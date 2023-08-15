You are here

  • Home
  • Bankman-Fried charged with using stolen customer funds for $100 mln in US political donations

Bankman-Fried charged with using stolen customer funds for $100 mln in US political donations

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits United States Court in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits United States Court in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vavum

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

Bankman-Fried charged with using stolen customer funds for $100 mln in US political donations

Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits United States Court in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
  • Bankman-Fried rode a boom in cryptocurrency values to amass a net worth estimated at $26 billion, and became an influential donor to mostly Democratic candidates and causes
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Sam Bankman-Fried used stolen customer funds to make more than $100 million in political campaign contributions ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections, federal prosecutors said on Monday in a new indictment filed against the FTX cryptocurrency exchange’s founder.
The new indictment charges the 31-year-old former billionaire with seven counts of conspiracy and fraud over the collapse of the exchange.
He has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of stealing billions in FTX customer funds to plug losses at Alameda Research, his crypto-focused hedge fund.
Mark Botnick, a spokesman for Bankman-Fried, declined to comment.
Bankman-Fried rode a boom in cryptocurrency values to amass a net worth estimated at $26 billion, and became an influential donor to mostly Democratic candidates and causes. But the November 2022 collapse of FTX — after a flurry of customer withdrawals due to concerns about commingling of FTX and Alameda funds — decimated both his wealth and his reputation.
In the superseding indictment filed on Monday, the US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried directed other FTX executives to make donations in order to evade contribution limits, as part of a push for crypto-friendly regulation.
“He leveraged this influence, in turn, to lobby Congress and regulatory agencies to support legislation and regulation he believed would make it easier for FTX to continue to accept customer deposits and grow,” the indictment read.
Prosecutors had initially charged him with violating US campaign finance laws, but dropped that charge in late July after the Bahamas said it had never intended to extradite Bankman-Fried to the United States on that charge. FTX was based in the Bahamas, and he was arrested there last December.
In a letter last week to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, prosecutors indicated they would soon file a new indictment that “will make clear that Mr. Bankman-Fried remains charged with conducting an illegal campaign finance scheme as part of the fraud and money laundering schemes originally charged.”
Kaplan on Friday ordered Bankman-Fried jailed ahead of his Oct. 2 trial, after finding probable cause to believe he had tampered with witnesses twice. He had previously been largely confined to his parents’ Palo Alto, California, home on $250 million bond since his extradition.

 

Topics: CRYPTO Sam Bankman-Fried

Related

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds from failed crypto exchange
Business & Economy
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing funds from failed crypto exchange
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
Business & Economy
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals

African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

NIAMEY, Niger: The African Union (AU) on Monday held talks on the Niger crisis as the country’s post-coup rulers sounded defiance yet also pointed to diplomacy for a potential solution.
But talks at the AU’s headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa coincided with a flare-up over threats by the regime to prosecute Niger’s deposed president.
“AU’s Peace & Security Council meets to receive an update on the evolution of the situation in Niger and the efforts to address it,” the pan-African body said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Those attending included AU Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat as well as representatives from Niger and the West African bloc ECOWAS, it said.
President Mohamed Bazoum, whose election in 2021 was a landmark in the country’s troubled history, was toppled on July 26 by members of his presidential guard.
His ousting unleashed a shockwave around West Africa, where Mali and Burkina Faso — likewise battered by a jihadist insurgency — have also suffered military takeovers.
Seeking to stop the cascade of coups, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) slapped sanctions on Niger and last week approved deployment of a “standby force to restore constitutional order.”
But uncertainties hang over any intervention — from operational feasibility to internal divisions within ECOWAS — and the bloc also says it wants a peaceful outcome.
On July 30, it issued a seven-day ultimatum to restore Bazoum or face the potential use of force, but the deadline expired without action.

