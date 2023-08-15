Gerrard hails ‘champion’ mentality of Ettifaq players after win over Al-Nassr

US coach expects exciting displays from team at International Basketball Week in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI: US national team coach Steve Kerr has revealed his excitement at taking part in two preparation matches against Greece and Germany in Abu Dhabi ahead of the start of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in Manila on Aug. 26.

The Americans demolished Puerto Rico 117-74 in their first exhibition game in Las Vegas on Aug. 9, and followed it up with victories over Slovenia and Spain in Malaga before arriving in the UAE capital for International Basketball Week.

It will be the first time the US national team has played in Abu Dhabi.

Kerr said: “We are very excited to play in Abu Dhabi. I think a couple of the guys have been here because they played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) pre-season games last year.

“I have never been here, so I am excited to bring the team and I hope our team gives the fans a chance to see a lot of the players that they already know from watching the NBA, and that we make basketball even more popular in Abu Dhabi.”

Bobby Portis, the 28-year-old, 6ft 11in Milwaukee Bucks guard will make his debut with Team USA on his return to Abu Dhabi for a second time after playing last year in the NBA pre-season games which saw the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks at the Etihad Arena.

He said: “Speaking on my time there in Abu Dhabi back in October last year, obviously it is always different going to a new environment that you have never been to, and it was great going to a new culture, and they are big time basketball fans that don’t get a chance to see us that much in person.

“So being able to go there, and put on two games against the Hawks, I had a great time, and the fan support was crazy. The arena was sold out and packed, I am excited for this time as well. Representing my country for the first time, it is going to be great,” he added.

The International Basketball Week showcase will take place at Etihad Arena with games involving Egypt, Lebanon, and Mexico starting on Aug. 17. And with three Arab countries qualifying for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, Kerr noted that it was a sign of the sport’s growth in the region.

“It is very exciting for me to see the progress of basketball in the Middle East. When I was there in high school, we would play games against the different clubs. I was playing for the Cairo American College, and we would play some of the (local) clubs.

“At the time, basketball wasn’t very popular, so we would win those games. Now you watch and see the improvement of the players throughout the Middle East and of course the Arab national teams (Egypt, Lebanon, and Jordan) that have qualified for the 2023 FIBA World Cup,” Kerr added.

DCT Abu Dhabi and the NBA entered a multi-year strategic partnership last year, and the NBA will return for two pre-season games this year featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 5 and 7 at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island. Several of the NBA players set for a return in October will be representing their home countries in the USA Basketball Showcase at the weekend.

Kerr said: “We really need these exhibition games that we are playing. We had one in Las Vegas, two in Malaga, and the two in Abu Dhabi before we get into the tournament.

“These games are really important, maybe the Abu Dhabi games are the most important given that those are the lead-in games to the tournament, and we will have been together as a team for a couple of weeks.

“So, I think those games should be really good indicators of where we are as a team, and we are playing two great teams as well with Greece and Germany. It is very exciting for us,” he added.

Portis said he was looking forward to playing against NBA players from rival nations.

“I think our team is great, we are trying to get better daily. Obviously playing against Germany in Abu Dhabi is going to be great, with Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) and the Wagner brothers (Orlando Magic) – they have a lot of guys that play in the NBA that we respect a lot.

“Obviously when these guys play for their countries, they are different players than they are in the NBA. You have to be prepared for it, and we are ready for it,” Portis added.

Team USA players that will be appearing in Abu Dhabi this weekend:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Mikal Bridges, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks

Austin Reaves, Los Angeles Lakers