Cricket fever set to hit America with US Masters T10

T-Ten Global Sports is now on a mission to leave their mark across the globe.
Updated 15 August 2023
Arab News

  • T-Ten Global Sports expands to new frontier with 6 franchises for inaugural edition
NORTH CAROLINA: Having introduced cricket’s fastest format to the world, T-Ten Global Sports is now on a mission to leave their mark across the globe.

And next up on the agenda is the US Masters T10 League which will feature some of the most exciting legends of cricket, as they roll back the years for the fans.

The US Masters T10 League, which will feature the likes of 2011 World Cup winners Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir, will have six teams in the fray, battling it out for top honors from Aug. 18 to 27.

The New York Warriors are owned by Muhammad Kamran Awan, a Pakistani businessman, who hopes to make his country proud and also grow the game in the US.

The other teams and owners are: Texas Chargers (Hemal Doshi, Paresh Patel and Atam Raval), Morrisville Unity (Ankit Patel, Ajay Keshri and Sanjay Gupta), Atlanta Riders (Mohammed Tarek Hasan), California Knights (Janak Patel, Nimesh Desai, Rohit Batta and Rajat Batta), and New Jersey Trilton (Himanshu Patel).

Shaji Ul-Mulk, chairman of T-Ten Sports Management, said: “The T10 format is really catching up with cricket fans around the world, and we at T-Ten Global Sports can’t wait to get the US Masters T10 League going. I would like to extend a warm welcome to all the team owners, as they join this ever-growing family of passionate fans.

“We have a big task ahead and I am confident that everyone involved will put their best forward in terms of ensuring that we have the best tournament in the continent.”

Ritesh Patel, CEO of SAMP Group and one of the main organizers of the American edition, said: “The US Masters T10 League will surely be one of the best tournaments in the sport in recent years, as everyone involved is extremely invested in it.

“The team owners are doing all they can to ensure that their squads do the best they can, and I am confident there will be some very closely contested games. I would like to welcome the teams and their managements on this special journey.”

Topics: Cricket US Masters T10 League

New Al-Hilal star Neymar Jr. can further elevate Saudi football, analysts tell Arab News

  • Brazilian forward is latest Saudi Professional League high-profile acquisition this season
  • ‘More and more people outside the country will understand that the Saudis aren’t kidding when it comes to football’
SAO PAULO: After six seasons in France’s Paris Saint-Germain, footballer Neymar Jr. is ready to play for Riyadh’s Al-Hilal after a multimillion-dollar deal was reached earlier this week.

The Brazilian forward is the latest Saudi Professional League high-profile acquisition this season, after world stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema were transferred to Saudi clubs since December 2022.

One of the greatest idols in the sport, 31-year-old Neymar has more than 200 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most famous Brazilian celebrities nowadays.

The combination of his high-quality performance on the pitch and his media fame is expected to have a significant impact on Saudi football.

“He’s a world star and is at the height of his career. He’ll keep playing for Brazil’s national team and may be decisive in its future accomplishments,” Ubiratan Leal, a sports commentator at ESPN Brazil, told Arab News, adding that Neymar’s deal is in a way more important than Ronaldo’s, who was hired by Al-Nassr in December.

“Ronaldo is bigger than Neymar — he’s probably among the 10 major players in football’s history. But he’s ending his career and wasn’t able to keep playing for European clubs,” said Leal. Neymar, however, “could be included in any team in the world and would be its star player.”

Mauricio Noriega, a sports commentator at Radio Transamerica and website Trivela, told Arab News that Neymar “is still relatively young and can play high-level football for several years ahead.

“He can make a great contribution to Saudi football. His style is attractive to the audience — he likes to dribble and to show an artful way of scoring his goals.”

Noriega said Neymar can captivate Saudi football fans if “he manages to adequately prepare himself and regain his motivation.”

In recent years, he became a constant target of the French press and of PSG fans, and the atmosphere in the club was not positive.

Press reports attributed his decision to leave the Parisian club before the expiration of his contract to his complicated relationship with Kylian Mbappe.

On Monday, Neymar seemed to confirm such accounts by liking a social media post that said Mbappe told PSG to decide between the two.

“Now Neymar is joining a club that’s dominant in Asia and has a huge number of fans. He won’t have that feeling of not being able to reach his goals that he had in PSG,” Leal said, adding that he needs to feel “satisfied in his personal life outside the pitch, which is something that he cherishes very much, and Saudi Arabia certainly can offer him an enjoyable life. If he feels comfortable there, he’ll show great performances and will keep playing there.”