Mixed signals have emerged from the regime as the crisis nears the end of its third week.
At the weekend, the coup leaders said they were open to a diplomatic push after their chief, General Abdourahamane Tiani, met with Nigerian religious mediators.
Those talks came after a scheduled meeting of ECOWAS military chiefs in Ghana was postponed for “technical reasons.”
But on Sunday night, Niger’s rulers declared they had gathered sufficient evidence to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason and undermining internal and external security.”
The legal threat was angrily condemned by ECOWAS.
In a statement, the bloc said it had learned of the threats “with stupefaction.”
“It represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the (regime’s) reported willingness... to restore constitutional order through peaceful means.”
Washington said it was “incredibly dismayed” by the plan to try the detained president.
Bazoum’s foreign minister said on Monday that there were “pogroms” in the capital Niamey, but did not specify against whom they were directed.
“Currently in Niamey... there are pogroms with hordes of young people excited by racial and ethnic hatred,” Hassoumi Massaoudou, the foreign minister in the ousted civilian government, told RFI and France 24.
“That is why there is an urgent need to stop this and put Niger back on a path of peace, stability and economic progress.”
Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official residence since the coup, with international concern mounting over his conditions in detention.
On Monday, the military-appointed prime minister, Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, a civilian, declared Niger would thwart ECOWAS’s sanctions threat.
“We think that even though it is an unfair challenge that has been imposed on us, we should be able to overcome it. And we will overcome it,” he told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle.
The bloc has severed financial transactions and electricity supplies and closed borders with landlocked Niger, blocking much-needed imports to one of the world’s poorest countries.
The military leaders on Sunday said the sanctions make it hard for people to access medicines, food and electricity and described the punishment as “illegal, inhumane and humiliating.”
But Zeine also stressed the importance of Niger’s ties with neighboring Nigeria as well as the West African bloc.
“We have a great interest in preserving this important and historical relationship and also in having ECOWAS work on purely economic issues first,” he said.

A landlocked nation in the heart of the arid Sahel, Niger is one of the world’s poorest and most turbulent countries.
It frequently ranks at the bottom of the Human Development Index, a UN benchmark of prosperity.
Bazoum’s election in 2021 marked the first time that the country had experienced a peaceful transition of power since gaining independence from France in 1960.
He survived two attempted coups before being ousted, in the fifth putsch in the country’s history.
His ousting deals a huge blow to French and US strategy in the Sahel.
France refocused its anti-jihadist operations on Niger after withdrawing from Mali and Burkina Faso last year following a bust-up with their juntas.
It has around 1,500 troops in Niger, many of them at an air base near Niamey, while the Pentagon has around a thousand military personnel.
 

Topics: Niger Coup African Union (AU) ECOWAS Moussa Faki Mahamat

Related

Nigerien soldiers stand guard as supporters of Niger’s CNSP gather for a demonstration in Niamey. (AFP)
World
West Africa bloc lashes threat to prosecute ousted Niger president
Niger’s junta gains upper hand over threatening regional military force
World
Niger’s junta gains upper hand over threatening regional military force

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
AFP

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case

Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
  • Judicial analysts expect an indictment by the end of Tuesday, predicting that Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis will wrap the allegations against Trump
Updated 8 min 22 sec ago
AFP

ATLANTA: Prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the US state of Georgia presented evidence to a grand jury Monday for what could be a sprawling, multi-defendant indictment.
The case would be the fourth brought against the 77-year-old Republican this year and could lead to the first televised trial of a former president — a watershed moment in US history — featuring charges typically used to bring down mobsters.
“There will be multiple co-defendants more likely than not, showing a pattern of unlawful conduct to overturn the election in Georgia: hacking, false statements, harassment, etc,” Georgia State University political analyst Anthony Kreis said in a social media post.
Judicial analysts expect an indictment by the end of Tuesday, predicting that Atlanta-area prosecutor Fani Willis will wrap the allegations against Trump and multiple co-defendants into one case under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.
The southern state, which President Joe Biden won by fewer than 12,000 votes in 2020, presents perhaps the most serious threat to Trump’s liberty as he seeks his party’s nomination to bid for reelection in 2024.
Even if he is returned to the Oval Office, he would have none of the powers in Georgia that presidents arguably enjoy in the federal system to self-pardon or have prosecutors drop cases.
Trump posted a number of messages to his Truth Social platform calling the probe “ridiculous” and urging a state official whom he identified by name and called a “loser” not to testify to the grand jury.
RICO statutes are usually used to target organized crime, and anyone who can be connected to a criminal “enterprise” can be convicted if there is a pattern of crime committed through that enterprise.
But the broader Georgia law allows prosecutors to string together charges committed by different defendants without proving the existence of a criminal organization.
One incident highly likely to feature among the charges is a now infamous phone call Trump placed to Georgia officials asking them to “find” exactly the number of votes he would have needed to overturn Biden’s victory.
Analysts are also expecting individuals — possibly including the former president — to face charges over a scheme to send bogus certification of a supposed Trump victory in Georgia to the US Congress.
And the sweeping case could bring in harassment of two Fulton County poll workers and the accessing of sensitive data from an election office in a rural county south of Atlanta, one day after the 2021 Capitol riot.
A separate “special” grand jury heard from 75 witnesses last year and produced a secret report in February that, according to the foreperson, recommended numerous indictments.
The Georgia case looks on the surface like a narrower version of the Justice Department’s election interference case against Trump, which focuses on multiple states — but it differs in other crucial aspects beyond the RICO element.
The federal case listed six co-conspirators but didn’t indict them, sparking speculation that they will likely be dealt with separately, and leaving Trump as the sole defendant.
In Georgia, Willis sent target letters to former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, who pressured local legislators at several committee hearings held after the election, and the 16 bogus electors, half of whom are said to have immunity deals.
CNN reported that Willis is expected to seek charges against more than a dozen people. These could also include former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other aides who weren’t a focus of Trump’s federal indictment.
Georgia’s courts are also more transparent than the federal system, meaning there is no bar to the case being televised from the first preliminary hearing onwards.
The grand jury in Fulton County meets on Mondays and Tuesdays, and local court-watchers expect Willis to conclude and bring any indictments that the panel approves within two days, her normal timeline for racketeering cases.
Jonathan Turley, a conservative legal scholar, wrote in a column for The Messenger news website that an indictment perceived as “anemic” would fuel “deep political divisions and unrest in the country.”
“The greatest challenge for Georgia is to offer a discernible limiting principle on when challenges in close elections are permissible and when they are criminal,” he said.

