (Reuters/File)
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
  The United States, Albania and Japan requested the meeting, which will be held on Thursday
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: China opposes a planned United Nations Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea because it will only “intensify confrontation and antagonism,” a spokesperson for China’s UN mission in New York said on Monday.
The United States, Albania and Japan requested the meeting, which will be held on Thursday. It will be the first formal public meeting of the 15-member council on the issue since 2017.
“China sees no added value for the council to have such a meeting and will be against it,” said China’s UN mission spokesperson, adding that the council’s mandate was “maintenance of international peace and security, not human rights.”
“A council meeting on human rights in the DPRK falls outside the council’s mandate, politicizes human rights issues, and only serves to intensify confrontation and antagonism,” said the spokesperson, referring to the country’s formal name — the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an increase in missile production to help secure “overwhelming military power” and be ready for war, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military drills.
It was not immediately clear if China would call a procedural vote on Thursday to try and block the Security Council meeting on rights abuses, but a senior US official has said they were confident they have the minimum nine votes needed to move ahead. Vetoes do not apply on procedural issues.
North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation. Since 2006 it has been under UN sanctions over its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs, but there are aid exemptions.
In March, the United States accused China of attempting to hide North Korea’s atrocities from the world by blocking the webcast of an informal meeting of Security Council members on accusations of human rights abuses by Pyongyang.
The council has held annual formal meetings on the issue for the past three years, but behind closed doors. Between 2014 and 2017 the council held annual public meetings on human rights abuses in North Korea.
A landmark 2014 UN report on North Korean human rights concluded that North Korean security chiefs — and possibly leader Kim himself — should face justice for overseeing a state-controlled system of Nazi-style atrocities. The United States sanctioned Kim in 2016 for human rights abuses.

Topics: China UN Security Council North Korea

Air strike kills at least 26 in Ethiopia’s Amhara

Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Air strike kills at least 26 in Ethiopia's Amhara

Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
  "Twenty-two bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving"
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: An air strike has killed at least 26 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Amhara region, a hospital official and a resident told AFP on Monday, as deadly clashes rock the region.
The strike in Finote Selam on Sunday was the most severe since clashes between members of the Ethiopian army and a local militia known as Fano erupted in towns and cities across Amhara after months of tensions.
The hospital official said he heard the blast while he was on duty at around 0700 GMT.
A market was taking place in the town, he added, and the all the victims who arrived in hospital were “wearing either casual civilian clothing or Sunday traditional clothes.”
“The casualties range from a 13-year-old child to the elderly,” he said. “I didn’t get the chance to see what caused the explosion... but residents said it was a drone strike.”
“Twenty-two bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving.”
“We’ve so far received 55 injured patients out of which more than 40 are gravely injured,” he said, speaking anonymously over safety concerns.
A resident who arrived shortly after the strike told AFP he had “helped in the burial of bodies of 30 victims.”
He said he saw “a medium sized freight vehicle had been completely destroyed in an air strike with dead bodies strewn around the vehicle.”
“I heard the loud sound of an aircraft before the attack,” which took place in the center of the town near a hotel, he said.
Both sources said that at the time of the strike, the town was under the control of Fano, while the resident said the Ethiopian army had arrived on Monday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government imposed a six-month state of emergency across Amhara on August 4 and several cities remain under curfew, although violence eased toward the end of last week.
The unrest revived fears about the stability of Africa’s second most populous country, seven months after a peace deal ended a brutal two-year conflict in the neighboring region of Tigray.
Ethiopia’s rights watchdog on Monday voiced “grave concern” over the fierce fighting in Amhara this month, and condemned a wave of arrests of ethnic Amharas.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, an independent state-affiliated organization, said the fighting in Amhara involved the use of heavy artillery “resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians.”
No casualty figures have been issued by the authorities but doctors in two of the affected cities told AFP last week there had been scores of deaths and injuries among civilians.
The EHRC said it had received credible reports of strikes killing many civilians in three towns, including Finote Selam.
After several days of deadly clashes, the army has reoccupied the main towns in Amhara.
The EHRC said that while heavy fighting had subsided in major urban areas since August 9, “it continues in other parts of the region and remains a major concern until a sustainable solution is in place.”
 