Neymar could become a protagonist in a league that has been drawing growing global attention since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund decided to invest in the country’s four major clubs, Noriega said, referring to Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli.

In the SPL, he will meet a number of Brazilian players, including recent acquisitions such as Roberto Firmino, who plays for Jeddah’s Al-Ahli, and Fabinho, who is at Al-Ittihad. The Jeddah squad is also the current club of Romarinho.

Players Carlos Eduardo and Malcom will be Neymar’s Brazilian colleagues at Al-Hilal. The club’s manager, Portuguese Jorge Jesus, not only speaks the same language as Neymar but also knows Brazilian football and culture, after a victorious tenure as Flamengo’s manager a few years ago.

Historically, Brazilian players have been fundamental to Al-Hilal’s success, and have helped popularize football in Saudi Arabia.

“That’s the case with Rivellino, who played for Al-Hilal at the end of the 1970s, when Saudi football was becoming professional. He also had an artful style and drew massive audiences to the stadiums,” Noriega said.

Leal said with so many football stars in Saudi Arabia — including Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema — more and more international fans “will see that it has a technically relevant league that’s important to follow.

“In Europe, there’s a certain prejudice against football played in other nations, including in traditional arenas like Brazil and Argentina. Saudi Arabia will keep facing such prejudice for some time, despite the recent acquisitions.”

But things may change when “football fans realize that the Saudi league is greatly competitive and has high-level performances,” Leal added.

“There’s a real fanaticism about football in Saudi Arabia, especially when we talk about major clubs like Al-Hilal.

“More and more people outside the country will understand that the Saudis aren’t kidding when it comes to football.”

Topics: Neymar Jr. Al-Hilal Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Shaheen Afridi makes history by becoming first Pakistani to join UAE’s T20 league on three-year contract

  • Afridi asks his fans to support Desert Vipers in the next ILT20 tournament after being invited by the team to join
  • Pakistan’s Azam Khan also got invitation from the T20 league last year but could not secure permission from PCB
ISLAMABAD: Left-arm bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi has etched his name in history as the first player from Pakistan to sign a three-year contract with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) International League T20 (ILT20), according to an official announcement on Monday.

The ILT20 is a professional Twenty20 cricket league which was founded last year and sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board.

The tournament is played among six teams, one of them being Desert Vipers which Afridi has joined.

“I am excited to join the Desert Vipers,” the Pakistani player said in a short video clip on X messaging platform. “I know there are many Pakistan cricket fans in the UAE and I hope they will support our team in the upcoming ILT20.”

According to ESPN Cricinfo, the ILT20 team invited a hard-hitting Pakistani batter Azam Khan to join the league last year, but he could not secure permission from his country’s cricket board.

It added that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) “softened its stance on allowing players to participate in various T20 leagues” under the new chairman Zaka Ashraf, making it possible for Afridi to take up the offer.

Topics: shaheen afridi UAE’s T20 league Desert Vipers

Pakistan’s cricket body comes under fire for omitting Imran Khan from legacy video 

  • PCB shared video on Pakistan’s Independence Day, highlighting country’s cricket achievements
  • Former Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan led Pakistan to their only 50-over World Cup victory in 1992
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket fans and commentators on Tuesday accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of mixing politics with sports by omitting legendary former captain Imran Khan from a video that highlighted the historic achievements of the national squad since its inception in 1952. 

Khan, considered one of the greatest cricket captains of all time and recognized as one of Pakistan’s most potent fast bowlers, led the green shirts to their only 50-over World Cup triumph in 1992. From the late ‘70s to the 1992, Khan played 88 Test matches in which he took 362 wickets and played 175 One Day International matches from which he took 182 wickets. He is also widely credited with mentoring Pakistani cricket superstars Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Moin Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Aaqib Javed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Ramiz Raja, and Abdul Qadir, among others. 

Despite his contributions to cricket, the PCB did not feature Khan in a video the board shared on the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day on Monday. Spotlighting Pakistan cricket team’s greatest achievements since the 1950s, the video contained a short segment on Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup victory. Pakistani cricket commentators and fans were quick to notice that Khan, who was instrumental in leading the green shirts to the victory in the tournament, was missing from the video. 

The cricketer-turned-politician is currently serving a three-year imprisonment sentence on graft charges, with political tensions on the rise in the South Asian country. The current PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf is widely considered to be a confidant of former president and Khan’s political rival, Asif Ali Zardari. 

That made fans certain Khan’s omission from the video was by design. 

 

 

Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Urooj Mumtaz Khan pointed out how there were 11 images of the 1992 World Cup triumph in the video yet none featured Khan. 