Topics: Donald Trump Indictment Georgia

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
Updated 22 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights

China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
  • The United States, Albania and Japan requested the meeting, which will be held on Thursday
Updated 22 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: China opposes a planned United Nations Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea because it will only “intensify confrontation and antagonism,” a spokesperson for China’s UN mission in New York said on Monday.
The United States, Albania and Japan requested the meeting, which will be held on Thursday. It will be the first formal public meeting of the 15-member council on the issue since 2017.
“China sees no added value for the council to have such a meeting and will be against it,” said China’s UN mission spokesperson, adding that the council’s mandate was “maintenance of international peace and security, not human rights.”
“A council meeting on human rights in the DPRK falls outside the council’s mandate, politicizes human rights issues, and only serves to intensify confrontation and antagonism,” said the spokesperson, referring to the country’s formal name — the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for an increase in missile production to help secure “overwhelming military power” and be ready for war, state media KCNA said on Monday, as South Korea and the United States gear up for annual military drills.
It was not immediately clear if China would call a procedural vote on Thursday to try and block the Security Council meeting on rights abuses, but a senior US official has said they were confident they have the minimum nine votes needed to move ahead. Vetoes do not apply on procedural issues.
North Korea has repeatedly rejected accusations of abuses and blames sanctions for a dire humanitarian situation. Since 2006 it has been under UN sanctions over its ballistic missiles and nuclear programs, but there are aid exemptions.
In March, the United States accused China of attempting to hide North Korea’s atrocities from the world by blocking the webcast of an informal meeting of Security Council members on accusations of human rights abuses by Pyongyang.
The council has held annual formal meetings on the issue for the past three years, but behind closed doors. Between 2014 and 2017 the council held annual public meetings on human rights abuses in North Korea.
A landmark 2014 UN report on North Korean human rights concluded that North Korean security chiefs — and possibly leader Kim himself — should face justice for overseeing a state-controlled system of Nazi-style atrocities. The United States sanctioned Kim in 2016 for human rights abuses.

Topics: China UN Security Council North Korea

Related

North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
World
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations
World
North Korea’s Kim Jong Un dismisses military chief, calls for war preparations

Air strike kills at least 26 in Ethiopia’s Amhara

Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
Updated 43 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Air strike kills at least 26 in Ethiopia’s Amhara

Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)
  • “Twenty-two bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving”
Updated 43 min 27 sec ago
AFP