 

Topics: Ethiopia Fano

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation
  * The 17 students say they face Taliban persecution and asked the British government to grant them leave to remain in the UK indefinitely, as it did for Afghan students in the past two years
  'As a girl who is single, who has done human rights law … who has worked with international forces, I would be persecuted, I would be hanged in front of everybody,' said one student
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A group of Afghan students studying in the UK under a Foreign Office scholarship scheme have shared their fears that they will be forced to return to Afghanistan after they graduate in September.

The 17 students asked the British government to grant them indefinite leave to remain in the UK, as it did for Afghans who participated in the program in 2021 and 2022. They said they fear persecution from the Taliban regime in their home country if they have to return there when their visas expire.

They are among the recipients of the Chevening scholarship program, which since 1983 has given thousands of outstanding students from all over the world the chance to study at UK universities, predominantly for one-year master’s degree courses.

The Home Office originally said the scholarship scheme was never intended to be a pathway to permanent residence and that students should follow procedure after graduating by returning to their homeland or moving on to another country. However, it later added that those from Afghanistan can apply for another UK visa or claim asylum.

The students complain they face the prospect of finding money to pay the expensive fee for a two-year graduate visa, or could be left unable to work while British authorities continue to deal with a near 200,000-case backlog of asylum applications.

They spoke to the British media on condition of anonymity to protect their families still living in Afghanistan.

“As a girl who is single, who has done human rights law in the UK under the UK government scheme, who has worked with international forces, I would be persecuted, I would be hanged in front of everybody,” one said of her fears if she is forced to return to Afghanistan.

Another, who also studied international human rights law, said: “I am having panic attacks thinking about what exactly is going to happen. Should I just become stateless and homeless at the same time after September?”

Labour MP Neil Coyle, who is representing one of the students, told news agency PA Media: “Ministers must end their debilitating quagmire and grant leave to remain in the UK, as the Home Office did for the students who completed their studies last year.”

A spokesperson for the government said it has provided a letter of consent that allows the students to apply for a different visa after graduation due to “the situation in Afghanistan” and added: “This will exempt them from the normal requirement to leave the UK on completion of study.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
AFP

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan

US warns businesses over troubled South Sudan
  The advisory faulted the transitional government for its "failure to adhere to its own laws" including on transparency over oil revenue
Updated 39 min 19 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday warned businesses of risks in dealings in South Sudan, its latest show of frustration with dueling leaders in the impoverished country Washington once championed.
In an advisory to US businesses, the Departments of State, Commerce and Labor together told them of “the growing reputational, financial and legal risks” to transactions linked to South Sudan’s government or companies controlled by officials’ families.
It called on US businesses to do “due diligence on corruption and human rights issues” and to avoid any dealings that involve South Sudanese officials who are under sanctions.
The advisory faulted the transitional government for its “failure to adhere to its own laws” including on transparency over oil revenue.
Business dealings could “adversely impact US businesses, individuals, other persons and their operations in South Sudan and the region,” it said.
The United States helped spearhead diplomacy for the 2011 independence of majority-Christian South Sudan following two decades of war with Sudan’s majority-Muslim and Arab government in Khartoum.
The new country quickly descended into civil war that killed hundreds of thousands of people, with the United States and other Western powers accusing President Salva Kiir and his rival-turned-deputy Riek Machar of dragging out implementation of a 2018 deal so they could cling to power.
The United States has halted support for the peace process but maintained humanitarian aid to South Sudan, one of the world’s poorest countries.
 