“Imran Khan will go down in history as one of the greats of the global game,” she wrote on X platform, formerly known as Twitter. 

 

 

Pakistani sports journalist Hadeel Obaid said the video was “terrible” for excluding the former prime minister from it. 

 

 

“Takes some special effort to get roasted on your own account by your own fans, on Independence day, celebrating your own greatest cricketing achievements,” sports journalist Danyal Rasool wrote sarcastically. 

 

 

Pakistani singer Haroon Shahid also took aim at the PCB for not including Khan in the video. 

“Next time PCB tells BCCI to leave politics out of cricket, the BCCI won’t need much to shut them up,” he wrote. “This video will be enough!“

 

 

Sports journalist Arfa Feroz Zake criticized the PCB, saying that it had resorted to a “hypocritical act” by omitting Khan from the video. 

“PCB claims to be a big advocate of not mixing sports with politics and then doesn’t bother to include the only ICC World Cup winning captain of Pakistan,” he wrote. 

 

 

Topics: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Imran Khan 1992 world cup

Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr

Steven Gerrard's first match in charge of Ettifaq ended in a 2-1 win over Al-Nassr.
  • The English coach kicked off his Roshn Saudi League career with a 2-1 win over last year’s runners-up
Ettifaq coach Steven Gerrard has revealed his delight at his team’s 2-1 win over Al-Nassr in his first match in charge on Monday night.

Sadio Mane gave visitors Al-Nassr the lead after just four minutes but the home team hit back with two goals early in the second half by Robin Quaison (47) and Moussa Dembele (53).

“I am proud of the team’s performance, especially in the second half,” said Gerrard. “The players delivered a high-level performance. In the first half we were reaching their goal, but we needed to convert the chances.”

“After Al-Nassr scored the first goal, we tried to return into the match, and correct the mistakes between the two halves,” he added. “We quickly came back into the match and showed a champion mentality.”

On the impact of the weather conditions, Gerrard said: “I experienced difficult temperatures when I was a player, so we do not consider the weather to be an issue, and there are no excuses in football.”

Gerrard had particular praise for compatriot and former Liverpool colleague Jordan Henderson, who he called a “coach” and “leader” on the pitch. He said Jordan was not yet fully fit and more was expected from him, especially once he acclimatizes to the weather conditions.

Topics: Saudi sport football Al-Nasser Al-Ettifaq

China’s golf sensation Xiyu Lin to star at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong

  • $1m prize fund for teams at stake, while ranking points available in individual competition
HONG KONG: The Aramco Team Series presented by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is set to make its historic debut in Hong Kong and will be headlined by one of the biggest stars of women’s golf — world No. 13 Xiyu Lin.

Taking place from Oct. 6 to 8 at the iconic Hong Kong Golf Club, fans can now purchase tickets to the tournament, which will feature some of the world’s best players.

The series is sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and takes place in five destinations across three continents. This event is the fourth stop and will see 28 teams of four — three professionals and one amateur — battle it out for two days for the team title and a slice of the $1 million prize fund.

There is also a three-day individual stroke play competition that will see 84 players face each other, with valuable Race to Costa del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points.

Lin has established herself as one of the most consistent players in women’s golf in recent times, securing seven top-five finishes since 2022. The 27-year-old also broke into the top 10 of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career in June following her impressive T-3 finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Lin said she was excited at the prospect of competing in her first Aramco Team Series event. “I am delighted and can’t wait to be able to compete in the first Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong. It is a significant moment for women’s golf in the region, and I am glad to be part of it. I look forward to competing alongside some of the best professional and amateur golfers and putting on a show for the fans.”

The arrival of the Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong signifies the country’s commitment to promoting the women’s game and fostering a vibrant sports culture. This tournament marks the first time a women’s professional golf event has taken place in Hong Kong since 2019. Hong Kong has produced top female golfers including professional Tiffany Chan and amateurs Ginnie Ding and Sophie Han.

“We are thrilled to host the Aramco Team Series for its historic debut in Hong Kong,” said Andy Kwok, captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club. “Having one of the world’s best golfers, Xiyu Lin, competing at Aramco Team Series – Hong Kong adds immense excitement and prestige to the event. Fans from across the Greater Bay Area will be very excited to come and watch their homegrown hero and see this exceptional tournament with its unique format firsthand at the Hong Kong Golf Club.”

Tickets are now available through TicketFlap. All general admission tickets are free for Friday, Oct. 6, and HK$150 ($19) for Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free all weekend for those under 18.

For further information on the Aramco Team Series, please visit aramcoteamseries.com or follow the event on social media @aramco_series.

Topics: China golf