NAIROBI: An air strike has killed at least 26 people in Ethiopia’s embattled Amhara region, a hospital official and a resident told AFP on Monday, as deadly clashes rock the region.
The strike in Finote Selam on Sunday was the most severe since clashes between members of the Ethiopian army and a local militia known as Fano erupted in towns and cities across Amhara after months of tensions.
The hospital official said he heard the blast while he was on duty at around 0700 GMT.
A market was taking place in the town, he added, and the all the victims who arrived in hospital were “wearing either casual civilian clothing or Sunday traditional clothes.”
“The casualties range from a 13-year-old child to the elderly,” he said. “I didn’t get the chance to see what caused the explosion... but residents said it was a drone strike.”
“Twenty-two bodies were brought to the hospital, while four others who were critically injured died soon after arriving.”
“We’ve so far received 55 injured patients out of which more than 40 are gravely injured,” he said, speaking anonymously over safety concerns.
A resident who arrived shortly after the strike told AFP he had “helped in the burial of bodies of 30 victims.”
He said he saw “a medium sized freight vehicle had been completely destroyed in an air strike with dead bodies strewn around the vehicle.”
“I heard the loud sound of an aircraft before the attack,” which took place in the center of the town near a hotel, he said.
Both sources said that at the time of the strike, the town was under the control of Fano, while the resident said the Ethiopian army had arrived on Monday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government imposed a six-month state of emergency across Amhara on August 4 and several cities remain under curfew, although violence eased toward the end of last week.
The unrest revived fears about the stability of Africa’s second most populous country, seven months after a peace deal ended a brutal two-year conflict in the neighboring region of Tigray.
Ethiopia’s rights watchdog on Monday voiced “grave concern” over the fierce fighting in Amhara this month, and condemned a wave of arrests of ethnic Amharas.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission, an independent state-affiliated organization, said the fighting in Amhara involved the use of heavy artillery “resulting in the deaths and injuries of civilians.”
No casualty figures have been issued by the authorities but doctors in two of the affected cities told AFP last week there had been scores of deaths and injuries among civilians.
The EHRC said it had received credible reports of strikes killing many civilians in three towns, including Finote Selam.
After several days of deadly clashes, the army has reoccupied the main towns in Amhara.
The EHRC said that while heavy fighting had subsided in major urban areas since August 9, “it continues in other parts of the region and remains a major concern until a sustainable solution is in place.”
 

 

Topics: Ethiopia Fano

Related

Ethiopia troops push back Amhara fighters: residents
World
Ethiopia troops push back Amhara fighters: residents
Members from Amhara militia are seen in Shewa Robit, Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
World
Local fighters control three towns in tense Ethiopian region

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation
Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation

Afghan students in UK fear forced return to Taliban-controlled homeland after graduation
  • * The 17 students say they face Taliban persecution and asked the British government to grant them leave to remain in the UK indefinitely, as it did for Afghan students in the past two years
  • ‘As a girl who is single, who has done human rights law … who has worked with international forces, I would be persecuted, I would be hanged in front of everybody,’ said one student
Updated 44 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A group of Afghan students studying in the UK under a Foreign Office scholarship scheme have shared their fears that they will be forced to return to Afghanistan after they graduate in September.

The 17 students asked the British government to grant them indefinite leave to remain in the UK, as it did for Afghans who participated in the program in 2021 and 2022. They said they fear persecution from the Taliban regime in their home country if they have to return there when their visas expire.

They are among the recipients of the Chevening scholarship program, which since 1983 has given thousands of outstanding students from all over the world the chance to study at UK universities, predominantly for one-year master’s degree courses.

The Home Office originally said the scholarship scheme was never intended to be a pathway to permanent residence and that students should follow procedure after graduating by returning to their homeland or moving on to another country. However, it later added that those from Afghanistan can apply for another UK visa or claim asylum.

The students complain they face the prospect of finding money to pay the expensive fee for a two-year graduate visa, or could be left unable to work while British authorities continue to deal with a near 200,000-case backlog of asylum applications.

They spoke to the British media on condition of anonymity to protect their families still living in Afghanistan.

“As a girl who is single, who has done human rights law in the UK under the UK government scheme, who has worked with international forces, I would be persecuted, I would be hanged in front of everybody,” one said of her fears if she is forced to return to Afghanistan.

Another, who also studied international human rights law, said: “I am having panic attacks thinking about what exactly is going to happen. Should I just become stateless and homeless at the same time after September?”

Labour MP Neil Coyle, who is representing one of the students, told news agency PA Media: “Ministers must end their debilitating quagmire and grant leave to remain in the UK, as the Home Office did for the students who completed their studies last year.”

A spokesperson for the government said it has provided a letter of consent that allows the students to apply for a different visa after graduation due to “the situation in Afghanistan” and added: “This will exempt them from the normal requirement to leave the UK on completion of study.”

Topics: UK Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Afghan women take protests online as Taliban crush dissent
World
Afghan women take protests online as Taliban crush dissent
Taliban entrenched in Afghanistan after 2 years of rule, women and girls pay the price
World
Taliban entrenched in Afghanistan after 2 years of rule, women and girls pay the price

Latest updates

Bankman-Fried charged with using stolen customer funds for $100 mln in US political donations
Indicted FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried exits United States Court in New York City, New York, U.S., June 15, 2023. (REUTERS)
African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals
African Union hosts Niger talks as regime sends mixed signals
Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case
China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
China opposes UN Security Council meeting on North Korea rights
Air strike kills at least 26 in Ethiopia’s Amhara
Amhara Fano militia fighters pose at Saint George Church in Lalibela. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.