 

Topics: South Sudan

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources
Updated 45 min 57 sec ago
AFP

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources

26 Nigeria troops killed in ambush, rescue helicopter crashes: military sources
  A Nigerian air force spokesman confirmed its Mi-171 helicopter on a "casualty evacuation mission" crashed on Monday after take-off from Zungeru
Updated 45 min 57 sec ago
AFP

KANO, Nigeria: At least 26 members of the Nigerian security forces were killed and eight wounded in an ambush by gunmen in central Nigeria late Sunday, two military sources told AFP.
An air force spokesman said a helicopter rescuing the wounded crashed on Monday morning in the area where the army is fighting criminal groups, without specifying whether the crew and passengers had survived.
The two military officers asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak on the incident while military authorities were not available for comment.
“We lost 23 soldiers, including three officers, and three Civilians JTF (vigilantes) in the encounter while eight soldiers were injured,” said the first source following “a serious fight” along the Zungeru-Tegina highway.
A second officer gave the same toll and said the bandits also suffered “heavy casualties.” He also said that communication had been lost with an air force helicopter despatched to evacuate the casualties, with 11 of the dead and seven of the injured aboard.
A Nigerian air force spokesman confirmed its Mi-171 helicopter on a “casualty evacuation mission” crashed on Monday after take-off from Zungeru.
“The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute for Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State,” spokesman Edward Gabkwet said in a statement.
He said efforts were under way to rescue those aboard and that preliminary investigations had been opened into the cause of the crash.
Barely a week goes by in Africa’s most populous nation without attacks or kidnappings by criminals known as “bandits” in the northwest and center.
The gangs, who have been notorious for mass school abductions, maintain camps in a vast forest straddling the states of Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara and Katsina.
Northwest and central Nigeria have for years been terrorized by bandits who raid remote villages where they kill and abduct residents for ransom as well as burning homes after looting them.
Impunity as well as insufficient security and wider government presence has allowed the violence to fester, experts say.
 

 

Topics: Nigeria

Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers

Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers
Updated 14 August 2023
Nasir Ali

Pakistan's flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers

Pakistan’s flag carrier completes first flight from Dubai to Skardu with 80 passengers
  The 4.5 hour-long Dubai-Skardu flight will operate once a week
  Skardu International Airport was inaugurated in December 2021
Updated 14 August 2023
Nasir Ali

KHAPLU, Pakistan: The first direct international flight from Dubai to Skardu landed on Monday morning with 80 passengers onboard, a spokesperson for Pakistan International Airlines said.

Passengers and officials said that the route would make Pakistan’s picturesque northern regions more accessible to foreign travelers and create ease of travel for locals working in the UAE.

Skardu is a beautiful valley, 7,000 feet above sea level and surrounded by snow-capped mountains, pristine lakes and lush green valleys. The region is home to a variety of wildlife, including snow leopards, ibex and markhor.

Skardu International Airport was inaugurated in December 2021.

“PIA’s first international flight with 80 passengers from Dubai to Skardu landed at 8:45 am,” PIA spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez Khan, told Arab News. In a media statement, PIA called the flight operation “a momentous occasion for PIA and for the people of Pakistan.”

“The launch of this new flight route will make Skardu more accessible to international travelers, and will help to promote tourism in this beautiful region,” it said. “Skardu is a hidden gem, and we believe that it has the potential to become a major tourist hub in the region. This new flight route will make it easier for people to visit Skardu and experience all that it has to offer.”

The Dubai-Skardu flight, about four hours and thirty minutes long, will operate once a week. PIA is offering a special introductory fare on the route.

Speaking to Arab News, passenger Mohammed Ibrahim, 30, who has been working in the UAE for the past 10 years, said that he was “very happy and very thankful” for the launch of the direct flight.

“Earlier, we couldn’t travel home for a few holidays because four to five days were wasted just to reach home,” he said. “Now Alhamdulillah, due to this flight, we can reach home in a single day … Now we can easily travel home two to three times a year, which was not possible in the past.”

Mohammed Kazim, another passenger, said that the direct flight was “economical and time-saving ... The direct flight is a ‘blessing’ for us,” Kazim told Arab News.

“I have been working in the UAE since 2015, and traveling from Dubai to Skardu was a headache for us. First you have to travel to Islamabad or Karachi and then to Skardu. And in case of bad weather, sometimes a whole week was consumed in traveling. It was not only a financial burden but also our holidays were wasted. Now we are very happy because we can reach home in one day.”

Aziz Ahmed Jamali, additional chief secretary, said that Pakistan’s ambassador in the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, played a “very important role” in connecting the two cities.

“Let the efforts grow. Both tourists and Middle East-based workers are direct beneficiaries of this direct flight,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan UAE Dubai

